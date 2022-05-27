News
BTS Suga Unknown Facts, Age, Height, Photos & Everything BTS Army Should Know About
Min Yoongi, who is popularly known by his stage name Suga is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS under Big Hit Entertainment (name changed to Hybe Labels). He is also popular by the name August D. Min Yoongi is a South Korean record producer, rapper, and songwriter. Min Yoongi is the lead rapper of the group BTS, the other members of group are Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin, RM, and J-Hope. Bangtan Sonyeondan AKA BTS became the first South Korean Kpop band to bag the prestigious Billboard Award. His new song ‘Daechwita’ (Agust D) went viral. Suga is very close to the other members of the group and considers them as a second family. Let’s get to know more about Suga’s birthday, height, net worth, interests, personality, and some unknown facts about him.
Min Yoongi Age, Weight, Height, and Family
Min Yoongi’s age is 28 (in 2022), his date of birth is 9th March 1993. His Korean age is 30 years old. Suga was born in Daegu, South Korea. Suga’s birthday is celebrated by fans all over the world every year.
Suga’s motto is
I don’t give a s—
Min Yoongi is 1.74m tall (5’9″). Suga is not among the tallest members in the group, he is one of the shortest members.
Suga is allegedly the lightest BTS member as of 2022. Min Yoongi’s weight is 59 kg (130lb).
Suga’s zodiac sign is Pisces.
Min Yoongi’s Family, Girlfriend, and Education
Yoongi is the youngest son in the family. His family consists of his father, mother, and elder brother. He also has a poodle named Holly.
As of now Suga is single, unmarried, and not dating anyone. He wants to focus on his career. His ideal type is someone who listens to hip-hop, is cute, quiet, and understanding.
Min Yoogi’s school: Taejeon Elementary School, Gwaneum Middle School, and Apgujeong High School. He graduated with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment from Global Cyber University in 2019 where he enrolled with BTS RM and J-Hope. he enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program in Advertising and Media at Hanyang Cyber University.
Suga’s Debut, Solo Releases, and Income
Suga was an active underground rapper before joining the Kpop Boy Band BTS. Suga initially joined BTS as a music producer. He trained with his fellow members RM and J-Hope for three years under Big Hit Entertainment. He made his debut under Big Hit Entertainment with the track ‘No more Dream’ in 2013.
Initially, he performed Intros for BTS, then he released his first solo song ‘First Love’ (Album: Wings), the second one is ‘Trivia: Seesaw’ (Love Yourself: Answer), and the recent one that gained popularity is ‘Daechwita’ (Agust D). He has also released two mixtapes Agust D and D2. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit as a member of BTS by the President of South Korea along with the other members. Suga also produces a lot of tracks for other artists. Yoongi has composed more than 70 songs.
Suga’s net worth(2022) is $12 million approx. He purchased a US$3 million luxury apartment in South Korea in 2018 and he lives in Hannam-dong, Seoul, as of 2019.
Suga- The Activist
Suga spread awareness for the LGBTQ+ community by speaking openly about equality and mental health.
Here are some unknown facts about Suga that most people don’t know about:
- The Korea Music Copyright Association has credited more than 100 registered songs of Suga.
- Suga joined Big Hit Entertainment as a producer, not an idol but he once jokingly said that he was tricked by the founder and CEO while signing the contract because he wanted to join a hip-hop group like 1TYM and he was told before signing that he could focus on rapping and he won’t have to dance. Well, it worked out fine though, and our Suga is now a successful rapper, producer, and dancer too.
- Suga once said that if he has to pick someone to spend three years in a deserted place, he would choose Jimin.
- Suga’s favorite color is White.
- After listening to “Ragga Muffin” by Stony Skunk, Suga became interested in rap.
- Before he joined BTS, Suga was an active underground rapper with the name Gloss.
7. Once upon a time, Suga used to wear braces.
8. In the Rap audition ‘Hit It” organized by Big Hit Entertainment Suga won second place.
9. Suga started writing songs at the tender age of 13.
10. Suga is in love with basketball.
11. Yoongi is good at dancing but he does not enjoy dancing.
12. Min Yoongi’s blood type is O.
13. Suga’s fashion pick is comfortable clothes.
14. Suga is interested in photography and loves clicking photos.
15. Though he loves to learn, Suga dislikes textbooks.
16. Suga does not have tattoos because he plans to do charity work and he thinks having tattoos would create a negative image.
17. Suga met with a motorcycle accident while carrying out a delivery before his debut and injured his shoulder.
18. Suga learned to play piano all by himself.
19. Suga has a straightforward and introverted personality.
20. He sometimes holes up in his studio and does not come out for days, he kind of lives in it.
21. Suga is lazy and likes to stay indoors.
22. He once said that he will never go into stocks and gambling.
23. He has been close to his brother, Suga said that his brother supported him when he wanted to pursue music. His brother was the first person he reached out to when he got into Big Hit.
24. Suga does not like exposing his skin to the sun.
25. Among the Hollywood stars, Yoongi likes Scarlett Johanson.
26. He wanted to become an architect when he was a kid.
27. He earned full membership with the Korea Music Copyright Association in 2018, January.
28. Before his debut, Suga had a girlfriend with whom he broke up.
29. Suga likes being a host. He is often seen playing a host in Run BTS episodes.
30. Suga has a habit of biting nails.
7th Pay Commission: How much will Dearness Allowance increase this time? New update for central employees will come on May 31
7th Pay Commission: How much will Dearness Allowance increase this time? New update for central employees will come on May 31
7th Pay commission latest news: Now the wait is for the next dearness allowance (Next DA Hike). It will be announced for July 2022. But, before this, a new update will come for the central employees on 31 May.
7th Pay commission latest new: Central employees are going to get a new update soon. On May 31, 2022, once again it will be estimated that how much dearness allowance will increase next time i.e. at the end of July. New numbers of AICPI index are to come. Central employees are currently getting 34% Dearness Allowance (DA) money. But, the next Dearness allowance is to be revised. According to the current trend, there is a possibility of 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA Hike). It can be announced in August 2022.
What has been the trend of DA numbers so far
According to the 7th Pay Commission, the dearness allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year. It is announced once at the beginning of the year (in January) and at the beginning of the second half. Dearness allowance has been announced for the year 2022. It had increased to 34%. At present, consumer inflation is increasing continuously. In such a situation, dearness allowance is expected to increase well. The AICPI index, which came in April, had gained 1%. The possibility of increase in dearness allowance is very high. A more clear picture will come out on May 31.
There was a big jump in AICPI numbers
Inflation numbers in the All India Consumer Price Index are to come on 31 May. In this, the inflation numbers for April will be updated. Obviously, the index can see a rise. The labor ministry’s numbers for 3 months have arrived. There was a slight decline in January and February. It was reduced to 125.1 in January. At the same time, in February it had reached 125 points. But, there has been a big jump in March and the index has increased by 1 point to 126.
Labor Ministry releases figures
Dearness allowance figures have started coming. At present, the figures that have come are indicating that the increase in the next dearness allowance (7th pay commission) can be up to 4%. At the same time, if the index shows a jump in the next three months, then DA Hike can also be 4%. The data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has been taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. The index has been prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country. AICPI is released on the last working day of every month.
The post 7th Pay Commission: How much will Dearness Allowance increase this time? New update for central employees will come on May 31 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Dallas Keuchel surrenders 6 runs in 2 innings as the Chicago White Sox lose 16-7 to the Boston Red Sox
Dallas Keuchel wanted to be the aggressor Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox.
“It just seemed like I wasn’t able to get into a rhythm,” the Chicago White Sox starter said. “A few good pitches sprinkled in but a lot of pitches out over the plate and a couple of cutters that really didn’t get to the spot that I wanted to.”
Keuchel allowed six runs on seven hits and lasted just two innings in a 16-7 loss to the Red Sox in front of 24,896 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“When he’s right, he’s giving up ground balls,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Right away most of the balls are in the air (Thursday), which shows that at that point, movement wasn’t there. Location wasn’t there. (Thursday) when they start getting balls in the air, that means at that point, he’s not sharp.
“That’s not normal for him.”
The White Sox dropped two of three in the series. In both losses, they gave up 16 runs and 19 hits.
Andrew Vaughn had a monster night for the White Sox with a home run and a career-high five RBIs, but the Red Sox poured it on late — scoring nine runs in the final three innings — to pull away.
“Good night or bad night, we didn’t come out on top,” Vaughn said. “That’s always going to sting.”
Things didn’t go well early for the Sox either.
Five of the first six Red Sox batters had hits in a three-run first, starting with Enrique Hernández hitting his second leadoff homer of the series.
Trevor Story’s two-out, three-run homer in the second put the White Sox behind 6-0.
Keuchel was out after two innings.
“I am feeling (like) myself, so that is a frustrating aspect of the last two starts,” Keuchel said. “I was really, really feeling like myself (May 8) in Boston and then against New York (May 14) at home, so to take a couple steps back (in the last two starts) is very frustrating.
“I knew that they were going to be looking out over the plate, and just one of those things where the cutter, right now, has been the pitch that’s kind of snakebitten me, with (DJ) LeMahieu (hitting a grand slam in the second inning on May 21), then Story with the three-run homer tonight. It’s like five out of six pitches are really good and then the one that’s not really good is getting hit right now. I’ve got to do a better job of making sure I’m ahead in the count, the count’s in my favor, doing things that I normally do, then we can get back on track.”
Leury García, Adam Engel and Tim Anderson singled to begin the third for the White Sox. Vaughn drove them all in with a double to right, cutting the deficit to 6-3.
The Red Sox scored a run in the top of the fifth. Vaughn hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, making it 7-5.
That’s as close as it would get.
The Red Sox scored twice in the seventh and five more times in the eighth — including two when Bennett Sousa threw wildly to first on what should have been the third out — on the way to sending the White Sox back to .500 at 22-22.
Infielder Josh Harrison allowed a two-run homer and had one strikeout in the ninth. It was his second career pitching appearance, with the other coming on Aug. 9, 2013, against the Colorado Rockies while with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Keuchel fell to 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA.
“The most frustrating part is the guys behind me, two out of the last three days, they’ve had to wear a lot,” Keuchel said. “If we’re hoping to play 180 games this season, we don’t need that two out of the last three days. That was on me. (Lucas Giolito) did a really, really good job of limiting damage and flipping the count in his favor and getting some weak contact (in Wednesday’s 3-1 White Sox victory).
“It’s frustrating for me for sure, but the most frustrating part is the bullpen’s picking up seven innings. Guys behind me are wearing it and out there for four hours and a lot of hits and a lot of runs on the board.”
Keuchel has allowed 12 runs on 13 hits with five walks and four strikeouts in six innings in his last two starts.
“I’ve got to do my job,” Keuchel said. “That’s first and foremost. If I don’t do my job, then I’m the first to admit you’ve got other options. I’ve afforded myself some leeway and I’m in no way shape or form out of this thing. It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster the first month and change and the second half of last year outside of a couple injuries.
“If people want to write me off, that’s OK. I’ve been written off before and I’m a competitor and I’m an athlete and we’ll turn the tide. It’s not the first time this is back-to-back starts this has happened. It can turn right back into our favor.”
()
Striking Out Season 3: Everything We Know
An Irish legal drama series, Striking Out was produced by Blinder Films for RTE Television. After running for 2 successful seasons, is Striking Out Season 3 on the cards? Shot in spectacular Dublin, this series ranked highest on RTE Sunday nights for over a year. It would be crazy not to bring it back for excited fans all over the world.
A Peek into Striking Out Season 3 Plot
The Story So Far…
Despite being an Irish origin story, the makers brought the series (Outlander, The Originals) to the US due to its insane popularity where it made its debut on Acorn TV in March 2017. This legal drama has four and six episodes in season 1 and 2 respectively, all of them filled with intense emotion and shrewd power dynamics. The story begins with Tara Rafferty who catches her fiancé Eric Dunbar cheating on her with a co-worker. Tension brews when we find out that both Tara and Eric work in the same law firm. Tara soon resigns and begins her own law firm where she fights cases dealing with domestic issues.
Later in the Striking Out series, we can see Tara facing hurdles from influential people. Her personal struggles becomes intertwined with her professional woes. Will Tara be able to solve both?
Striking Out Season 3 – Expected Storyline
Season 2 left audience with a suspicious cliff hanger. If Season 3 of this Acorn TV drama series hits OTT platforms, it will probably resume from where it left off. Striking Out Season 3 might focus on the trio – Tara, Barry and the mysterious Coraline. This James Phelan show has been criticised for being ‘too small’. Hopefully the makers will shoot a slightly bigger season. After all, one can never get enough drama, can they?
Will the Original Cast Return for Season 3?
Given the stellar performances by the original cast, let’s hope they return to the series if a third season is made. Season 1 and 2 of Striking Out had the following actors in important roles –
- Amy Huberman as Tara Rafferty
- Rory Keenan as Eric Dunbar
- Neil Morrissey as Vincent Pike
- Fiona O’Shaughnessy as Meg Reilly
- Emmet Byrne as Ray Lamont
- Maria Doyle Kennedy as George Cusack
- Moe Dunford as Sam Dunbar
Even though it was a tightly knitted cast, we sure would love to see new faces in exciting roles.
Release Date of Striking Out Season 3
A perfect mix of drama and manipulative politics, Striking Out series has managed to grab the attention of even those not particularly interested in law. However, after the huge success of its first two seasons, Blinder Films and maker James Phelan haven’t made any announcement about a new season.
Initially, it was thought that Season 3 will be released in 2020. But obviously it was no more than a false rumour. The series has currently been put on hold. But hey! Don’t lose hope it because there hasn’t been any cancellation news as well. But if you are still impatient, you can always explore similar series like Cold Justice or Black Snails.
Striking Out Season 3 on Strong Female Protagonist
If there is one striking thing about Striking Out series, it’s the badass female protagonist Amy Huberman as Tara Rafferty. Earlier this year, the actress ‘crossed her fingers’ wishing for a season 3. Unfortunately for Huberman and fans worldwide, RTE claimed that there won’t be a season 3. But a forthcoming series called ‘Finding Joy’ will star Amy in it and it is also being shot at Dublin! What a co-incidence! Huberman has spoken to the media about needing strong female voices and apparently it seems that Finding Joy will offer one. This new show, about which Amy is so excited about will have Cathal Watters as the DOP who previously worked on the famous Netflix show Peaky Blinders.
As far as the new season for Striking Out is concerned, it may or may not make it to the floor. But one can always resort to exploring other series having kickass female voices.
