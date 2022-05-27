Finance
Charity Fundraiser – How to Organize a Pink Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser
Customers often ask me how to go about having a pink flamingo fundraiser for their child’s school or other charitable organization. The good news is that flamingo fundraisers are simple and everyone seems to have a good time, especially the children. No matter your personal feelings on the pink plastic lawn flamingo ornaments, and everyone does have an opinion, I have never seen anyone that could suppress a smile when they have fallen victim to a pink flamingo flocking.
The first step to having a successful pink flamingo fundraiser is to pick the flamingo “board” which consists of a president whose job it will be to organize the event, which includes making announcements about the event to the church, charitable organization, school, or whoever will be on the donating side of the equation; a secretary to keep written notes on everything that goes on, who has been flocked and who has chosen to pay insurance to avoid a flocking (more on insurance later), and to write press releases to keep the buzz going; and a treasurer whose job it will be to keep track of the funds collected from those who have been flocked and from those who have paid insurance. The board should decide the monetary amount of the donations. Lastly, we need as many flocking teams as possible consisting of at least 2 or 3 volunteers each.
The teams then get together to brainstorm, listing any and every potential flocking victim, including their addresses and phone numbers. Once the secretary has the list organized, a flier is mailed or hand delivered to all potential doners informing them that the flocking season has begun. For those victims on the list who’d prefer to avoid a grouping of pink lawn flamingos on their front yard for all the world to see, they are informed that they are able to buy a no-flock insurance policy by making a donation to the charity, or they are able to make a donation to have someone else not on the list included as a recipient of the pink birds instead.
Next your teams will need lots of pink flamingos, and the bigger your list, the more pink yard flamingos you are going to need. Ideally each team should have between 6 and 12 pairs of birds in order to properly flock someone. Pink yard flamingos are either purchased or rented depending on availability, and also whether your group plans on making this an annual event. Once everything is in place, all that remains is to stop talkin’ and start flockin’.
The secretary divides the names up on the list and gives an equal number of victims to each team. Depending on the size of your list and teams, you can flock everyone on the list in one night or it may take several months. It’s up to you. The teams then set out to flock the victims by covering their lawns with plastic pink lawn flamingos. Those victims that have woken up to find that they have fallen victim to a pink flamingo flocking fundraiser must make a donation to the charity before the birds will be removed from their yard.
It is a good idea for every team to carry a camera to capture the moment. And don’t forget to call your local newspaper to alert them to the pink flamingo flocking fundraiser at your school, church or other charitable organization. It is also important to be good neighbors and take care when placing the birds on other people’s lawns or yards. If the organization is large enough, t-shirts and hats for the teams are always a hit as is a sign stating YOU’VE JUST BEEN FLOCKED.
The most important thing is to have good time while hopefully raising money for your school, church or other charitable organization. If your school or organization needs to raise funds, this is a worthwhile event. So don’t just sit there, organize, purchase or rent pink flamingos and go and have a good time raising money.
ISP Thwarts Cyber-Terrorists
[The Crisis]
“We think that someone calling himself ‘Mr. Zilterio’ may have accessed our customer records, to include credit card numbers. He’s threatening to reveal that information to our customers and the press if we don’t pay him a large amount of money.”
That was the initial call I received from Marc Benzakein, one of the founders of linkLINE Communications, an expanding, relatively small (15,000 subscriber) but profitable Internet service provider based in Mira Loma, California (note: in their business, “profitable” is rare).
In that phone call, and a subsequent meeting with linkLINE’s management/crisis response team, I learned that:
* According to federal authorities and information available to anyone who does a search for “Zilterio” on the Internet, the same individual may have extorted as much as $4 billion from other organizations who wanted to sweep the situation under the rug for fear of losing business.
* linkLINE, with law enforcement direction, had been stringing Zilterio along for a little while identifying how he got past their security. In the process, they traced the bank account to which Zilterio wanted money wired through Russia (where he said he was from) to Yemen, a known hotbed of terrorism.
* The ISP felt strongly that it was ethically and morally wrong to give in to what could clearly be construed as “cyber-terrorism.”
* linkLINE had taken the steps necessary to ensure that the security hole which Zilterio may have exploited was plugged.
* A significant loss of customers could be devastating to linkLINE because of its still-small size.
[Crisis Response Team Meets]
As a crisis response team, we agreed that:
* linkLINE’s customers needed to be notified of the threat before Zilterio communicated with them. This meant that the entire “response package” needed to be in place between our Thursday afternoon meeting and the following Monday evening. We all wanted to move even more quickly, but double-checking some security preparations precluded any more haste. The team member in touch with Zilterio felt he could stall him as long as necessary.
* The best approach, very much in keeping with linkLINE’s operating philosophy, was to express compassion for the concern this might cause customers, provide them with information they would need as a consequence of the situation, while also calling for them to unite with linkLINE in combating cyber-terrorism.
* Close coordination would need to be made with the security offices for the four major credit card companies so that (a) linkLINE customers would have the least-possible work to do regarding the possible exposure of their credit card numbers and (b) that linkLINE’s relationships with the credit card companies remained sound.
Pre-Announcement Activities
During three intense days of preparation:
* linkLINE management contacted the four credit card companies, who were very appreciative of linkLINE’s proactive response, agreed to put a special watch on linkLINE customer credit card numbers to see if they were fraudulently abused, and assured linkLINE that customers would not be held liable for any such fraud.
* A Customer Alert letter was drafted for distribution on Day 1
* A press release was drafted for distribution in the early morning of Day 2
* A Customer Q&A was drafted in preparation for posting on linkLINE’s website on Day 2
* A special Customer Service Response Guide was created and customer service reps trained on its use.
* linkLINE’s crisis response team identified other key stakeholders, besides customers, who might need to be called or contacted when the news was released, and prepared to make those communications.
* Marc Benzakein was trained to be the primary spokesperson on the situation, with another member of the team as backup spokesperson.
The Announcement and Results
Zilterio did not act during the preparation period, and linkLINE was able to launch its crisis communications campaign.
* In the late evening of Day 1 and early morning of Day 2, respectively, the Customer Alert went out by email and the press release by PR Newswire (California circuit only, as 95% of their customers were in-state, and knowing that even the California circuit also goes to Internet news sites and certain other key media).
* While customer call volume did go up, it was not overwhelming; linkLINE had contingency plans for what to do if it backed up, but the Customer Alert, combined with the Customer Q&A, apparently satisfied the vast majority of customers.
* Most of the calls and emails that DID come in were highly complimentary of linkLINE’s response. Some examples:
* “In today’s world of competition and LOVE of money very few companies are up front when they have a problem that could affect their business. YOU GUYS ARE THE EXCEPTION. Thanks for letting us all know the truth. Because of people like you I feel much safer on the NET. THANKS AGAIN.”
* “I would like to commend you on your handling of the Zilterio blackmail incident. Prompt and full disclosure through email and your website is the exact way to go. This kind of professionalism makes me happy to continue with linkLINE as my ISP. Nothing is 100% secure; what separates the pros from the rest is the response to a security breach. Your response measured up in every respect.”
* There were some people who were initially very disgruntled, but linkLINE execs did a great job of communicating in a caring and informative manner that made customers more comfortable.
* A few credit cards were voluntarily (by customers) or involuntarily (by banks, when they were also ATM cards) suspended, but even those customers were understanding. And as part of their preparation, linkLINE had made it easy to switch to another credit card (securely) or use another method of payment.
Two weeks later, linkLINE had no net loss in customers and thereafter continued to enjoy its usual level of growth.
Inspirational Story Of Andrew Carnegie
If you have read the legendary book on life success “Think & Grow Rich” you might remember Andrew Carnegie. He was the inspiration behind one the highest selling motivational and self development book in the history of publishing perhaps next only to Bible.
Andrew Carnegie symbolizes all that you can call success.
He is said to be the second richest man in history. He built one of the largest and most powerful steel conglomerates in the world and finally sold it to donate most of the proceeds to charity.
Andrew Carnegie rose up from poverty with a fierce ambition and embodies all that a self development Guru would dream about.
Andrew Carnegie migrated to America from Scotland with his parents to escape poverty due to destruction of the crafts practiced by his parents by the Industrial Revolution. The abject poverty of his childhood created a steely resolve to overcome poverty and earn the riches that he owned later.
Starting $1.20 a week, he slowly moved up the ladder and became a private secretary of legendary Thomas A. Scott of Pennsylvania Railroad at a princely salary $ 35.
During this time Civil War had broken out. The military requirements were driving the steel Industry. Once the Civil War was over Andrew Carnegie decided to quit his work and enter the Steel Industry.
“I think Carnegie’s genius was first of all, an ability to foresee how things were going to change,” says historian John Ingram. “Once he saw that something was of potential benefit to him, he was willing to invest enormously in it.”
His move up in the industrial world is well documented. However what is not much known is his thirst for knowledge and philanthropic leanings.
“I propose to take an income no greater than $50,000 per annum! Beyond this I need ever earn, make no effort to increase my fortune, but spend the surplus each year for benevolent purposes! Let us cast aside business forever, except for others. Let us settle in Oxford and I shall get a thorough education, making the acquaintance of literary men. I figure that this will take three years active work. I shall pay especial attention to speaking in public. We can settle in London and I can purchase a controlling interest in some newspaper or live review and give the general management of it attention, taking part in public matters, especially those connected with education and improvement of the poorer classes. Man must have an idol and the amassing of wealth is one of the worst species of idolatry! No idol is more debasing than the worship of money! Whatever I engage in I must push inordinately; therefore should I be careful to choose that life which will be the most elevating in its character. To continue much longer overwhelmed by business cares and with most of my thoughts wholly upon the way to make more money in the shortest time, must degrade me beyond hope of permanent recovery. I will resign business at thirty-five, but during these ensuing two years I wish to spend the afternoons in receiving instruction and in reading systematically!”
He sold his steel empire at the age of 64 for $ 480 million and became the richest man in the world. Thereafter he turned his attention to giving away his fortune which was one of his avowed wish mentioned in the book ‘Think and Grow Rich’. While he was highly philanthropic he detested charity. He donated most of his money to establishing libraries and institutes of higher learning.
Andrew Carnegie ardently believed in helping people to help them selves. He inspired the writing of Think and Grow Rich which remains to this day the classic of motivation and self development. It is said that hundreds of the richest and powerful men in the world have claimed to have become rich and successful after reading the book ‘Think and Grow Rich’.
You can read more about Andrew Carnegie at pbs.org
By Referral Only
A popular theme these days in the business world is saying that you are a “by referral only” business or that you concentrate on “word of mouth” marketing. Now what does by referral only actually mean? There are a few different schools of thought.
Some believe it is a status in business to achieve. It provides a feeling of exclusivity and doing any sort of marketing would be seen as tainting this “club” of sorts. Members of this club focus most of their attention on going to networking meetings with the goal of building a power circle that will refer to them on a regular basis. In order to make a strategy like this successful, one must constantly be in front of those with the power to refer. Referrals in this strategy can ebb and flow depending upon the whims of whichever networking groups the business professional belongs to.
There are others that believe the only way to achieve a by referral only business is to have a strategic marketing plan. These business professionals build relationships with past clients and referral partners through various marketing methods such as newsletters, e-zines, cards, letters, small gifts, and more. Through systematic means, they are able to obtain predictable and track able referral results.
Now, what about word of mouth marketing? It can be a great tool, but I caution you that on its own it is very dangerous. Why? Because of the telephone factor. What is the telephone factor? The telephone factor is the result of every game of telephone we ever played as a children.
You remember how someone would start with one phrase and by the time it made its way around the circle it came out completely different? Well, when one depends upon word of mouth advertising as their only marketing tool they are in a sense tempting the fates of the telephone game. Someone is bound to completely wreck your message. It is the nature of humanity.
But is word of mouth advertising completely useless? No, but it should be the by-product of your marketing and should be delivered in a carefully crafted message time after time so that the person trying to help you out knows exactly what to say about you. Otherwise it can do a great deal more harm than aid.
Those who believe word of mouth advertising and being by referral only are a realistic alternative to a well thought out marketing plan that is strategically implemented are losing out on a great deal of potential profits. Much like an ostrich sticking its head in the sand does not make it invisible, saying that you are by referral only does not make it so if you do not have a strategy to build those referrals.
