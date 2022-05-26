News
Yankee notebook: Stanton on IL with calf strain, Gallo back from COVID, LeMahieu still out
When Aaron Boone sat down for his pregame press conference on Wednesday, the Yankees still had not released their starting lineup for the day. This came on the heels of DJ LeMahieu abruptly getting scratched from the lineup on Tuesday and Giancarlo Stanton leaving mid-game with a lower leg malady.
Boone was asked about Stanton, and his initial update was mostly a nothing burger.
“I don’t have a lot for you guys yet,” the manager said. “He just got here and got his MRI. We’re waiting to get that read.”
Then, less than 45 minutes before the game, it was announced Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain. Joey Gallo was also reinstated from the COVID IL.
It certainly does not seem like Stanton’s injury is very serious, but it was enough for the big man to pull himself out of a tight game in the seventh inning, and has now warranted some time on the shelf, something that Boone did concede was a possibility before the move was made official.
“I just talked to him, he is feeling pretty good,” Boone said. “We hope that he said something early enough to where this doesn’t become long.”
The big question around Stanton has been how much he’ll play the outfield, how that affects his offense, and now, if that had any impact on his health. Boone was questioned about whether the lower leg problem would limit Stanton’s defensive innings moving forward or his willingness to put him in the field once he’s healthy again.
“It won’t. We’ll go with him when he’s healthy,” Boone responded. “I think G and I both feel this way, playing the outfield is probably something that aids him in staying healthy. We obviously can’t push him too much. I don’t think it changes much.”
The manager said there’s also no set formula for Stanton’s defensive deployment or a magic number they try to meet over a certain amount of time.
“It kind of varies week to week,” he noted. “There was a week where he and I both felt like he needed a couple DH days in a row. There were other times where we probably played him two or three times in a row in the outfield. He and I have gotten really good at communicating with each other as we try and lay out the next days. It varies.”
NO DJ FOR SECOND DAY IN A ROW
LeMahieu, who was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s rubber match with Baltimore, spoke at his locker about the left wrist discomfort that has kept him out for the last two games. He was also out of the starting nine on Monday, which Boone said was just a typical rest day.
“I literally just picked up a bat on Monday in the cage before the game and couldn’t swing really,” LeMahieu divulged. “I don’t remember doing anything. It’s very strange.”
The MRI on his wrist did not show anything alarming and the team doctors gave him a cortisone shot.
“Because there’s nothing on the MRI, I’m hoping this cortisone knocks it right out.”
LeMahieu has not been placed on the injured list.
MORE INJURY NEWS
Stop me if you’ve heard this one recently: another Yankee reliever is going on the injured list.
This time, it’s Jonathan Loaisiga, who joins Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman as members of the Yankee bullpen to go down in the last four days.
“He’s got some shoulder discomfort that he’s been dealing with,” Boone said on Wednesday afternoon. “He’s going to go on the IL. [David] McKay is here. There’s a lot of moving parts in there.”
Boone did his best to explain his understanding of the situation, with the typical caveat that he is not a doctor and does not have the full information.
“He’s gone through some tests in the last couple days,” Boone reported. “It’s similar to what he dealt with last year, just not as severe. It’s probably something that, as a precaution, we need to be smart here and take a couple weeks. Hopefully that’s all it is.”
He did confirm that Loaisiga has been shut down from throwing, even though the team believes that this is something “minor”. For many, the immediate thought here is that the Yankees’ bullpen is in shambles. Losing Loaisiga, Green and Chapman — probably their three most important relievers from last year’s team — is unquestionably a big hit. But the manager of the team cannot think that way, and Boone was quick to spin the unfortunate situation into a potential positive.
“It’s a great opportunity for people that we’re really excited about to step up and step into roles,” Boone said. Two obvious candidates for a larger role are Clarke Schmidt and Ron Marinaccio. Both pitchers are rookies who made the Opening Day roster this season but have been back and forth between Triple-A and the big club. Schmidt has thrown 13 innings for the Yankees this season while Marinaccio has only seen 4.2, mostly in garbage time.
Boone also said he does not think that the shoulder discomfort has contributed to Loaisiga’s major struggles this year, as the problem crept up only a few days ago.
“We look forward to getting Lo back and pitching like he’s capable of. He’s not far off as far as his stuff and his repertoire.”
()
MacKenzie Scott’s $6 million gift will ‘supercharge’ Big Brothers Big Sisters’ strategic planning
Pat Sukhum, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, was in the thick of planning for the youth-mentoring program’s annual gala last month when he got a cryptic email asking if he had time to take a call.
Sure, Sukhum said, he had an open window at 6 p.m. Would that work?
When the phone rang on April 26, Sukhum was sitting at his kitchen table in Minneapolis. On the line was a representative of billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, the caller said, would be receiving $6 million — the largest single donation in the nonprofit organization’s 102-year history.
“I stood up, and the chair fell back,” he said. “She was so kind and so gracious, and I kept interrupting her with my hooting and hollering. I don’t think I’ve ever been less professional on a call in my life. Emotion just was overtaking me.”
The gift to the youth mentoring organization, announced on Tuesday, was part of a $122.6 million contribution Scott gave to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The Twin Cities chapter will use the money “to revamp the organization in a way that will create greater impact” and recruit more mentors, especially male volunteers, Sukhum said.
The $6 million donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities is one of a number of no-strings-attached, major philanthropic gifts Scott has made to charities and racial-equity causes. In all, Scott has donated more than $12 billion to more than 1,250 nonprofits since 2020.
The timing of the gift, which amounts to more than the organization’s annual $5 million budget, couldn’t have been better, Sukhum said.
“We’re almost serendipitously going into strategic planning at the end of this year,” he said. “We were going into that long before we learned about this gift, but it does allow us to supercharge that opportunity and really look at our programs and refine, revamp, refresh, reset what we’re doing. … That’s what we’re so excited about: getting to go into strategic planning with an opportunity to really think big and actually be able to execute some of those ideas.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities’ commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion are in “absolute alignment” with Scott’s support of equity and the needs of underrepresented people, he said.
“She absolutely is playing in the space of greater equity, greater inclusion,” he said. “She speaks often – and supports often – organizations focused on youth development. I believe in our mission to such a degree and believe in the power of it, I actually assumed (a gift from Scott) might be inevitable. But it was still, ultimately, this wonderful surprise. I was somehow stunned and hooting and hollering at the same time.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities had a celebration on Tuesday to share the news with staff.
“We told them last week, ‘Hey, come to this event. We’ve got a big surprise to tell you about,’” he said. “As we approached the meeting, we started to hear some rumblings about what people thought the surprise was going to be. The predominant theories were: bike rack, basketball hoop in the parking lot, or the big one was, ‘We’re getting an ice cream machine.’ It speaks to both the scale at which we operate, and what a surprise this was to us. This gives us the opportunity to think so much bigger.”
Scott contributed more than $48 million to six local nonprofits in March, including Planned Parenthood North Central States, which received an unexpected donation of $20 million, and St. Paul-based Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, which received $13.5 million.
Last year, St. Paul’s Penumbra Theatre and Minneapolis’ Arts Midwest received major grants from Scott. A series of Twin Cities nonprofits such as the YWCA of St. Paul and Casa de Esperanza also received unsolicited grants in December 2020.
Dane Mizutani: Twins have a plan for Byron Buxton. No matter how much Twitter complains.
Byron Buxton made a spectacular catch on Tuesday night at Target Field. He tracked the ball perfectly off the bat of Jeimer Candelario, covered a gap akin to the Pacific Ocean, and stretched his body to put the finishing touches on a highlight-reel play only he could make.
Those hoping for an encore on Wednesday afternoon never got it as Buxton was the designated hitter for the Twins in a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
This is all part of a plan the Twins have in place to manage the lingering soreness in Buxton’s right knee. He’s going to be in the lineup more often than not with a scheduled day off spliced in here and there to make sure he doesn’t overexert himself.
It’s absolutely the right way to handle the situation, despite what Twitter might suggest.
After looking at some of the hot takes being thrown around on the bird app, you’d think the Twins were forcing the 28-year-old Buxton into early retirement. You’d also have no idea the Twins are currently first in the American League Central with the amount of negativity surrounding the franchise at the moment.
The discourse started roughly a week and a half ago after Twins manager Rocco Baldelli opted against using Buxton as a pinch hitter late in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians. It was a scheduled day off for Buxton.
That made Twitter mad.
Asked about the decision a day later, Buxton noted how the organization is doing everything possible for him to play 100 games this season.
That made Twitter even more mad.
Too many people took Buxton’s comment at face value rather than taking into account the nuance involved. You really think if everything goes according to plan, and Buxton reaches the 100-game mark, the Twins are going to shut him down?
“No,” Baldelli said with a smirk. “I don’t think we’re going to be doing that.”
This isn’t the Twins hiding Buxton from the fan base. This isn’t the Twins babying their star player. This isn’t the Twins making decisions based on analytics. This is the Twins protecting their best asset at all costs. It’s smart business.
Truthfully, there’s nobody that wants Buxton to play more than the Twins do. As he’s proven throughout his career that when he’s healthy, he’s among the best players in baseball, his recent slump at the plate be damned.
Talking to some people around the organization, it sounds like the reason Buxton mentioned 100 games in the first place was because of a projection that took into account his scheduled days off. Essentially, if he sat out once a series the rest of the way, he’d end up right around 100 games.
“We’re actually hoping to ramp him up more as the season goes on,” Baldelli said. “The general hope is of playing many more games than that.”
Could that mean more games at DH are in Buxton’s future? Perhaps.
Though common sense would suggest that keeping him out of the field from time to time would be a good thing, Baldelli noted that Buxton actually feels the pain in his right knee while in the batter’s box as much as anything else.
“This is more of the slight progression to him getting out there a little bit more each week,” Baldelli said. “The thought is to help him in some way and kind of limit the steps, or pounding, or whatever we want to call it. Just the amount of time he’s on his feet and out there running around. How much is it really going to help him on DH days? I’m not sure.”
In other words, the Twins are still going to give Buxton his scheduled days off in the coming days, weeks, and months. No matter how much Twitter complains.
As long as Buxton is available in September or October, a scheduled day off in May or June shouldn’t be an issue.
St. Paul man accused of online sextortion scheme targeting more than 500 girls
A St. Paul man is accused in federal court of carrying out over five years an online sextortion scheme that victimized at least 500 girls across the U.S. and elsewhere.
Yue Vang, 31, was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of possession of child pornography and interstate communications with intent to extort. He was charged by felony information, a process by which a defendant agrees to waive a grand jury indictment and instead plead guilty.
Vang will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court before Judge Eric C. Tostrud at a later date, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Minnesota said Wednesday.
According to court documents, Vang used web and social media apps, including Instagram, Snapchat, Kik and Skype, to communicate with girls from late 2015 through September 2020.
Prosecutors say Vang created fake female profiles to prey on girls he met online in order to entice and coerce them to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him. Vang knew the girls were under 16 years of age because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him, the charging document says.
Vang also allegedly threatened to disseminate sexually explicit images of the girls to their family members, friends and classmates unless they created and sent him additional images and videos of themselves nude or engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He told a 15-year-old girl he would “ruin her life” if she did not comply with his requests, the charging document read.
If convicted, Vang faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.
To date, at least 500 minor females have been identified, although law enforcement is attempting to confirm the identity of many other victims, the U.S. attorney’s office of Minnesota said in a Wednesday statement. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Vang’s offenses or who has information about the case is encouraged to go to Justice.gov/usao-mn/child-sextortion-victim-information.
Agencies that investigated the case include the FBI’s Minneapolis field office and multiple FBI field offices, the St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota ICAC Task Force, Chandler (Ariz.) Police Department, Delhi Township (Ohio) Police Department and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.
The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse through federal, state and local resources.
