Car Accident Tips
There are various things that are to be kept in mind when someone is involved in a car accident. The following tips are intended to maximize benefits to the victim of a car accident.
The most important thing to do when involved in an accident is to call the police and wait for them to arrive. It is important not to discuss the accident directly with the other driver who is also involved in the accident. However, the thing that takes top priority is to seek immediate medical attention if you have suffered or if you suspect you have suffered an injury.
Often, out of enthusiasm or pity, one tends to discuss matters concerning one’s injuries and the accident with the other driver involved in the accident or to some representative of the insurance firm. This could weaken one’s case. It is important to remember that one is not under obligation to disclose any information or discuss anything. If one is not careful enough, one could inadvertently disclose some information that seems harmless but could actually end up harming one’s case.
The next most important thing to do is to contact a car accident attorney as soon as possible after the accident. Often mental trauma and stress caused by an accident are also liable for compensation. Thus, after receiving the first treatment after an accident, one should find a good attorney and get him to look into your case and the line of treatment that has been recommended, so that you can get the maximum compensation for such “non-economic damage.”
Most motor vehicle accidents are previewed under acts of negligence. This is to say that the accident is presumed to have been caused due to the negligent driving by one of the parties involved in the accident.
One also needs to remember that the court takes into consideration the conditions and other factors that led to the accident. The other liability is when the driver is proved to be liable for causing the accident due to his or her intentional or reckless conduct. One needs to keep these things in mind to prevent excessive litigation during a case of car accident.
Proactive – Does This Skin Care Acne Control Product Really Work?
It can be hard to find skin care acne control products that really work. With some many choices on the market today companies are trying hard to convince you that their acne skin control products are the best. One such product is Proactive.
I’m sure you have seen the ads on TV with Jessica Simpson and Vanessa Williams demonstrating how Proactiv will help you fight your problem acne. This solutions was discovered when two doctors, Katie Rodan and Kathy Fields started trying to find a solution that worked for more than just acne spots. They wanted to make something to cure the problem. They used their research and experience to create a comprehensive skin care acne control product that works for everyone from teenagers to adults.
The marketing behind Proactiv is very clever. Not only does the company use high profile celebrities to promote the product but they also use slick sales copy to make your skin feel smooth and clear just by watching the ad. Proactive is sold as a three step solution that starts with a renewing cleanser. The smooth grains in the cleanser are apparently so tiny, they are able to fit inside your clogged pores. They then unclog the pore and start the long process of removing the dead skin cells that can cause acne. The renewing cleaner contains benzoyl peroxide that attacks the bacteria that causes acne. Once you’ve cleansed your face, you are ready for a revitalizing toner. Most toners contain alcohol, but Proactive skin care acne control products do not contain any alcohol, so they are far more gentle to your face than other products on the market. The toner balances your skin tone and finishes the process of dead skin cell removal. The Proactive process finishes with a repairing lotion. This helps to heal problem blemishes and prevent new ones from forming.
Finding the right skin care acne control product can be very tough. You have to evaluate things carefully. Whether you believe in this skin care acne control product is up to you. In my opinion you are better off combining a good diet and a healthy lifestyle, with a gentle alcohol-free face wash rather than spend your hard earned money on an over hyped acne control product. But as always it is a good idea to do your own research before making your own decision.
15 Best Practices to Protect Your Website From Malware & Cyber-Hacking
As hackers grow faster, more numerous, and more effective, many companies are struggling to protect their websites from cyber-threats. The statistics don’t lie:
• Over 360,000 new malicious files are detected every day
• There were 1,188,728,338 known attacks on computers in 2017
• Damage to businesses by cyber crime is expected to reach $6 trillion by 2021
• Global spending on cyber security will likely exceed $1 trillion between 2017 and 2021
These staggering numbers clearly demonstrate why organizations must make website security a critical priority. Various types of cyber-attacks and malicious programs exist. It’s crucial that every IT department understand the following risks: viruses and worms, Trojan programs, suspicious packers, malicious tools, adware, malware, ransomware, denial of service, phishing, cross-site scripting (SQL injection), brute force password attack, and session hijacking. When these cyber breach attempts are successful (which is often), the following can occur:
• Website defacement – unwanted content placed on your website
• Websites are taken offline (your site goes down)
• Data is stolen from websites, databases, financial systems, etc.
• Data is encrypted and held for ransom (ransomware attack)
• Server misuse – relay webmail spam, to serve illegal files
• Server misuse – part of a distributed denial of service attack
• Servers misappropriated to mine for Bitcoin, etc.
While some attacks present only minor threats like a slow website, many attacks result in severe repercussions such as major theft of confidential data or indefinite website failure due to ransomware. With that in mind, here are 15 best practices your IT department should be leveraging to protect your organization from malware and cyber-hacking.
1. Keep your software updated.
It’s crucial that you keep your operating system, general applications, anti-malware and website security programs updated with the latest patches and definitions. If your website is hosted by a third-party, make sure your host is reputable and keeps their software up-to-date as well.
2. Protect against cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
Hackers can steal credentials and login cookies from users when they opt-in or register by introducing malicious JavaScript into your coding. Install firewalls and protections against injections of active JavaScript into your pages.
3. Protect against SQL attacks.
In order to defend against hackers that inject rogue code into your site, you must always use parameterized queries and avoid standard Transact SQL.
4. Double validation of data.
Protect your subscribers by requiring both browser and server-side validation. A double validation process will help block insertion of malicious scripts through form fields that accept data.
5. Don’t allow file uploads on your website.
Some businesses require users to upload files or images to their server. This presents significant security risks as hackers can upload malicious content that will compromise your website. Remove executable permissions for files and find another way for users to share information and images.
6. Maintain a robust firewall.
Use a robust firewall and restrict outside access only to ports 80 and 443.
7. Maintain a separate database server.
Keep separate servers for your data and webservers to better protect your digital assets.
8. Implement a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol.
Always purchase an SSL certificate that will maintain a trusted environment. SSL certificates create a foundation of trust by establishing a secure and encrypted connection for your website. This will protect your site from fraudulent servers.
9. Establish a password policy.
Implement rigorous password policies and ensure they are followed. Educate all users on the importance of strong passwords. In essence, require that all passwords meet these standards:
• Length is at least 8 characters
• At least one capital letter, one numeral and one special character
• Do not use words that can be found in the dictionary
• The longer the password, the stronger the website security.
10. Use website security tools.
Website security tools are essential for internet security. There are many options, both free and paid. In addition to software, there are also Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models that offer comprehensive website security tools.
11. Create a hack response plan.
Sometimes security systems are averted despite the best attempts at protection. If that occurs, you will need to implement a response plan that includes audit logs, server backups and contact information for your IT support personnel.
12. Set up a backend activity log system.
In order to trace the point of entry for a malware incident, ensure you are tracking and logging pertinent data, such as login attempts, page updates, coding changes and plugin updates and installations.
13. Maintain a fail-safe backup plan.
Your data should be backed up regularly, depending on how frequently it is updated. Ideally daily, weekly and monthly backups are available. Create a disaster recovery plan appropriate for your business type and size. Make sure you save a copy of your backup locally and offsite (many good cloud based solutions are available), enabling you to rapidly retrieve an unaltered version of your data.
14. Train your personnel.
It is imperative that everyone is trained on the policies and procedures your company has developed in order to keep your website and data safe and prevent cyber-attacks. It only takes one employee clicking on a malicious file to create the opportunity for a breach. Ensure everyone understands the response plan and has a copy of it which is easily accessible.
15. Make sure your partners and vendors are secure.
Your business may share data and access with many partners and vendors. This is another potential source of breach. Make sure your partners and vendors follow your web security best practices, to help protect your website and data. This can be done using your own audit process, or you can subscribe to software security companies which offer this service.
Even a high-end computer system can be brought down quickly by nefarious malware. Don’t procrastinate on implementing the above security strategies. Consider investing in cyber insurance to protect your organization in the event a severe breach ever occurs. Securing your website from hacking and cyber attacks is an important part of keeping your website safe and your business secure.
Why and How Your Contractor Must Be Insured
They say the devil is in the details. That is certainly the case when it comes to remodeling. One example is in the area of insurance. It is probably common knowledge that the contractor or contractors you hire to remodel your home should be insured but what exactly does that mean?
Contractors carry 3 basic types of insurance: vehicle, liability and workman’s compensation.
Everyone is familiar with the first type. It covers accidents to persons or property caused by or involving the insured’s vehicle(s). Your contractor should carry this type to protect you in the event that he injures you, someone else or property with a vehicle he owns, controls or utilizes while at your home performing the work you hired him for.
The second type protects you in the event that you, someone else or your property are damaged as the result of the contractor’s work. This would cover things such as a piece of furniture that is broken by the contractor while working in your home. It would cover the medical costs if your son stepped on a jagged piece of debris left lying around the work site. It would cover a neighbor who trips and falls over a cord or hose and is injured.
If there is an incident, the contractor may elect to pay the cost himself rather than make a claim against his insurance and risk a premium increase. Regardless, the insurance needs to be sufficient and current to cover any reasonably possible accidents.
It is also a good idea to be familiar with your homeowner’s policy regarding these types of incidents and you can always ask your agent if the certificate of insurance the contractor has provided you is adequate for your protection.
The third type of insurance is workman’s compensation. This type of insurance is intended to cover any injury sustained by someone working on your home. This type is a little more complicated.
In most states the owner(s) of the business is not required to carry workman’s compensation insurance on themselves. If they are injured on your job they could sue you and your homeowner’s insurance carrier.
If the contractor has a work comp policy, who does it cover? Is the owner covered if he is working on the job? What about the other workers who may or may not be his employees? The time to be sure you are adequately protected is before the contract is signed and the job is begun. All of this only becomes important of course if there is an incident. You have nothing to gain however but everything to lose if something drastic happens and you are liable.
It is always best to consult with an expert in loss prevention and insurance in the area in which you live.
