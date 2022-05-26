Finance
Why Chronic Care Management Is A Revolution In the Healthcare Industry
A lot of American health care systems’ resources are devoted to the management and treatment of chronic conditions. Management of chronic health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and hypothyroidism is a key part of most basic care physician’s work. In the conventional model, the medical doctor sees a patient for an incident of care, examines the status of the conditions, offers suggestions, alters medications, and instructs any determined testing. The patients are counseled again when they are told to revisit for follow-up care.
For many years, the greatest practices have been utilizing a medium of examining a few or all of their patients with some chronic medical issues with the help of a disease record. In chronic care management services the patients with a disease, for example, diabetes, are recorded in a database, either a paper register file or a digital data repository. In the database, some information of the patient’s status is mentioned. For example, in a diabetes database, the detail might be the last LDL cholesterol, the last blood pressure, the last diabetic foot exam, the last test for kidney damage the date of the last dilated eye exam and date as well as their smoking status.
The database required entry of this data is maintained in the repository each time a new bit of data is attained and works as a tool while examining the patients periodically. Use of a digital medical record is made while treating the patient. This documentation includes smallest details of information in a manner that can be regained electronically, by entering the information into the EMR in a way that it can be retrieved for future reference, and for forming a report or system supportive in making a remote disease management registry. This has empowered reformist physicians to serve more effectually the groups of patients with particular chronic medical problems proactively.
The chronic care management companies is an administrative setup where in case, a patient is due for visiting a follow-up checkup, or if any type of testing or service is pending, they more effortlessly and quickly identify, contact, and encourage the patient to receive the optimal care. Healthcare providers believe that there are several benefits that can be achieved from this program. With access to the latest, real-time information, doctors and other professionals can cater better care at the point of service. There will be fewer chances of duplicate tests or procedures by them. Moreover, it is simpler to follow-up with patients to ensure that they are taking the medications and recommendations seriously through enhanced patient monitoring.
Kiwisaver Retirement Scheme
The Features and Benefits of joining New Zealand’s Kiwisaver scheme
This is of particular interest to New Zealanders of those about to become New Zealanders. If you are from another country some of the information may be applicable to your situation since most countries has its own retirement savings scheme with incentives to encourage people to join in the scheme.
WHAT IS KIWISAVER
It is New Zealand’s retirement savings scheme. Kiwisaver began July 1st 2007 as a scheme to encourage New Zealanders to contribute to their retirement savings. It has been acknowledged that New Zealanders are good at spending but not good at saving; the scheme was devised to address this fact.
INCENTIVES
When kiwisaver was first introduced everyone who joined received $1,000 to kickstart their fund. On top of that was the $1040 per annum from the government. To receive this investors had to have invested at least $1,040 to receive the full amount. In other words, the government will match your contribution dollar for dollar to a maximum of $1,040.
However, The National Finance MInister Bill English removed the $1,000 kick start and halved the $1,040 annual contribution to $520 to balance the books during the Global Financial Crisis. (GFC)
Kiwisaver is still a fantastic scheme for investing money for your retirement though.
EMPLOYER CONTRIBUTIONS
Your employer contributions to your kiwisaver are 3% of your gross income so with your contributions + government contributions + employer contributions you will be left with a tidy sum on reaching the retirement age of 65 (New Zealand).
FEATURES AND BENEFITS
There are so many features and benefits of joining kiwisaver and it is important to distinguish between the two.
Feature is your money is locked in until you reach the age of 65
Benefit is you will have a pot of money ready for you when you retire.
50% RETURN ON YOUR MONEY
Depositing $1,040 into your kiwisaver every year in order to receive the full $520 is the same as receiving 50% on your investment for the first year; this is tax-free which makes joining kiwisaver a no-brainer.
OTHER BENEFITS
Another benefit of joining kiwisaver is that if you were to have investments and you end up on a government benefit, the interest earned on your money counts as income for assessing your entitlements. You are allowed to earn up to $160 (gross) before your government benefit is affected.
This is not applicable to those on Super which is the name for New Zealand’s pension. Those on a pension are allowed to earn as much as they like and their pension is unaffected. (Super is short for Superannuation)
WILLS
It is important to have a will otherwise legal expenses could swallow up your estate’s funds including kiwisaver if the unthinkable happens.
SUMMARY
Kiwisaver is a terrific scheme for putting money aside for your latter years. You are encouraged to read more about the scheme by reading books about kiwisaver from your local library or doing some research online.
Understanding Your Eyeglass Prescription
Understanding Your Eyeglass Prescription You’ve recently had your eyes examined and you are ready for some new prescription eyeglasses. You were handed a piece of paper, with some numbers on it, as you left your examination. You are wondering what do those numbers mean?
Your eyeglass prescription consists of lens powers needed to give you the best vision possible.
What the Numbers Mean
Your prescription will consist of numbers that represent the lens powers needed to correct the vision in each of your eyes. A typical eyeglass prescription will look something like this:
OD -3.25 -1.25 x 175
OS -4.25 -1.00 x 165
Add +2.25
The first line of an eyeglass prescription is, by convention, for the right eye. It is sometimes noted as O.D. The left eye or O.S. is the second line of your eyeglass prescription. The first column number is the spherical power for each eye. It is indicated by numbers known as diopters usually in .25 steps. Occasionally you may see .12 steps but this is rare. Sphere powers are identified by either a plus or minus sign. This is a very important to know because a minus (-) power corrects the vision problem nearsightedness and a plus (+) power corrects farsightedness. So if the sphere power of your prescription is a negative number you are nearsighted and if the sphere power is a positive number than you are farsighted. The larger the number the greater the degree of nearsightedness or farsightedness.
The second column of your eyeglass prescription is called the cylinder power. If there is a number in this column that means that you have astigmatism. The same plus and minus number conventions as the sphere power apply to the cylinder of your prescription. There may be no number in this column or there may be a sph. or sphere written in this column. In either case there is no power so you have no astigmatism. It is possible to have astigmatism in one eye and not your other.
The last column of your prescription is the axis. This represents the direction or location of your cylinder power. If there is no cylinder power in your eyeglass prescription. than it cannot and will not have an axis number indicated. If you have a cylinder power then it will have an axis. This is a measurement in degrees from 0 to 180. Only half of the 360 degree circle are used because 90 and 270 would be identical.
So if you know your sphere power cylinder power, and axis for each eye, you know if you are nearsighted, farsighted, or have if you have an astigmatism.
Occasionally a prescription may have a prism power. This is usually for people who suffer from diplopia (double vision). It may be a fraction or a decimal such as 1/2 or .75. If there is a prism power it must also have a direction or a base. This is either up, down, in, or out. Prism is relatively rare in occurrence.
A multi focal prescription such as bifocal, trifocal, or progressive lens will also have an add power. This power is in addition to the sphere, cylinder, and axis and is indicated on the next line of the prescription. It is always a positive number such as +1.25 or +2.25. This is the amount of extra focusing power to enable reading or near vision.
The last number need to complete an eyeglass prescription and fabricate a new pair of eyeglasses is the pupillary distance otherwise know as known as “PD”. It is the distance, in millimeters, between the centers of the pupils in your eyes, for example 62. This is further described as distance PD and near PD such as 63/60. Distance PD is when you are looking straight ahead and near PD is when you are looking close. When you look close your eyes turn in, therefore the near PD will always be less than your distance PD. Each eye can also be measured individually. This is called a monocular PD. It would be expressed as 31/30 or 31/31 depending on your symmetry and facial feature. An adult PD varies little with time.
NOTE: A written eyeglass prescription may or may not contain a PD measurement.
Make sure your prescription is current by having your eyes examined regularly to insure you are seeing as clearly as possible. Eyes do change gradually over time and it may be so gradual that you do not notice. Routine eye examinations also screen for the silent stealers of sight such as glaucoma and cataracts.
Did you know that you have a legal right to obtain your eyeglass prescription from your eyecare professional? That’s right. Request your prescription at the time of your eye examination or request it later, it’s your right.
Low Budget Screenplays – From Blank Screen to the Silver Screen
It may be a cliche, but it’s nonetheless true, that the mother of invention is necessity. Tight parameters sharpen the creative process and the most fundamental parameter of all, is having no money. That is the situation for most would-be filmmakers as they sit down to write a screenplay that can be shot on a budget of good will and a small loan. Typical examples of this kind of writing are ‘El Mariachi’, ‘Clerks’, ‘The Blair Witch Project’, ‘London to Brighton’ and ‘Scenes of a Sexual Nature’. It is reported that ‘Clerks’ had a budget of $28,000 (1994) and ‘Blair Witch’ had a budget of about $60,000 (1999). Of course, this is the point when fact becomes fiction. It may be that everyone working on ‘Blair Witch’ gave their services for nothing, but that is still a cost. It is also, I believe, true, that to make ‘Blair Witch’ fit for the silver screen, the distributor invested about $250,000 in post-production costs. The figures may or may not be exactly correct but, despite good intentions all round, if a movie is going to stand any chance at all in the market, there are fixed costs for which a budget has to be found and they are grading and conforming the image and getting the sound right, including the music.
In my opinion and experience, the minimum budget for a movie that has a superb script and can work in just a few locations is £300k / $500k. With that level of budget, it is possible to produce a film that has professional production values and will have a genuine chance in the market – but only if the script is good. The script, at that budget level, is more important than for a film with a budget of $50M because it has to be a compelling story without special effects, car crashes, explosions and genuine stars. Ironically, it is only when writing a screenplay for a budget of $500k that the screenwriter has the satisfaction of seeing most of what he or she wrote make it to the big screen, especially if the writer is also the director. That rarely happens with studio pictures. Most screenplays, even when commissioned, rarely see the light of a projector lamp. There are writers in Hollywood who earn a very good living rewriting other writers’ screenplays, which permanently remain “in development”. As much fun as it is to earn good money tapping away on a laptop, many Hollywood writers secretly yearn to make their own low budget movie where the words they put in the mouths of their characters actually get to the final cut.
Once you have decided to write a brilliant, low budget screenplay, there are some techniques that can really stack the odds a little more in your favour. Deciding the genre of your script is key and this is where most low budget filmmakers go wrong. Audiences are quite happy to see a low budget independent film if it says something different to the studios. To some extent the studios have trespassed into the indy mind-set and have produced studio movies that have a strong independent feel but, on the whole, it is wisest to choose a genre that is not mainstream. In other words, do not try to make an action/adventure film on a shoestring, or an ultra low budget romantic comedy. Those genres are Hollywood staples and should not be challenged. The most profitable area for an independent movie is horror or suspense thriller. Hollywood movies in those genres that could have been made for $500k include ‘The Others’ and ‘The Strangers’. Although very different i.e. ‘The Others’ is a scary ghost story and ‘The Strangers’ is a suspense horror/thriller, both films take place in remote locations, have small casts and are perfect examples of the kind of movie that can be both ultra low budget and effective.
There are many writers who have enjoyed a certain amount of success writing screenplay commissions but get frustrated when their screenplays never make it into production. Several years ago, I wrote a screenplay that is set in a girls’ boarding school in a remote part of the English countryside. I decided to create a story that takes place during the half term holiday so that all the students would be away from the school. My genre was suspense thriller and my principal characters were women. Everyone I showed the screenplay to could immediately see its appeal: a big, deserted, scary building; a beautiful 18-year-old girl in peril and some very sinister goings-on, complemented by a few surprising plot twists. The eventual film, ‘Out of Bounds’ cost £500k ($800k) and came onto the market without any fanfare or promotion but it has done well. Why? I think it’s because the location of the remote boarding school immediately gives the story atmosphere; the characters are strong and well-drawn and, most important of all, the acting is superb.
Without quality, professional acting, a low budget film will remain a vanity project. But, get the script right, a good location and a gifted cast, the funding will come and the market will buy as long as the story grips.
