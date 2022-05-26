- Compound is down 5.07% in the last 24 hours.
Let us look at the top 3 lending projects by total value locked as per CryptoDep.
Aave (AAVE)
It is possible to lend and borrow crypto using the Aave decentralized finance protocol. Liquidity pools are where lenders may deposit digital assets in exchange for interest. In order to access this liquidity, borrowers may pledge their crypto as collateral for a short-term loan. AAVE is a governance token, which means that owners of the token vote on how the protocol is developed in the future.
According to CMC, the Aave price today is $103.58 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $204,327,403 USD. Aave is down 3.00% in the last 24 hours.
Compound (COMP)
By putting their cryptocurrencies into one of the several pools offered by Compound, customers may receive interest in their investments. cTokens are the reward for depositing tokens into a Compound pool. The individual’s investment in the pool is represented by these cTokens, which can be used to redeem the underlying cryptocurrency at any time.
According to CMC, the Compound price today is $66.46 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $80,454,644 USD. Compound is down 5.07% in the last 24 hours.
JUST (JST)
It is a popular new DeFi (decentralized finance) ecosystem for the TRON blockchain called JUST. JustStable, a decentralized stablecoin lending platform, serves as the backbone of the complete range of goods. The USDJ and JUST (JST) coins form the basis of the ecosystem. Multi-collateral stablecoin USDJ has its value tied to the US dollar (USD), while JST is used for several purposes on the platform, including interest payments,
According to CMC, the JUST price today is $0.044329 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $83,946,556 USD. JUST is up 4.04% in the last 24 hours.