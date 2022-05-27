Finance
7 Tips To Grow Sales Using Social Media
Social media has become a selling force for the marketing world and marketers are taking a great advantage of it. Recent survey shows that about 75% of sales and purchase decisions are done through social media evaluations in one way or the other. Even the way we do business and maintain customer relationship has changed drastically within the last few years all because of social media. The traditional way of selling both offline and online has changed from email marketing, networking, phone calls and face to face discussions to almost complete social media selling. That been said doesn’t mean our traditional ways of selling are no longer good or in use but, we rather make better use of them combining social media selling information and experiments to grow sales using social media.
Growing sales using social media
Social media selling is simple but a tactical way of reaching your audience based on their demographics and at the right time through the right source depending on the most popular social media channel your local or global audience are using at a particular time. Properly using your networks on LinkedIn, Google+, Twitter, and other social networks, you will be able to easily identify potential prospects, then gain intelligence on your audience needs and challenges, and then leverage this knowledge. This valuable information will make a way for you to engage them in conversation that will give you the opportunity to email, call or even meet them in person and present your offers to them. It is no news that the potentials social media have help marketers uncover new selling opportunities and also develop the existing business relationships that leads them to grow sales using social media.
To succeed on social media, you have to properly plan, set out a clear strategy, devote some time and work hard work before you can even think of succeeding on social media selling. Below are some of the best tips every selling rep should follow in other to be successful on social media.
1. Defined your Brand or Products/Services
Before you even start anything on social media, you as a person or group have to first define your brand, products and services. This means that, how do you want to be seen as a brand? Is it that you are have the best quality products with the lowest cost or do you offer the fastest and efficient services within your niche. Do you want your audience to see you as the best team or group of experts in a particular field? it all have to be first defined. By doing this, you will determine how you want to be perceived in the eyes of your audience and also know the right source of social network you will need to use.
2. Create and complete your social media profiles
After defining your brand and having a full knowledge of how you want to be perceived on the media among your audience and potential clients, the next thing you need to is to create attracted accounts on all the social media platforms within your reach. Whether is Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and also create and update your LinkedIn profile. Connect your site with all the above mentioned social sites and not LinkedIn company page. Make sure you don’t have previous information on those pages that will hurt your brand and create controversy among your visitors and potential customers. These social media pages represent your brand, products and services to great extent and they must be kept clean and filled with information appealing to customers only.
3. Identify your targeted audience and go after them
There are so many ways of searching for your targeted audience on social network these days. You know them easily by what they like, their subscriptions, what they share and view on daily bases. Another way to search for your audience is through LinkedIn. LinkedIn is a great tool for this because they allow you to search for people according to their demographics e.g. by their titles, regions, specific departments, companies, industries, and more. Same thing can be done with Twitter and now with Facebook posting updated to target specific audience to increase engagement. You could also find your potential customers through your competitors’ fan pages and make attempts to steel them in ways I won’t discuss here. In case you need more information about this, email or contact the admin of this post.
4. Build your social Network with your targeted audience
After getting to know who are your targeted audience on those social networks, Start building your network with the people you know by inviting them to like and share your pages. There are a lot of chances that those people might know who you want to sell to and make sure you add all the people from your past and present job places, your family and friends and encourage them to share your information among their friends. This for sure will lead to your pages attracting new members and so the growth will continue. Make a good use of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+ to start this process.
5. Identify platforms your audience are using
Knowing the social network platforms your targeted audience are on regularly will help you a lot in targeting them and bringing them to your pages on same social networks channels. You have to understand where your targeted audience spend most of their time, discuss their challenges and share information about topics interesting to them. Once you identify those platforms, join the groups, and subscribe to those platforms. There are chances you would meet a lot of your targeted audience there and convert them to becoming your fans and subscribers. You would do better is you spend more time on those social platforms where your audience spend most of their time. These will lead to more subscribers and potential customers you would keep forever.
6. Grow sales using social media
Learn and monitor your Potential clients on those social media platforms
Some tools like Tweetdeck, Hootsuite and Google Alerts are just great peace of software that can help you monitor in real time what your potential customers are talking about online which will allow you to quickly respond to them in a timely manner. Your target audience are continuously sharing information on social network sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and more which send messages to what their needs and wants are. Sometimes even their profile update might review what their needs are at a time. Knowing all these will give you great insight on what to create and how to target them based on their behavior on social media.
7. Offer Target and valuable content that will impress and engage your audience
Now that you have defined your brand, create and enhanced your social media profiles, identified your target audience and where they spend most of their time on the social media platforms, started building your social network, and began learning more about your target audience, the next challenge will be to start offering great information about your products, services and brand. This will help you to build trust and establish yourself as an expert within a particular field. these days you need to share targeted valuable insights with your prospective customers in the form of quality content using the different social media platforms they use and also make sure these contents are sent to them at the right times and through the right source.
Data Security – Part 2 Data Theft
Data theft
This is quite an in depth topic, but we’ll cover off the basics, I’ll split this into two sections as both sections have quite different ways to prevent data theft.
Local data theft
Local data theft, i.e. someone logs onto your machine and steals data while actually sitting physically at your system. You probably have a Windows password on your machine, but did you know that locally it’s really easy to remove that password or circumvent it entirely? Here are some more effective ways to stop someone getting access.
1. BIOS password
This is a password that is presented even before Windows starts loading. On laptops especially this can be quite effective at halting a data theft attempt, on desktops it’s easier to get around this one. Also if you remove the hard drive from the machine that may well give the person access to your data. Passwords are always recommended to be cycled every 6 weeks or less in case a would-be thief finds out what it is.
2. Hard drive encryption
Most modern hard drives support hard drive encryption, whether you can implement it or not depends on your BIOS and computer model. For instance, it’s rare to see hard drive encryption on a consumer laptop. But it’s even rarer NOT to see it on a business laptop. This is quite an effective tool, again a password is presented before the operating system boots, if you don’t know it the hard drive is useless.
3. Biometrics
Think things like fingerprint readers, facial recognition and iris recognition. These have their upsides and downsides.
Plus, they are easy to use and can make an effective deterrent.
Plus, if they are business grade your data will be encrypted which is good.
Minus, they typically fall back to passwords, so if the thief knows your password, they can just opt to use that instead of your features
Minus, if they don’t have password backups then if your biometric changes for any reason, a burn or an accident, you may lose your data
Minus, if they are consumer grade, then they merely store your password and use the biometric to enter it into windows and grants access. No encryption.
4. 2 token authentication
This is now commonplace among corporates and is increasingly available to small business or ‘prosumer’ users. Basically, you require two form of authentication before you are allowed access. Biometric + password or password + swipe card etc.
This is more secure again and possibly overkill for the typical at home user.
Remote data theft
This is the realm of hackers, viruses and the occasional disgruntled employee. This is one of the most likely ways you will have your data stolen or wiped. If you have no security hardware and software in your network you will be leaving your machine open to the wild. The idea here is to stop them getting in in the first place.
We did an experiment with a vanilla XP system with no firewall or internet security, it lasted around 4 minutes and then wouldn’t start up, so much so we had to wipe it and start again.
Here are some steps you can do to make your online experience safer.
1. Updates
No software is perfect and as people figure out loopholes, backdoors, exploits and other ways to hack into a network so too does the software vendor patch them up. Tuesday is patch day for Windows so on Wednesday you can be sure you have updates to download. If you do not update you will be leaving your system and your data open for the picking.
2. Internet Security Software
Isn’t a free antivirus enough? I get asked this all the time. Truth is, it would really depend on a number of factors but the general answer is NO. Free antivirus is the basic any company can offer. All of those companies have paid for much fuller offerings that do a lot more. Typically a free offering will only scan files, a paid offering will do things like;
Heuristic analysis – where they look for patterns of infection or symptoms rather than just match a virus to a definition
Email scanning – They will instantly see both an email with a dodgy attachment or a phishing email that tries to get your data
Web scanning – they will warn you of any questionable websites that have been linked with fraud or other illegal activities
Firewall – They will have a fully featured software firewall that will deflect attacks
It is very worthwhile upgrading your security software to a full featured package. Go with the brand names, my favourite is Kaspersky Internet Security.
3. Hardware firewall
Windows and Security software will provide a software Firewall, but if your machine is compromised then that software firewall will likely be compromised and be configured by the virus or whatever to let in all the nasties (as in a Trojan attack), therefore an essential element of a network is the hardware firewall.
The good news is if you have a router of any description, this will likely have a hardware firewall built in. Here are some tips on Firewalls;
a. Ports – a port allows a certain type of traffic through, like mail traffic or website traffic, only have the ports your require open and close all the others. If you stop using a port then close it off.
b. UPNP – Universal Plug and Play, this can be turned on by default in firewalls and allows a program on your computer to say if a port should be open on the hardware firewall. This can be bad if that program is a virus or Trojan. Only have UPNP on if you need it. In a business environment you likely would not.
c. DMZ – Demilitarized zone, if you let anything use this you are basically giving them an open window to the outside world, where they can send anything out and outside can send anything in. Use with extreme caution.
d. SPI – Stateful Packet Inspection, When considering a firewall, any decent one will have SPI it checks packets for anything anomalous and if very good at detecting and blocking attacks.
Depending on the size of your organisation you may want to go with a dedicated firewall, however these are usually $1000+ so it could be a considerable investment for some.
4. Remote access passwords
You must always guard remote access passwords. If an employee leaves your office, you must change all the passwords he or she had access to immediately or they could cause considerable damage, data loss/theft.
You must always make remote access passwords difficult, follow these guidelines.
a. Minimum of 8 characters
b. At least 1 uppercase letter
c. At least 1 number
d. At least 1 special character like the @ or? symbol
e. Change these at most every 6 weeks
This makes it several orders of magnitude harder for someone to ‘crack’ your password, hello123 just doesn’t suffice.
5. Operating system version
Support for Windows XP which is now 10 years old is just about over. Also, the newer operating systems like Win 7 and 8 are far better at blocking unwanted attention and dealing with attacks than previous generations.
If you have not upgraded yet, please do. You are way overdue.
Choosing the Best Legal Service Provider
the legal service firm.Most of the giant law firms and the in house legal departments of huge enterprises have always been enjoying the benefits from legal service providers in India. However when it comes to hiring legal services, law firms in India are often confused about choosing the best law services provider who can meet their service requirements and expectations.
There are several fields you will need help from a professional services provider who has handled India patent issues previously like the problems in patent drafting India or issues with India corporate law. Apart from this the legal service provider chosen by you should also help in different legal services like trademark registration India, patent drafting India, design registration in India, company incorporation and several other legal services of India to name a few. Additionally the providers should also be equipped with the right staff that should include an Indian attorney, Indian lawyers and agents for other services.
Apart from this information, it is recommended that you ask the service providers several questions about their business in order to choose the best ones. Some of the questions you can ask are, ‘how long has your law firm been doing legal business in India, also ask them if they are a member of any local state or the national association, or find out about the legal professional they have worked with in the past and if the profession needs specific licensing or registration The most important information the client mist know is what kind of services the firm provides and the type pf lawyers they have staffed in the legal service firm.
NordicTrack ASR 700 Elliptical Review
The NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical is NordicTrack’s attempt to make elliptical machines more fun to work out on. Workouts can become very monotonous so to add a little more entertainment and excitement, they have incorporated their patented Game & Train(TM) Interactive Video Games and ifit® Workout Card technology into the console.
But before I talk about these exciting features lets talk about the basics. Buying from any online store, many will offer a home assembly service but what I have found with NordicTrack is that it really doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how to put their elliptical machines together. The NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical is a prime example and assembly is easier than expected. Just make sure all moving parts are lubricated correctly.
The ASR 700 elliptical has a 275lb weight capacity, therefore this elliptical stands fairly stable, even during workouts with the weight of an average user in motion at high intensity. The stride length is 18″ which for any user below 6″ will promote a smooth, enjoyable ride. Users taller than 6″ may find this uncomfortable. For the upper body, the workout arms are fully adjustable which is great for targeting muscle groups in the upper region including arms, shoulders and back.
NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical machines come with 14 workout programs incorporating digital resistance. This is great for workouts as you can adjust the resistance during your training for higher intensity and optimal calorie burn. The Personal Trainer(TM) workout programs automatically control resistance for the best results but some beginners may find this difficult, so it is often best to start off on a low resistance and manually increase the intensity. The heart rate pulse sensors are housed in the handle grips to measure accurate pulse readings which display on the Clear View(TM) display along with the usual data such as Time, Speed and Resistance. This is also a nice touch for users wishing to workout with their target heart rate zones.
Now for the fun features. The NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical contains a music port with built in speakers. Simply plug in your iPod or mp3 player and workout to the sound of your favorite tunes. If that is not enough, add more enjoyment to your training with Calorie Destroyer(TM), Fat Blocker(TM), Black Jack and Texas Hold ‘Em video games. The games even get easier the harder you work which is great for helping you stay motivated.
But on a more serious note, another innovative touch is the iFIT® Workout Card Technology. This workout technology has been designed to help you tone up, lose weight, all within 8 weeks. I personally have not used them but they are basically cards programmed by certified personal trainers and slide directly into the elliptical console. The elliptical then adjusts all the settings automatically and the personal trainer voice takes you through your workout. As the cards are sold separately then it is no loss if you prefer to perform your own workouts but if you need the guidance and want to follow the program for the best workouts, then the cards will come at an extra cost.
Pros – Price, Adjustable Arms, Console Features, Enjoyable, iFit
Cons – Stride (For taller users), Warranty
NordicTrack ASR 700 elliptical machines take away from the boredom of continuous daily cardio workouts by letting you enjoy what really keeps you motivated. Fitness, weight loss and total body toning is made more effective by focusing on the fun aspects of training. Not many other elliptical machines in the $1300 will offer you this and if you need the guidance of a virtual trainer then at least the iFit card is always an option to help you achieve great results.
