19-year-old Golden Valley man who lit Selby Avenue warehouse fire sentenced to probation
A 19-year-old Golden Valley man who started a three-alarm fire that destroyed vacant warehouses on Selby Avenue in St. Paul last summer has avoided jail time under a plea agreement with Ramsey County prosecutors.
Luis Adrian Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to starting a negligent fire-value of property $2,500 or more. A felony second-degree arson charge was dismissed.
Rodriguez received a stay of adjudication, which means his felony conviction will be removed from his record if he complies with conditions of his probation. If he fails to do so, he faces one year in jail.
Rodriguez, who has no previous convictions, was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay restitution, an amount that will be determined by the court in the next 90 days.
The Aug. 21 fire burned through four commercial buildings in the 1400 block of Selby Avenue, north of Ayd Mill Road and west of Hamline Avenue. No one was injured.
It took 86 firefighters nearly a day to put out the blaze, partly because one of the buildings contained large amounts of stacked tires that were difficult to extinguish.
“Vehicles, auto parts and tires at the commercial site fueled the large fire, which generated plumes of black smoke that could be seen for miles,” St. Paul fire officials said in a statement.
Police caught a break when a witness who worked at a nearby company said he saw a black sedan park near the address and that five male juveniles carrying white grocery bags got out and walked west under the Selby Avenue bridge over Ayd Mill Road. He thought it was suspicious, so he wrote down the license plate of the vehicle. He also offered police surveillance video of the incident.
Investigators contacted the owner of the vehicle who said her teenage son had been using the car that day. When police confronted the son, he said “he knew why they were there,” the Oct. 11 criminal complaint read.
The son gave police the names of the other teens in the car that day — Rodriguez, an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old and Rodriquez’s younger brother.
When confronted by St. Paul police, Rodriguez “said he was remorseful about starting the fire and wanted to take all the responsibility,” the complaint read.
The five had set out with the intent to explore the buildings, Rodriguez told police. They entered the warehouse through an unsecure overhead garage door on the west end of the building. Rodriguez brought a lighter and found boxes filled with paper, according to the complaint.
Rodriguez told police he lit one envelope on fire at first and then a box. Another teen admitted to police that he threw more paper onto the fire, which grew quickly and spread out of control. They tried putting it out, before fleeing without calling 911, according to the complaint.
Yankees sign veteran infielder Matt Carpenter
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees, who are currently without Josh Donaldson and DJ LeMahieu, signed veteran infielder Matt Carpenter Thursday.
Carpenter, 36, has batted .262 with 301 doubles, 28 triples, 155 home runs and 576 RBI in 1,329 games over parts of 11 Major League seasons, all with the St. Louis Cardinals. The left-handed hitter has appeared defensively at third base , first base, second base, right field and left field in his career.
In 21 games with Triple-A Round Rock in the Texas Rangers organization this season, Carpenter batted .275 (22-for-80) with 15 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 6 homers, 19 RBI, 14 walks and a stolen base before being released on May 19. He was signed by Texas to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.
Yankees’ emphasis on bullpen depth being put to the test with key injuries
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees rode their bullpen to a hot start this season, now they desperately need to find a way to maintain it. In just the last week they have lost Chad Green for the season to Tommy John surgery and Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) and Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder) to the 10-day injury list.
That’s a huge hit to what has been a key part of the Yankees’ ability to put up the best record in baseball, 31-13, heading into Thursday night’s series opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The bullpen, which has the fourth-best ERA in the American League (3.09), will be tested in the coming weeks by injuries and opponents.
Like the rest of baseball, however, the Yankees knew that after a lockout-shortened spring training there would likely be injuries to pitchers. They knew pitching depth would play a major factor in the 2022 season. The Bombers said they were confident in the quality of their depth, particularly with young arms heading into this season.
Now, we get to see if they planned well.
Already they have seen some of those young arms come through in big spots.
JP Sears was a rotation-saver on Wednesday. The lefty made an impressive and much-needed spot start and spared the bullpen. Aside from two appearances where he got into some trouble, Ron Marinaccio has given the Yankees five scoreless innings. That includes two scoreless in Wednesday night’s win over the Orioles. He could develop into more of a swingman for the Yankees as the need arises.
Clay Holmes gave the Yankees a taste of his potential after they traded for him at the deadline last year. He has shown that he is more than able to step into the role of regular reliever and dominate hitters. The sinker-ball specialist not only has the longest active scoreless innings streak in the majors right now, he has a ridiculous 81.4% groundball rate. He can hold down the ninth inning, or any high-leverage inning, while Chapman is gone. That was a role that Loaisiga had been penciled in for coming into the season, but whether it was shoulder issues or the league adjusting to him after last year’s breakout season, he wasn’t up to the task before going on the IL.
Green, who struggled to start this season, was a reliable swingman out of the bullpen who could give the Yankees multiple innings or just one high-leverage frame against the toughest part of the opposing lineup.
Michael King has been solid in that same kind of role, despite some recent struggles. The right-hander who has almost replicated Corey Kluber’s slurve at its best has a 35.8% strikeout rate, among the top 3% in the big leagues right now. With the idea he will eventually go back to starting, King has mostly been used in a multi-inning role.
So could Clarke Schmidt, who showed that he is much more prepared to pitch in the big leagues this season in his limited appearances. The right-hander has allowed only one earned run over 13 innings this season for an 0.69 ERA. He has a 20.4% strikeout percentage and a career-low 8.2 walk percentage.
The Yankees also still have some veterans in the bullpen that could step up and take advantage of the opportunities.
Miguel Castro, who the Bombers acquired from the Mets during spring training, could help fill the void Green left, but they have been reluctant to use him too much. Castro is in the bottom seven percentile in walk percentage in the big leagues, walking 14.5% of the batters he’s faced.
On the left side, the Yankees still have Wandy Peralta, who has a 1.80 ERA over 15 innings pitched, and Lucas Luetge, who has a 25% strikeout rate.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
By JAKE BLEIBERG, JIM VERTUNO and ELLIOT SPAGAT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers.
The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why they did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school walked in unimpeded through an apparently unlocked door, a law enforcement official said Thursday.
Also, the gunman, Salvador Ramos, was apparently inside the building for at least three-quarters of an hour before Border Patrol agents stormed a classroom and killed him, according to the timeline given by Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The school normally has an armed school safety officer. But when Ramos arrived on Tuesday, “there was not an officer, readily available, armed,” and the gunman entered the building ”unobstructed,” Escalon said.
Law enforcement authorities faced mounting questions and anger over the amount of time that elapsed before they stormed the place and put a stop to the rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Many other details of the case and the police response remained murky. The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
During the siege, which ended when a U.S. Border Patrol team burst in and shot the gunman to death, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.
“Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.
Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner: “There were more of them. There was just one of him.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.
“The bottom line is law enforcement was there,” McCraw said. “They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.”
But a department spokesman said Thursday that authorities were still working to clarify the timeline of the attack, uncertain whether that period of 40 minutes to an hour began when the gunman reached the school, or earlier, when he shot his grandmother at home.
“Right now we do not have an accurate or confident timeline to provide to say the gunman was in the school for this period,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN.
Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz did not give a timeline but said repeatedly that the tactical officers from his agency who arrived at the school did not hesitate. He said they moved rapidly to enter the building, lining up in a “stack” behind an agent holding up a shield.
“What we wanted to make sure is to act quickly, act swiftly, and that’s exactly what those agents did,” Ortiz told Fox News.
But a law enforcement official said that once in the building, the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the investigation.
Olivarez said investigators were trying to establish whether the classroom was, in fact, locked or barricaded in some way.
Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. When he arrived, he saw two officers outside the school and about five others escorting students out of the building. But 15 or 20 minutes passed before the arrival of officers with shields, equipped to confront the gunman, he said.
As more parents flocked to the school, he and others pressed police to act, Cazares said. He heard about four gunshots before he and the others were ordered back to a parking lot.
“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs.’ Their response was, ‘We can’t do our jobs because you guys are interfering,’” Cazares said.
Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a funeral home, who ran away uninjured, according to authorities and witnesses.
As for the armed school officer, he was driving nearby but was not on campus when Ramos crashed his truck, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke of condition of anonymity.
Investigators have concluded that school officer was not positioned between the school and Ramos, leaving him unable to confront the shooter before he entered the building, the law enforcement official said.
Bleiberg reported from Dallas.
