‘A good start’: MN Legislature funds mental health, OKs St. Paul Bethesda Hospital plan
A compromise mental health funding bill approved by lawmakers with minutes remaining at the end of the legislative session will permit a new mental health hospital in St. Paul along with $93 million to address an ongoing crisis.
Fairview Health Services needs lawmakers’ OK to replace Bethesda Hospital, just blocks north of the Capitol, with a new 144-bed mental health facility. A provision allowing the project to move forward as well as money for other mental health programs was tacked onto a related bill when it became clear lawmakers would not finish their work on time.
Gov. Tim Walz has signaled he will sign the bill, but he hadn’t as of Thursday. Walz has two weeks to sign the legislation passed at the end of session; if he doesn’t it won’t become law and is considered a pocket veto.
In response to questions about the bill, Fairview, in a written statement, praised lawmakers and advocates who helped to push the bill over the finish line.
“There is an urgent and persistent need to improve mental health care in our region,” Fairview’s statement said. “We are currently in the public interest review process and look forward to sharing continued updates on our progress and bringing this important care online for our patients and community.”
The legislative approval includes further oversight of the proposed facility to address concerns raised by mental health advocates that it would not be accessible to those in the community with the most needs — the homeless, the poor and those with other serious underlying health conditions.
Advocates have said they would prefer additional mental health beds at full-fledged hospitals that have emergency rooms and intensive care units.
Fairview leaders have said the facility would continue the organization’s mission of charity care and be open to everyone. They acknowledged that patients with critical health needs might need to be cared for at hospitals with critical care facilities.
Under the bill approved by lawmakers, the state health commissioner must monitor the hospital and assess its mix of patients. The hospital also must have an intake area and accept patients who walk up to the facility, are transferred from other hospitals or who are brought there by ambulances or police.
“I think they tried to address the concerns people had without saying no,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Minnesota. “There’s a lot of data that they have to keep.”
WHAT ELSE IS IN THE BILL?
The last-minute mental health funding bill lawmakers passed near midnight on May 22 was added on to legislation that updates how courts will determine whether a defendant is competent to stand trial and how competency can be restored.
The mental health funding piece includes about $93 million in new money for various programs. Much of it had been part of negotiations between the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party-led House and Republican-controlled Senate for other funding bills that were not finished by the May 22 deadline.
The bill includes:
- Emergency room beds for children and teens experiencing mental health crisis.
- Loan forgiveness for mental health professions and aid to help supervise those working toward licensure.
- Grants for school- and shelter-linked mental health services.
- An African American mental health center in North Minneapolis to increase access to culturally informed care.
Abderholden said mental health advocates worked with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to include as many “top priorities” as they could in the funding bill. Another health and human services policy bill, which included no new spending, also had some important policy provisions.
Still, a lot was left out of the last-minute compromise, and advocates hold out hope lawmakers will agree to a special session to finish their work.
“You can’ get everything that you want,” Abderholden said. “Does this solve everything? No. Does it fully address the crisis? No. But it is a good start.”
WHAT GOT LEFT OUT
One of the biggest pieces of the proposed supplemental budget that didn’t get finished was $1 billion in new education spending. It was part of $4 billion in new spending and $4 billion in tax cuts that lawmakers agreed upon in principal, but couldn’t come to terms on the finer points.
One sticking point was mental health funding for schools to help students and teachers address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Students and educators are reeling from mental health crises,” Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, the state teachers union, said in a statement urging lawmakers to come back to the Capitol to finish their work.
Abderholden echoed the need for more aid for schools.
“This does not replace the education bill, at all,” she said of the last-minute compromise. “The education bill had a lot of really good things in it. There’s certainly a lot more that we would like to see.”
Major Reshuffle: Transferring And Postings Of 1409 Masters in J&K | Check Here Full List
Major Reshuffle: Transferring And Postings Of 1409 Masters in J&K | Check Here Full List
A final list of 1409 masters of Kashmir Division alongwith list of displaced masters whose cases will be considered separately, has been forwarded to this Directorate for issuance of transfer and posting orders after fulfilment of following conditions/criteria.
a) The orders shall be issued after thorough verification of service particulars of Masters.
b) Inter division transfer cases, if any shall not be considered
c)Masters deployed/working in the city areas, if any, since long and drawing their salaries from other districts shall also not be considered
d) No relieving shall be done till completion of second phase.
Whereas, this office has verified the list as per the records provided by the Chief
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FULL PDF LIST
Vikings backup QB Kellen Mond glad to be out with the old, in with the new
For 10 days during training camp last summer, Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond was quarantined while on the COVID-19 reserve list. When he finally returned to the team, he said he never felt the same for the rest of his rookie year.
Selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, Mond was the leading candidate to serve as Kirk Cousins’ backup. After he tested positive for COVID on July 31, he lost weight due to the illness. He was shaky in three exhibition games, prompting the Vikings to re-sign Sean Mannion to be the backup for a third straight year.
“Last year, I kind of got hurt when I got COVID and lost a bunch of muscle, so a lot of ability and power and strength,” Mond said in an interview with the Pioneer Press. “I kind of had to detour a little bit. … I was down to like 204, 205 (pounds) and lost a lot of muscle, so it definitely set me back.”
Mond, 22, said he weighed about 215 pounds before contracting COVID. He wasn’t able to regain the lost weight during the season.
“It was hard to recover during the season just because I wasn’t lifting (weights),” he said. “You can’t really lift and pump iron during the season. So I didn’t get that really back until this season. So right now, I’m about 212, 213. I’ll probably play at 216.”
Mond said he is finally back to full strength, and he’s in a much better state than during what was mostly a lost rookie season. He played in just one regular-season game, when he served as Mannion’s backup on Jan. 2 at Green Bay after Cousins was ruled out due to being on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Mond completed 2 of 3 passes for 5 yards in a three-and-out series in the fourth quarter of an ugly 37-10 loss, which eliminated the Vikings from the playoffs. After that game, then-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer bristled when asked if he wanted to see Mond play in the meaningless Jan. 9 season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, saying, “Not particularly. I see him every day (in practice).”
The day after the Bears game, for which Mond was inactive for the 15th time in 17 games, Zimmer was fired after the Vikings finished with an 8-9 record in his eighth season. He was replaced by Kevin O’Connell. Mond said the change for him has been good, going from the defensive-minded Zimmer to the offensive-minded O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback.
“I think so,” Mond said. “I think Kevin, he’s obviously a young guy and he has some youth, especially with his offense. I think he’ll add a little bit more flavor. I think that’s something that the fans were missing a little bit last year. … New coaches, fresh team. So I think a lot of people will be excited about what we have to offer this year.”
There was some excitement from fans when the Vikings drafted Mond on April 30, 2021. He piled up impressive numbers in his four years as starting quarterback for Texas A&M, throwing for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns.
Then came July 31, when Mond tested positive and was out 10 days. That day, Cousins and quarterback Nate Stanley were put on the COVID-19 reserve list for five days as close contacts because they were not vaccinated. Mond wasn’t vaccinated when he went on the list, and said he still isn’t.
“The COVID deal, that set him back, me and him have talked about it,” Mond’s father, Kevin Mond, said from the family home in San Antonio. “It’s unfortunate but we were dealing with a pandemic at the time. The first couple of days, he had body aches and that’s when he lost the weight in his body. Muscular aches. He couldn’t eat well and hold down food.”
After returning to practice on Aug. 10, Mond got into preseason games on Aug. 14 against Denver, Aug. 21 against Indianapolis and Aug. 27 at Kansas City. Overall, he completed 28 of 51 passes for 310 yards in those games with no touchdowns and an interception.
Practice work in which the Vikings did anything of substance was closed to the media during the regular season, so nothing more was seen from Mond until his three plays against the Packers. He third pass was nearly intercepted.
Zimmer then offered his coarse critique of Mond after the game. The following day, with Minnesota in line to play the Bears with Cousins back, Zimmer did back off.
“I just mean he’s the third-team quarterback,” Zimmer said then. “He’s improved. He’s improved throughout the year. He’s got a chance to be a good player. But he’s third on the depth chart, so we kind of knew that.”
A source told the Pioneer Press after Zimmer was fired that Mond wasn’t bothered by the comments made after the Green Bay game. He concurred with that.
“Someone ended up telling me about it,” Mond said of Zimmer’s comments. “One, he’s never really talked to me personally, so I didn’t really take too much offense to it. He kind of backtracked on his word a little bit after. But it’s all fun and games, whatever. It’s a new year, new coaches, new team. I’m a year older, second year in the NFL.”
Zimmer and Mond had little communication during the 2021 season. Kevin Mond said Zimmer never was keen on then-general manager Rick Spielman selecting Mond in the draft, saying, “I think he wanted a defensive player (with the second pick in the third round).’’ And Zimmer had been vocal about wanting his players to get vaccinated, especially his quarterbacks.
“Zimmer wasn’t mad at the person, he was mad at the selection of the quarterback,” Kevin Mond said of Zimmer’s comments after the Packers game. “So whoever was going to get his venom thrown at him, it just happened to be Kellen.
“Kellen was in the doghouse from the start because of the draft and then, number two, the COVID. So he was in Zimmer’s doghouse and wasn’t getting out. They weren’t going to give him the time and Zimmer not playing him at the end of the year was, personally to me, Zimmer just sticking his thumb at Spielman.”
Spielman, who was fired the same day as Zimmer and eventually replaced by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, did not return a message seeking comment. Zimmer could not be reached.
Through it all, Mond said he still got benefits out of last season.
“I think once I understood what my role was, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability, and lot of it was making sure I’m prepared for the games, which I was, and just making sure I’m doing the best I can on scout team and getting certain defensive guys a look,” he said.
Now, though, Mond is hoping for an expanded role as he battles Mannion to be Cousins’ backup. He said he’s much better than last year.
“I personally think it’s night and day, just being able to get in this system, get a year under the books,” Mond said. “A lot of the stuff (with the new offense) is very similar in terms of the wording and the concepts. … I’m back feeling great. My body feels great. My arm’s looking great. So I’m excited.”
And Mond has plenty of support from his head coach. O’Connell was hired after serving the past two years as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, which included a Super Bowl victory in February.
“Kellen’s having a good spring so far, working incredibly hard, digesting the system.” O’Connell said.
O’Connell pointed to a recent practice at organized team activities in which Mond got an unexpected look but “made a couple of checks” at the line of scrimmage and “just kind of instinctively” made the proper adjustments.
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, the Rams’ tight ends coach the past three seasons, also has been pleased with what he has seen from Mond.
“Kellen is very sharp,” Phillips said. “He has really picked up the offense very well. … He’s really done a nice job of getting up to speed with our offense, our terminology. He’s calling the plays really well in the huddle, and his eyes were in the right place. … So far, so good.”
The Vikings showed some support for Mond when they did not select a quarterback in last month’s draft. Cousins, who signed a one-year contract extension in March that takes him through 2023, is entrenched as Minnesota’s starter for 2022 and perhaps for 2023, but the Vikings appear willing to give Mond every chance to develop.
The Vikings have developed lots of quarterbacks over multiple seasons before they eventually became starters. That list has included Tommy Kramer, Wade Wilson, Rich Gannon and Brad Johnson.
Kramer, who played for the Vikings from 1977-89, is like Mond a San Antonio native. He was impressed when he watched the quarterback at Texas A&M.
“He moves real well and he’s got a strong arm, so what more do you want?” Kramer said. “But the only way you’re going to get better is by getting more reps. You can get reps in practice. But I think he can play.”
For now, the reports Mond’s father is getting from Minnesota are a lot more positive than they were during his rookie year.
“Where he is now, he’s in a good frame of mind,” said Kevin Mond. “He has a good relationship with everybody there. He loves the new coaching staff, he’s getting the playbook down. He’s grasping it very well. He’s in good spirits.”
Vanessa Hudgens: Who Is She Dating Right Now? Her Relationship Timeline Explored
Vanessa Hudgens, A well-known actress and singer aged 32 who has her start in 2003 in a teen drama film named Thirteen. Vanessa Hudgens has reported having a large number of genuine beaus and minor excursions with many such countless superstars in the world of both Hollywood and Sports as well.
Who is Vanessa Hudgens’ boyfriend?
As of now, Vanessa Hudgens is dating Cole Tucker. This couple made this official on the 14th of February (Valentine’s Day) in the year 2021. Venessa Hudgens posted a photo of them both kissing and wrote “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” As reports, Vanessa’s love, Cole Tucker has been identified as the professional baseball shortstop and outfielder player who is representing for Pittsburgh Pirates.
In April of this year, Cole Tucker shared some pictures of his Friends, Family. Vanessa Hudgens shows how close the couple has gotten since they first got snapped getting comfortable with each other back in November 2020.
An insider source likewise meddled exclusively to Hollywood Life about Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens’s dating profile from back in April this year. The Insider says that “Cole has been looking after Vanessa like a ‘sovereign’. However, Cole have had been intensely being into dating her at every turn and that has never faltered. He loves her and says constantly about her as “she is a beauty queen”
A report from an insider came up with confirmation saying that “Vanessa has been extremely taken with him when it comes to dating. Last month, many insider reports claimed that she had gone to see him while he had been preparing in Florida. “It’s another experience for her, she’s utilized to folks that are in the business. So she truly cherishes that Cole is different like that.
This is an entirely different world for her to join in When it comes to her nature, she’s incredibly cheerful.” This was the main confirmation we got from the insider, which was about the dating life of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker.
Her Relationship Timeline Explored
Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens
Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens first met and started their dating journey after co-starring together in the hit Disney musical High School Musical. The franchise help both of them to give more exposure in the industry and made them one of the most beloved Disney couples of all time.
This couple ultimately has parted ways with each other in 2010.
Josh Hutcherson
Vanessa Hudgens reportedly started dating Josh Hutcherson back in 2011. This happened after the pair reportedly co-featured together in the film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.
Josh claimed that Vanessa had made him extremely upset but he was just kidding. Later he explained how they were sincerely connected and attached “at a certain point in their dating life”.
Austin Butler
Austin Butler was the next serious boyfriend to Vanessa Hudgens after Zac Efron. This pair dated each other for almost 9 years. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin butler first started going out in September of the year 2011. However, Vanessa Hudgens officially confirmed their relationship in 2014 after almost seeing each other for 3 years.
However, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens broke up in the year 2019 after not spending the holiday season together.
Kyle Kuzma
Vanessa Hudgens and Kyle Kuzma started seeing each other soon after Vanessa Hudgens parted ways with Austin Butler. They were first spotted on a Brooklyn dinner date too. Kyle Kuzma is a basketball player for Los Angeles Lakers. However, Vanessa had also been spotted watching and cheering up for him along the courtside. However, it didn’t last long, this was considered a fling.
