Finance
Cost of Low Deposit Investment Mortgages Falling
Interest rates on home loans in the UK have been steadily dropping since 2012 assisted by competition between lenders and government schemes such as Funding for Lending and Help To Buy. Rates on residential loans are sitting at historic low levels as the UK economy begins to display signs of recovery and a boost in confidence.
The government program’s were implemented in order to encourage banks to lend to households and small businesses at more affordable rates and with less stringent lending criteria. However, these schemes are also having the positive effect of increasing the supply of highly competitive ‘buy to let’ mortgages. It appears that many lending institutions are much keener to offer landlords good interest rates for higher loan to value mortgages meaning that landlords can borrow with a smaller deposit than has been the case since the start of the recession in 2008. This has resulted in an increased supply of buy to let mortgage deals available with smaller deposits.
So just how are landlords benefiting from improved buy to let home loans secured with a smaller deposit?
Many of the major lenders and also smaller building societies and private banks are increasingly targeting buy to let mortgage borrowers at increasingly high loan to value percentages and at competitive interest rates according to a report by specialist company Mortgages for Business. This report revealed that the difference between interest rates on 75 per cent buy to let mortgages and 65 per cent loans is half what it was in 2012.
In early 2012, 75 per cent loan to value mortgages for landlords had interest rates approximately 1 per cent higher than 65 per cent mortgages. Now, the differential in the average rates between these two types of loan is only 0.46 per cent.
The report also suggested that banks and building societies were also offering more competitive arrangement fees to entice borrowers seeking buy-to-let products. The only exception noted was that interest rates on long term fixed rate loans were rising, perhaps as a reflection of the expectation that the base rate will rise in the next few years.
Taking into account all the costs of buying a property: arrangement fees, valuation and legal fees, the average buy-to-let mortgage rate dropped by 0.25 per cent between 2012 and 2013.
Naturally, this is good news for existing or aspiring landlords in the UK because it suggests that banks and building societies have an increased appetite to offer buy to let mortgages at higher loan to value percentages. With many investment borrowers looking to borrow as much as they can in order to retain control of their capital this is certainly a positive development.
It is preferable to only put down a 25 per cent deposit rather than a 35 per cent deposit when purchasing an investment property if the difference in interest rates between the two deals is less than half a per cent, which is what investment borrowers are currently seeing with large mortgages in the marketplace. However, it is likely that lenders will increase fixed rate offers on buy to let mortgages in the near future, in particular those over longer terms such as 5 years or more in an attempt to improve their profit margins.
Top Five Saving Money Myths
We all like to think that we are doing the best we can when it comes to our finances. We think we are saving money, but we’ve never actually sat down and done the math. You could be surprised if you did.
Here are the top five money saving myths that we fall for:
1. Savings accounts save us money
Having money in a savings account for emergencies is a good idea. It’s easy to get to, but not too easy. But if you are looking to save money or make your money work for you, an old-fashioned savings account isn’t necessarily the best way to go. First, you have to look at what you are paying out in interest rates. For example, if you have a student loan with a 5% interest rate and a savings account making 3% interest rate, your savings are costing you approximately 2%. You would be better off paying off that student loan with your savings account.
It goes the other way around too. If your debt has less of an interest rate than your savings, your money is working better in the savings. But with today’s interest rates being so low, your debt is probably higher than the amount of interest you are earning on your savings account. That means you are actually losing money.
2. Sales shopping saves money
I used to be a shopaholic, and sales were my drug of choice. Let me tell you that you aren’t always saving money. Yes, if you really needed the item, then you are saving money. But sales often lead to the purchase of items that normally wouldn’t be purchased. And you usually buy twice as much because it’s on sale. So you haven’t saved any money.
Then if you never use the item, you’ve actually wasted money. This can also apply to bargain shopping and shopping in bulk. It doesn’t matter if you bought your daughter 35 pairs of shoes at garage sales for $1 each. If she only wore two pairs of them, you just wasted $33.
3. Refinancing your home pays off
When you refinance your home, you aren’t necessarily saving that much money in the long run. Yes, your monthly payments are smaller, but you have refinanced for another 30-year term. This means that if you have already paid 10 years of mortgage, then refinance for another 30, you have basically extended your loan to a 40-year mortgage. Sit and do the math and you’ll see if you are really saving anything.
If you really want to save money, refinance for a lower rate and a shorter term. Your monthly payment may not go down, but your overall repayment may.
4. Zero percent interest saves money
When you take out a card with a zero percent repayment term, you aren’t saving money. You are just delaying paying for items. You don’t save and you don’t spend more. But if you don’t pay the money back within the zero percent period, you’ll be paying interest on those items. That costs you money.
5. Savings is dependent on income
No matter how much you make, you can save money. You simply have to spend less than you make. If you make more money and spend more money, you aren’t saving anything. In fact, you could even be spending more. Don’t wait until you have more money to start saving. You have to start now.
Building a TSP Account Safely for Profitable Investing
The US governments Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is a unique retirement plan and a major benefit to those who enroll and use it wisely to manage the retirement account and secure their future.
While some may consider its simplicity a disadvantage, for the average person it makes handling their retirement very easy.
The challenge with the TSP is that it uses just five key proprietary funds. Yes this means there are only five primary funds to choose from so you can’t invest in your favorite company no matter how much you like Apple or Disney or Ford or any other of the thousands of companies. You can’t even invest in just energy or retail mutual funds.
But on the other hand, you don’t have to do a lot of thinking or evaluating dozens of funds or ETFs or thousands of stocks.
Since you can only choose from five funds the implication is that it is easy to invest and build a nice nest egg for retirement. Unfortunately the government doesn’t make it as easy as it seems.
The TSP G Fund is where the government wants to deposit your automatic contributions. Unless you move your money out of the G Fund it will not grow. This is an ultra-conservative bond fund designed to match inflation. Yes, it may keep pace with inflation which means you may not be losing money but you will not be building a retirement account that will support you in your retirement years.
What are your TSP choices then?
The other four funds are:
F Fund – also a bond type fund but with greater gains than the G Fund so your money grows ever so slightly.
C Fund – is designed to match the core of the S&P500 market index of the largest companies in this group of 500 companies.
S Fund – tries to emulate the largest US companies that comprise the Dow Jones group of US companies
I Fund – represents a group of foreign funds.
There are additional Life Time funds, L Funds. These funds change their assortment between the five primary funds based upon when you retire. The catch with these funds is that the government administrators presume that everyone is alike and everyone will have the exact same financial needs, goals and challenges during both their investment years and in retirement – exactly.
Using a personal investment program can enable you to grow your account to meet your desires, your goals. While an investment software cannot use the government TSP funds to analyze and make decisions because the government doesn’t release the day to day data, there are a few mutual funds and ETFs that accurately duplicate the TSP funds. By putting these funds into a program and developing back tested strategies you can know when to shift your money from one fund to another, or even develop a portfolio with your money split amongst the different funds to give you the best return, the best bang for the buck, based on your personal desires.
Implementing a good TSP management plan does require a few cautions and an overall strategy:
- The TSP trading rule – only two (2) trades (transfers) can be made each month other that into the G Fund
- Payroll deposits are best setup to be made into the F Fund and then re-distributed (trade/transfer) the following month
- Use personal investment management software to guide your decision making for when and where to move your money amongst the various TSP funds.
Putting your retirement account to work for you will result in providing a sizeable retirement account and less personal financial stress. This should only take 20 -30 minutes every few weeks once you have your TSP strategies setup.
Is it Better to Buy or Lease a Car After Bankruptcy?
If you want to get approved at the best possible terms when buying a car, it’s important you know a car lender’s credit guidelines before you apply for credit…especially if you’re bankrupt.
It will save you time and frustration–but more importantly, it will help you avoid credit inquiries that may lower your FICO credit scores up to 12 points per inquiry.
Step 1 in making a lease or buy decision is to determine a lender’s credit guidelines.
You start by asking if they lend to people with a bankruptcy. If so, on what terms?
That’s right. You have to be upfront that you’ve filed bankruptcy. Don’t hide it. We have to face the fact that some dealers just won’t work with people who’ve filed bankruptcy. So our job is to find the ones that do.
Some lenders will only lease to people with a bankruptcy. Others will only offer purchase financing. Yet still others will only lend using a hybrid of the two–this is especially common in Texas.
Ask the finance director at the dealership to direct you as to what structure the manufacturer prefers.
And here’s a quick tip for you: if your bankruptcy doesn’t appear on the credit report your lender pulls–then, in the eyes of the lender, you’re not bankrupt.
The only lenders I would consider using are:
– First choice: Captive lenders (car manufacturers)
– Second choice: Banks (not finance companies)
– Third choice: Credit unions
Ninety-nine percent of the cars I’ve leased over the years have been with captive lenders. Just one was leased by a bank.
That particular deal came from a conversation I had with Amy, the finance manager at the local Land Rover dealership here in Indianapolis. I told her I was open to her financing recommendations, but I preferred financing through the car manufacturer.
I told her my current FICO scores. She immediately said that with my scores she could do better through a local bank. I signed a credit application and told her to go for it.
The next day I signed a lease agreement with that local bank. Being open to her advice literally saved me hundreds of dollars a month on that car.
So be flexible…but be careful. It seems most car dealers call all of their funding sources banks. When in reality some are banks, some are credit unions, and most are sub-prime finance companies.
Here is a list of some of the most commonly used sub-prime auto finance companies:
1. HSBC Automotive
2. Capital One
3. AmeriCredit
4. WFS Financial
You want to pass on the sub-prime finance companies–unless you have exhausted all other options. Sub-prime lenders should be your last resort.
And only use credit unions if they report to all three national credit reporting agencies. How do you find out if a credit union reports to all three credit reporting agencies?
Simple–you ask. Ask the branch manager at the credit union if they report. And after you get the loan, check all three of your credit reports and make sure their trade line appears on each one.
The three worst luxury captive lenders to lease or purchase from after bankruptcy are:
1. BMW
2. Mercedes
3. Porsche
The three worst mainstream captive lenders are:
1. Honda
2. Kia/Subaru
3. Toyota
What makes these the worst?
Once these lenders see that you’ve filed bankruptcy, they are less likely to work with you. However, if they are willing to work with you, they’ll want you to be at least several years from discharge and have perfect credit during that time.
Now that I told you how bad the above six lenders are–there are times where they may offer you good deals. For example, if one of the above happens to be the biggest dealer in your area, they may be able to offer you special deals that a smaller dealer can’t.
Of course, things change all the time with captive auto lenders. They change their credit guidelines on a whim to meet their own financial goals. So, it’s always a good idea to at least research these dealerships–just don’t get your hopes up too high.
OK, so you’ve done your research and narrowed down your choice to one or two car manufacturers.
Step 2 in making a lease or buy decision is to purchase your FICO credit scores.
It’s important you have your most recent scores when you talk to car dealers (just like I did with Amy). It puts you in charge.
When you enter a dealership with your FICO scores, the dealer will know you’re a more informed consumer and cannot be taken advantage of. Just know that the FICO credit scores auto dealers use are a little different than what we see as consumers. The scores the dealers review are called FICO Auto Industry Option Scores. The good news…these FICO scores may be higher than your normal FICO scores if you paid all previous auto loans as agreed.
Some car dealers have told me that if your FICO scores are higher than the scores the dealer reviews–they may even use your scores to get a better deal.
You can buy your scores from myFICO.com.
Step 3 is to interview the remaining car dealers on a deeper level.
Start by asking them these questions:
– Which credit reporting agency do you use to make a lending decision?
– What is your minimum credit score requirement to get approved?
– What credit score is needed to get the best interest rate?
– Do your lenders prefer offering lease or purchase financing to a bankrupt debtor?
– What incentives are there to lease or purchase right now?
At this point it’s important to remain open to either leasing or purchasing. Evaluate your options and incentives. Remember, you’re buying the financing. In other words, the most important factor is the willingness of the lender to loan you money.
I personally view the lease versus buy decision in three ways:
1. If you’re recently recovering from bankruptcy, the only thing that matters is if you can get approved at an interest rate you can afford through a lender that reports to all three national credit reporting agencies. So you should only consider lenders that are bankruptcy friendly.
2. Once your credit scores begin to increase, you can start selecting cars based on which credit reporting agency the lender uses to determine if you qualify. Obviously, you should choose the lender who uses your highest FICO credit score to make a lending decision.
3. When your scores are high enough…or two years have passed after your bankruptcy…or your bankruptcy doesn’t appear on the credit report the lender uses, then you can choose almost any car you like. But make sure you still do your research and use your credit scores to help you compare interest rates, terms and incentives.
