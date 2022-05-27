Bitcoin ATM Machine is Installed at Slovakia International Airport

- FTX tokens (FTT) occupies 18.17% of the holdings of Ethereum whales.
- FTT has been trading down 1.32%.
Whales Stats, a popular Ethereum whales activity tracker, has revealed the list of top tokens acquired in the last 24 hours by the largest Ethereum whales. Whales have now majorly shifted their focus and interest towards accumulating FTX tokens (FTT) into their wallets. Thus, ranking FTT as the biggest token by dollar value.
JUST IN: #FTX Token now on top 10 purchased tokens among 100 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs
— WhaleStats – BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) May 27, 2022
Whale Stats, a community-based analysis system, enabled the “comment-to-earn” option allowing users to earn their native token, BabyWhale (BBW), on carrying out a valid ‘whale analysis’.
FTX Token (FTT) is an ERC-20 compatible token native to the well-known crypto derivative exchange, FTX. It serves as a ‘leveraged token’ with no requirement of maintaining the margin. It confers ‘3x leveraged exposure’ on the trading pairs that investors have deployed on the crypto trading platform.
ETH Whales Move Into FTT
The giant 100 whales have actively invested $810,097,978 USD in acquiring 29,952,301 FTX tokens. USDC dominates the ranks by being the top token to be held by whales in large numbers. Ethereum whales have acquired nearly 918.3 million USDC tokens worth $918.6 million USD.
Other tokens such as Compound Finance (COMP), the Graph (GRT), Polygon (MATIC), ApeCoin (APE), Maker (MKR), Orchid Protocol (OXT) and Go Gala Games (GALA) became the most-bought tokens by the largest 100 Ethereum whales in the last 24 hours. This data was updated by Whales Stats on their official Twitter handle.
As per the data from CoinMarketCap, the price of FTT today at $27.05 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $99,985,558 USD. Token holds a market capitalization of $3,683,948,886 USD.