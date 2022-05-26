Finance
Why Food Combining For Acid Reflux Works
Not just any food combining. But proper food combining works for acid reflux.
Here’s why.
Acid reflux or GERD, is simply a message that tells your body that something is wrong inside. As such, it cannot be treated successfully by taking prescriptive medication all the time. Yes they help you out in the short run. Drugs and antacids might help you in an emergency, but for treatment and preventive maintenance? That’s another story. One that your doctor has most likely failed to tell you about.
Truth is, conventional medicine is more focused on relieving the symptoms of a condition, and not taking into full consideration the root cause of the problem. Alright, if they want to “uproot the root” cause, they go into their “bread-and-butter” solution known as surgery. Not a pretty picture, but what can you do when they tell you that it is your “best and only” option?
Where conventional medicine comes up short, natural methods of treatment such as proper food combining has worked wonders for countless individuals who were once acid reflux sufferers. It has been touted by nutritionists and health specialists not just as a solution for GERD, but for almost any digestive disorder that you can think of. Crohn’s? IBS? Gastritis? Ulcers? These are just some of the conditions that proper food combining has been able to address, in a simple manner.
And it’s not something new either.
This manner of eating was first discovered in 1911 by a New York physician by the name of Dr. William Hay. Fed up by conventional medicine’s incapability of curing his Bright’s Disease, a life-threatening illness during that time, he sought for alternative and better ways of treating himself. He came up with the idea of food combining, which deals with how different foods are digested uniquely. For example, some foods require an acid enzyme, while others need an alkaline environment to be properly assimilated. The two groups should never go together.
This discovery not only led to his disease being cured, but enabled him to become a successful lecturer and teacher of proper food combining, which has taken in a lot of names and derivatives such as the popular “Hay Diet” of today.
What does food combining then have to do with acid reflux?
Remember what I mentioned earlier when I said that it’s a message telling your body something is wrong inside? Chances are, it’s been the way you’ve been eating all this time that is causing the pain you are now feeling. Not just what you ate yesterday or last week, but for your whole lifetime. Acid reflux or GERD is not something that you get overnight.
Let’s be specific. If you are like me, your eating habits before mainly consisted of skipping breakfast (because time is gold), rushing off to work, skipping lunch hour and eating like a ravenous wolf come 2 or 3 in the afternoon. You then finish off the rest of your day with more work and reason that since you had a heavy meal (1 meal at that), you skip dinner time, and settle for a tempting treat say 9 or 10 in the evening. That would be either a bag of chips, that melted chocolate cake that’s sitting all by itself in the fridge, your favorite 3 flavor combination ice cream, or something that’s less than healthy. Then you “rinse and repeat” that same thing the next day. And the next day.
What can you expect 5 or 10 years later? Some, even for just a year already have acid reflux symptoms. It is different from person to person as it depends on how good you’ve been to your body all this time.
Proper food combining solves and restores order to the body, specifically to the digestive system. And the amazing thing is, the human body is capable of healing itself given the right kind of environment where it can take place. Again, it doesn’t happen overnight, although some have been surprised of the immediate relief they have experienced. But give it a few weeks to a few months, and you’ll definitely see improvements that your doctor would never believe could possibly happen again.
Hospital and Medical Tourism in Singapore
Singapore is the next big mantra in the ever evolving landscape of the global medical tourism industry. Singapore is no longer just the leisure or business destination it used to be till a few decades ago. With a population of about 5 million, a strong workforce of skilled doctors and some of the best state-of-the-art hospitals in Asia, Singapore is fast positioning itself as a global medical tourism hub. Approximately 250,000 overseas patients visit Singapore per year and the hospitals are aiming to increase the numbers manifold. The plan is to serve over 2 million international patients annually and generate USD 5 billion in revenue.
Medical tourism can be broadly defined as the service of providing cost effective private medical care packages in collaboration with the tourism industry for international patients requiring surgical and other forms of specialized intervention. Typically this kind of medical care is not available in the patient’s home country or is priced too high. Singapore’s healthcare services are built on a foundation of world class quality, hygiene, safety and trustworthiness. This is coupled with advanced research facilities and international accreditation. The medical sector gets sustained support from the government agencies and this helps make Singapore one of Asia’s leading medical hubs. Over the last few years eleven hospitals and medical centres in Singapore have obtained Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. Quite a few of them are ISO-9001-2000 certified too.
Patients visiting Singapore mostly originate from neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Burma. However, in the last decade the patient numbers from India, China, the Middle East and Africa have been witnessing an accelerated growth. Many patients from developed countries such as United States and Europe have been choosing Singapore as their preferred medical travel destination for its relatively affordable quality and yet hassle free healthcare services in a clean cosmopolitan atmosphere. Singapore has been making news for many complex and innovative procedures such as the separation of a pair of conjoined twins and the case of a, ‘tooth in eye surgery’ a few years back. The successful separation of the 10 month old Nepalese conjoined twins in 2001 put Singapore’s medical acumen onto the world’s newspaper front pages. Singapore has since accomplished many more milestones both in Asia and in the world stage.
In the year 2006 many Singapore Hospitals initiated the process of getting accredited themselves through the Joint Commission International (JCI), a US-based organization. This could be a reason why in 2006 JCI thought it would be prudent to set up its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. Soon Singapore hospitals may starting looking towards other American or European or Asian-based systems of hospital accreditation in an attempt to enhance their brand equity.
Some top Singapore based hospitals are as follows:-
1) Changi General Hospital:
This medical care provider is one of the largest hospitals in Singapore. Its present infrastructure at Simei was established in the year 1998. It was formed as a result of coming together of two well known hospital brands, the Toa Payoh hospital and the Changi hospital. The hospital can therefore trace its roots back to year 1957, when the Thomson Road Hospital had started its construction.
2) Alexandra Hospital:
This founded operations in the year 1938, this hospital served as one of the primary hospitals for the British Empire in the far east and was known as the British Military Hospital. After the World War II ended and even till the early 1970s, Alexandra went onto remain as one of the most modern and well maintained hospitals in Singapore.
3) National University Hospital:
The NUH is a hospital in Singapore that lies in the vicinity of the medical faculty of National University of Singapore at Kent Ridge. Besides being a professional teaching hospital for the university, it also acts as a well equipped research centre. This hospital specializes in Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Ophthalmology among other specialties.
4) eMenders Singapore:
eMenders is a group of Singapore-based doctors, medical practitioners and surgeons representing more than 25 different branches of medicine and dentistry
5) National Cancer Centre Singapore:
The National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) is a regional and national centre focused at the prevention, management and treatment of different cancers including those involving the skin, lung, breast, stomach, uterus, liver, pancreas, lymphomas and head and neck cancers.
6) Raffles hospital:
Raffles Hospital is a leading medical group and one of the largest private group practice in Singapore operating a network of over 78 multidisciplinary clinics across Singapore. Raffles Hospital is JCI accredited.
Patent Administration in India
The administration of patent related matters in India is looked after by Patents and Trademarks Office. This office comes under the purview of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, which falls under the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. The Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks is responsible for administrative processes related to Intellectual Property Rights including Patents. There are four patent offices located at four different places in India to facilitate filing of patent applications among Indian researchers and scientists. The head office of Patents is located at Kolkata whereas Brand offices are located at Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.
These four offices have jurisdiction over different states of the country. The hierarchy of Patent office includes Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks who is supported by Senior Joint Controller of patents and Designs. Joint Controller of Patents and Designs reports to Senior Joint Controller. Joint controller monitors the functions of Deputy Controllers who monitors Assistant controller of Patents, Designs and Trademarks.
The examination of patent applications is carried out by Patent Examiners. The government of India has set up a Patent Information System (PIS) at Nagpur that provides services for patents and patent search. PIS provides information to researchers and scientists. Intellectual Property Training Institute (IPTI) was established in 2002. IPTI imparts training to personnel engaged in the field of Intellectual Property and also conducts awareness programmes for attorney and researchers.
Patent Office conducts Patent Agent examination twice a year. A successful candidate then can work as an approved Patent agent. The examination is conducted at Head Office and Three regional office.
Different Ways to Categorize Eyeglass Frames Online
Online eyewear stores are always praised that they can offer a larger inventory or stock than traditional optical shops. This is really true that a large-sized online optical store will probably keep thousands of different eyeglasses. Taking framesdirect.com for example, the website claims that it is the world’s largest online eyewear store by stocking one hundred thousand eyeglasses online. Of course, not all online eyewear stores can maintain such a scale. But it is undeniable that those eyewear shops on the Internet are more capable of showing thousands of eyewear products than local sellers.
Eyeglasses are differentiated mostly according to frame types. With a large inventory of eyewear products, it is important for an eyewear store to categorize its eyeglass frames online. Efficient classification ways are beneficial to both the vendor itself and its customers. From the seller’s point of view, well-organized eyeglass frames always lead to efficient business. And at the side of customers, efficiently grouped eyewear products enable them to search out favorable one or ones without much effort. For instance, they can simply use Google and type a key word or phrase which is closely associated with the ways to classify eyeglass frames.
During the past years, there are actually common ways adopted by online eyewear stores to categorize eyeglass frames. It is easy to find the following categories of frames. Gender is commonly used to group all eyeglass frames into men’s, women’s and unisex ones. This approach to classification is actually based on different tastes between men and women. In general, women’s eyeglass frames are usually designed to present thin temples and small lens frames. For most men, it is more common to choose formal and classic frames. Frames with slightly thicker temples are still acceptable. And unisex eyeglass frames usually have a moderate design. Another way for customers to search eyeglasses is based on frame material. While metal and plastic frames are the two main categories, there are still some detailed key words associated with frame material, including titanium, mixed material, memory metal, Monel and so on. Just as the old saying goes, everything has both advantages and disadvantages.
According to frame style, eyeglass frames online are usually divided into full frame, semi-frame and rimless ones. In addition, some online stores still offer a special category of sunshade models. Sunshades are frames without any temples so that they can hardly fall into any of the main three frame types.
