Yankee rookies JP Sears, Ron Marinaccio help Bombers get by Orioles

Me And My Dad Bonding pic.twitter.com/xb0tehZwhU — Jaden (@jaden) September 17, 2016

Jaden Smith, 23, is an American rapper and actor who is quite popular. Smith made his acting debut in the film The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) by playing the son of Will Smith, his actual father. Jaden Smith also appeared with his father again in After Earth (2013).

Alongside, he has also starred in films such as The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) and The Karate Kid (2010). In 2010, Smith rapped alongside Canadian singer Justin Bieber in the song Never Say Never.

His music career has been exceptional with mixtapes and singles. His debut album, Syre, was released on November 17, 2017 and debuted at number 24 on the US Billboard 200. In 2021, he received a Grammy Award for Album of the Year nomination as a featured artist on Justice by Justin Bieber.

Is Jaden Smith Gay?

Well, the rapper has never actually commented about his sexual orientation. But the rumors have been going on long, and it’s sparked by none other than the star himself. In 2016, the star became the new face of Louis Vuitton‘s womenswear section and has modeled wearing a skirt in the same campaign. In addition to that, he also created his own non-binary fashion line MSFTS.

Is Jaden Smith Gay and Dating Tyler, the Creator?

Apparently, for a long time Smith has been in the spotlight regarding his dating rumors that involve Tyler the Creator. The certain exchanges that have been going around in twitter were very much “giving” that something was going on.

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much,” Smith told the audience in videos posted to social media by concertgoers. “I want to tell you guys something: Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my motherf–king boyfriend, and he’s been my motherf–king boyfriend my whole f–king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend. It’s true!” But Is Jaden Smith Gay for Real?

Cameras then panned to Tyler — who was standing in the front row — where he shook his head and finger, seemingly hinting Smith was joking. “Tyler, the Creator is my f–king boyfriend, OK?” Smith added. “If you take anything away from this f–king show, that’s what you need to take away.”

Hours later, the two had a playful exchange on Twitter where Smith wrote, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

Although Is Jaden Smith Gay Controversy has been going long, moreover so, the speculated rumors are likely to be friendly jokes between friends. Because once the tweet was posted, tabloids began speculating that the tweet was Smith’s way of coming out as gay. Although Will and Jada have been open about being OK with having gay and bisexual kids. According to Gossip Cop, a spokesperson for their family responded to the rumors and claimed that “There’s no truth to any of it.”

Jaden Smith Supports His Dad, Will Smith on SLAPPING Chris Rock

Jaden Smith seems to help his dad slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for offending his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“And That’s How We Do It,” Smith tweeted not long after the Academy Awards finished on Sunday night.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

In spite of the fact that Jaden doesn’t determine whether he was straightforwardly discussing the slap or the way that minutes after the fight, his dad won the honor for Best Actor, numerous analysts accepted it was about the slap.

He then tweeted that his father’s discourse made him cry and added a photograph of himself wearing shades.

During the show, Rock poked fun at Jada making “G.I Jane 2” concerning her shaved head. The entertainer, who experiences alopecia, promptly feigned exacerbation.

Smith then surged the stage and slapped the joke artist, returned to his seat, and started shouting for Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

Minutes after the explosion, Smith won Best Actor for playing Richard Williams in “King Richard.”

During his extensive, mournful discourse, he was sorry to everybody except Rock – with whom he recently had meat.

Who is Jaden Smith Dating in 2022?

Jaden Smith isn’t reluctant to flaunt his affection for men, having uncovered that Tyler The Creator was his beau. He’s connected with a few unique big names from that point forward and it doesn’t appear as though he’ll dial back at any point in the near future!

Jaden Smith has been connected to various ladies throughout the long term, however, it seems as though he’s, at last, observed somebody who can stay aware of his speedy way of life. Bits of hearsay says that Jaden is dating model Sab Zada after they were seen out together in Beverly Hills on Valentine’s Day of 2022!

Taking into account that Sab Zada was the last individual seen hanging with Jaden Smith, it very well may be potential they are still attached. Furthermore, considering his dating history does exclude many men other than Tyler The Creator and their relationship appears to be strong enough for him to make such a declaration with practically no reservations or stresses over how individuals will get news from somebody so youthful during a time when he says “I’m hitched.”

Jaden Smith and his reputed sweetheart, Sab Zada, were spotted at Disneyland on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

The couple originally started dating bits of gossip in September of 2020 when they were captured clasping hands on a supper date.

An online entertainment powerhouse and well-known vlogger, Sab has over 49.4K followers on YouTube.

Her channel covers a huge number of points, from music recordings to cosmetics instructional exercises.

Sab has over 50K supporters on Twitter, with over 624K on Instagram.

She’s additionally a marked model, working with Select in Los Angeles.

