Blockchain
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – What’s The Secret Behind CloneX? Built For The Metaverse
The secret behind CloneX is Takashi Murakami and the RTFKT team, that’s the short answer. The NFT collection is the result of the once-secret collaboration between the legendary Japanese artist and the experts in creating virtual sneakers. Steven Vasilev, Chris Le, and Benoit Pagotto founded RTFKT, which reads “Artifact,” in 2020. The CloneX public sale took place in the last days of November 2021. These people work fast.
The goal of the Ethereum-based CloneX collection is quite simple, to serve as avatars in the metaverse. These NFTs aren’t merely PFPS AKA profile pictures. Through the upcoming Clone vault, the CloneX holders will have access to the avatar’s 3D files. The idea is that these figures will work in any metaverse. Plus, RTFKT has expressed metaverse ambitions of their own.
In any case, RTFKT Studios co-founder Benoit Pagotto told Forbes:
“We envision a new kind of relationship forming between owners and 3D creators who will create bespoke content for the avatars, replicating what we’ve seen with Fortnite 3D models ripped by blender creators, creating content for Twitch streamers and YouTubers. It’s a full ecosystem, being built live, and the avatars are just the tip of the iceberg.”
Very nice, but let’s focus on the avatars for now.
About CloneX And Takashi Murakami
The project’s official site describes them as, “CloneX is our most ambitious project yet, the beginning of a whole ecosystem for our community, quality-focused, high-end avatars, ready for the metaverse.” Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami designed all of the CloneX traits, from their eyes and their mouths to their clothes and their helmets. Murakami has worked with Pharrell and Kanye West, with brands like Louis Vuitton and Vogue, and also with Supreme, Vans, and Billionaire Boys Club.
There are 20K CloneXs total, and those are divided among eight different DNA types:
- 50% are Human.
- 30% are Robots.
- 8.75% are Angels.
- 8.75% are Demons.
- 1.25% are Reptiles.
- 0.6% are Undead.
- 0.5% are Murakamis.
- 0.15% are Aliens.
ETH price chart on Kraken | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
About The Controversial Initial Sale
The CloneX public sale was supposed to take place on November 29th. The demand was there, they sold 13K out of 20K before RTFKT had to pull the plug for the day. Their website was under attack. According to themselves, “Due to our website still being attacked and unusable, we’re pausing the minting till when we’ll have all fixed and upgraded.”
The last 7K CloneX were minted on the 30th. Some people maintain something suspicious went on. At the moment, the rarity of each CloneX was still a mystery, so all the NFTs were theoretically worth the same. The public sale was supposed to be a Dutch auction starting at 3 ETH. In the second round, each of the 7K sold for 2 ETH flat.
Considering that at the time of writing the floor price for a CloneX is 12.9 ETH, participating in any of the two rounds would’ve been extremely profitable.
Curious Facts About The CloneX Collection
- At first, the code name for the project was: Akira.
- All CloneX holders received a Space Pod as an airdrop. Check this Twitter account for “an ongoing thread of all the items being made for RTFKT Space Pods & Loot Pods by the CloneX community.”
- Secondary market royalty for this NFT collection is a steep 5%.
- Holders own the IP of their avatar and can commercialize it for up to $1M.
- The avatar’s 3D files will be available in the following formats: Unreal Engine, Daz3D, .blend, .obj, .fbx, .MA, and glb.
- RTFKT will host “Forging Events,” where CloneX holders can forge real-life physical items based on your NFT.
- For the virtual world, holders will be able to clothe their avatars through Clonex Wearables. Both RTFKT and independent creators will offer different garments.
- At the moment you can only buy the avatars on the secondary market. They’re available on OpenSea.
- Four white gold CloneX chains exist. They were created by Crown Collection in association with Murakami and RTFKT.
And that’s everything you need to know about CloneX at the moment. There are many more things to learn about RTFKT, though. Do your homework on that. And, while you’re at it, read “Blue Chip NFTs 101’s” other guides: Moonbirds and Proof Collective in Ethereum, and DeGods in Solana. More to come.
Featured Image: Murakami from the official site | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
U.S Largest Crypto Exchange Coinbase Added SandBox
- SAND will be available for trading on Coinbase with Tether (USDT).
- The SAND has risen by more than 18% in the last seven days.
Today, Coinbase the United States, largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume has announced that The SandBox (SAND) started trading on their platform.
The Sandbox will be supported by Coinbase in the regions where trading is supported. Transactions for this asset are now available on Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange.
Coinbase stated that
We only support SAND on the Ethereum network (ERC-20 token) at this time. Do not send this asset over other networks or your funds may be lost.
Being listed on Coinbase expands SAND’s reach beyond the United States, to over 100 countries where Coinbase operates. Coinbase has a total of 98 million verified users, 13,000 institutions, and 230,000 Ecosystem partners around the world.
The SandBox (SAND)
SAND is an Ethereum-based ERC20 coin that is used in the Sandbox metaverse game space, it allows users to create, build, purchase, and sell digital assets. The Sandbox develops a decentralized platform for a strong gaming community by combining the powers of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Also SAND will function as a governance token for future participation in The Sandbox’s game activities.
In January, The Sandbox announced a collaboration with Warner Music Group to build the metaverse’s first-ever music-themed world. Also in March SandBox was joining with HSBC, a British banking giant, to expand the footprint of esports in the metaverse.
According to Coinbase SAND currently trading at $1.29 with a market cap of 1.6 billion and a trading volume of $991.8 million.
Blockchain
Ethereum Dives 10%, Why ETH Might Test $1,500
Ethereum extended decline below the $1,820 support against the US Dollar. ETH tested $1,730 and remains at a risk of more downsides in the near term.
- Ethereum gained bearish momentum and declined below $1,820.
- The price is now trading below $1,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,910 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair is struggling and remains at a risk of more losses below $1,700.
Ethereum Price Gains Bearish Momentum
Ethereum remained below the $2,000 resistance zone and 100 hourly simple moving average. As a result, there was a sharp bearish reaction below the $1,920 support.
The bears were able to push the price below $1,820 and $1,800. The price declined over 10% and traded below $1,750. A low is formed near $1,727 and the price is now consolidating losses. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,770 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,911 swing high to $1,727 low.
The next major resistance is near the $1,820 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,911 swing high to $1,727 low.
The main resistance is now forming near the $1,920 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,910 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. A close above the $1,920 level could open the doors for a steady increase.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, ether price could rise towards the $2,000 resistance zone. Any more gains may perhaps send it towards the key $2,085 resistance zone.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $1,820 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,730 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,700 level. A downside break below the $1,700 level might call for another sharp decline. In the stated case, the price could dive towards the $1,650 level. Any more losses may perhaps call for a move to $1,500.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $1,720
Major Resistance Level – $1,820
Blockchain
Top 5 Massive Potential DeFi Cryptos to Look Out For in June 2022
- The underrated coins listed are VET, LIBERO, SHIB, XEC, and HOT.
- Each coin possesses a unique attribute that stands out to bring focus.
Let us look at the top 5 DeFi-based cryptocurrency that has huge potential to shine in the upcoming months.
VeChain (VET)
VET is a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) token, which is said to be highly played down. The token plans to utilize technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), peer to peer management to overcome general obstacles in the global market.
The platform considers its unique feature to be the dual token (VET) & (VTHO), plus fees-delegation and toolchain attributes in the ecosystem. These allow the crypto cautious industries to make use of the Vechain’s blockchain as ITaas and make transactions for the service offered in fiat currency.
The market cap is estimated to be $2 billion with a 2.14 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.0321, in CMC.
Libero Financial (LIBERA)
LIBERA’s distinct characteristics can be seen as the world’s first triple passive income & hyper deflationary token listed on centralized exchanges. Investors get rewarded with three sources passive income:
✅365% BUSD APR (1% daily BUSD)
✅3678% Libero APY (auto-compounded from 1% daily Libero)
✅158K% Libero APY inside every LIBERA (auto-compounded from 2.04% daily Libero)
The distinct factor to focus on is the listing made on major CEX and DEX platforms, which brings sustainable passive income from trading volume, and the motto of the world’s most hyper deflationary token: 25% token burned every sell – the highest burning percentage in the whole crypto market.
LIBERA has a $7 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $1.84973 with a 90% increase in 8 days as of now.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
SHIB was launched to be a competitor for the other memecoin DOGE. It has its own DEX Shibaswap and is also going to develop algorithmic stablecoin SHI, whose value will be pegged to one cent rather than one USD. The Shiba Inu expects that to grow as a worldwide exchange medium even for normal people.
SHIB value rates are around $0.0000258 among the CMC, and the current market cap is $6 billion with a 2.31% percent increase in the last 24hrs.
eCash (XEC)
Bitcoin ABC has been modified as eCash (XEC), the major concern is only to act as a transaction mode for goods and services. It combines with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) layer known as Avalanche. The XEC integrates with EVM and is also operable at its DeFi section. The anonymity, immutability, and transaction fee to be free and faster are the fundamental milestones.
XEC has a $872 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $0.00004636 with a 7.72% increase as of now.
Holo (HOT)
Holo is a decentralized peer-to-peer platform that supports DApps and doesn’t need any blockchain technology. The fuel charged for the transaction is proportionately applied to the development of the hosts and apps in the environment.
The market cap is estimated to be $464 million with a 0.15 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.002693, in CMC.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this article solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice.
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – What’s The Secret Behind CloneX? Built For The Metaverse
Cargo Insurance – Overview of Basic Principles
U.S Largest Crypto Exchange Coinbase Added SandBox
Eleceed Chapter 196: Release Date, Raw Scan & READ MANGA ONLINE
Hanako Kun Chapter 91: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Where Does The Insight Come From For Serious Think Tank Members?
Nano Machine Chapter 108 READ MANGA and Release Date
Machine Entanglement
Stiff New Penalties for Misclassification of Independent Contractors
Learning From Competitive Edge and Resharpening the Skills
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online