WordPress or Joomla?
There are several Content Management Systems on the internet. The most popular ones are WordPress and Joomla.
Installation
Both installers are fast and easy to use. It can take up to a maximum of five minutes. The site is ready to operate after the installation, the system requirements are PHP and MySQL.
Design
Themes can be purchased or downloaded from several sites. CSS and HTML knowledge gives a good opportunity to create custom designs. Responsive designs are available for both CMS.
Content creation
WordPress is easier to use than Joomla, though both of them can be learnt in 30 minutes. Content creation in the two systems requires different approach and thinking
Blogging
Joomla is very good for websites but it lacks several features that WordPress has and which make it much better for blogging. Professional bloggers recommend WordPress because it has the biggest potential to serve the blogging needs. It has built-in comment system and additional comment platforms (Facebook, Google+) can be utilized as well for free, while Joomla has a big disadvantage: it does not have comment system by default.
Website
Joomla is better for a regular website than a blog, and for building complex sites. The speed of a Joomla site seems to be a little bit slower than WordPress ones. There is a popular e-commerce solution for Joomla: Virtuemart.
Plugins
Both systems have hundreds or thousands of plugins. Joomla plugins mainly provide ideas for websites while WordPress plugins provide solutions for blogging problems.
Security
Both systems are open source. This can lead to security issues as anybody can check the source code, though good plugins can solve this. MySQL database is the weakest part of the system, while third party plugins can cause security problems as well.
Backup
Daily backup must be performed as both systems are open source and can be hacked. There are some hosting providers who offer automatic daily backups. It can be done manually if there is no automatic solution.
Content Delivery Network
Both systems can be used with CDN, though some additional configuration is needed.
Page Speed
Fundamentally there is no difference between WordPress or Joomla. The default themes have good Page Speed results but custom themes can be less optimized.
Conclusion
It is hard to say which one is better than the other. WordPress is one of the bests open source platforms for blogging and Joomla is great for complex websites.
Medifast & Diet Pills – Can You Use Weight Loss Medications With the Medifast Program?
Many people wonder if is okay to use weight loss medications such as appetite suppressants with the Medifast program. Here’s an overview of the medications that are okay to use with Medifast and those that aren’t.
First, let’s take a look at what medications are available. There are only a handful of different ones that are approved by the FDA specifically for weight loss. The most well known are Meridia, which suppresses appetite and helps increase your body’s fat-burning ability; Phentermine, which decreases your appetite and stimulates your metabolism; and Orlistat, which partially blocks your body’s ability to digest and absorb the fats you eat.
Both Meridia and Orlistat (also known as Xenical) are approved for long term use. Phentermine is approved only for short term use because it can be potentially addictive. With your doctor’s approval, both Meridia and Phentermine can generally be safely used with the Medifast program. Orlistat, on the other hand, should not be used with Medifast at all because the meals are already very low in fat and you need some fats in your diet for certain vitamins.
All of these are only available from your doctor if you fit certain criteria related to your BMI. If you have obesity and health conditions that are related to it though, you may want to discuss the options with your doctor. Be sure to tell your Doctor about Medifast too so you can discuss the best way to use it along with any medication.
Also, I should mention that there is also an over the counter medication that is similar to Orlistat. This is Alli. You’ve probably heard of it already. Since you shouldn’t take Orlistat while using Medifast, you also shouldn’t take Alli. Because it is a fat blocker, it can mean that you will be getting too little vitamin D and other important fat-soluble vitamins if you use it in conjunction with Medifast.
Before you decide to ask your doctor about a prescription though, you might want to give the Medifast program a try for a few weeks by itself. Because of the way the program works, most people who use it to lose weight find that they don’t really get that hungry after the first three to five days.
Because Medifast is high in protein and provides adequate fiber it works to give you a sense of satiety which should keep you from getting hungry. Also, once you are in the fat-burning state known as ketosis, that tends to suppress your appetite as well. So most dieters do fine without needing an additional appetite suppressant. However, if you do find that you still need to curb your hunger and you’d like extra help, there are definitely weight loss medications you can take with Medifast. You’ll just need to talk to your doctor about them to see if there’s one that is appropriate for you.
5 Tips For Addressing Weight Loss In The Horse
Nothing is more worrisome than watching your horse day after day slowly lose weight and not knowing the reason why. Despite making sure they have plenty of access to good quality feed and mineral/vitamin supplements they continue to lose weight. Here are 5 tips that may get you started on the right track to addressing unexpected weight loss in the horse.
Veterinary Evaluation
First and foremost, ALWAYS have your horse evaluated by your veterinarian if they are encountering any kind of health challenge! I cannot stress that enough. There are so many things that may be affecting your horse’s ability to absorb nutrients, from parasites to cancer. Your veterinarian can rule things out for you and make a proper diagnosis if there is a serious medical condition that’s contributing to a weight loss issue in your horse. I’ve seen too many times people take a wait and see attitude to the detriment of the horse.
Intestinal Parasites
A very common reason for horses to lose weight is due to a heavy parasite load. As parasites develop resistance to many of the commercial dewormers available on the market, you may find that your deworming protocols are no longer effective. Your veterinary clinic can do a fecal egg count for you and let you know what kinds of intestinal parasites (if any) your horse may be harboring. From this information, you can then make more targeted decisions as to what deworming protocols might be most effective for your situation.
There are also alternative protocols that are becoming more and more popular among horse caretakers. Many of these are safe to use in conjunction with traditional dewormers and may help increase the effectiveness of your deworming program.
Some of these include:
- Food-grade diatomaceous earth – it is thought that the diatomaceous earth works similarly as it moves through the animal’s digestive tract as it does when applied externally to insects. The microscopic silica-based diatom fossils that make up the fine powder penetrate the exoskeleton of the insects, causing them to dehydrate and die.
- Essential oils – Animals in the wild will hunt out and eat certain types of plants not normally in their everyday diet to help clear their bodies of parasites. Certain medicinal-grade essential oils are thought to help rid the body of internal parasites based on the historical use of these plants by both ancient cultures and wild animals. Whether these help by boosting the host’s natural immune system or acting directly against the parasite is unclear. Oils that may help most are – Tarragon, Ocotea, Di-Gize and Longevity.
- Immune System Supplementation – an organism that has a compromised immune system is going to be more susceptible to all types of infection, including that of internal and external parasites. Adding supplements that are high in antioxidants may help your horse’s ability to deal with these attacks naturally. Immune support is very important for maintaining the geriatric horse.
Equine Dentistry
I’ve been surprised at the number of people that I’ve encountered over the years that are unaware that horses need routine dentistry. There are many factors that play into the function of the horse’s jaw and how the horse’s teeth erupt and wear continually. The way a horse moves, position it eats, what it eats, etc. all contribute to whether a horse will develop dental imbalance. If the teeth are out of balance and the horse cannot effectively masticate his food, they are less likely to be able to absorb the necessary nutrients from that food. Older horses may have worn out the life of their teeth or have missing teeth, also contributing to problems with properly processing their food. Having your horse checked by a reputable equine dentist at least once or twice per year may save your horse some grief down the road.
Adding Calories
Your horse’s weight loss may just be a simple matter of math… they are burning more calories than they are taking in. Upping your horse’s hay and/or feed may be necessary, particularly for horses in heavy training or working horses. However, adding a high-quality high-calorie fat source may be all that is necessary to turn the corner. Traditionally people have added corn oil to their horses feed as a top dress. However, since corn oil is not fully digestible, you have to give large quantities for it to be effective and many horses don’t find that much oil on their feed palatable. The most popular oils that are highly digestible, palatable and provide added benefits to skin and hair coat are – flax seed, soybean, and wheat germ oils.
Alternative Forages
When dealing with geriatric horses, the ability to chew becomes increasingly problematic, not to mention the aging digestive tract becomes less efficient and able to pull the necessary nutrients from what they can chew. Adding some more easily chewed and digestible forages may help. You will want to make sure and consult with your veterinarian before changing your horse’s diet though. Certain conditions, like liver and kidney dysfunction, require special dietary consideration.
Alfalfa – For all my older broodmares, we provide once daily soaked alfalfa cubes in addition to having access to free choice coastal hay and light grazing. In the cube form, the alfalfa is already chopped and the soaking helps to soften the forage for easy chewing. It also has a higher protein and calcium content which helps to support those aging muscles and bones.
Beet Pulp – Soaked beet pulp is also a very popular forage alternative. It’s very high in calcium and very easily digestible. Most horse’s find it quite tasty and easy to eat, even horses with no teeth at all!
Complete Senior Feeds – There are a number of high-quality complete senior feeds available on the market these days. Many of these can even be soaked for easy digestion for horse’s that are toothless or have problems chewing. When looking for a senior feed, I typically try and avoid those that have a lot of sugars (typically molasses). I prefer feeds that are alfalfa meal based so I know exactly what my horse is getting. I avoid those that have “hay byproduct” as the first ingredient listed. The consistency of the feed cannot be guaranteed when they can pretty much use anything considered a hay. If they list alflafa meal on the label, then I know they MUST use alfalfa, nothing else.
First Responders, EMTs, and Paramedics Are Not Just "Ambulance Drivers"
A number of years back I decided to become a Firefighter. First off, I thought that it would be a good idea to consult with my friends that were already in the field. A good friend of mine told me that in order to make yourself a better candidate for hire, I needed to become a Paramedic, but even before that, I must first become an EMT. I thought it was going to be a breeze, but after my first day of class, I realized that maybe I bit off more than I can chew, and that Firefighters knew a lot more than I originally thought. You see, I was just like you, a member of the general public that thought that the people inside the ambulance were in fact just the “drivers,” it turns out that this could not be further than the truth.
First Responders, EMTs, Paramedics and other EMS personel are highly trained professionals that take great pride in being the first line of defense in the treatment of your loved ones. This specialized group of people can be found anywhere in the field or the hospital. One thing for sure, is that if you have ever had chest pain, shortness of breath, or have found yourself trapped in a burning car you will quickly see that these people are not just licensed to drive, but are quick on their feet, highly trained, specialized personal.
So, what do EMS personal know? There are many levels to the knowledge base of the workers that represent those in EMS and each have their own personal expertise. It is often difficult to determine who is who when 911 is called, but “typically” the Paramedic is the highest level of “pre-hospital” medical care you can receive in the field. Paramedics have the ability to administer a multitude of drugs that can help even the most desperate of victims. Paramedics have specialized skills and treatments that they are authorized to administer to patients that include, but are not limited to the following:
Various Advanced life support medications that vary per region
PROCEDURES AND SKILLS
RSI (RAPID SEQUENCE INTUBATION)
External Jugular Vein Access
Transcutaneous Cardiac Pacing
Oral Endotracheal Intubation
Oral Endotracheal Intubation
Synchronized Cardioversion
Insertion of Nasogastric/Orogastric Tube
Needle Thoracostomy
Intraosseous Infusion
Nasotracheal Intubation
Needle Cricothyrotomy
Vagal Maneuvers
Axial Spinal Stabilization
Pulse Oximetry
Esophageal Tracheal Airway Device (ETAD)
MEDICAL EMERGENCIES
Adult Respiratory Emergencies
Shock (Non-Traumatic)
Altered Level of Consciousness/Seizures
Poisonings (ALS)
Adult Airway Obstruction
Heat Related Emergencies
Cold Related Emergencies
Poisonings (BLS)
CARDIAC EMERGENCIES – ADULT
Suspected Acute
Adult Tachycardias
Non-Traumatic Hypertensive Crisis
Adult Bradycardia
Adult Cardiac Arrest
12 Lead Electrocardiography
Automatic External Defibrillation AED
PEDIATRIC EMERGENCIES
Pediatric Cardiac Arrest (1 Day to 14 years of Age)
Pediatric Altered Level of Consciousness
Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies
Pediatric Seizure
Pediatric Allergic Reaction
Pediatric Airway Obstruction
TRAUMA
Trauma Triage Criteria & Destination
Adult Trauma
Pediatric Trauma
Glasgow Coma Scale Operational Definition
Fractures and Dislocations
BURN
Burn Criteria & Destination
Adult Burns
Pediatric Burns
OBSTETRICAL/NEONATAL EMERGENCIES
Newborn Care
Obstetrical Emergencies
MCI/HAZMAT
Medical Response to a Multi-Casualty Incident
Medical Response to a Haz-Mat Incident
TRANSFER OF PATIENTS
EMT-P Inter-facility Transport Guidelines
Inter-facility Transport – Nurse Staffed Units
Transport of Patients
Cardiovascular “Stemi” Receiving Centers
POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
Physician on Scene
Suspected Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Incident
Responsibility for Patient Management
Reporting Incidents of Suspected Abuse/Neglect
Patient Refusal of Care or Other Patient Request
Guidelines for Adult Refusal of Care
Determination of Death on Scene
Withholding Resuscitative Measures
POLST Form
EMSA DNR Form
Do Not Resuscitate (DNR)
A Paramedic operates under the license of the Medical Director. The Medical Director is a licensed doctor in that Paramedic state, city, or county. Paramedics have a limited scope of practice that is referenced in their Protocols. Protocols are basically the foundation to the treatment the Paramedic operates within. Paramedics operate under the strict guidelines of these rules set forth by medical direction. Protocols can vary across the United States. Some Paramedics have more protocols than others, and have the ability to operate autonomously within these protocols. Typically Paramedics that are in rural areas have more ability to perform more skills and give more medications than their counterparts in the “big city”, because medical care is so far away and time in a true medical emergency is of the essence.
So do you still think that EMS personal are just drivers? Let’s review just ONE drug that almost all Paramedics are familiar with and use in the field. Keep in mind that this is just one of about 30 drugs Paramedics are able to use in an area located in San Bernardino California’s (ICEMA Region). Paramedics are required to recognize when this drug is indicated and not indicated. The drug used below has the capability to save or kill someone under it’s use, and is measured by micro grams, per kilogram, per minute, coupled with the desired effects on the a given patient.
——-
Advanced Life Support Medication
DOPAMINE – Sympathetic agonist – A naturally occurring catecholamine and a chemical precursor of
norepinephrine. It acts on alpha-receptors, is dose dependent, and causes peripheral vasoconstriction. The effect on beta 1 receptors causes a positive inotropic effect on the heart, without increasing myocardial oxygen demand as much as Epinephrine. Dopamine maintains renal and mesenteric blood flow, when used in lower therapeutic doses. Used in patients with significant hypertension, when fluid replacement is unsuccessful.
Side Effects: Increased heart rate. Can worsen or induce both narrow complex and wide complex arrhythmias.
Deactivated by alkaline solutions such as Sodium Bicarbonate. May cause hypotension in patients taking Dilantin.
Infiltration of IV will cause localized tissue necrosis. Notify receiving facility if IV infiltrates. Do not give via IO.
Typical Preparations: 200mg/5ml: Ampule or Vial and premixed IV solution.
Dose:
Adult: 5-20mcg/kg/min. For the average adult 400mg of Dopamine in 250ml D5W at a rate of 30-
60 microdrops/minute provides this dose range. Titrate to blood pressure and other signs of
perfusion.
Pediatric: Contraindicated in children under 8 years of age within the ICEMA region.
This concludes our review of the ALS (Advanced Life Support) medication Dopamine.
——-
Sounds easy enough right? Most cab drivers, truck drivers, and airport shuttle drivers know about these things, so why not just call them the “ambulance driver” too? So as you can see, there is just a tad bit more to the ambulance driver than you originally thought. Am I right?
Most people respect and are somewhat familiar with the vast knowledge and extraordinary services nurses provide, but on the other hand have limited knowledge of what the capabilities of EMS are. Many times, I have been asked by nurses in the field if Paramedics are allowed to perform even the simplest of skills such as start an IV. Sometimes, these remarks are said with “tongue in cheek” because of the sometimes “ugly” workplace rivalry between Paramedics and Nurses. Did you know that most Paramedics have the ability to perform more advanced skills than that of their counterparts the nurses? In many states, counties, and cities Paramedics do not require the doctors advanced orders before performing life saving measures or to administer advanced life support medications. Paramedics are allowed to make split second decisions based on their patient’s signs and symptoms. The ability to work within their protocols allows the medics to change procedures and medications as the patient’s condition improves or worsens. Nurses are required to follow the orders of their doctor before most medications are administered. Another distinctive difference between Paramedics and Nurses is that there are certain skills that may only be performed by Paramedics and Doctors trained to do so. So, Are Paramedics better than Nurses? No, of course not! They are two completely different medical service providers. Paramedics and Nurses both have their limitations. Paramedics, EMTs, and EMS personal are again, specialized personal that are trained to perform specialized work.
So how does one become a Paramedic you ask? The requirements to become a Paramedic vary between states. In most states you must first become an EMT and acquire at least one year of field experience prior to applying to Paramedic school. The next step into getting into Paramedic school is to pass a college proficiency exam, a Paramedic academy entrance exam, oral exam, background check, medical examination, and have the necessary prerequisites to enter the Paramedic academy that can include anatomy, physiology, or medical terminology. The entire academic process can take approximately two years or more. (Depending on the program, prerequisites ETC) Many Paramedic Academy’s take one year to complete. Paramedic training is some of the toughest academic training around. Students must maintain a score of at least 80 percent to pass throughout their entire class time or are subjected to dismissal from the academy. Many will have to attempted to pass the Paramedic Academy several times before graduating. Once the academy is completed, students will have to pass a national registry examination, state examination, and finally a local examination. The fees, regulations, and form filling are endless (Especially in “anti-business friendly” California). EMS personal are required to keep their certifications, licenses updated and current by attending skills and continuous education classes. After the completion of mandated training hours, EMS personal must submit completed training certificates noting the minimum skills training hours, academic review have been met, and of course..pay the necessary fees in order to maintain their accreditation or license requirements.
I hope that this article has given you a greater understanding of capabilities of the “ambulance driver” and to know that this term is considered to be little insulting by some in the EMS field. So, the next time your loved one finds themselves at the mercy of the 911 system, you can feel a sense of relief knowing that a “cab driver” is not on the way, but an “ambulance driver” is.
