Bitget KCGI 2022 Officially Begins alongside Extended Registration

3 mins ago

Singapore, 19 May, 2022 –  Leading global derivatives exchange, Bitget, today announced its bi-annual trading competition – King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI), has officially begun. Due to overwhelming response since its launch, the deadline for registration has been extended. While the actual competition will still commence on May 20, 10:00 (UTC +8), participants can continue to register for the competition from May 20, 10 :00 (UTC +8) to May 24, 10:00 (UTC+8). KCGI 2022 will officially conclude by June 10, 10:00 (UTC+8). 

When registration for KCGI 2022 officially opened on May 9, a record number of 500 registrants were recorded, signifying a positive response for the long-awaited return of the trading competition for the Bitget community. As details of the competition continued to emerge, including the doubled prize pool as well as a variety of gifts offered as prizes, the number of users continued to increase. To date, more than 3,000 registrants have been recorded, representing a 500% increase since launch day. In light of such an overwhelming response from the community, and following the momentum of last year’s popularity, the registration window has now been extended by four days to May 24. Users with at least 300 USDT in their futures account at the time of application will be eligible to participate in this year’s KCGI.

During KCGI’s initial debut in 2021, more than 10,000 users participated. Responses from the community were largely positive, with more than 88% of users indicating that they would participate in the next edition of KCGI, and more than 79% of users stating they would share this initiative with other fellow traders. Trading competitions have proved to be innovative and interactive avenues to build and expand existing communities within the crypto space. By offering a separate opportunity and environment for users to engage in, alongside the possibility of earning fruitful returns, also reiterates the flexibility and endless possibilities available to traders within the space. 

Commenting on the official commencement of the competition, Bitget’s CEO, Sandra Lou said, “Leveraging on the growing influence of trading competitions, as well as the successful run of KCGI, we will continue our efforts in introducing more rewarding and enticing initiatives for our users to participate in. Most importantly, we look forward to giving our users more options when looking to diversify their investment portfolio. 

Sandra continued to add, “We are extremely heartened to see the overwhelming response from users during the initial round of registration. With this unprecedented move of extending the deadline, we are looking forward to seeing the competition unfold. Let the games begin!”

For more information on KCGI, please visit https://www.bitget.com/en/kcgi/spring/2022 

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance in 2021 with a 500-strong workforce spanning over 20 countries. 

Since Bitget’s official launch in the crypto derivatives market in June 2019, the platform has now become one of the world’s largest crypto copy trading and derivatives exchanges, and is ranked in the top five globally by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko for derivatives trading by volume. Bitget’s flagship product, One-Click Copy Trade, has attracted more than 20,000 copy traders, innovating the experience for crypto derivatives traders worldwide.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of ‘Better Trading, Better Life’, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major’s official esport crypto partner soon after. Partnerships with the leading esports organisation, Team Spirit, and Turkey’s leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray, were also announced in early 2022.

For more information, please visit:

Official website: https://www.bitget.com/en/

Telegram: https://t.me/bitgetEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitgetglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitget-global/

Trending