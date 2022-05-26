News
Thomas Szapucki coughs up nine runs to Giants, Mets lose second series of the season
SAN FRANCISCO — Thomas Szapucki will not be invited back to pitch for the Mets anytime soon.
The young left-hander, making his first career major-league start, spoiled the afternoon before it even had a chance to begin. Szapucki gave up five earned runs in the first inning and four more in the second to plunge the Mets in their 9-3 loss to the Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park.
The Mets (29-17) had just their second series loss of the season out of 14 tries — they are 11-2-1 this year. Wednesday was also the second time the Mets lost back-to-back games this season. It snapped their streak of 14 consecutive wins following a loss, which was a franchise record.
Szapucki surrendered four home runs in just 1.1 innings, and of course Met-killer Joc Pederson was a part of that mix. Pederson cranked a two-run shot, his fourth dinger in two days off Mets pitchers, in the first inning to put the exclamation mark on San Francisco’s early lead. Though Szapucki brought a sub-3.00 Triple-A ERA into his Wednesday start, it became obvious after just his first few batters that his fastball and changeup weren’t ready for the majors.
On the brightside for Szapucki, it’s difficult to imagine any of his future big-league outings can be worse than the mess he made against the Giants. Wednesday was just his second-career game in the majors. He pitched in relief last season, allowing six earned runs on seven hits, including two home runs in Atlanta on June 30, 2021.
The trouble of it all was how well Mets relievers pitched after Szapucki’s meltdown.
Trevor Williams, Colin Holderman, Chasen Shreve and Seth Lugo combined to pitch 6.2 scoreless innings from the bullpen. Williams, pitching on three days’ rest following his 52-pitch start against the Rockies on Saturday in Denver, was particularly impressive as he allowed just one hit and struck out five across his 3.2-inning outing against the Giants.
But even for the Mets, a resilient team which has rallied for impressive comebacks just over a quarter into the season, a nine-run deficit was too deep a hole to overcome. Still, they certainly tried — with one particularly tough squirrel playing like the Mets were still in the game.
With the Mets trailing 9-1 in the bottom of the third, Jeff McNeil sprinted toward the left field side wall and made a terrific catch just before smashing into that wall. Both his face and knee collided into the wall and he was immediately down, face-first, on the dirt. Buck Showalter ran out of the dugout to left field to check on him, as did a trainer and a few other players, but McNeil soon stood up and remained in the game until the end of the inning.
McNeil was replaced by Travis Jankowski in the top of the fourth, and the Mets later announced that he was removed from the game with a left-knee contusion.
News
‘Trump is in the past’: Mounting losses show limits of power
By JILL COLVIN and JEFF MARTIN
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Donald Trump opened May by lifting a trailing Senate candidate in Ohio to the Republican nomination, seemingly cementing the former president’s kingmaker status before another possible White House run. He’s ending the month, however, stinging from a string of defeats that suggests a diminishing stature.
Trump faced a series of setbacks in Tuesday’s primary elections as voters rejected his efforts to unseat two top targets for retribution: Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state, both of whom had rebuffed Trump’s extraordinary pressure to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But the magnitude of defeat in the governor’s race — more than 50 percentage points — was especially stunning and raised questions about whether Republican voters are beginning to move on from Trump.
Nearly six years after the onetime reality television star launched what seemed to be an improbable campaign for the White House, the “Make America Great Again” movement Trump helmed isn’t going anywhere. But voters are increasingly vocal in saying that the party’s future is about more than Trump.
“I like Trump a lot, but Trump is in the past,” said David Butler of Woodstock, Georgia, who voted for Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday and said Trump’s endorsements had “no” impact “whatsoever” on his thinking.
It was the same for Will Parbhoo, a 22-year-old dental assistant who also voted for Kemp.
“I’m not really a Trumper,” he said after voting. “I didn’t like him to begin with. With all the election stuff, I was like ‘Dude, move on.’”
One thing Parbhoo liked about the current governor? “Kemp is focused on Georgia,” he said.
Trump sought to play down the losses by his favored candidates, saying on his social media platform Wednesday that he had a “very big and successful evening of political Endorsements” and insisting some races “were not possible to win.”
Still, the pattern of high-profile defeats is hard to ignore.
After JD Vance vaulted from third to first place following Trump’s late-stage endorsement in the Ohio Senate primary, the dynamics took a turn. Trump’s pick in Nebraska’s primary for governor, Charles Herbster, lost his race after allegations surfaced that he had groped women.
In Idaho a week later, the governor beat a Trump-backed challenger. In North Carolina, voters rebuffed Trump’s plea to give a scandal-plagued congressman a second chance. And in Pennsylvania, a marquee Senate primary featuring Trump-endorsed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz remains too close to call.
But his biggest upset was in Georgia, a crucial swing state, where former Sen. David Perdue, whom Trump had lobbied to run and helped clear the field for, lost to Kemp. The governor was among Trump’s top targets after he refused to overturn the results of the 2020 White House election in his state.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who defied Trump’s call to “find” the votes to change the outcome two years ago — a call that is now under investigation — also won his party’s nomination. Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King — both opposed by Trump — were also successful in their primaries.
In Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks, whose Senate endorsement Trump rescinded as he struggled to gain traction, made it to a runoff, having gained support after Trump dropped him.
Trump has endorsed in nearly 200 races, from governor to county commissioner, often inserting himself into contests that aren’t particularly competitive and helping bolster his compilation of wins. Some of his work, even in races with multiple candidates, has paid off.
His early support helped football great Herschel Walker and Rep. Ted Budd sail to their respective Senate primary nominations in Georgia and North Carolina. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary, easily won the GOP nomination for governor in Arkansas. And even in Georgia, all of the candidates Trump endorsed in open races won or will head to runoffs.
Some allies say Trump’s endorsement tally is a poor measure of his influence, even if Trump constantly promotes that record.
They argue that voters may support the former president and be eager for him to run again, but may not be persuaded by his selections, especially in races with governors such as Kemp who have long histories with voters. And even without Trump on the ballot, the party has been transformed in Trump’s image, with candidates adopting his “America First” platform, mimicking his tactics and parroting his lies about a stolen election.
But with Trump out of office and relegated to posting on his own social media platform, other voices are beginning to fill the void. Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the most watched personality on cable television, has becoming a driving ideological force in the party. Republicans such as the conspiracy-embracing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won her party’s nomination for reelection Tuesday, have taken up his mantle in Washington.
Meanwhile, potential presidential rivals to Trump are waiting in the wings for 2024.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has been distancing himself from Trump, rallied with Kemp in suburban Atlanta on Monday evening and told the crowd that “elections are about the future” — an implicit knock on his former boss.
Trump has also spawned a new generation of candidates who have channeled his “MAGA” brand, but who have done so independent of his support and see themselves as its next iteration.
“MAGA doesn’t belong to him,” Kathy Barnette, the Pennsylvania Senate candidate whose late-stage surge stunned party insiders, said in an interview. “Trump coined the word. He does not own it.”
While the left, she said, may see the “MAGA movement” as a “cult of Trump voters,” she said it goes far beyond one man. She argued that Trump had succeeded in 2016 because he aligned himself with voters’ concerns and said out loud what people were already thinking, particularly on immigration. She said she tried in her race to do the same.
“I do believe Trump has an important voice still,” she added, but “he needs to get better advisers, and in addition to that, he needs to do better himself in remembering why we aligned with him. And it wasn’t because we were aligning with his values. It was because he was aligning with our values. And I think he needs to remember that so that his voice can remain relevant.”
Other Republicans grouse that precious time and money have been wasted on an ego-driven Trump vengeance campaign, forcing incumbents to defend themselves in primaries rather than focus on general elections. They worry Trump has elevated some candidates who may prove unelectable in the November general election and has exacerbated divisions.
“There’s no question unnecessary fights with kind of the extremes of the party, of Trump’s grievance party, have made it more difficult for us to win in November,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate who has been working to protect incumbent governors.
Hogan, a Trump critic, said that, so far, the races have “been a bit of a mixed bag,”
“We’re in the middle of a battle for the soul of the Republican Party and quite frankly the battle’s not over yet,” he said. “I don’t think we can say exactly what the outcome is yet. And I think we still have many more primaries to go.”
Others are more confident in saying Trump’s power has diminished over time.
“The Trump endorsement is helpful but it is not something that by itself can put anyone over the top. And that means it’s less powerful than it was when he was president and it seemed like a fait accompli when he endorsed,” said Mike DuHaime, a longtime GOP strategist.
Still, he acknowledged that Trump is “still the most influential person in the party,” even if that influence has waned.
___
Colvin reported from New York.
News
Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
By JOSH BOAK and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to improve accountability in policing —a meaningful but limited action on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death that reflected the challenges in addressing racism, excessive use of force and public safety when Congress is deadlocked on stronger measures.
The event shaped by one tragedy occurred a day after a second one, a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave remarks that tried to comfort those affected by the shooting as well those who have suffered from police brutality, promising them that change could come eventually despite the partisan divides on Capitol Hill.
“I know progress can be slow and frustrating,” Biden said. “Today we’re acting. We’re showing that speaking out matters. Being engaged matters. That the work of our time, healing the soul of this nation, is ongoing and unfinished and requires all of us never to give up.”
Floyd’s family was in the audience at the White House as the president declared that “what we do in their memory matters.” With lawmakers unable to reach agreement on how to reform police policies and on efforts to reduce mass shootings, the president has limited avenues for advancing his campaign promises. And as he tries to build consensus, Biden is also attempting to strike a balance between police and civil rights groups at a time when rising concerns about crime are eclipsing calls for reform.
Most of Biden’s order is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force. It will also create a database to help track officer misconduct, according to the White House.
Although the administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from hopping from job to job, officials are looking for ways to use federal funding to encourage their cooperation.
In addition, the order is designed to restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.
Many organizations and lawmakers said the order was an important but incomplete step forward.
“While this action does not have the long-term impact that we had hoped for,” Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump said in a statement, “it does represent incremental progress, and we need to commit ourselves to making progress every day.”
The International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police both engaged with the Biden administration on the order. They said that they “see many components of the order as a blueprint for future congressional action.”
Yet not everyone was satisfied.
“President Biden’s executive order is a poor excuse for the transformation of public safety that he promised the Black voters who put him in office,” the Movement for Black Lives, a civil rights group, said in a statement.
Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests two years ago. It was the largest series of demonstrations in American history, occurring in the midst of coronavirus lockdowns and President Donald Trump’s divisive reelection campaign.
However, transforming the initial outcry into political change has proven difficult.
When four officers were convicted last year for killing Floyd, Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to reform police by the anniversary of his death.
The guilty verdict was “not enough,” he said, and “we can’t stop here.”
However, no legislation was passed, and bipartisan talks dragged on, and later broke down.
The White House eventually decided to move forward with executive actions rather than wait for Congress.
Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who helped lead the talks, said the order would enhance transparency, accountability and policing standards. But he noted that additional efforts would be needed for the police to improve relationships with the people they are to protect and serve.
“Across the United States, there is a deficit of trust between law enforcement and the communities they are sworn to protect – particularly Black and Brown communities,” Booker said.
In September, the Justice Department curtailed federal agents’ use of no-knock warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence — and updated its policy to prohibit agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances.
But extending such rules to local police is more challenging, and White House officials have spent months in negotiations with civil rights groups and police organizations.
The resulting set of policies is less extensive than originally sought, not to mention delayed by a year.
“We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can,” said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.
The order goes beyond issues involving misconduct and use of force. It would also assess the impact of facial recognition software on civil liberties, look for ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in federal correctional facilities and suggest better ways to collect data on police practices.
The research could eventually lay the groundwork for more changes within American law enforcement in the future.
___
Associated Press writer Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.
News
New Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead is back at the site where he had career moment in Super Bowl 13 years ago
When Thomas Morstead punts for the first time in a home game as a Miami Dolphin, it will be the first time he plays in Hard Rock Stadium since he made a career memory winning the Super Bowl 13 years ago.
Morstead was a rookie on the 2009 New Orleans Saints that won the Super Bowl over the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17. On top of punting, he also handled kickoffs. And if you remember that game, the tide turned with an onside kick that Saints coach Sean Payton called to start the second half.
It’s considered an all-time Super Bowl moment, and Morstead was at the heart of it, pooching the football about 14 yards before a Colts player touched it and the Saints won a scrum to recover the ball.
“I haven’t been back here in 13 years,” Morstead said on Tuesday, after a practice at team facilities adjacent to the stadium in the midst of his second week of organized team activities with his new squad. “Last time I stepped off this field, we won the Super Bowl and I had glitter all over my shoes. It was a great experience.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back in the stadium. Although it was a long, long time ago, in certain ways it was just like yesterday. I’m excited to be back in there.”
In that rookie season, Morstead played twice at Hard Rock Stadium, which then went by Land Shark Stadium, one of its many other monikers since what was originally known as Joe Robbie Stadium opened in 1987. Those Saints also had a 46-34 comeback victory against the Dolphins in late October.
He hasn’t been back since because the Saints and Dolphins only play once every four years, alternating home games. The Saints’ one game “at Miami” since, eight years later in 2017, was moved to London, a 20-0 New Orleans win.
Morstead split his 2021 season between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, which combined to play the Dolphins three times last season, but his seven games with the Jets came before Miami’s home-and-home with the division rival late in the season and he landed with the Falcons after their October visit to Miami.
After 12 seasons with the Saints that included that Super Bowl victory and a Pro Bowl selection in 2012, Morstead, now 36, comes to the Dolphins looking to prove he’s not at a point in his career where he becomes a journeyman picked up and dropped as teams’ punting needs arise. The scenery in Miami also helps.
“Look at this,” he said, pointing to the blue sky and Dolphins’ new training facility. “I had a great career in New Orleans, and whenever I was done there, I just wasn’t done.
“My kids are getting old enough now that they know what’s going on. They got to see dad respond to getting fired and having to persevere a little bit. It was a good opportunity for me to show them how I felt was best to respond. We wanted to provide them a great experience that hopefully they’ll remember as a positive one.”
The Dolphins moved on from Michael Palardy, a St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, as punter this offseason. Palardy had an uneven 2021 season in Miami, mostly struggling earlier in the year but also having bright moments where gunner Mack Hollins downed his punts near opponents’ goal lines. Palardy averaged 44.7 yards on his punts for the season, and he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week once for his game against the Giants on Dec. 5.
As Miami had the vacant roster spot for a punter, Morstead actually reached out to the Dolphins. He expressed to the team that he was willing to accept a team-friendly salary for his services.
“They said, ‘Well, get on a plane and come out here and see if you like it,’ ” he said. “I’ve made a lot of money in my career, and these experiences are just, when it’s over it’s over.”
Morstead has a career 46.6 yards-per-punt average, and last year he was at 47.2 between his time in New York and Atlanta.
Morstead signing with the Dolphins also reunited him longtime Saints teammate, left tackle Terron Armstead. Although the two share the same first initial and end to their last name, it’s Armstead that is widely known by his nickname, “T-Stead.” Armstead, who has also put out music, uses it as his rap name and has an icy chain with the moniker on it, which he flashed in his welcome-to-Miami social media post over a throwback Dan Marino jersey.
“Well, I’m the original ‘T-Stead’ because I’m older than Terron,” Morstead said in rebuttal. “I told him at some point I need to get my No. 13 [Dan Marino] jersey and pose just like he did when he signed, get his ‘T-Stead’ chain. I need to borrow that from him.”
