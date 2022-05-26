Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date: What We Know So Far This Year!

Share Pin 0 Shares

The anime television series Vinland Saga is based on the manga series of the same name by Makoto Yukimura, who also drew it. Twin Engine announced on March 19, 2018, that an anime television series adaptation of the series will be created by Wit Studio. The series is directed by Shhei Yabuta, while Hiroshi Seko, Takahiko Abiru, and Yutaka Yamata compose the soundtrack. The anime began airing its first three episodes on July 7, 2019 and concluded on December 29, 2019. The series played on NHK General TV for 24 episodes. Amazon’s Prime Video service broadcasts the series in North America and Australia. “MUKANJYO” by Survive Said The Prophet is the first opening theme, while “Torches” by Aimer is the first closing song. “Dark Crow” by Man with a Mission is the second opening theme, while “Drown” by milet is the second closing song. Due to the impending arrival of Typhoon Faxai on September 8, 2019, Episode 10 was postponed and did not air until September 15, 2019. Due to the broadcast of the World Para Athletics Championship on NHK, Episode 18 was postponed and will resume on November 17, 2019.

Twin Engine announced the development of a second season on July 7, 2021.

Shhei Yabuta will reprise his role as director, while Takahiko Abiru will reprise his role as character designer.

On May 5, 2022, it was revealed that MAPPA will take over the series for its second season.

Will there be season 2 of Vinland Saga?

The confirmation of the second season of the Japanese historical manga Vinland Saga has been made official. The animation is currently in production. Director Shuhei Yabuta stated of the planned sequel that the next plot arc in the Vinland Saga plays a crucial part in the whole series’ history.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Release date:

Season 1 of ‘Vinland Saga’ debuted on July 8, 2019, and aired 24 episodes through December 30, 2019. Originally shown on NHK General TV, the series is presently accessible on Amazon Prime in several regions. The anime was created by Wit Studio (‘Attack on Titan’) in association with Production I.G, Dentsu, Kodansha, and Twin Engine. Hiroshi Seko led the writing crew, while Shuuhei Yabuta led the directing staff.

Regarding season 2, the parties engaged in the project have not yet issued an official declaration. However, since the conclusion of season 1, they have suggested that a second season may be on the horizon. In September 2020, Yabuta shared doodles of Thorfinn, Askeladd, and Canute chatting probably about season 2 on Twitter, essentially expressing the fans’ view that the wait had been too long. Yabuta noted in the comment area that the artwork contained Easter eggs. Apparently, the runes written at the bottom of the drawings translate to “SEA SEASON TWO.” However, Yabuta commented in the same comment area that there was no deeper meaning.”

Season 2 of Vinland Saga has been announced, however, it does not yet have an official release date. However, the most likely release date for season 2 is July 2022.

On average, it takes between 12 and 18 months for a new season to be released after its confirmation. Therefore, the second half of 2022 seems appropriate for the release of the upcoming season.

Fans may be eager to witness the continuation of Thorfinn’s exploits, especially following Season 1’s abruptly dramatic conclusion, but they must refrain from counting their chickens until Wit Studio makes an official announcement.

Who will appear in Season 2 of Vinland Saga?

The cast of “Vinland Saga” Season 2 will likely be very similar to that of Season 1, barring any big subtractions or additions. Fans may be quite certain that they’ve heard the last of actors Naoya Uchida and Hiroki Yasumoto, who played Askeladd and Bjorn, respectively, given the circumstances of Season 1’s end (via IMDb). This does not account for the possibility of retcons, time travel, or dream sequences.

Aside from that, fans can anticipate hearing Yûto Uemura, Kenshô Ono, and Akio tsuka reprise their roles as Thorfinn, Canute, and Thorkell, who all play significant roles in the next events of the series. Season 2 of “Vinland Saga” is anticipated to introduce a large number of new characters, which will be the only genuine surprise surrounding the cast. However, until official announcements are made, Season 2’s arrivals remain unknown.

The storyline of Vinland Saga Season 2

The first season’s conclusion of “Vinland Saga” left both the story’s characters and its followers reeling. Askeladd, Thorkell, and Thorfinn, now serving Danish Prince Canute, plotted to overthrow King Sweyn and install Canute in power. Askeladd faked insanity and beheaded the king in order to provide Canute with the opportunity to grab power. Thorfinn, unable to fulfill his lifelong thirst for vengeance, lost control and was sent to an unknown area before he could harm the newly crowned Canute.

This occurrence proves to be a pivotal turning point in the manga, which afterward experiences a time jump. Thorfinn is sold into the Scandinavian slave trade many years later. Both his life’s purpose and his will to survive have been lost. Thorfinn labors until he encounters Einar, a fellow slave who refuses to even attempt to defy his owners. They collaborate to gain their release and start a new life of peace. Assuming the anime follows the same continuous narrative as the source material, viewers may anticipate Thorfinn rediscovering his purpose as these and other events develop.

The Official Trailer for the ‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2

Here is the official teaser trailer for season 2 of ‘Vinland Saga’. We will continue to wait for the complete trailer and update this section as soon as it becomes available. Anime enthusiasts in North America and Australia may also stream “Vinland Saga” on Amazon Prime.

Where Can I Watch Season 2 of Vinland Saga?

The solution to the question Where Can I Watch Season 2 of Vinland Saga can be found here. NHK General TV aired 24 episodes of the series. Amazon’s Prime Video service streams the series in North America, India, and Australia. The first season of Vinland Saga is presently available on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDB Ratings:

Vinland Saga has received an 8.8 rating on IMDb.

