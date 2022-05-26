Who Is Waldman In Johnny Trial

Share Pin 0 Shares

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been locked in a legal battle for a while now. Heard claims that she was sexually abused by Depp, while Depp argued that she was innocent. Depp recently sued Amber for Defamation in Virginia. The trial started on April 11th and April 11th, 2022.

This trial is basically like a follow-up to the U.K. trial, where the executive editor and publisher of The Sun were accused of similar claims. Depp is currently suing Amber for $50 million for damages, denying any form of physical abuse towards her. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming her violence was justified as self-defense or defense of her sister.

Who Is Adam Waldman?

Adam Waldman is the former lawyer of Depp, who made headlines for being dropped from the case for leaking confidential information about the trial. He was brought in as a witness on May 19th and May 19th. Waldman was removed from the case by Judge Bruce White and was mocked by Amber Heard. Waldman recently claimed that 29 witnesses could disprove Heard’s accusations.

Adam Waldman is an attorney who also works actively as a lobbyist. He reportedly has ties within Putin’s inner circle. Some reports say that Waldman filed paperwork with the U.S. Department of Justice, where he hinted that he would be working with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian Oligarch. Waldman has been in public view for other such hints and observations before.

Why He’s Back

Amber Heard believes Waldman affected her career by starting hashtags like Amber Turd. People on the internet did not approve of this, with some saying it was Amber herself who started it. Others did not hesitate to mention how unprofessional Heard’s lawyers looked, with some saying, “Heard’s lawyers suck,” and the type. Waldman has been brought back as a witness to have him testify for Amber’s advantage. However, it seemed that they couldn’t get much out of him.

It was also noted how Heard’s lawyer spent a lot of time asking questions that Waldman could not answer, being a lawyer and having to follow attorney-client privileges. While many users have shown hate for Heard’s lawyers before for being unprofessional or seeming lost in court, this situation aggravated them even more. From all the time questioning Heard’s lawyers got 15 answers from him. To the public, it still makes no sense why Heard would bother trying to pretend it was Waldman’s fault just as much as she claims it is Depp’s in damaging her career.

How This Trial Will Proceed

We will continue to have hearings and witnesses testifying for a while, and it could be weeks before we reach a verdict. However, people on social media have already expressed their love for Depp and claimed him to be innocent. Heard and her team, on the other hand, continue to work to prove them wrong. Depp and his team will continue to play defense and try to prove Depp’s innocence and negotiate a sum for the damages.

All through this time, it is still yet unclear when or how Heard plans on donating the $7 million she received as a divorce settlement to a charity like she claimed she would. This has previously been a question by one of Depp’s lawyers, and it was eluded for a while before being answered. We have to wait and see how the evidence so far and witnesses will turn the tables in this case.

Where To Watch

The trial is streamed on YouTube on Law & Crime Network and can be watched for free.

