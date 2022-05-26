News
Vigil, rally planned for anniversary of George Floyd killing
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd ‘s memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for Wednesday’s second anniversary of the Black man’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Activists planned the vigil, along with a rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul, for the two-year anniversary of Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, which ignited protests in Minneapolis and around the world as bystander video quickly spread.
The intersection of 38th and Chicago streets became known informally as George Floyd Square in the wake of his death, with a large sculpture of a clenched fist as the centerpiece of memorials. The city planned to unveil a street sign officially dubbing the corner George Perry Floyd Square just ahead of the vigil, with Floyd’s brother Terrence among those attending.
“Today we honor two years since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “Each day since, we have remembered George Floyd’s life and legacy as a friend, father, brother, and loved one. His name has been heard in every corner of our world.”
Colten Muth, 32, visited the intersection Wednesday to “make sure I’m paying homage because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world.”
Muth, who identifies as mixed race, recalled watching the bystander video of Floyd’s dying moments from his home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. He said it hit him especially hard because he grew up just blocks from the corner, walking to the convenience store there many times as a kid.
“That could’ve been me facedown in the pavement,” he said. “It shook me to the point like even where I was living I had a sense of fear just walking around my own neighborhood.”
Muth called Chauvin’s conviction a “first step” toward holding police accountable, but said the city has done nothing substantial to improve policing and the conditions that led to Floyd’s killing. And he said the lack of federal policing reforms after two years was disappointing.
On Wednesday in Washington, with Congress deadlocked over how to address racism and excessive use of force, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on policing to mark the second anniversary.
Later events in Minneapolis include a Thursday gathering of families of loved ones who have died in interactions with police and a fundraising gala Friday aimed at raising money to preserve offerings left by protesters and mourners at the intersection where Floyd was killed.
An all-day festival and a concert at the intersection were also planned for Saturday.
Floyd, 46, died after Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin is serving 22 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter last year. The ex-officer also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal case, where he now faces a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.
Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s killing, months after all three former Officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd’s rights.
“In Minneapolis, we will continue to say his name and honor his spirit,” Frey said. “In these days of reflection and remembrance, we must lead with kindness towards one another – and especially look out for and support our Black friends and neighbors.”
___
Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at:
News
Ridley Road Season 2 On PBS: Has It Been Renewed Or Cancelled?
Ridley Road has unexpectedly won our hearts, given that it is just a four-part story. With success it is getting, we are left to wonder: will Ridley Road have a second season. It may be one of our deepest desires, but we don’t know if it will be fulfilled in the future. Ridley Road could most possibly become a stand-alone story but also can spin out a second season. Perhaps, a prequel, if possible. Or a spinoff?
We don’t know for sure, but let’s hope that the show’s makers can see the potential in making a renewal.
What Is Ridley Road?
Ridley Road is a four-episode drama based on the Jewish opposition to British fascism in the 1960s. It was written by Sarah Solemani and was adapted from a novel of the same name by jo bloom.
The series follows the story of Vivien Epstein, who abandoned her family after they had arranged her marriage with a quite an older man without her consent. She runs away and finally finds a job as a hairdresser. She eventually joins in the anti-fascist movement and infiltrates the organization of the neo-Nazi leader, the in-country mansion of a far-right English aristocrat.
Who Are There In The Cast?
Ridley Road has cast Agnes O’Casey as the prime lead as Vivien Epstein. Additionally, there are Tom Varey as Jack Morris, Rory Kinnear as Colin Jordan, Romane Portail as Francoise Dior, Eddie Marsan as Solu Malinovsky, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Nancy Malinovsky, and Danny Skyes as Ronnie Malinovsky, Samantha Spiro as Liza Epstein, Will Keen as David Epstein, and others.
Will There Be A Second Season?
As of now, there is no news for a second season. It is yet unknown whether the series will be canceled or the series will be renewed.
When And Where Did Ridley Road Release?
Ridley Road premiered on 3 October 2021 on BBC One in the United Kingdom and on PBS in the United States, with each episode being released weekly. Each episode is about 55-60 minutes long. It concluded on 24 October 2021.
The period drama was directed by Lisa Mulcahy and produced by Red Production Company, with Nicola Shindler as the executive producer.
Is It Worth Watching?
Each episode of the series had an average of around 5 million UK viewers, so it is up to you to make up your mind.
What Happened In The End? (Spoilers ahead)
The ending of Ridley Road was a race against time. Vivien got tipped off by Jack about Colin learning her actual Jewish identity. With everything happening around them, Jack and Vivien outsmarted the neo-fascists and escaped them. Vivien managed to take the documents proving that Colin had set up an illegal training camp for a neo-Nazi militia.
In the end, after the emotional reunion with her family, her father gifts her a forged passport for a holocaust survivor, Roza Furstenberg. She boards a plane with the said passport to fly off to Tel Aviv with Jack.
The post Ridley Road Season 2 On PBS: Has It Been Renewed Or Cancelled? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Silent Witness Series On BBC: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Nigel McCrery, an English screenwriter, and ex-police officer created BBC’sBBC’s crime drama series “Silent Witness,” which was broadcasted for the first time on February 22, 1996. It is based on investigations done on various crimes by forensic pathology team members.
The show’s executive producers include Caroline Oulton, Patrick Spence, Mike Dormer, Jessica Pope, Laura Mackie, Hilary Salmon, Phillippa Giles, and Anne Pivcevic. Silent Witness consists of twenty-four series whisks been broadcasted since 1996.
About The Show
Silent Witness is a British crime drama broadcasted on BBC since 1996. The background of the series is based on an acquaintance of McCrery, Professor Helen Whitwell, a forensic pathologist. The series revolves around a forensic pathologist Sam Ryan, portrayed by Amanda Burton, but eventually, she left the series early in the eighth series.
There are twenty-four series that have already been available for the fans, and the has renewed for the twenty-fifth season. The latest season started airing on May 23, 2022. Season 25 is celebrating the comeback of Amana Burton, which has been the most awaited part of the series Silent Witness for years. Now Amanda is back in the role, and the series is going to be worth watching if you love crime drama with thrilling episodes.
Watch It Or Skip It?
Silent Witness is a crime drama with amazing actors and interesting plots. The series will make you keep your finger crossed for the upcoming plot twists. The scripts and acting are all good in a way that is worth watching. If you are a crime drama lover, this should be added to your playlist. So, yes, go and stream it!
Where To Watch
The series is aired on BBC One. It is also available on FuboTV and Crackle for a subscription. It is also available for rent or purchasing options on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.
The Cast
Amanda Burton as Sam Ryan, John McGlynn as DI Tom Adams, Ruth McCabe as Wyn Ryan, William Armstrong as Dr. Trevor Stewart, Mick Ford as Det. Supt. Peter Ross, Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander, Nick Reding as Inspecteur Michael Connor, William Gaminara as Leo Dalton, Tom Ward as Dr. Harry Cunningham, Liz Carr as Clarissa, David Caves as Jack Hodgson, Richard Lintern as Dr. Thomas Chamberlain, Jason Wong as Dr. Adam Yuen, Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler, Juliet Cowan as Claire Kelly, Wayne Foskett as Brian Blackburn, Arsher Ali as Zak Khan, Tobias Menzies as Greg Walker, Ian Puleston-Davies as DSI Ronnie Boyle, Matthew Gravelle as Tom Faulkner
Show Rating
Silent Witness is widely enjoyed by people all over the world. It has superb twisty, and thrilling plots portrayed by the cast’s amazing acting skills as a crime drama. The show has got pretty good ratings on various platforms. It has a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb, 7.5/10 Rating Graph, and 4.8/5 on BBC Shop.
The post Silent Witness Series On BBC: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Lake Elmo’s backyard goats will be rehomed after couple decides not to fight City Hall
A Lake Elmo couple has decided not to fight City Hall: After meeting with the city’s code enforcement officer on Monday, Scott Gove says he and his wife, Tina Racette, have decided to rehome their five goats.
The couple’s dilemma started when the city received a complaint: After the city’s code-enforcement officer sent them a letter about the goats, as well as other (mostly) goat-related issues, the couple told the Pioneer Press they weren’t aware goats were not allowed on Lake Elmo properties smaller than five acres.
The miniature goats — Sandy and Danny, Phil, Lily and Tommy — were a popular local attraction: The couple’s fenced yard faces a walking trail in this neighborhood of homes that has developed around their property in recent years. The couple even threw pizza parties and other get-togethers with the goats, which also should have had a permit.
One of their neighbors started an online petition to “Save Lake Elmo’s Goats,” and it has 1,400 signatures as of Wednesday — some from Lake Elmo residents, others from around the Twin Cities as well as across the country. While the petition apparently did not move city leaders to take up the issue of backyard goats, the campaign did help Gove and Racette find a new home for their goats. A couple who lives on 20 acres in an apparently goat-friendly community has offered to take them; they already have goats, so it should be a more welcoming community for the crew of five.
It seems like the best option for the goats, Gove said, but it’s not easy to say goodbye.
Maybe it’s not goodbye.
“They said we can visit the goats whenever we want,” said Gove.
Vigil, rally planned for anniversary of George Floyd killing
First Responders, EMTs, and Paramedics Are Not Just "Ambulance Drivers"
Ridley Road Season 2 On PBS: Has It Been Renewed Or Cancelled?
NPI Number – Can a Foreign Dr. Apply for a NPI Number
How to Invest in Commercial Real Estate With Self-Directed IRA Funds
Silent Witness Series On BBC: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Why Chronic Care Management Is A Revolution In the Healthcare Industry
Lake Elmo’s backyard goats will be rehomed after couple decides not to fight City Hall
Kiwisaver Retirement Scheme
Understanding Your Eyeglass Prescription
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online