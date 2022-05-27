Column: Grading Jed Hoyer’s Chicago Cubs rebuild that can’t be referred to as a rebuild (sorry, Marquee)

Planning to take a break from the monotonous life and go out for the long-awaited vacation? That’s great! Now all you need to do is select the place and accommodation, grab your tickets, pack your bags and get going. But of course, the most important thing before you venture out for a road trip is an upbeat as well as relaxing Bollywood travel song playlist to lift up your travel spirits and set the mood. We bet you are here to collect and add the best travel songs to your playlist. So, we are going to help you with that by listing out the perfect collection of Bollywood travel songs for your journey. Without further adieu, let’s get to it!

Here are the best Hindi travel songs to add to your travel playlist:

1. Yun Hi Chala Chal

This beautiful song from Swades will definitely lift up your spirits. It is one of the best travelling songs sung by Hariharan, Udit Narayan, and Kailash Kher. A.R. Rahman’s music makes it an absolute masterpiece.

2. Chaand Baliyaan

This soulful number from the budding singer Aditya A has been doing the rounds in most of the travel Instagram reels. This 2020 song became a trending song in 2022 and we can’t complain. Not only a perfect addition to your travel playlist it can also serve as one of the background Hindi songs for travel videos.

3. Journey Song

With the soulful album of Piku, Anupam Roy made his debut in Bollywood. Journey Song, sung by Anupam Roy and Shreya Ghoshal is like fresh air, this positive and gentle song is a perfect addition for your journey, as the name suggests.

4. Safarnama

This is the perfect song for your playlist. Safarnama has a place among the best travel songs. This song is from Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha which captures the essence of looking for peace in your own heart.

5. Hawaaein

Arijit Singh’s voice and Pritam’s music make this song a perfect one to share with your partner on a road trip or journey. It is one of those romantic travel songs that you shouldn’t miss out on. Solo travelers and single folks, don’t worry you can enjoy this too.

6. Patakha Guddi

The Nooran sisters and AR Rahman’s music has gifted us with one of the best travel songs Bollywood could have offered. This song from the movie, Highway is foot-tapping and will give you a sense of freedom as you venture on a road trip just like Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the movie.

7. Aao Milon Chalen

Who doesn’t love Jab We Met? the whole album of this Bollywood movie is worth adding to a travel playlist. Aao Milon Chalen will fill you with positive vibes on your trip when Shaan and Ustad Sultan Khan pour honey into your ears in Pritam’s music in the movie Jab We Met.

8. Ilahi

This free-spirited song from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in Arijit Singh’s voice and Pritam’s music is a must addition to the Bollywood travel song playlist.

9. O Humdum Suniyo Re

This song from Saathiya sung by Shaan, KK, Kunal, and Pravin Mani with AR Rahman’s music is a must Bollywood travel song to have on your playlist. Perfect for any road trip especially if you are riding on a bike or scooter.

10. Dil Chahta Hai

Perfect song to add to your Hindi travel songs playlist for a road trip with friends. One of the old Hindi travel songs which you can sing along with your travel buddies.

11. Yeh Haseen Vaadiyan

If you are travelling with your partner, this Rahman song is a must-have on your playlist. This Bollywood Hindi song is a masterpiece sung by S.P. Balasubramaniyam and K.S. Chitra.

12. Khaabon Ke Parindey

Mohit Chauhan and Alyssa Mendonsa’s voices in this song will really make you feel like a free bird and connect with your inner dreamer. This song from Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara, with Javed Akhtar’s lyrics, is one of the best songs for traveling.

13. Kyon

“Chal, bhatak le na baawre…” Kyon from the film Barfi in Papon’s voice is a treat to the ears. This will make a great addition to the Hindi travel songs playlist for the lost souls.

14. Musafir Hoon Yaaron

“Musafir hoon yaaron, na ghar hai na thikana, mujhe chalte jaana hai, bas chalte jaana…” This popular song of Kishore Kumar from the 1972 film Parichay is more of a life lesson. With Gulzar’s meaningful lyrics and music by the legendary R.D. Burman, this is one of the best songs about travel and life.

15. Chaiyya Chaiyya

The song in which Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dance on a train roof, ring a bell? The iconic song sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi with Rahman’s music is a perfect Bollywood travel song for your trip.

16. Phir Se Ud Chala

Mohit Chauhan’s voice and travel songs go hand in hand, oh, and why leave Rahman sir’s music. This masterpiece from Rockstar is a perfect road trip song.

17. Chala Jaata Hoon

One of the best old Hindi travel songs composed by R.D. Burman where Rajesh Khanna is seen driving through hilly roads while thinking about his lover gives that travel feel. Kishore Kumar’s voice will make you hear it on repeat.

18. Zindagi Do Pal Ki

This song from Kites is one of the best songs to play while traveling. KK’s voice will take you on the journey of life.

19. Banjarey

Banjarey from the movie Fugly is one of the best travel songs for road trips to add to your playlist. The song by Yo Yo Honey Singh will help you keep your excitement during the journey.

20. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The soulful number by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad is one of the songs about travelling. The lyrics and feel of this song are perfect for listening to during your journey.

21. Dekha Hai Aise Bhi

Are any fans of Lucky Ali out here? This song in the legendary voice of Lucky Ali is one of the top Hindi travel songs. This is the song that will give you that positivity, confidence, and happiness that you need in your life. You will be in a happy mood with this road trip song.

22. Tanha Dil Tanha Safar

This epic song by Shaan goes to all the solo and single travelers out there.

23. Humsafar

Humsafar is one of the best songs for the journey with your friends and partner. The song speaks about exploring nature together sung by the silk route.

24. Hai Apna Dil To Awara

Want to spend your trip with a carefree attitude? Then this song, sung by Hemant Kumar and is the perfect option to add to your travel playlist when you embark on a journey with your friends.

25. Hairat

The popular Hindi travel song Hairat from the movie Anjaana Anjaani is best to play while on a road trip. It is among the best Hindi songs sung by Lucky Ali about travel featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

26. Humraah

Going on a road trip with friends and family makes the trip more fun and exciting. Humraah defines just that. When you are traveling solo and you make new friends on the go who ultimately become your fellow travelers Humrah from the movie Malang defines just that. This best Hindi travel song is a must addition to your travel playlist.

27. Sooraj Dooba Hai

When talking about Hindi travel songs, we cannot miss this upbeat song from the movie Roy sung by Arijit Singh. This song will bring out your best mood on the journey.

28. Matargashti

Mohit Chauhan makes it yet again on the list of the Bollywood travel songs because this singer has sung some of the masterpieces. Matargashti is very popular as a travel song. This upbeat, feet-tapping, and fun number will make you drive to its beats and enjoy the journey.

29. Na Tum Jano Na Hum

Sung by the legendary Lucky Ali, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum from the movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel is a travel song that influences you to explore more. To a fulfilling journey and new experiences, enjoy this song while you travel.

30. Udd Gaye

Udd Gaye by Ritviz is a song almost everyone has heard of and it is the greatest travel song ever. This is a must-added song in your Hindi travel playlist on a road trip with friends.

Road trips are best enjoyed with good travel songs which play a very important part to make the trips memorable and fun. Click on the links to add the best Hindi travel songs directly to your Spotify Road Trip Playlist (the songs are subject to availability).

