Finance
15 Best Practices to Protect Your Website From Malware & Cyber-Hacking
As hackers grow faster, more numerous, and more effective, many companies are struggling to protect their websites from cyber-threats. The statistics don’t lie:
• Over 360,000 new malicious files are detected every day
• There were 1,188,728,338 known attacks on computers in 2017
• Damage to businesses by cyber crime is expected to reach $6 trillion by 2021
• Global spending on cyber security will likely exceed $1 trillion between 2017 and 2021
These staggering numbers clearly demonstrate why organizations must make website security a critical priority. Various types of cyber-attacks and malicious programs exist. It’s crucial that every IT department understand the following risks: viruses and worms, Trojan programs, suspicious packers, malicious tools, adware, malware, ransomware, denial of service, phishing, cross-site scripting (SQL injection), brute force password attack, and session hijacking. When these cyber breach attempts are successful (which is often), the following can occur:
• Website defacement – unwanted content placed on your website
• Websites are taken offline (your site goes down)
• Data is stolen from websites, databases, financial systems, etc.
• Data is encrypted and held for ransom (ransomware attack)
• Server misuse – relay webmail spam, to serve illegal files
• Server misuse – part of a distributed denial of service attack
• Servers misappropriated to mine for Bitcoin, etc.
While some attacks present only minor threats like a slow website, many attacks result in severe repercussions such as major theft of confidential data or indefinite website failure due to ransomware. With that in mind, here are 15 best practices your IT department should be leveraging to protect your organization from malware and cyber-hacking.
1. Keep your software updated.
It’s crucial that you keep your operating system, general applications, anti-malware and website security programs updated with the latest patches and definitions. If your website is hosted by a third-party, make sure your host is reputable and keeps their software up-to-date as well.
2. Protect against cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
Hackers can steal credentials and login cookies from users when they opt-in or register by introducing malicious JavaScript into your coding. Install firewalls and protections against injections of active JavaScript into your pages.
3. Protect against SQL attacks.
In order to defend against hackers that inject rogue code into your site, you must always use parameterized queries and avoid standard Transact SQL.
4. Double validation of data.
Protect your subscribers by requiring both browser and server-side validation. A double validation process will help block insertion of malicious scripts through form fields that accept data.
5. Don’t allow file uploads on your website.
Some businesses require users to upload files or images to their server. This presents significant security risks as hackers can upload malicious content that will compromise your website. Remove executable permissions for files and find another way for users to share information and images.
6. Maintain a robust firewall.
Use a robust firewall and restrict outside access only to ports 80 and 443.
7. Maintain a separate database server.
Keep separate servers for your data and webservers to better protect your digital assets.
8. Implement a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol.
Always purchase an SSL certificate that will maintain a trusted environment. SSL certificates create a foundation of trust by establishing a secure and encrypted connection for your website. This will protect your site from fraudulent servers.
9. Establish a password policy.
Implement rigorous password policies and ensure they are followed. Educate all users on the importance of strong passwords. In essence, require that all passwords meet these standards:
• Length is at least 8 characters
• At least one capital letter, one numeral and one special character
• Do not use words that can be found in the dictionary
• The longer the password, the stronger the website security.
10. Use website security tools.
Website security tools are essential for internet security. There are many options, both free and paid. In addition to software, there are also Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models that offer comprehensive website security tools.
11. Create a hack response plan.
Sometimes security systems are averted despite the best attempts at protection. If that occurs, you will need to implement a response plan that includes audit logs, server backups and contact information for your IT support personnel.
12. Set up a backend activity log system.
In order to trace the point of entry for a malware incident, ensure you are tracking and logging pertinent data, such as login attempts, page updates, coding changes and plugin updates and installations.
13. Maintain a fail-safe backup plan.
Your data should be backed up regularly, depending on how frequently it is updated. Ideally daily, weekly and monthly backups are available. Create a disaster recovery plan appropriate for your business type and size. Make sure you save a copy of your backup locally and offsite (many good cloud based solutions are available), enabling you to rapidly retrieve an unaltered version of your data.
14. Train your personnel.
It is imperative that everyone is trained on the policies and procedures your company has developed in order to keep your website and data safe and prevent cyber-attacks. It only takes one employee clicking on a malicious file to create the opportunity for a breach. Ensure everyone understands the response plan and has a copy of it which is easily accessible.
15. Make sure your partners and vendors are secure.
Your business may share data and access with many partners and vendors. This is another potential source of breach. Make sure your partners and vendors follow your web security best practices, to help protect your website and data. This can be done using your own audit process, or you can subscribe to software security companies which offer this service.
Even a high-end computer system can be brought down quickly by nefarious malware. Don’t procrastinate on implementing the above security strategies. Consider investing in cyber insurance to protect your organization in the event a severe breach ever occurs. Securing your website from hacking and cyber attacks is an important part of keeping your website safe and your business secure.
Finance
Why and How Your Contractor Must Be Insured
They say the devil is in the details. That is certainly the case when it comes to remodeling. One example is in the area of insurance. It is probably common knowledge that the contractor or contractors you hire to remodel your home should be insured but what exactly does that mean?
Contractors carry 3 basic types of insurance: vehicle, liability and workman’s compensation.
Everyone is familiar with the first type. It covers accidents to persons or property caused by or involving the insured’s vehicle(s). Your contractor should carry this type to protect you in the event that he injures you, someone else or property with a vehicle he owns, controls or utilizes while at your home performing the work you hired him for.
The second type protects you in the event that you, someone else or your property are damaged as the result of the contractor’s work. This would cover things such as a piece of furniture that is broken by the contractor while working in your home. It would cover the medical costs if your son stepped on a jagged piece of debris left lying around the work site. It would cover a neighbor who trips and falls over a cord or hose and is injured.
If there is an incident, the contractor may elect to pay the cost himself rather than make a claim against his insurance and risk a premium increase. Regardless, the insurance needs to be sufficient and current to cover any reasonably possible accidents.
It is also a good idea to be familiar with your homeowner’s policy regarding these types of incidents and you can always ask your agent if the certificate of insurance the contractor has provided you is adequate for your protection.
The third type of insurance is workman’s compensation. This type of insurance is intended to cover any injury sustained by someone working on your home. This type is a little more complicated.
In most states the owner(s) of the business is not required to carry workman’s compensation insurance on themselves. If they are injured on your job they could sue you and your homeowner’s insurance carrier.
If the contractor has a work comp policy, who does it cover? Is the owner covered if he is working on the job? What about the other workers who may or may not be his employees? The time to be sure you are adequately protected is before the contract is signed and the job is begun. All of this only becomes important of course if there is an incident. You have nothing to gain however but everything to lose if something drastic happens and you are liable.
It is always best to consult with an expert in loss prevention and insurance in the area in which you live.
Finance
Mind Your Own Vibration!
If you are reading this for the first time, you probably don’t know that I am a lover of personal growth. Not only because of what I have been able to achieve through uncovering my own issues and blocks, but because of what I have seen it do in others lives! The other day I was reading about mediation. You see, meditation is one of those things that spiritual leaders and shaman have been doing for centuries! But I have to admit it’s one of those things that I have a hard time sticking to and doing on a daily basis. What happens when I meditate is I either want to go to sleep or my mind just goes crazy with the thoughts of the day or the day before and then I know that I didn’t do the mediation correctly and have to start all over again!
It is my feeling that meditation is a BIG if not the biggest part to creating the life you want. The key here is to first, get out of your mind (head, thoughts, thinking). The mind has a great way of trying to get you to think constantly about what will happen, what could happen, what should happen due to fear of something not so good happening! It is the way the rational mind tries to protect itself. When what we are here to experience is fearlessness! You see, most people (and I have been this person too) can’t control their vibration long enough to reach their goals. Something always gets in the way, whether it be an old flame, a family member that hurt you, teacher, spouse, customer, the dog, etc. You get my drift.
What is important here is to learn to live from a place of no-thinking, but instead feeling and listening to your intuition and to what it’s telling you. This means learning to BE vs. to always having opinions, ideas, thoughts, judgements and concerns about everyone and everything. For me, when it comes to waiting to have kids it’s because it seems ever more difficult to live from this place of “trust” and faithfulness when you have kids and worry about them. The least important thing a parent can do for his/her child is WORRY! But again this is NOT easy. What is important when it comes to manifesting your dreams is to mind your own vibration on a daily basis. I have heard it said before from one of the fathers of Personal Growth, “Earl Nightingale” his great quote is this, “Success is the progressive realization of a worthy ideal.” And you have to learn to mind your vibration (ie: thoughts) long enough and enough-enough; in order to achieve your hearts desires.
The higher vibrations of joy, enthusiasm, success, gratitude, love, and appreciation that you no longer are getting caught up in the mind chatter. This is why there are jobs vs. business owners, people who wait for the economy to get better or for a hand out, vs. creating your own results. Most of the time, when I am at work and working my job I am waiting for someone else or something else to make it a “good” day. But when I owned my business, I knew I was the ONLY person who could do that for me. It taught me self-reliance. And that is something you cannot buy! Here are some ways to get into the groove of meditation.
1. Take a shower in the am before you sit for your meditation. The morning is usually when the mind is most rested and sometimes you can relax even more into your mediation by doing this task first.
2. Take a moment to get comfortable but do not lie down. Lying down usually leads to falling asleep and you want to relax your mind during your meditation not go completely into and R.E.M state!
3. Have a timer near by and start your mediation at 10 minutes. You can always raise that number later but the key here is to start small and grow from there.
4. Try hold a stone or something tangible in your hands when you meditate. Often times the feeling of something in your hands helps you to not think so much.
5. Keep going until you feel you are getting it right. Don’t give up. Even when it gets hard and you think you can’t do it, this is often the best time to continue because you are re-training your brain.
Cheers,
Finance
Arbonne International Stock
If you are looking for a company where you can invest or buy shares of stocks, the Arbonne International is a good company to start with. For an overview, Arbonne International is a manufacturing and distributor of personal and skin care products. Their line of products include nutrition and weight loss products, skin care and make-up, shampoo and baby products as well as detox and anti-aging products. They are a direct selling company and do not have an independent or third party distributor to ensure the quality and affordability of their products. They pass their products to independent direct selling network. With these impressive portfolios, you can be assured that you are on the right track when you are planning to purchase Arbonne International Stock. They have branches in Canada, United Kingdom and Australia.
You will never go wrong with investing with Arbonne International Stock. This is because the marketability of their product is high and the demand for it is ever increasing. After all, who does not want to stay slim, healthy and beautiful? Their products have a universal appeal with regards to man’s weakness: the desire to be attractive and beautiful. Men and women alike have this so-called “vanity fair” and will do everything to stay young and vibrant. With these concepts in mind, the Arbonne Company has offered their quality health and skin care products wherein everybody has their own share of wonderful experience regarding their products. Investing in Arbonne International can be a very good choice and you can be assured of the profit that you can make.
15 Best Practices to Protect Your Website From Malware & Cyber-Hacking
Omar Kelly: Hunter Long must solve Dolphins TE riddle to get on field
Gable Steveson exploring return to Gophers wrestling in 2023
Giants OTAs Notebook: Third-round pick Josh Ezeudu gets look at left tackle
Why and How Your Contractor Must Be Insured
Jets defense could catch up with rest of AFC East this season
Mind Your Own Vibration!
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined, but coach Brian Daboll not concerned
Arbonne International Stock
7 Tips To Grow Sales Using Social Media
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online