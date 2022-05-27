News
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died.
The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying the 18-year-old gunman had no known criminal or mental health history.
The alleged shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the Robb Elementary School classroom in Uvalde for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, authorities said Thursday.
The rampage has rocked a country already reeling from gun violence, and the toll has continued to climb in Uvalde, a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the Mexican border.
Joe Garcia, 50, had dropped off flowers at his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning, The New York Times reported. He “pretty much just fell over” after returning home and died of a heart attack, his nephew John Martinez told the newspaper.
The Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary confirmed Joe Garcia’s death to The Associated Press. AP was unable to independently reach members of the Garcia family on Thursday.
Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will hold a Mass on Thursday evening at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde for the Garcia family and the wider community, the archdiocese said.
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children. The oldest, Cristian, is serving in the Marine Corps as his brother, Jose, attended Texas State University. Their eldest daughter Lyliana is a high school sophomore, while her younger sister is a seventh grade student.
Martinez, the Garcias’ nephew, told The Detroit Free Press that the family was struggling to grasp that while Garcia’s son trained for combat, it was his mother who was shot to death.
“Stuff like this should not be happening in schools,” he told the newspaper. “It’s wrong. It’s not OK.”
The Garcias loved to barbecue, 48-year-old Irma wrote in an online letter to her students at Robb Elementary. Irma enjoyed listening to music and taking country cruises to Concan, a community along the Frio River about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) north of Uvalde.
The school year, scheduled to end Thursday, was Irma’s 23rd year of teaching — all of it at Robb Elementary School. She had been previously named the school’s teacher of the year and was a 2019 recipient of the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Education from Trinity University.
“Mrs. Irma Garcia was my mentor when I began teaching,” her colleague Allison McCullough wrote when Irma was named teacher of the year. “The wealth of knowledge and patience that she showed me was life changing.”
For five years, Irma had co-taught with Eva Mireles, who also was killed.
“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” Mireles wrote in an online letter to their incoming students last year.
Associated Press journalist Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed.
News
Yankees call up reliever Manny Banuelos more than a decade after signing
ST. PETERSBURG — Manny Banuelos knew that eventually, his journey would end with him wearing a Yankees uniform in the big leagues. It just took a lot longer for it to happen. In 2008, Banuelos was signed out of his native Mexico and was considered one of the brightest up-and-coming arms in the Yankees organization. Along with Andrew Brackman and Dellin Betances, he was one of the “Killer B’s,” who were going to be the future of the franchise.
Now, as a 31-year-old reliever who has been through injuries and disappointments, Banuelos finally made it.
“It’s huge, it’s huge for me. Everybody knows the story I started here. And a lot of people are telling me that it’s supposed to happen like 10 years ago, but I was late, you know? Never give up,” Banuelos said. “I said yesterday, this is my dream pitch in the big leagues, but with the Yankees and hopefully today’s the day. I can’t wait to be out there and do my best to help the team win.”
Banuelos was activated by the Yankees before Thursday’s series opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field to be in their bullpen because of injuries. Pitching coach Matt Blake said after hearing so much about Banuelos, who was traded from the Yankees to the Braves in 2015, he was surprised he never got to the big leagues with the Bombers.
“It’s a nice story,” Blake said, “but it’s also not just that. He’s absolutely earned his way here.”
In 30.2 innings pitched in Triple-A this season, Banuelos has struck out 30 and allowed just eight earned runs.
Banuelos made his big league debut in 2015 with the Braves and made 16 big league appearances with the White Sox. Injuries got in his way and the Killer B’s ended up being just Betances.
“Back then I was very young. And it was very special, because we did a lot of stuff. And everybody was talking about the killer bees. And it was fun,” Banuelos said. “But like I’m saying I was very young. It is just memories now.”
Banuelos is wearing No. 68, the number that Betances last wore with the Yankees, with Betances’ blessing.
WAITING GAME
DJ LeMahieu tried hitting in the cage before Thursday’s game, but said that just told him that his left wrist wasn’t ready to be back in the lineup yet. The infielder had a cortisone shot in his wrist on Tuesday and had hoped to be able to play in this series.
Thursday afternoon, he was still waiting to see what the next step was. He is still wondering how he hurt himself.
“I don’t know. I know that we had the doubleheader and then I just picked up a bat the next day and it didn’t feel good,” LeMahieu said. “It’s supposed to be 24 to 48 hours, it’s not quite 48 hours yet, so I don’t know.”
Aaron Boone said they would discuss a possible stint on the injured list for LeMahieu after Thursday night’s game.
BRITTON AND GERMAN UPDATE
Zack Britton is expected to throw his first bullpen session since elbow reconstruction surgery on Tuesday, Aaron Boone said. The Yankees manager said he absolutely expects Britton to be back this season.
The lefty reliever was in the clubhouse before Thursday’s game. He has been recovering from left elbow reconstruction surgery in Tampa.
In other injury news, Yankees right-hander Domingo German, who has been rehabbing from a shoulder issue since spring training, has been facing live hitters in batting practice and is “close,” to getting a rehab assignment.
With the Yankees bullpen losing Aroldis Chapman (Achilles), Chad Green (Tommy John) and Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder), German could possibly be a reinforcement when he is ready.
News
Minnesota Democrats say gun policies on table in wake of Texas school massacre
Democratic-Farmer-Labor leaders at the Minnesota Capitol on Thursday said they would push forward with efforts to rewrite the state’s gun laws during a possible legislative special session days after a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school left 21 dead, including 19 children.
Minnesota has one of two divided state legislatures in the country where one party controls the Senate and the other controls the House of Representatives. In recent years, as House Democrats supported enacting red flag laws or background checks for gun purchases, the GOP-led Senate has blocked their passage.
And if lawmakers in the divided statehouse failed to reach a deal to return to St. Paul, Democrats said they would bring the issue to the campaign trail in the run-up to the November election.
“We just need to not accept that this is normal. This does not happen in other countries, we are the outlier in the world on this. The common denominator is easy access to firearms,” Gov. Tim Walz told reporters on Thursday after he filed for re-election.
Walz said he and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in 2018 ran on the issue of gun control and would again push to require enhanced background checks for gun purchases and allow law enforcement officers to come in and remove a person’s firearms if a loved one believed they posed a risk to themselves or to someone else.
“Here we’ve been stonewalled (in the Senate),” Walz continued. “So yes, this will be an issue.”
Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator running to unseat Walz, at the state Republican Party Convention this month apologized for co-sponsoring a bill during his time in the state Senate that would expand background checks. And he said he was a gun owner and member of the National Rifle Association.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said lawmakers should “courageously work — without ceasing — on the mental health crisis that daily devastates lives across America.”
Minnesota lawmakers left the Capitol this week without taking up the issue of gun control. But some said the issue could come up for consideration if the governor calls them back into special session to take up other issues around spending the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and passing a tax bill.
House Public Safety Committee Chair Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul urged lawmakers to renew conversations around restrictions for buying and securing firearms in the wake of the Texas shooting. And he said he would speak with Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, about gun safety provisions that could pick up support in both chambers. Limmer chairs the Senate Public Safety Committee and has previously opposed efforts to pass so-called “red flag” or background check legislation.
“I call on us here to fulfill our basic duty as state legislators and make laws to save the lives of people. And I call on voters to elect legislators who will advance gun safety,” Mariani said. “I feel duty-bound, at the very least, to push for that kind of engagement and see where it takes us.”
Limmer, in response, said that violent crime had been a concern for Minnesotans for years and that Democrats at the Capitol had opposed Republicans’ proposals to increase penalties for those who commit the offenses.
“Chair Mariani criticized our ‘tough on crime’ approach, he tabled discussion on law enforcement, and failed to provide meaningful movement towards agreement,” Limmer said in a statement. “A special session isn’t going to change any of that.”
Republicans at the Capitol on Thursday said that Minnesota already had in place tight restrictions for buying and carrying a firearm and they said proposed changes to state law wouldn’t have prevented the shooting in Uvalde.
“We need to actually get down to the root cause of the problem,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, told reporters, “which is we’re not addressing the mental health of folks in our state.”
Advocacy groups in favor of tightening gun control laws in the aftermath of the shooting called on supporters to reach out to lawmakers to press for changes and urged them to support candidates that backed gun control measures. Meanwhile, gun owners’ rights groups in Minnesota said efforts to use strong emotions stemming from the event were “shameful and exploitative.”
“We remain committed to addressing real issues of public policy — and we’re always willing to be a part of a public debate on the issue of gun rights and the Second Amendment,” Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus leaders said Wednesday in a news release.
News
‘Moulin Rouge!’ brings Broadway back to Minnesota in a big, big way
“Broadway is back!” shouted ads for the pseudo-post-pandemic 2021 Tony Awards, which then presented 10 of the little statuettes to “Moulin Rouge!” And judging from the touring production currently threatening to burst forth from the confines of Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, it’s easy to see why this show was chosen as official emissary of the “Broadway is back!” branding.
For “Moulin Rouge!” is a musical that more than earns its exclamation point, loaded with eye-popping spectacle, show-stopping dance numbers, full-hearted romance, and songs audiences can hum on their way out the door.
Is it original? Oh, absolutely not! It’s the most nakedly derivative musical I may have ever encountered, borrowing liberally from several operas — particularly Giacomo Puccini’s “La Boheme” — and a multitude of musicals.
But is it entertaining? Oh, overwhelmingly so. And I do mean overwhelming. It’s the most overstimulating theatrical experience I’ve had in quite some time, a phantasmagorical collage of pop songs from the past half-century or so that fly at you in such fleet fashion as to be dizzying. It’s a musical with a score reminiscent of the scan function on a car radio.
In that regard, “Moulin Rouge!” (add a couple exclamation points, if you want) is the apotheosis of the jukebox musical. What “Mamma Mia” did for the ABBA catalog, “Jersey Boys” for the Four Seasons, and “Beautiful” for Carole King, “Moulin Rouge!” does for … well, a whole lot of pop music familiar to anyone born in the last half of the 20th century. Nay, to Beyonce and beyond, with Adele, Lorde and Lady Gaga taking prominent turns in this topsy-turvy song salad of a score.
So what’s the story? Oh, it’s close to many you’ve heard before. A naïve young man from the Midwest arrives in late-19th-century Paris and falls in among “the Bohemians,” the struggling artists on the front lines of the battle between art and capitalism.
There’s the “Let’s put on a show!” savvy that’s fueled hundreds of backstage musicals, complete with flashy dance numbers presented at dance rehearsals, thus liberating them from having to have any connection to the story. There are pledges of undying love, the romantic leads’ purity of passion set against the raunchy, all-about-the-urges physicality of those around them.
As the star performer at the titular nightclub and the songwriter rube who loves her, Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan serve their roles well, slowing the breakneck proceedings down for some big-voiced balladry.
But the standout performances come from the four men in their orbit. As the club’s owner and your “Cabaret”-esque master of ceremonies, Austin Durant is a scene stealer with ace comic timing, while Andre Ward and Gabe Martinez prove enjoyable company as the artists who take the American interloper under their wing. And David Harris ably inhabits the villainous power broker who creates the central conflict, doing so with a rich, deep baritone voice.
They deserve credit for never letting the spectacle surge over their performances, and that’s saying something, for this is a show all about blowing you away with music, movement and colorful sets and costumes (by Derek McLane and Catherine Zuber, respectively). Kudos to choreographer Sonya Tayeh and a cast that astoundingly executes her complex and meticulous dance schemes. And to director Alex Timbers for so seamlessly interweaving these multiple moving parts.
“Moulin Rouge!” is likely to leave you teetering off into the night, a might overpowered. But if that’s what you want from a Broadway musical, be assured that the style seems most certainly “back.”
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance arts writer. Reach him at [email protected]
“Moulin Rouge!”
- When: Through June 5
- Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Mpls.
- Tickets: $159-$50, available at 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org
- Capsule: If it’s spectacle you seek, here’s your musical.
