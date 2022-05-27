Blockchain
Bitcoin Is Consolidating But Is A Rally Near?
Bitcoin has been laterally trading for almost a week now. The coin has continued to remain under the $30,000 price level. The technical outlook of Bitcoin could be pointing at a turnaround in prices on the long term price chart.
On the short term price chart however, king coin’s price action remains quite bearish. At the time of writing, BTC has seemed to settle a slightly above the $28,000 support line. In the past 24 hours, the coin lost 1.2% of its value and in the last week, the coin posted some recovery.
After Bitcoin traded for $28,000, the bulls came to its rescue and have defended that level. This could be accounted to a positive change in price at the time of writing. The $28,000 support line is crucial for Bitcoin as a drop from that level could push the coin to $24,000 or even lower.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The cryptocurrency was trading at $29,600 at the time of writing. Over the past week, the coin has been touching the $30,000 mark and dipping below it.
King coin’s crucial support line stood at $28,000. Overhead resistance for the coin was at $31,000. Volume of Bitcoin was green in colour which meant that the bulls were still struggling to defend the coin in the market.
If the bulls slowly start to enter the market, BTC might re-attempt to move above the $31,000 price level. A move above the $31,000 price mark will make buyers re-enter the market and strengthen the positive price action in the market.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin’s technical outlook has painted a bearish picture on the one-week chart. Even with slight improvements over the last 24 hours, the coin’s price action was still weak. The Relative Strength Index was near the oversold zone but the coin was slightly better than being oversold.
Despite the small uptick, it can barely to referred to as a positive development. Moving Average Convergence Divergence underwent a bearish crossover. After the bearish crossover, MACD flashed red histograms which are tied to sell signal in the market.
Although the technical outlook was bearish, an interesting point can be noted from the above chart. At the time of writing, BTC was near the $29,000-$28,000 price range and that’s positive because this price mark has previously acted as a mark that has fuelled rallies before (blue).
On the one-month chart, Bitcoin has showed a chance of positive price turnaround. The Relative Strength Index of Bitcoin formed a falling wedge pattern. A falling wedge pattern is bullish. It signifies a trend reversal. A move above the $31,000 price mark will push BTC near $36,000.
Bitcoin Dominance Remains High As Market Sell-Offs Settle
Bitcoin dominance over the market has still not receded even as the price has fallen below $30,000. Just as BTC had taken a hit, so had the altcoins. This had given the pioneer cryptocurrency more leeway to eat back into the market dominance. Even though the market has been brutal to investors in the past week, it is starting to level out and as the end of the month draws closer, indicators are starting to point towards better forecasts.
Bitcoin Still On The High Side
With Bitcoin, there has never been a dispute regarding its dominance in the crypto space. However, this dominance has since been declining as more digital assets gain ground. It was expected that cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum would continue to win more market share but that has not proven to be the case.
Instead what has happened has been that bitcoin dominance has climbed back up towards seven-month highs. It is currently sitting above 46% and the last time the dominance was this high was back in October 2021 following the September crash.
This dominance is also evident in the performance of the digital asset compared to the other indexes in the space. The month of May had hit all of the indexes hard, resulting in double-digit losses across the board but BTC has held up better in comparison to its counterparts.
BTC dominance recovers above 45% | Source: Market Cap BTC Dominance on TradingView.com
For the month of May, Bitcoin’s price is down 24%, a huge fall. But the small, mid, and large cap indexes have all done worse. The Large Cap Index is down 27% since the month began and the Mid Cap Index is down 31%. In true Small Cap Index fashion when the market is in a downtrend, it has recorded the most losses with a 37% decline since the month began.
Altcoins Not Looking Too Hot
The altcoins market is one that attracts investors due to the fact that it holds high promise for maximum returns. This has seen the market bloom throughout the bull rallies. But just as they are likely to run high during bull markets, they are also likely to incur the most losses during market sell-offs. This has been true so far in recent months. Whereas bitcoin has been able to retain above 40% of its all-time high value, a lot of altcoins cannot say the same.
BTC outperforms other indexes | Source: Arcane Research
An example of this is Cardano. ADA had recorded one of the largest rallies during the 2021 bull market but it has also been one of the worse-hit cryptocurrencies in the bear market. Since hitting its all-time high of $3.10 in September, it has since lost over 84% of its value.
Dogecoin, an investor meme coin favorite, is down more than 89% from its all-time high. Solana is down more than 80%. In comparison to these, bitcoin has been one of the best performers in the market, which explains why its dominance has continued to grow.
Featured image from The Washington Independent, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Whale Ratio Continues To Stay At High Value
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio has remained at a high value recently, a sign that could be bearish for the crypto’s price.
Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio On Verge Of Entering “Very High Risk” Zone
As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the 72-hour MA whale ratio is near 0.90, the very high risk zone.
The “exchange whale ratio” is an indicator that’s defined as the sum of top ten inflows to exchanges divided by the total inflows.
In simpler terms, this metric tells us what part of the total inflows are contributed by the ten largest transactions, which typically belong to the whales.
When the value of this indicator is above 0.85, it means whales occupy a very large percentage of exchange inflows right now.
As investors usually transfer their Bitcoin to exchanges for selling purposes, such a trend can be a sign that whales are dumping at the moment.
The indicator’s value usually remains above this threshold during BTC bear markets, or fake bull for mass dumping.
On the other hand, values below the 0.85 mark usually signify that whale inflows are currently in a healthier balance with the rest of the market. The ratio’s value usually remains in this region during bull runs.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio (72-hour MA) over the past couple of months:
It looks like the indicator has been at a high value recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio has a value of about 0.89 right now, above the 0.85 threshold.
According to the quant in the post, values above 0.90 may be considered the “very high risk” zone. So, the current value of the indicator is very close to that.
In this month so far, the ratio’s value has almost always remained above the 0.85 line, with a couple of spikes above the 0.90 level.
The analyst believes whales are active right now due to the FED May Meeting Minutes, and if the ratio remains high in the near future, then it could spell trouble for Bitcoin.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $28.8k, down 2% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has lost 30% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Seems like the price of the coin has plunged down over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
World Series of Trading 2022 by Bybit’s Lures Top Traders With a Whopping $8M Prize Pool
- Bybit will donate $400,000 in Bitcoin to UNICEF as part of its flagship event.
- UNICEF will use the grant to promote “inclusive and equitable quality education.”
With registrations due to begin on May 26, 2022, Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) continues to pave the way in the competitive trading of digital assets. This year is no different. A record-breaking prize pool of up to $8 million USDT, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other incentives and prizes will be awarded to participants in the world’s biggest crypto trading event. Bybit will donate $400,000 in Bitcoin to UNICEF as part of its flagship event to promote cryptocurrency as a tool for empowering girls’ education.
For the first time, the WSOT will host a race pitting players against esports athletes from some of the most powerful companies in the world, bridging the gap between virtual and physical sports. Star visitors will compete with traders from across the globe in the crypto field on skills, speed, and split-second judgement, making WSOT 2022 the platform for crypto enthusiasts to confront esports global champions.
Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit said:
“WSOT this year is all about racing to the next level. We want to encourage gamers, traders, and teams to join us in a spirit of competition and distinguish themselves at the world’s greatest crypto trading tournament. We also want to use this opportunity to amplify the positive impact of crypto: improving financial literacy and financial inclusion, and putting wealth back in the hands of the common people.”
For the first time, the cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has introduced the WSOT award to honor traders with the greatest profit/loss ratio, independent of the size of their initial investment. 35,000 people participated in WSOT 2021, unlocking $4.09 million in prize money and 1,339 NFT prizes. In the main tournament, participants from 136 different areas were able to build or join 196 different teams, with the winning team getting 20 times its actual prize money. The individual competition attracted around 20,000 participants, with the winner delivering a profit and loss ratio of 7,265.94 percent.
Prize money for the three races will be doubled, bringing the total prize money available to up to 8 million USDT, making WSOT 2022 an event to look forward to for crypto enthusiasts throughout the globe. Registration for WSOT 2022 is now open to the general public worldwide, where Bybit services are offered. Participation in the trading contest is open from June 27 to July 17, 2022, and also, the benefits, task-based and extra incentives, fee exemptions and fortunate drawings continue throughout the summer.
Traders may look forward to going farther in their transactions and reaping the rewards of the best-in-class liquidity offered by Bybit, which has a large market depth. Another BTC payment of $400,000 will be made to UNICEF Aotearoa New Zealand’s collaboration with UNICEF Aotearoa New Zealand or 5 percent of the prize pool plus donations from Bybit at WSOT 2022.
In support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 4, UNICEF will use the grant to promote “inclusive and equitable quality education.” With the use of creative educational solutions, it can support, among other things, digital education for females across the area.
