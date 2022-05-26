News
Yankee rookies JP Sears, Ron Marinaccio help Bombers get by Orioles
The theme of the Yankees’ day, and really the whole week, was injuries.
Giancarlo Stanton went on the injured list on Wednesday with a right calf strain. DJ LeMahieu was held out yet again with discomfort in his left wrist. Jonathan Loaisiga was put on the shelf as well, joining Aroldis Chapman and Chad Green, who had their own injuries send them to the IL earlier in the week. The Yankees needed both a solid performer and a distraction from a crummy stretch of bad news.
Enter JP Sears, the rookie with two career MLB innings to his name before Wednesday’s game. Making his first start in the majors, Sears gave the Yankees the exact type of performance they needed, handling the first five innings all by himself to help secure a 2-0 win over the Orioles at The Stadium.
Sears kept the O’s to three hits and no runs while sending five of them back to the dugout with a K. The fresh-faced lefty threw 84 pitches and elicited a called strike or whiff on 25 of them (29.7%), a few ticks above the league average of 27.6%. His slider was particularly devious, and he tossed 24 of them, with zero resulting in an Orioles’ hit.
Things hardly could have gone better for Sears, who handed the ball to Ron Marinaccio, a fellow rookie who made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster with Sears before getting sent back down to the minors.
Marinaccio’s two innings were even more clinical. The 26-year-old from Toms River, NJ did not allow a hit or a walk and struck out three, giving him by far his best outing in the big leagues. Marinaccio had not pitched two full innings or recorded three strikeouts in an MLB game prior to Wednesday night. He kept the Birds off balance with a dastardly changeup, which he threw more often than his fastball. The 13 changeups he threw produced eight swings, and none of them put a ball in play.
Sears and Marinaccio absolutely will not be this good for the remainder of the season, and rookies should not be expected to. There’s a strong chance one or both of them are not even on the roster in a few weeks. But on Wednesday night, they were as good as they needed to be, supplying the Yankees with a vibe they hope can carry into the first series of the year with the pesky Tampa Bay Rays.
The offense on Wednesday came from Miguel Andujar, another player who was in Triple-A with Sears and Marinaccio a week ago. Andujar — pressed into batting fifth amid the injuries to Stanton, LeMahieu, and Josh Donaldson still fighting an illness — followed Aaron Judge’s ground-rule double and Gleyber Torres’ single with a single of his own. That fourth-inning laser came screaming off the bat at 104.8 miles per hour and scored the first run of the night.
Andujar didn’t stay on first base for very long. With Joey Gallo hitting behind him, Andujar broke for second during Gallo’s at-bat, causing an errant throw that allowed Torres to walk home from third. That do-it-yourself inning from Andujar whipped the crowd into hysterics, but the utility man’s defense was the type of thing that will make the coaching staff take notice.
A natural infielder, Andujar handled left field like a pro on Wednesday. He made a running catch into the corner during Marinaccio’s outing that, if mishandled, could have been the type of spark the Orioles needed to make the final innings more interesting.
Instead, Lucas Luetge and Miguel Castro, a real oil and water combination of pitching styles, tucked the Orioles into bed in the eighth inning. Clay Holmes turned the lights out with 15 pitches in the ninth, and the Yankees had a win birthed from the organizational depth they pride themselves on.
Some of the sidelined Bombers — LeMahieu and Donaldson for sure, Stanton hopefully — will be back soon. But Green is done for the year, and Chapman (Achilles) and Loaisiga’s (shoulder) injuries are in scary parts of the body. Having guys like Sears and Marinaccio ready at the drop of a transaction make the Yankees well-equipped to handle a sudden storm, and better yet, the duo has now proven able to make tangible contributions to wins at the highest level.
()
News
Orioles shut out in rubber game, fall to Yankees, 2-0, in teams’ final meeting of first half of season
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been pleased with his team’s improved competitiveness against the teams atop the American League East. It hasn’t resulted in consistent wins.
The Orioles dropped a rubber game for only the second time this season, losing a second straight game to the New York Yankees, 2-0, to drop a third consecutive series to their American League East foe.
Right-hander Tyler Wells had held New York to one hit in three scoreless innings before Aaron Judge one-hopped the left field wall for a double to open the fourth. Back-to-back singles from Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andújar brought him home, with Torres scoring from third when Andújar stole second base and catcher Adley Rutschman’s throw went into center field, the top prospect’s first major league error.
Wells did not allow any further damage, with right fielder Anthony Santander’s dive to rob Judge of a run-scoring hit ending the fifth and Wells’ outing. In three starts against New York, Wells has a 2.57 ERA, though the Orioles (18-27) have dropped each of those games.
Baltimore’s offense was unable to capitalize on its opportunities. The Orioles put their first two runners on against left-hander JP Sears, making his third major league appearance and first start, but two of the next three batters struck out, though the third strike called on Ryan Mountcastle appeared to be low.
The Orioles again got runners into scoring position against Sears in the second and fifth, but he held them to 0-for-7 in those situations. After two hits in the ninth from Rutschman and Rougned Odor — the latter a bloop into center that gave Odor a career-high-tying 10-game hitting streak — Jorge Mateo struck to end the game and leave Baltimore’s average with runners on either second or third base this season at .198. No team has ever finished a season below .200 in that regard, though the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays also entered Wednesday under that threshold.
After winning their first season of the year against the Yankees, the Orioles have gone 2-8 against the AL East leaders. The teams don’t meet again until the first series out of the All-Star break, then face each other in the season’s penultimate series.
Rutsch in no rush
No batter has been better at working counts this season than Rutschman, and that trend continued Wednesday.
By seeing 19 pitches in his four at-bats, Rutschman is averaging 4.86 per plate appearance thus far. No player who has seen at least 100 pitches this year entered Wednesday with a better mark, and only eight have finished a season above it.
Rutschman saw 10 pitches in his first at-bat, fouling off five straight 2-2 offerings before smacking one into right field for a single. He saw half of Sears’ pitches in a four-pitch fourth inning, then lined out to third base on six pitches.
He swung at the first pitch he got from Clay Holmes in the ninth, grounding it up the middle to record his first multi-hit game in the majors. Rutschman swung at 11 fastballs Wednesday and made contact on all of them.
Around the horn
>> The Orioles claimed right-hander Chris Vallimont from the Minnesota Twins and transferred left-hander Alexander Wells to the 60-day injured list. Vallimont, a 25-year-old starter, struggled immensely with the Twins’ Double-A affiliate after being added to their 40-man roster this offseason, but he’s shown a high strikeout propensity in his career.
>> Hyde said it’s “definitely probable or possible” the Orioles call up a starter from Triple-A Norfolk to start during the team’s upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox, which features a doubleheader Saturday. Baltimore has an opening in its rotation after placing right-hander Spenser Watkins on the injured list.
>> Meanwhile, left-handers DL Hall and Zac Lowther, who are both on the 40-man roster, are scheduled to start for Triple-A Norfolk in a doubleheader Thursday, with top prospect Grayson Rodriguez lined up to pitch Friday for the Tides.
Friday, 7:10 p.m.
Stream: Apple TV+
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Minneapolis renames intersection to honor George Floyd
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The intersection where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor Wednesday, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice.
Floyd’s brother Terrence was among family members to attend as a commemorative street sign marked the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as “George Perry Floyd Square” on the two-year anniversary of his death.
Floyd thanked hundreds of people who turned out to honor his brother, singing songs as they marched a block-long stretch to finish at the intersection.
The renaming was followed by a candlelight vigil at a nearby ceremony.
The intersection quickly became known informally as George Floyd Square soon after Floyd’s death, with a large sculpture of a clenched fist as the centerpiece of memorials.
“Today we honor two years since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement earlier Wednesday. “Each day since, we have remembered George Floyd’s life and legacy as a friend, father, brother, and loved one. His name has been heard in every corner of our world.”
Colten Muth, 32, visited the intersection Wednesday ahead of the vigil to “make sure I’m paying homage because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world.”
Muth, who identifies as mixed race, recalled watching the bystander video of Floyd’s dying moments from his home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. He said it hit him especially hard because he grew up just blocks from the corner, walking to the convenience store there many times as a kid.
“That could’ve been me facedown in the pavement,” he said. “It shook me to the point like even where I was living I had a sense of fear just walking around my own neighborhood.”
Muth called Chauvin’s conviction a “first step” toward holding police accountable, but said the city has done nothing substantial to improve policing and the conditions that led to Floyd’s killing. And he said the lack of federal policing reforms after two years was disappointing.
On Wednesday in Washington, with Congress deadlocked over how to address racism and excessive use of force, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on policing to mark the second anniversary.
Later events in Minneapolis include a Thursday gathering of families of loved ones who have died in interactions with police and a fundraising gala Friday aimed at raising money to preserve offerings left by protesters and mourners at the intersection where Floyd was killed.
An all-day festival and a concert at the intersection were also planned for Saturday.
Floyd, 46, died after Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin is serving 22 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter last year. The ex-officer also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal case, where he now faces a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.
Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s killing, months after all three former Officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd’s rights.
“In Minneapolis, we will continue to say his name and honor his spirit,” Frey said. “In these days of reflection and remembrance, we must lead with kindness towards one another – and especially look out for and support our Black friends and neighbors.”
___
Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at:
News
Is Jaden Smith Gay Controversy Explained? Jaden Smith Girlfriend 2022
For a long time, rumors surrounding Is Jaden Smith Gay love life and sexuality have been in an uproar. So, let’s discuss and find out what speculated these and if they are true or not!
Me And My Dad Bonding pic.twitter.com/xb0tehZwhU
— Jaden (@jaden) September 17, 2016
Jaden Smith, 23, is an American rapper and actor who is quite popular. Smith made his acting debut in the film The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) by playing the son of Will Smith, his actual father. Jaden Smith also appeared with his father again in After Earth (2013).
Alongside, he has also starred in films such as The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) and The Karate Kid (2010). In 2010, Smith rapped alongside Canadian singer Justin Bieber in the song Never Say Never.
His music career has been exceptional with mixtapes and singles. His debut album, Syre, was released on November 17, 2017 and debuted at number 24 on the US Billboard 200. In 2021, he received a Grammy Award for Album of the Year nomination as a featured artist on Justice by Justin Bieber.
Is Jaden Smith Gay?
Well, the rapper has never actually commented about his sexual orientation. But the rumors have been going on long, and it’s sparked by none other than the star himself. In 2016, the star became the new face of Louis Vuitton‘s womenswear section and has modeled wearing a skirt in the same campaign. In addition to that, he also created his own non-binary fashion line MSFTS.
Is Jaden Smith Gay and Dating Tyler, the Creator?
Apparently, for a long time Smith has been in the spotlight regarding his dating rumors that involve Tyler the Creator. The certain exchanges that have been going around in twitter were very much “giving” that something was going on.
“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” Smith told the audience in videos posted to social media by concertgoers. “I want to tell you guys something: Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my motherf–king boyfriend, and he’s been my motherf–king boyfriend my whole f–king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend. It’s true!” But Is Jaden Smith Gay for Real?
Cameras then panned to Tyler — who was standing in the front row — where he shook his head and finger, seemingly hinting Smith was joking. “Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend, OK?” Smith added. “If you take anything away from this f–king show, that’s what you need to take away.”
Hours later, the two had a playful exchange on Twitter where Smith wrote, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”
Although Is Jaden Smith Gay Controversy has been going long, moreover so, the speculated rumors are likely to be friendly jokes between friends. Because once the tweet was posted, tabloids began speculating that the tweet was Smith’s way of coming out as gay. Although Will and Jada have been open about being OK with having gay and bisexual kids. According to Gossip Cop, a spokesperson for their family responded to the rumors and claimed that “There’s no truth to any of it.”
Jaden Smith Supports His Dad, Will Smith on SLAPPING Chris Rock
Jaden Smith seems to help his dad slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for offending his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith.
“And That’s How We Do It,” Smith tweeted not long after the Academy Awards finished on Sunday night.
And That’s How We Do It
— Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022
In spite of the fact that Jaden doesn’t determine whether he was straightforwardly discussing the slap or the way that minutes after the fight, his dad won the honor for Best Actor, numerous analysts accepted it was about the slap.
He then tweeted that his father’s discourse made him cry and added a photograph of himself wearing shades.
During the show, Rock poked fun at Jada making “G.I Jane 2” concerning her shaved head. The entertainer, who experiences alopecia, promptly feigned exacerbation.
Smith then surged the stage and slapped the joke artist, returned to his seat, and started shouting for Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”
Minutes after the explosion, Smith won Best Actor for playing Richard Williams in “King Richard.”
During his extensive, mournful discourse, he was sorry to everybody except Rock – with whom he recently had meat.
Who is Jaden Smith Dating in 2022?
Jaden Smith isn’t reluctant to flaunt his affection for men, having uncovered that Tyler The Creator was his beau. He’s connected with a few unique big names from that point forward and it doesn’t appear as though he’ll dial back at any point in the near future!
Jaden Smith has been connected to various ladies throughout the long term, however, it seems as though he’s, at last, observed somebody who can stay aware of his speedy way of life. Bits of hearsay says that Jaden is dating model Sab Zada after they were seen out together in Beverly Hills on Valentine’s Day of 2022!
Taking into account that Sab Zada was the last individual seen hanging with Jaden Smith, it very well may be potential they are still attached. Furthermore, considering his dating history does exclude many men other than Tyler The Creator and their relationship appears to be strong enough for him to make such a declaration with practically no reservations or stresses over how individuals will get news from somebody so youthful during a time when he says “I’m hitched.”
Jaden Smith and his reputed sweetheart, Sab Zada, were spotted at Disneyland on Valentine’s Day in 2022.
The couple originally started dating bits of gossip in September of 2020 when they were captured clasping hands on a supper date.
An online entertainment powerhouse and well-known vlogger, Sab has over 49.4K followers on YouTube.
Her channel covers a huge number of points, from music recordings to cosmetics instructional exercises.
Sab has over 50K supporters on Twitter, with over 624K on Instagram.
She’s additionally a marked model, working with Select in Los Angeles.
Stay with Stanford Arts Review for more updates.
The post Is Jaden Smith Gay Controversy Explained? Jaden Smith Girlfriend 2022 appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Yankee rookies JP Sears, Ron Marinaccio help Bombers get by Orioles
Different Ways to Categorize Eyeglass Frames Online
Orioles shut out in rubber game, fall to Yankees, 2-0, in teams’ final meeting of first half of season
Minneapolis renames intersection to honor George Floyd
Hypnotherapy, Homeopathy and Acupuncture in Alternative Health Care
Is Jaden Smith Gay Controversy Explained? Jaden Smith Girlfriend 2022
Well Modified and Furnished Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata by Vedanta Air Ambulance
Jeff McNeil dealing with left knee contusion after crashing into left field wall
11 Solid Reasons Why You Need to Outsource Your Medical Bills
Ugly upset: Minnesota United loses to third-tier Union Omaha in U.S. Open Cup
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Are DNA Tests Fake?
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online