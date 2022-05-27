Finance
Comparision of SAAS, PAAS & IAAS
There are usually three concepts of cloud service, Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Whether it is IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS, each has its own intricacies, but today we’re going to help you to differentiate SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS.
SaaS – Software-as-a-Service is generally charged depending upon the number of users and charges are recurring monthly or yearly. Companies have the choices to add or remove users at any time without additional costs. Some of the most well known SaaS solutions are Microsoft office365, SalesForce, Google Apps. It is a responsibility of SaaS provides to manage Server, Network, and Security related threat intern it supports organization to reduce the cost of software ownership by removing the need for technical staff to manage install, manage, and upgrade software, as well as reduce the cost of licensing software.
PaaS – Platform-as-a-Service, A cloud service, typically providing a platform on which software can be developed and deployed in short it provides a platform to the software developer.
PaaS decreases the amount of coding required, automates company policy and aids the migration of apps to hybrid clouds. With PaaS, users can better manage servers, storage, networking and operating systems in general. All apps built using PaaS include characteristics of the cloud, such as scalability, availability, and multi-tenancy. In addition, it is quicker and cheapens the process of creating, testing and launching apps.
PaaS is utilizing the infrastructure services and add software platform services to it. The basic idea is to help the application developer to his core strength and relive him from dealing with the application hosting platform. PaaS providers are more responsible for dealing with servers and their major role is to provide clients an environment in which the operating system and server software, as well as the server hardware and network infrastructure, are taken care of. This helps users to focus on the business side of scalability, and the application development of their product or service.
IaaS – Infrastructure-as-a-Service – A cloud service that enables users to get access to their own infrastructure – computers, networking resources, storage. These can be typically virtual resources but could be real, physical resources as well.
This is the most basic of the service offerings. The service provider has to take care of these devices or virtual machines including all their services they depend on, e.g. networking, hardware or operating system patches. This basic service is interesting for a number of uses especially for highly customized software which cannot work on PaaS or even cannot be fulfilled by SaaS. The disadvantage is that for this service the user must have appropriate experts for all lower level technologies like operating system and more. This kind of service offers a greater flexibility for any online software but also demands deeper a higher amount of technical skills in the different area.
Many IaaS providers now offer databases, messaging queues, and other services above the virtualization layer as well. Users get benefited with IaaS as they get bare metal infrastructure on top of which they can install any required platform.
With this article, we hope to outline what is Cloud computing, how we use it and how it can help our clients to get benefited from it.
What Is Boat Builders Insurance?
“What is Boat Builders Insurance?” I was asked at a networking event recently. Well of course the obvious response would be a rather glib “Insurance for people that build boats” but, thankfully,I took a little time to pause before answering as the answer is, perhaps, not quite as straightforward as one might think.
First of all, we have to ask ourselves “What is a boat builder?” This is important because there are a lot of marine businesses who include that activity in their business description but repair boats rather than actually build them. Similarly there are people who build boats but do not describe themselves as boat builders. For example a shipwright may build or repair vessels – these could either be leisure-craft – what we would normally term a boat – or a larger commercial vessel which we would describe as a ship. We can also add to the mix those craftsmen who restore boats rather than build them from scratch as well as those individuals or businesses that will “fit-out” a shell of a vessel, either for their own use or as part of their commercial activities.
So, Boat Builders Insurance is a specific insurance solution that may form part of a larger insurance programme for individuals or businesses that conduct one or more of the following activities but may not necessarily describe themselves as a boat builder:
• Manufacture or building of leisure-craft and/or some commercial vessels.
• Restoration of vessels such as classic or historic craft.
• Refitting of leisure-craft.
• Boat fit-out.
Whichever of those activities listed above are being conducted the structure of the Boat Builders Insurance solution is a standard format. It will provide specialised cover for physical damage and for third party liability. Let’s have a look at the elements of what the Market terms Builders Risks in turn:
Physical Damage:
Insurance policy wordings will obviously vary from insurer to insurer and should be checked for the precise scope of cover, conditions and exclusions. However, broadly speaking a Boat Builders Insurance Policy will provide “All Risks” cover in respect of physical loss or damage to vessels under construction including hulls and machinery, gear and equipment. It may also, depending on the policy wording, cover any associated moulds and moulding tools. Other cover provided under the Physical Damage part of the cover may include specialised provision for costs such as:
• Repairing or replacing any defective part that is condemned due to discovery of a latent defect during the boat’s construction. Faulty welds, however, would more than likely be excluded.
• The costs of completing the launch of the insured vessel under construction following the failure of a launching operation and the cost of inspecting the bottom of the vessel after a grounding if reasonably incurred specifically for that purpose.
• Loss of or damage to the boat in build due to faulty design of any part or parts of the vessel and the cost of salvage of the boat in build reasonably incurred in preventing or minimising any loss that may be recoverable under the Boat Builders Insurance.
• Loss of or damage to the vessel whilst in transit between the build location and a launch point for sea trials.
The insured values of the vessels under construction will normally be based on the total value of vessels in build at any one time (work in progress if you like) and the maximum value of any single vessel in build.
This would normally be the completion value – i.e. the build or restoration cost – and not the sale value. However, in some cases a boat builder may require payment in instalments at various stages of a build by the beneficial owner of the vessel. Where this happens the sum insured may reflect the payments made by the beneficial owner and, towards the end of the build, will possibly mean the sum insured is higher than the build cost as the interest of the owner should be noted on the policy schedule and certificate.
On higher value builds and refits it may be possible to structure the sum insured (and therefore the premium) around the cost/value of the build at various stages. I arranged cover for one superyacht builder where an initial premium down-payment was made followed by additional premium instalments which were levied at periodical value declarations by the builder.
Third Party Liability:
This part of the cover should cover the legal liabilities of the owner of the boat in build arising from physical loss or damage to third party property and/or death or bodily injuries to third parties whilst the vessel is afloat for the purposes of being worked upon or while underway on sea trials. It should also cover any reasonable costs incurred in removing and disposing of the wreck of the vessel or any neglect or failure to raise or remove the wreck. The limit of indemnity for Third Party Liability will usually be a minimum of £3,000,000 but where higher value vessels are the subject of the insurance then more appropriate indemnity limits should be sourced.
Stand-Alone or Combined Solution?
Individuals who are restoring or fitting-out their own leisure-craft can obtain Builders Risk insurance by way of some leisure-craft insurance policies. Cover would include hull and machinery to an agreed completion value and third party liability too. Individuals should seek advice as to any Employers Liability Insurance requirements that may arise in the event of any work being carried out by subcontractors or volunteers.
Commercial ventures, charities and trusts can include their Builders Risk cover on a combined Marine Trade Insurance policy where cover for their Property, Business Interruption, Public, Products and Employers Liability Insurances could also be placed. Stand-alone options are also available and it is advisable for boat builders to seek advice from a specialist Marine Trades Insurance broker to ensure their insurance programme is correctly aligned to the needs and goals of the business.
Cargo Insurance – Overview of Basic Principles
Why should you shell out extra amount to pay for cargo insurance? The short answer is: because with that “extra” amount, you will be remunerated in case your cargo gets lost or damaged. Nonetheless, let us define cargo insurance in more technical way. Cargo insurance generally covers the lost or damage, total or partial, of the goods that is the subject of the insurance coverage if such goods is damaged or lost while in transit and all other essential requisites are attendant. This sentence basically embodies the conditions before you can claim for your insurance proceeds. It is very important to note that not all and every kind of loss and damage on the goods entitles the owner of the cargo insurance policy to claim insurance proceeds.
General key concept of insurance
These general concepts of insurance also apply to cargo insurance:
The claimant should have insurable interest. Insurable interest is a question of law. To put it simple, you have insurable interest over a cargo if you will stand at lost when that cargo is damaged or lost.
Another general concept is the “perils insured against” must be the cause of the damage or loss. Carefully study the insurance policy that you purchased or one that is being offered to you. If it is unclear, ask the provider or underwriter what are the events or circumstances that are covered by the policy. This is vital. If the cargo insurance you purchased did not enumerate the cause of the damage, you cannot claim the proceeds of the insurance. To illustrate, if the loss was due to Typhoon Yolanda and typhoons, or “Acts of God”, or natural disasters were not in the list, you may lost your cargo without compensation for your loss.
Filing your claim is also another vital thing to consider. Some may require that you should inspect your cargo upon delivery or within twenty-four hours. Some may provide for a longer period like few days. Some may provide a distinction between a cargo delivered with noticeable impact or damage on the surface of the box or parcel. The time allotted for visible surface damage is shorter. The bottom line is, be sure to check on the allowable period within which you must notify the carrier of the fact that the cargo is damaged and the period within which you must notify your insurance provider of your claim.
When do you have ownership?
This is important because you should buy a cargo insurance that covers the segment of the supply chain when you are considered as the “owner” of the goods. This becomes very significant especially for international transactions. Remember our basic concept – if not covered, not compensated. Two terms to note:
“FOB Origin” and “FOB Destination”
The first stands for Free on Board origin where the buyer is deemed the owner of the goods once the goods are handed over to the carrier. The second means Free on board destination. In the latter, the seller retains ownership of the items being transported by the carrier until the goods reached its destination.
Contracts and Stipulation
Legal provisions serve as general rules to be followed to settle disputes. Thus, if the buyer and the seller enters into a contract or stipulation, such will be given due course. Agreements, terms, stipulations between two contracting parties will serve as the law in between them. Having said that, if the seller and the buyer agreed on who bears the liability, then that will be considered and honored.
Cargo Insurance Provider versus General Insurance Provider
Will you prefer one over the other? Well, one may have advantage over the other. While cargo insurance providers specializes on this field and so they are expected to be masters of their trade, it may also be equally attractive to avail of cargo insurance from a provider from whom you acquired some other types of insurance. You may avail of discounts for availing of multi-coverage. The decisive factor is whether your provider is knowledgeable about supply chain management and supply chain processes. Knowledge of this will give you more confidence that you are purchasing your cargo insurance from the right provider.
Mode of transportation covered
As mentioned earlier, if a particular situation is not covered by the terms written on the insurance policy, the loss of the goods will be “charged to experience” and that you cannot claim the proceeds of the insurance. To illustrate, if the insurance you purchased covers carriage of goods by sea, then you cannot claim the proceeds of the insurance if the goods are lost while being transported through air. Even in the situation where the policy specifically stated that it covers the carriage of goods through a trucking service, if the goods are lost while transported through railways, then the claimant cannot claim. So, before you buy an offer, check out what modes of transportation are covered. It pays to read all the contents of the cargo insurance policy, including the “fine prints” and ask clarifications for any doubt you have.
Cargo insurance is a comprehensive topic but it is worth to learn some basic principles so that when you buy one, you will be more confident that you can successfully claim the proceeds when untoward incidents will happen resulting to the loss of your goods.
Where Does The Insight Come From For Serious Think Tank Members?
As the Online Think Tank coordinator often we are asked after we turn down an application; “why didn’t I qualify?” The answer to the question is somewhat irrelevant, as a better question might be “Where does the insight come from for a serious Think Tank members? The answer to that question is that it comes from many sources, not just one book, way of life, industry or area of thought.
To illustrate this truth, let me show you some of the books we discussed today in our Online Think Tank. They are all very diverse topics in many regards, yet in a way, everything is inter-related and thus they may not be so different after all. Here they are with a short explanation after each as to why they are so important to our current period and modern day issues:
“The Boating Doctor” by Allen Berrien – 1998. This book discusses cleaning, painting, troubleshooting inboards and outboards gasoline and diesel motors. Wiring and Electrical, pumps and plumbing, winterizing and re-commissioning are also discussed and lastly, keeping care of boat hulls and maintaining emergency gear was explained in the book.
It might be important to note that indeed Marine Sales are down nearly as much as home sales, indeed they two are somewhat tied together as folks take second mortgages to buy luxury craft often. Folks who are unable to sell their boats to move up, will most likely need to maintain them well until the market picks back up, say in 4-years or so.
“Planetary Explorer – The Immigrant Trail” in Vol. 49, No. 4 December 2038. This short story starts out in a Space Port in Palmdale, CA where the travels; agricultural specialists are going to a colony station in space and others are going to a transfer station and simulator training and then onto Mars Colony. The description of the trip and future events written in 1988 seem very real today, considering the Mojave Based “Spaceship One” and the NM Space Port being built by Billionaire Richard Branson.
Spaceports are being built in many other countries and places such as Dubai, India, China and Australia. The future of private space flight cometh and space travel will soon be affordable thanks to economies of scale, new materials and free enterprise.
“I’m Okay – You’re Okay; a Practical Guide to Transactional Analysis” by Thomas A. Harris, M.D. – 1967. This is a classic for psychology and of noteworthy interest for all. The book goes through life stages and psychological observation from child, teen, adult and old age life experiences. Pre-adolescent child and the ascension to I’m Okay – You Are Okay, perspective is a lifecycle process and that to must be noted.
Rhetoric in politics is common and yet he who points fingers is often the person you most need to watch for he has not reached the plateau of their own psyche. Make sure those you converse with are okay and know you too are okay otherwise you may need to give them a little room to maneuver as they have not quite yet found their way.
“From Mind to Market – Reinventing the Retail Supply Chain, a radical new approach from America’s top retail marketing guru” by Roger D. Blackwell – 1977. This work is obviously the culmination of decades of experience and observation and perhaps 3000 pages of notes. He speaks to the consumer driven demand supply chain theory and how they must meet consumer’s needs and desires, as the consumer themselves change lifestyles and demand more information, faster. And how these changes must be met with supply chain management functions and strategies, while the JIT meets the new acceptable speed to markets. He cites many actual strategies of the top winning retailers, including Wal-Mart, whose CEO helped him edit the book’s manuscript. He also cuts to the chase of what can be expected and must occur in the future to ensure success. He rightfully predicted many things that are now the norm although missed a few such as predicting the Dominance of Enron.
Today we see companies like Amazon.com and other direct sellers with no retail outlets, and few if any inventory locations, how do they do it? How did they know? Well, perhaps they read this book or saw it coming, or maybe they were the visionaries who made it so. Think on this.
“The Solution – Winning Ways to Permanent Weight Loss” by Laurel Mellin, M.A., R.D. – 1997. Today Americans are overweight and at risk of diabetes and the cost to our individual lives and health care system is astronomical. In this book Laurel Mellin dispels the myths of weight loss and allows us to consider six causes of being overweight; weak nurturing, ineffective limits, body shame, poor visibility, unbalanced eating and stalled living. Those who wish to lose weight must come to terms with their inner strengths and admit the causes. This book is a wealth of informational understanding and a workbook to help one lose weight.
“Burning Fat Foods – and other weight loss secrets” by Judy Jameson – 1994. This book explains why American Diets are not working. This book lists all the good foods you can eat and the ones you should not. The book explains how to read labels and know what you are really looking for.
Both of these books seem to discuss common sense and diets. One thing for sure is too many Americans over indulge in foods that are unhealthy, fattening, over processed or contain little nutritional value with only harmful ingredients. That old saying; “you are what you eat comes to mind” and that of course is common sense as well. Your unsightly belly bulge should be telling you something.
“1999 Federal Government Contractor’s Manual” by Ms. Wangeman a specialist with EDS. This book helps a business person develop a plan, win bids, understand solicitations, learning to work with government procurement. Also listed are how to develop a proposal team, sizing up government agencies during visits, management of projects and virtually everything you need to succeed in government contracting. Everyone who is involved government contracting needs such references to ensure they understand the rules and regulations and how things actually work and with 543 pages it is all there.
Most small businesses that deal with the government and contracting will later advise against it. Larger corporations who sponge off the government become so highly and politically motivated that the government, which runs on tax dollars, is ripped off and we all lose. Government contracting is a huge problem and the system is broken. From a Think Tank perspective this book was very interesting and almost inviting new entrants into that market, even though that market is highly saturated in politics and new comers rarely have a chance in the mix.
“Responsibility in Business – Issues and Problems” by Blair J. Kolasa – 1972. This book takes the concept of social responsibility to the concept of a good corporate citizen. It deals with concern for consumer, economic power, employee quality of life, community, and the environment. There have been many business books sense that deal with all these issues using the latest buzz-words and these issues are nothing new – from nepotism in management to environmental responsibility to corporate governance and manipulation of the game, it seems to be all the same.
This books talks about the human reality of automation and company competitive survival, black market dealings, hiring younger people who will work for less and laying off older slower workers. It discusses glass ceilings, racism, and discrimination of all types. What about bribes, payola, kick-backs, moonlighting, union games – Yes, its all there. Trade secrets, corporate espionage, health benefits, fair trade, price wars, dumping, consumer fraud, and more are also discussed, thus, I consider this book a Business Ethics Primer, and it should be read; what about the fact that it was written in 1972, well that fact makes it all the more valuable.
This book is written and well footnoted in academia style and cites philosophical thought, research, studies and business cases, but it should be noted that it should be read with a grain of salt and along with Ayn Rand. Businesses are to make money, they are for profit ventures and common sense dictates that social awareness and consideration are good, but so are profits if you want to stay in business and therefore there must be a balance too.
“The Spirit of Manufacturing Excellence – an Executive’s Guide to the New Mind Set” by Ernest C. Huge and Alan D. Anderson – 1998. This book discusses a new mindset that is needed in manufacturing if companies are to compete in the Global market place to keep the American Might strong. I find that many of the excellent suggestions in this book have been ignored much the same as how the Auto Manufacturers denied the fore-telling during the Deming Years. The authors discuss not only improvements in scheduling modeling but also the cultural changes needed in the management and rank and file. New leadership style, roles, commitment that align with the needs of the individual and corporate goals. A new reward system is duly needed and must be noted.
The book describes MRP, OPT and FMS and touches on FCS and how a delicate balance must be struck between these manufacturing processes and the leadership at the helm. This book comes pre-ISO-9000, Six Sigma and tries to gap the TQM decade with the new and it comes from an accounting, management and financial POV. Too, JIT, TQC, KANBAN and CIM are discussed as buzz-words, but also their reality in a changing faster paced game, as market demands challenge manufacturing sectors and the strategic implications of missteps and meeting those demands. Implementing technology was also a common theme from a productivity, financial and reality based standpoint. Integration into the culture and the costs of messing it up by not getting everyone committed to it or having them accept it is real and an entire chapter is devoted to only that issue.
What happens when manufacturing companies do not pony up to the challenges in the market place? Well they get lapped. For instance, consider GM and Ford and their inability to meet customer desires, well they were passed standing still by Honda and Toyota, and that is not all as Mercedes Benz is now building a Hybrid – 42 mpg! This just in from Auto Spies News Online:
Can you imagine a full size car that gets over 40 mpg? A pipe dream you say? Maybe not. While the Lexus LS460h has an EPA highway rating of 27 MPG, in reality it seemed to only fair just a bit better than it gasoline counterpart, but Mercedes Benz came to the table with the S400, the World’s 1st Luxury Hybrid diesel. So how does it stack up you say? How about to the tune of 42 MPG, this is an astounding figure for such a large car. Needless to say quite a few of you were stunned with that kind of statement. But the real question might not be how, but when will the competition be able to catch up.
Additionally the German Automaker has also another new concept car the F700 on the front burner, now a video popped up on U-Tube that is being tested on a secret track and the car will be at the Frankfort Auto Show. The F-700 Concept Car is a luxury compact with 40 mpg fuel economy. That’s not all Mercedes will begin full production of Fuel Cell cars by 2010, factories being built right now. Also from Auto Spies News Volvo is getting into the scene;
Volvo Cars will unveil the Volvo ReCharge Concept, C30-based plug-in hybrid vehicle with a grid-rechargeable lithium-polymer battery pack and individual electric wheel motors. The Volvo ReCharge range on a full battery will be 62 mile (100 km), before the four-cylinder 1.6-liter flex-fuel engine kicks in to power the car and recharge the battery. For a 150 km (93 mile) drive starting with a full charge, the car will require less than 2.8 liters of fuel, giving the car an effective fuel economy of 124 mpg or about 1.9 l/100km. The combustion engine starts up automatically when the battery pack reaches a 30% state of charge. A full charge when plugged into a standard power outlet takes approximately 3 hours, but according to Volvo even 1 hour plugged-in gives the car a 50% charge.
Are US Auto Makers being left in the dust? Yes, but whose fault is that? Government regulation, intervention and industry lobbyists have made the US Auto Makers weak and the Unions have assisted; now they are being blown out of their own market that they indeed created. Lessons learned – again and again.
“Go Get Em Tiger – becoming the person you want to be” by Jimmy Weldon – 1990. A wonderful book for young people who want to succeed in life and could use some good advice and mentorship along the way. This book will motivate, mentor and help build self-esteem and belief in self.
We have a severe problem in America and that is poor work ethic, lack of competitive spirit and general laziness on the part of the next up and coming, but why? What have we done here in the greatest nation in the history of mankind, has over abundance made us weak, have we taught our kids to act socialistic instead of striving for success? This will destroy the productivity here, we need more hard chargers, winnings and those are willing to work hard, work smart and never give up. I say go get em tiger, and recommend this book.
“Moments of Truth – new strategies for today’s customer driven economy” by Jan Carlzon President of Scandinavian Airlines, foreword by Tom Peters – 1987. Turning around an airline is never easy, yet the methods that Jan Carlzon used to do it, have been written about and repeated for years. The successes of such companies as Southwest Airlines, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Fed Ex come to mind when reading this book.
Giving power back to the people and allowing them to exercise their best judgments much the same as an ESOP company might. Ditching the bureaucracy for common sense. This is a must read for any MBA student even if it somewhat smashes many of the centralized MBA myths. After trimming 40 million in operating costs, he also “Flattened the Pyramid” of management to make for smoother operations.
It seems the efforts of Bob Six were similar in many regards as he took charge at Continental Airlines, prior to the gutting of the company by Frank Lorenzo. In the case of SAS, the unions jumped on board to the concept of a consumer driven company and the profits jumped too. The employees were rewarded for doing all the real work and then they rode a second wave to make the airline one of the premier airlines of the world securing its reputation and elevating its brand name beyond all others at the time.
Many business books talk a good game about how to unite an organization and empower the people and employees, but few ever really do. SAS did and the book is worth a read for sure, and yes there are plenty of examples of corporations walking the talk and doing it right, but alas, for ever one that is, I bet I can name ten that are not.
“How to Raise Money for Anything” by Ronald Zalkind – 1981. Right off the bat the book goes into fund-raising strategies such has how to formulate your plan, budget, committee and market your concept. He describes telephone diplomacy, cover letters, presentation and face-to-face meetings whether you are trying to raise money from your family, angel investor, venture capitalist for anything from a business, non-profit or even your college costs. In the book is how to raise money for a social club or community project. Into politics – well there are great suggestions for that as well. There are templates, formats and planning forms in the book and these are all excellent indeed.
One thing I find when running a think tank is that ideas are not worth much unless they are acted upon and for that it takes a spokesman, marketing and money. Raising capital for projects is very important indeed and this book sure hit the spot on that topic. Well, that was today’s books and tomorrow is another day. What I hope you have learned from this session is that nothing good in life is easy and it takes dedication to be a member of a think tank and a diversity of knowledge from many venues. Sincerely, Lance.
