Adding Social Networking Tools on Your WordPress Website

No internet marketing plan is entirely complete unless you have integrated your pages with relevant Social Media buttons which facilitate easy sharing of your content with other internet users. While you are implementing a WordPress development project, it is strongly recommended that you consider also incorporating popular social networking tools which allow visitors to appreciate your content and share it with their networks online.

This is an amazing opportunity for your web pages to gain some efficient and free promotion by encouraging your own audiences to do the marketing for you. One can incorporate these tools manually or by simply installing a WordPress plug-in, though the later is believed to be more convenient for more reasons than one –

1. Installing plug-ins is a log easier and quicker than manually trying to integrate each tool.



2. It is simpler for those who are not proficient with concepts in web design and coding.



3. They end result is a lot more aesthetic and professional looking.



4. It is eventually less stressful.

After having tested a range of plug-ins that will help you in adding social media during your WordPress development, here are some of the best tools which will help you efficiently place the tabs on your pages, work for your benefit in your social sharing initiative and also ensure that your pages are slowed down.

1. Share bar:- One of the most popular and best available sliding vertical bars available online, this social sharing tool bar is extremely easy to set up. It can also be easily customized and offers great functionality.

2. Social by Mail chimp:- This is an extremely lightweight plug-in which allows easy integration between your blog or website with popular social networking websites such as Facebook and Twitter. In addition to enabling users to share your content, it also enables auto-posts onto the pages and Twitter accounts of the brands.

3. Socialize:- This is one of the less popular plug-ins available for social media tabs, but it is equally aesthetic especially because of its ability to place itself inside the content according to a predefined alignment or at the end of the content.

4. Manually Placing your Tabs:- For those who still insist on manually integrating Social media tabs into their WordPress development, there are a range of tutorials that you can go through on the internet which will guide you through the various codes available. This is a lot more time-consuming and needs meticulous customization to suit the overall look and feel of your pages.

Incorporating this plug-ins has proven to have delivered some fantastic results for WordPress pages development. Making effective use of these buttons by strategically placing them encourages the sharing of your content and works towards driving a more targeted traffic to your web pages. Posting these buttons on your web pages offer great opportunities in implementing cost-effective social media marketing projects without the need to put in much time and effort.