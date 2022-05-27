News
Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel surrenders 6 runs in 2 innings in a 16-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox
Dallas Keuchel wanted to be the aggressor Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox.
“It just seemed like I wasn’t able to get into a rhythm,” the Chicago White Sox starter said. “A few good pitches sprinkled in but a lot of pitches out over the plate and a couple of cutters that really didn’t get to the spot that I wanted to.”
Keuchel allowed six runs on seven hits and lasted just two innings in a 16-7 loss to the Red Sox in front of 24,896 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“When he’s right, he’s giving up ground balls,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Right away most of the balls are in the air (Thursday), which shows that at that point, movement wasn’t there. Location wasn’t there. (Thursday) when they start getting balls in the air, that means at that point, he’s not sharp.
“That’s not normal for him.”
The White Sox dropped two of three in the series. In both losses, they gave up 16 runs and 19 hits.
Andrew Vaughn had a monster night for the White Sox with a home run and a career-high five RBIs, but the Red Sox poured it on late — scoring nine runs in the final three innings — to pull away.
“Good night or bad night, we didn’t come out on top,” Vaughn said. “That’s always going to sting.”
Things didn’t go well early for the Sox either.
Five of the first six Red Sox batters had hits in a three-run first starting, with Enrique Hernández hitting his second leadoff homer of the series.
Trevor Story’s two-out, three-run homer in the second put the White Sox behind 6-0.
Keuchel was out after two innings.
“I am feeling (like) myself, so that is a frustrating aspect of the last two starts,” Keuchel said. “I was really, really feeling like myself (May 8) in Boston and then against New York (May 14) at home, so to take a couple steps back (in the last two starts) is very frustrating.
“I knew that they were going to be looking out over the plate, and just one of those things where the cutter, right now, has been the pitch that’s kind of snakebitten me, with (DJ) LeMahieu (hitting a grand slam in the second inning on May 21), then Story with the three-run homer tonight. It’s like five out of six pitches are really good and then the one that’s not really good is getting hit right now. I’ve got to do a better job of making sure I’m ahead in the count, the count’s in my favor, doing things that I normally do, then we can get back on track.”
Leury García, Adam Engel and Tim Anderson singled to begin the third for the White Sox. Vaughn drove them all in with a double to right, cutting the deficit to 6-3.
The Red Sox scored a run in the top of the fifth. Vaughn hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, making it 7-5.
That’s as close as it would get.
The Red Sox scored twice in the seventh and five more times in the eighth — including two when Bennett Sousa threw wildly to first on what should have been the third out — on the way to sending the White Sox back to .500 at 22-22.
Infielder Josh Harrison allowed a two-run homer and had one strikeout in the ninth. It was his second career pitching appearance, with the other coming on Aug. 9, 2013 against the Colorado Rockies while with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Keuchel fell to 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA.
“The most frustrating part is the guys behind me, two out of the last three days, they’ve had to wear a lot,” Keuchel said. “If we’re hoping to play 180 games this season, we don’t need that two out of the last three days. That was on me. (Lucas Giolito) did a really, really good job of limiting damage and flipping the count in his favor and getting some weak contact (in Wednesday’s 3-1 White Sox victory).
“It’s frustrating for me for sure, but the most frustrating part is bullpen’s picking up seven innings. Guys behind me are wearing it and out there for four hours and a lot of hits and a lot of runs on the board.”
Keuchel has allowed 12 runs on 13 hits with five walks and four strikeouts in six innings in his last two start.
“I’ve got to do my job,” Keuchel said. “That’s first and foremost. If I don’t do my job, then I’m the first to admit you’ve got other options. I’ve afforded myself some leeway and I’m in no way shape or form out of this thing. It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster the first month and change and the second half of last year outside of a couple injuries.
“If people want to write me off, that’s OK. I’ve been written off before and I’m a competitor and I’m an athlete and we’ll turn the tide. It’s not the first time this is back-to-back starts this has happened. It can turn right back into our favor.”
()
News
How to Write an Essay – Tips for College Students?
If you’re looking for some tips on how to write an essay, this article is for you. Focus your essay on one experience or period of your life. Avoid one-liners, limericks, and other off-color languages, and focus on the ways you’ve changed or grown as a person.
Center your essay around one experience or time in your life
If you want to make your essay stand out from the crowd, center it around one particular experience or time in your life. It can be anything from an event at your job to an extracurricular activity you’ve taken part in. Just make sure you choose a subject that you’re passionate about. It should also have some sort of significance to you, or you’d be remiss if you didn’t discuss it.
Avoid one-liners, limericks, and anything off-color
When writing an essay for college students, avoid off-color material. Instead, showcase your personality and thought process. Admissions officers don’t want to read about your awards or your GPA, so don’t include them in your essay. They’re already aware of your academic records. Instead, highlight your personality and show the admissions officer what makes you unique.
When writing an essay for college, make sure you write an original piece. Cheating is a terrible way to enter adulthood and could ruin your future, but you can consider using essay writing service and professionals will create a unique paper for you. Fortunately, several online tools will help you catch grammar and usage errors. Try Grammarly. Its algorithm will flag potential issues in your text and suggest contextual corrections based on the context.
When writing an essay for college, focus on one or two focused goals. You can also mention details about the college you’re applying to. For example, if the college you’re applying to has a program that specializes in computer science, use this as an opportunity to learn more about their programs. If the college is known for having a strong computer science program, make sure the admissions committee knows about it.
Avoid long paragraphs
When writing an essay for college students, you should avoid putting in too many long paragraphs. You can get your point across with a few paragraphs if you have an incredibly short essay. Brevity isn’t a bad thing as long as you are clear and coherent, but most college essay prompts have very tight word limits. If you need more space, you should think about adding a few more paragraphs or even expanding on one point.
Similarly, do not start the conclusion with ‘In conclusion.’ A vague introduction doesn’t convey the importance of the topic and won’t help your writing. Instead, your introduction should be informative and to the point. Your goal is to introduce a topic and provide enough information for the reader to get a grasp of it. A good way to do this is to use a concrete example, such as a time when the civil war in Flanders threatened Western Europe’s balance of power.
You should also avoid using abbreviations, and use full words instead. While some students think that set phrases enrich the language, academic works imply the use of full words. Set phrases should be left for fiction or personal writing. Essays, on the other hand, are meant to test your formal writing skills. Avoid run-on expressions and abbreviations as they show incompetence in working with details and examples.
It is important to write more than one paragraph. Using long paragraphs can be distracting for the reader. They will also come across as lacking in ideas. For this reason, avoid writing long paragraphs when writing an essay for college students. You can break the rules of writing as you gain confidence and skill. However, remember to follow all directions when sending test scores or other materials. There are some common mistakes to avoid when writing an essay for college students.
Focus on learning and growing as a person
In writing an essay for college students, you can focus on how you have overcome adversity and learned something. Highlight your proudest moments and actions. If you had to move from your hometown to a new city, you can talk about your first job or your passion for the arts. However, avoid writing about illicit activities. In addition, avoid topics that point to your failures or mistakes. Focus on how you have learned from those experiences and grown as a person.
If you want to get into college, you can write about your personal history, family, and culture. You can talk about the benefits and drawbacks of your cultural background. It is also important to mention your educational goals. However, you should not narrate a story that degrades or insults the other side. Your essay should also include your vision for the future, which you want to achieve in college.
Conclusion
When writing an essay for college, you should focus on your learning and growth as a person. Essay prompts allow you to share your own experiences, but make sure that you relate them to your characteristics. Colleges often look for examples of these kinds of essays, and you want to present your best work! This is an excellent way to show the college admissions committee that you’ve changed.
The post How to Write an Essay – Tips for College Students? appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, salary may increase again from July 1, know latest update from center
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, salary may increase again from July 1, know latest update from center
Inflation is bad in the country. In April, the retail inflation rate reached a record high of 7.79%. While the rate of food inflation stood at 8.38%. This rate of inflation is at the high level of last 8 years.
There is great news for about 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. They have been expected to get relief from rising inflation in the country. The government may increase the dearness allowance (DA Hike) from July 1.
Dearness Allowance may increase up to 4%
The government can increase Dearness Allowance up to 4% this time (Dearness Allowance Hike). If this happens, then it will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent. The AICPI Index had increased by 1 point in March. It had reached 126 points.
At the same time, the government had increased the DA in March itself. However, the AICPI numbers for April, May and June 2022 are yet to come. If it remains above the March level, then the government can DA Hike.
By the way, there is a bad condition of inflation in the country. In April, the retail inflation rate reached a record high of 7.79%. While the rate of food inflation stood at 8.38%. This rate of inflation is at the high level of last 8 years.
The salary of government employees will increase so much.
Central government employees get the benefit of the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission) from June 2017. In such a situation, if the DA increases to 38%, then the salary of the central government employees is sure to increase.
According to an estimate, if the basic salary of an employee is Rs 18,000, then his dearness allowance at the rate of 34 percent becomes Rs 6,120. Now if it is 38%, then the employee will get dearness allowance of Rs 6,840. In this way, he will get an annual salary of Rs 8,640 more. Under 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic salary of employees is Rs 18,000.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, salary may increase again from July 1, know latest update from center appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
SEE IT: Fans pelt Charles Barkley with t-shirts after Warriors clinch Finals berth
The Round Mound of Rebound wasn’t having it after Thursday night’s Game 5 of the Wester Conference Finals.
During TNT’s “Inside the NBA” post-game coverage outside the Chase Center in San Francisco following the Golden State Warriors 120-110 defeat of the Dallas Mavericks, people in the crowd began throwing t-shirts and other detritus at analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
Video of the incident begins with a pan over the crowd, including one holding a sign reading “Chuck You Suck,” before a shot of Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Ernie Johnson, shows a desk with multiple yellow shirts piled near Barkley.
“Hey,” Johnson says to the crowd.
“Yo, they throwing stuff up here,” Smith says as another shirt sails onto the desk.
Barkley spins in his chair and rushes to the fence separating the broadcast crew from the crowd and winds up to throw his microphone before pulling back.
“Hey, Chuck,” Johnson says. “Chuck, sit down, man.”
Barkley turns and steps back toward the desk before faking another mic throw and pointing at the crowd.
Johnson and Smith both implore Barkley to sit back down as O’Neal smiles to someone off camera and turns back to see what is happening.
After one last fake-out with his microphone, Barkley sits back down.
“We will be back,” Johnson says.
The likely cause for the Golden State faithful’s ire against him? Barkley picked the Mavericks to win the series nearly two weeks ago.
Luckily, Barkley kept his cool and an ugly scene didn’t get any uglier. Anything less would be uncivilized.
()
Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel surrenders 6 runs in 2 innings in a 16-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox
Ethereum Dives 10%, Why ETH Might Test $1,500
Top 5 Massive Potential DeFi Cryptos to Look Out For in June 2022
How to Write an Essay – Tips for College Students?
XRP Whales Boost Accumulation Appetite, Register 2-Month Peak Holding Supply
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, salary may increase again from July 1, know latest update from center
SEE IT: Fans pelt Charles Barkley with t-shirts after Warriors clinch Finals berth
KuCoin Exchange Report Shows Growing Crypto Adoption In The US
Sales of $4 million Presale of Splinterlands Validator Nodes Sold Out in Fractions Time
Bitget KCGI 2022 Officially Begins alongside Extended Registration
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online