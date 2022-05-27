News
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, salary may increase again from July 1, know latest update from center
Inflation is bad in the country. In April, the retail inflation rate reached a record high of 7.79%. While the rate of food inflation stood at 8.38%. This rate of inflation is at the high level of last 8 years.
There is great news for about 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. They have been expected to get relief from rising inflation in the country. The government may increase the dearness allowance (DA Hike) from July 1.
Dearness Allowance may increase up to 4%
The government can increase Dearness Allowance up to 4% this time (Dearness Allowance Hike). If this happens, then it will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent. The AICPI Index had increased by 1 point in March. It had reached 126 points.
At the same time, the government had increased the DA in March itself. However, the AICPI numbers for April, May and June 2022 are yet to come. If it remains above the March level, then the government can DA Hike.
The salary of government employees will increase so much.
Central government employees get the benefit of the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission) from June 2017. In such a situation, if the DA increases to 38%, then the salary of the central government employees is sure to increase.
According to an estimate, if the basic salary of an employee is Rs 18,000, then his dearness allowance at the rate of 34 percent becomes Rs 6,120. Now if it is 38%, then the employee will get dearness allowance of Rs 6,840. In this way, he will get an annual salary of Rs 8,640 more. Under 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic salary of employees is Rs 18,000.
SEE IT: Fans pelt Charles Barkley with t-shirts after Warriors clinch Finals berth
The Round Mound of Rebound wasn’t having it after Thursday night’s Game 5 of the Wester Conference Finals.
During TNT’s “Inside the NBA” post-game coverage outside the Chase Center in San Francisco following the Golden State Warriors 120-110 defeat of the Dallas Mavericks, people in the crowd began throwing t-shirts and other detritus at analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
Video of the incident begins with a pan over the crowd, including one holding a sign reading “Chuck You Suck,” before a shot of Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson, shows a desk with multiple yellow shirts piled near Barkley.
“Hey,” Johnson says to the crowd.
“Yo, they throwing stuff up here,” Smith says as another shirt sails onto the desk.
Barkley spins in his chair and rushes to the fence separating the broadcast crew from the crowd and winds up to throw his microphone before pulling back.
“Hey, Chuck,” Johnson says. “Chuck, sit down, man.”
Barkley turns and steps back toward the desk before faking another mic throw and pointing at the crowd.
Johnson and Smith both implore Barkley to sit back down as O’Neal smiles to someone off camera and turns back to see what is happening.
After one last fake-out with his microphone, Barkley sits back down.
“We will be back,” Johnson says.
The likely cause for the Golden State faithful’s ire against him? Barkley picked the Mavericks to win the series nearly two weeks ago.
Luckily, Barkley kept his cool and an ugly scene didn’t get any uglier. Anything less would be uncivilized.
On the Minnesota-Canada border, the water just keeps coming
CANADIAN BORDER — When many people think of a flood, they imagine a rush of water that comes up fast, wreaks havoc, and then subsides quickly to reveal the damage done.
But in the water world that residents along Minnesota’s border lakes with Ontario are living this spring, the floodwaters came up weeks ago and just keep getting higher, expected to surpass record levels in coming days.
It may be into July before water levels drop back close to normal as the Rainy River watershed continues to spill out of its boundaries, with flooding occurring from just north of Lake Vermilion to Lake of the Woods and beyond.
The flood of 2022 this week eclipsed the modern record flooding event set in 2014, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth, and border lakes will likely set records in the next week or two, topping even 1950 and 1916 events.
“It will take a long time for these levels to decrease once they peak, and those experiencing flooding should be prepared for weeks of high water levels into June,” the Weather Service noted Thursday.
The good news is that the heavy rains of April and early May slowed some. And far upstream, some rivers have crested and have begun to fall slowly from flood stage, including the Basswood, Vermilion and Kawishiwi. All are still well above normal, however.
The bad news is that the Weather Service is forecasting a good chance of strong thunderstorms across the region this weekend, which could produce another 1-3 inches of new rainfall. And, even without more rain, there is still far more water coming into Crane, Namakan, Sand Point, Kabetogama, Rainy and Lake of the Woods than can get out of each lake, and water levels for each are forecast to continue rising.
“We’re entering a very active weather pattern. The outlook is not good,’’ said Joe Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth. Moore said above-average rainfall is expected through June.
On Thursday, Namakan Lake and connected Kabetogama Lake were at 1,122.0 feet above sea levels — 17.7 inches above the 2014 peak level. A rise of another 5-7 inches is expected by June 1 with continued rises into mid-June possible. At this rate, Namakan Lake will reach the record high level of 1,122.8 feet set in 1916.
Rainy Lake is currently at 1,111.7 feet, which is 4 inches above the 2014 peak. A rise of 11-13 inches is expected by June 1 with high water likely into at least mid-June. At this rate, Rainy Lake is expected to break the record high level of 1,112.95 feet set in 1950.
Water on Thursday was flowing into Rainy Lake 28,000 cubic feet per second faster than it can go out, and it was entering Lake of the Woods 25,000 cubic feet per second faster than it can get out.
The flood of 2022 has been caused after heavy rains fell on top of deep snow on frozen ground in April, creating an unprecedented runoff in volume and speed. More rain in early May compounded the problem, and the lakes and rivers along the waterway spilled their banks.
Sandbagging continues around homes, cabins, resorts and other businesses near the lakes. Local, state and federal government agencies and the Minnesota National Guard have been working to help.
MOST RESORTS AT LEAST PARTIALLY OPEN
Somehow, many businesses remain open, including resorts, taking advantage of any high ground they have and sending anglers out to fish on flooded lakes. It takes more work to launch and land boats every day with docks flooded or destroyed, but the fishing has been good.
“The water is winning right now. But we’re putting up a good fight,’’ said Tracy Lindstrom at Northern Lights Resort on Kabetogama.
So far, the resort has been able to remain open, with only three of their 14 cabins out of commission due to flooding. But they were sandbagging until dark Wednesday night and were up early Thursday trying to keep their sandbag dikes from collapsing.
“We’ve got great guests here. We’re trying to do what’s best for them right now. That’s the focus,’’ Lindstorm said.
John Stegmeir, a Kabetogama Township supervisor, said there was a 20-person emergency management team from St. Louis County attempting to save buildings at two resorts Thursday. Meanwhile, a 20-person Minnesota National Guard crew has been working this week filling sandbags at the town hall, with another 20-person crew set to arrive today.
“We had big problems with the wind (Wednesday) and we were losing sandbags; they were collapsing with that wave action,’’ Stegmeir said. “There may be some places where we just can’t keep up, can’t keep the water out. … They are managing it by priorities now, what can be saved and what can’t.”
CAMPSITES FLOODED, DANGEROUS DEBRIS
Many campsites in Voyageurs National Park and upstream in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are impacted by the flooding and campers with reservations are warned to call ahead to make sure their site is usable. Many boat landings are also flooded, although some are still usable.
As of Thursday, more than 40 campsites and houseboat sites in Voyageurs were closed, many inundated by rising lakes.
Debris, from uprooted trees to large pieces of docks, continues to be a major issue across the region, with boaters warned to go slow. No-wake rules have been put into effect near shorelines in an effort to reduce the impact of erosion.
Katelynn Berry: The Missing Persons Report
Katelynn Berry was a young woman who loved to get out and spend time with friends, even if it meant she had to walk somewhere from her apartment, which was a small renovated space above her father’s workshop. Katelynn’s friends and family didn’t think too much of her disappearance at first because it was so common for her to go a few days without answering her phone or texts. But as time went on, her parents grew worried that something may have happened to her.
Hank and Carmell Berry contacted Katelynn’s friends to ask if she had reached out to them during this time. No one had been in contact with Katelyn. A missing person report for Katelynn Berry was issued on December 31, 2021. The police working the case determined that she had last been seen at her apartment on December 21st, just 10 days prior. After conducting a thorough search of Berry’s apartment, the police determined that Katelynn had left her home without identification, her purse, or a coat.
This further concerned the girl’s parents and a search for Berry was launched. Carmell and Hank surmised that Katelyn likely had to go outside for something and did not expect to remain there. Her lack of a coat suggests that she intended to come back inside immediately but wasn’t able to for some reason. It remains unknown whether Katelynn may have locked herself out of her apartment, met someone outside, or left for another reason.
Body Located Fitting the Description of Katelynn Berry
The Sidney police searched the area for almost a month without success and by this time, the Berry parents were certain the news wouldn’t be good if they ever did find Katelyn Berry. On January 20, 2022, a volunteer search party had come in to assist and located a human body consistent with what they knew of Katelynn Berry. The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy was performed.
It was determined that Katelynn died of hypothermia after being outside without proper cold-weather attire for a short period of time. It is not currently clear why the police search of the same area weeks prior did not reveal Berry’s remains, but the later volunteer search did.
Parents of Berry Still Don’t Have Answers
Katelynn’s mother and father went through the next several weeks in a daze, unsure of how their daughter had gotten outside and why she wasn’t able to go back inside for her coat. They suspected something terrible must have happened and that’s why Katelynn left the house, or perhaps Katelynn somehow went outside for something and couldn’t get back into the apartment. No evidence gathered by law enforcement during the investigation indicated the manner in which Katelynn lost her life.
Katelyn Berry’s Life
The Berry gave birth to their daughter Katelynn on February 1, 1995. She quickly grew into a smart young woman, finding great joy in reading, writing, and school in general. Katelynn was a passionate academic and later earned her degree at Northland Technical College. Her excellent grades garnered her a place in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and in her spare time, Katelynn liked to read, listen to loud music, and watch races with her father Hank.
About The Katelynn’s Voice Foundation
Katelynn Berry’s parents used their experience to create the Katelynn’s Voice Foundation, which is a scholarship program and non-profit organization dedicated to helping high school students who deal with the impacts of being diagnosed with a mental illness. The Foundation is currently active and recently paired with The American Legion to host annual mental health and addiction, awareness fundraiser.
