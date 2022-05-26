Finance
You’re a Biased Investor
It never fails. I recently returned from a cruise vacation, and of course, standing out on deck watching whales, glaciers and the coastal terrain of Alaska drift past, the commentary among my little cluster of fellow passengers fell to, what else?
The stock market, of course.
But I noticed something in my chats. Someone would talk about all the usual FANG suspects (Facebook, Amazon and Apple, Netflix, and Google), or perhaps General Electric or IBM. You name it – all of them U.S. companies.
But raise the idea of investing in Europe or Asia, where valuations are lower and stock prices cheaper?
The good-natured silence spoke volumes. My cruise friends were displaying that most human of human investor traits – what financial types call “home country bias.”
An Unsurprising Trend
Earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) polled investors in various countries and found an unsurprising trend: Investors in a particular country love stocks within their own borders, allocating the vast majority of their funds to those companies.
But invest their money outside those borders? Meh.
In the IMF’s Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey, U.S. investors put 70% of their funds into U.S. stocks. Canadian and Australian investors showed the same kind of bias.
We all have a natural tendency to want to invest in our home countries. We’re more familiar with them. And when we talk to our friends and relatives (or people on a cruise), they’re familiar with them too, which adds another level of psychological comfort.
Price Paid, Value Received
The heavy allocation to U.S. stocks made sense up until recently. In 2009, the S&P 500 was priced on the cheap, relative to the corporate profits produced by its component companies. The Federal Reserve was all in on engineering a rebound in the economy.
Today, though, with the S&P 500 at new all-time highs, purchasing the same index of stocks is like buying the most expensive house on the nicest street in town. It’ll make you feel good, but you’re paying a heavy premium for the experience.
Meanwhile, the newly remodeled fixer-uppers – with discounts to match – are hiding in plain sight just a few blocks away, waiting to be discovered by a new crop of buyers with an open mind and fresh cash.
For instance, the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio, which is the price that investors pay relative to the index’s earnings, has only been higher a couple other times in the last century, namely 1929 and 2000. And for that risk, investors watched their stocks rise 8.4% in the last six months.
On the other hand, an investor in any number of international indexes has done much, much better:
- S&P 500: 8.4%
- Mexico (S&P/BMV Index): 9.43%
- Spain (Ibex 35 Index): 12.7%
- Netherlands (AMX Index): 15.7%
- Italy (FTSE MIB Index): 22.7%
Since 2011, most of the offshore world has been in a bear market because of, well, you name it – negative interest rates, troubles over Greece, Britain’s “Brexit” from the EU and a stubbornly tough economic environment. Companies have had to tighten their proverbial belts to stay in business and remain competitive in the global environment. If only investors would shed their home country bias and take notice.
Law Firm Web Design – Features of an Ideal Law Firm Website
There are some essential features which an ideal law firm website must contain to make it more acceptable and appealing to internet users. The website must be a dynamic website that contain a newsletter section, Client or prospective client registration or sign up page, Polls on legal website section, and the Client Information gathering feature. These features when combines with an ideal content generation feature, the law firm website will not only be attractive to prospective clients but will also enjoy a relatively high search engine rank.
The dynamicity of a law firm website ensures that a prospective client visiting your lawyer website for the first time can interact with you and helps them in getting access to you legal services. Your website should be able to speak with your potential clients and to be able to interact with your clients means you are able to connect with them through newsletters, opinion polls and a registration page. Newsletters for instance is one of the most powerful law firm tools that can be used in generating sales as well as search engine traffics on the internet. A newsletter is a piece of information that you can publish, print or mail to your clients on weekly, monthly or even daily basis. Designing the layout and printing of newsletters will cost you some money especially when you have to buy envelopes, and pay costs for postages and several other over-head costs you will have to make.
Client registration and database region of a law firm website is as important as the newsletter creation aspect of the website. You need to keep a database of your existing and potential future clients, it helps you collect information and you can easily get the location as well as personal datas of your client through a database. With the client database, no information on your client is lost unlike law firm website that does not have a database- such a website can easily lose contacts of prospective clients. Client registration link or page will help you get the most genuine clients on your lawyer website and such are the clients you need to keep track of.
Having opinion polls and client interactive segments on your law firm website will get your potential clients active. Opinion polls will let your empower your website visitor as he or she makes his or her opinions known to the world.
Banks Have a Lot of Reasons to Reject Your Small Business Loan
For a small business to grow into a big business, it needs a loan unless it has exceptional sales and profit margins. A small business owner has quite a few places where he/she can go with a loan request. Banks seem to be one of their options on most occasions. What these owners might not realize is that banks have recently developed a reputation for rejecting small business loans. It seems that banks are more interested in financing large businesses due to their benefits. A bank can come up with a variety of reasons to reject loan approval for a small business. Some of the common reasons are as under:
Reasons for Banks to Reject Your Small Business Loan
Credit History
One of the barriers between you and the business loan is credit history. When you go to a bank, they look at your personal as well as business credit reports. Some people are under the impression that their personal credit does not affect their business loans. But that’s not always the case. A majority of banks look into both the types of credits. One of the aspects of credit that matter a lot to the banks is credit history. The length of your credit history can affect your loan approval negatively or positively.
The more information banks have at hand to assess your business’ creditworthiness, the easier it is for them to forward you the loan. However, if your business is new and your credit history is short, banks will be unwilling to forward you the desired loan.
Risky Business
You must be aware of the term high-risk business. In fact, lending institutions have created an entire industry for high-risk businesses to help them with loans, credit card payments, etc. A bank can look at a lot of factors to evaluate your business as a high-risk business. Perhaps you belong to an industry that is high-risk per se. Examples of such businesses are companies selling marijuana-based products, online gambling platforms, and casinos, dating services, blockchain-based services, etc. It is imperative to understand that your business’ activities can also make it a high-risk business.
For example, your business might not be a high-risk business per se, but perhaps you have received too many charge-backs on your shipped orders from your customers. In that case, the bank will see you as a risky investment and might eventually reject your loan application.
Cash Flow
As stated earlier, your credit history matters a lot when a bank is to approve your loan request. While having a short credit history increases your chances of rejection, a long credit history isn’t always a savior too. Any financial incidents on your credit history that do not favor your business can force the bank to reject your application. One of the most important considerations is the cash flow of your business. When you have cash flow issues, you are at risk of receiving a “no” from the bank for your loan.
Your cash flow is a measure for the bank to know how easily you return the loan. If you are tight on cash flow, how will you manage the repayments? However, cash flow is one of the controllable factors for you. Find ways to increase your revenues and lower your expenses. Once you have the right balance, you can approach the bank for a loan.
The Debt
A mistake that small business owners often make is trying out too many places for loans. They will avoid going to the bank first but get loans from several other sources in the meantime. Once you have obtained your business funding from other sources, it makes sense to return it in time. Approaching the bank when you already have a lot of debt to pay is not advisable at all. Do keep in mind that the debt you or your business owes affects your credit score as well. In short, the bank does not even have to investigate to know your debt. An overview of your credit report can tell the story.
The Preparation
Sometimes, your business is doing fine, and your credit score is in good shape as well. However, what’s missing is a solid business plan and proper preparation for loan approval. If you haven’t already figured out, banks require you to present a lot of documents with your loan approval request. Here are only some of the documents you will have to present to the bank to get approval for your loan.
-
Income tax returns
-
Existing loan documents
-
Personal financial documents
-
Affiliations and ownership
-
Business lease documents
-
Financial statements of the business
You have to be exceptionally careful when these documents and presenting them to the bank. Any discrepancies can result in loan rejection.
Concentration of Customers
This one might come as a surprise to some, but a lot of banks consider this aspect of your business seriously. You must not forget that loans are banks’ investments. Businesses that approach the banks are their vehicles to multiply their money in the form of interest. If the bank senses that your business does not have the potential to expand, it can reject your loan request. Think of a mom and pop shop in a small town with a small population. If it only serves the people of that town and has no potential to grow further, a rejection is imminent.
In this particular case, even if the business has considerable profit margins, it relies on its regular customers for that. The bank might see it as a returnable loan but not as an investment opportunity.
Conclusion
The good news is that you have a lot of funding options as a small business owner. Today, banks are only one of the many options for you to fund your bank. You don’t necessarily have to apply for loans when you have crowdfunding platforms actively helping small business with their funding needs. If you are seeking a business loan from a bank, that’s fine. However, if the bank does not approve your request, it should not worry you much.
Fade Cream Skin Care Products – Top 3 Natural Skin Care Products For Treating Dark Spots Reviewed!
Fade cream skin care products usually helps in nourishing your appearance. They also cures common dermatological problems such as hyper pigmentation, melasma, freckles, birthmarks etc. There are various creams and lotions available in the market that claims to nourish your appearance. It is always advisable to check the contents of these products before purchasing them.
There are several ointments that contain harmful ingredients such as hydroquinone, mercury and steroids. These ingredients are powerful bleaching agents. You should preferably avoid these constituents because they can easily cause various deadly disorders such as liver damage, cancer and thyroid problems. It is advisable to consult a dermatologist before taking up any skin care product. You should always employ nature-based ointments.
Top 3 Natural Skin Care Products For Treating Dark Spots Reviewed!
* Skin Bright: This ointment is made up of natural ingredients such as kojic acid and Alpha-Arbutin. It not only lightens your appearance but it also moisturizes and nourishes your overall skin health. It is a gentle and effective bleaching ointment.
* Revitol: This cream is made up of herbal extracts and therefore it doesn’t have any side effects. Some of the main ingredients of this product are vitamin A, grapefruit extract, shea butter, Z whitener and evening primrose oil. Revitol claims to diminish various skin complications such as dark spots, freckles, melasma, and birthmarks etc. with ease.
* Meladerm: It is one of the most effective fade creams that claim to nourish as well as moisturize your skin tone with flamboyance. The main ingredients of this ointment are licorice extract, lemon juice extract, kojic acid, Alpha-Arbutin, emblica powder and lactic acid. This ointment not only whitens your appearance but it also treats various other skin problems such as hyper pigmentation, melasma, freckles, age spots, birthmarks and scars. You can easily procure this ointment from its official website.
