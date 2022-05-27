Finance
Create a People-Focused Marketing Approach With Effective Digital Marketing Services
Digital media is pervasive today and customers have access to information any time, any where. Be it for shopping, news, entertainment or social interaction, consumers are now exposed to a wide variety of information, and therefore, companies must amp up their digital marketing services to retain customer attention.
Managing customer relationships across various digital channels is extremely important for brands today. Effective digital media services can always lead to customer engagement and business ROI. However, the digital strategies have to be relevant and of great quality, in order to attract customers towards a particular product. Some of the strategies include brand strategy, content marketing, data analytics, relevant advertising campaigns, digital media planning and buying, search engine optimization, social media marketing and technology. Creative and world-class digital strategies can help in amping up the returns of a business significantly.
It is important for companies to unleash the potential of online marketing and how it can impact customer behaviour. Insights-driven strategies, performance driven search marketing, powerful technology and eye-catching graphs, can all contribute to effective marketing.
Nowadays, there are companies which outsource digital media services to online marketing agencies. Such an agency is equipped with experts who are skilled enough to implement effectual digital tools and strategies for best business results. Such a marketing agency eases the job of big brands by creating content that forges a deeper connection with the brand. What makes the digital consumers follow and connect with a brand are some of the following digital strategies:
Brand strategy: It takes access to insights and data for effective brand building strategies. Creating a connected brand requires the right mix of marketing across various digital channels. A full suite of strategic digital services can help a brand connect with the customers better. Understanding the brand’s strengths and weaknesses and realizing why should audiences engage with the brand is really important. Accordingly, digital strategies can be tailored to suit the business requirements.
Data Analytics: Merely collecting data is not enough. Brands need to make optimizations after data collection, in order to create powerful impact on the business ROI. Brands need to take digital initiatives that involve mining and analysis. Through such audience analysis, brands must build people-focused marketing techniques and work towards attracting more customers.
Content Marketing: Smart digital marketers know the power of content and the way it can drive engagement and brand performance. Creating good quality content, optimizing it, packaging it right for relevant audiences and making it shareable, is the key to good online marketing. Companies are also resorting to mobile-first technologies for sharing top-tier content, which, in turn, is heightening audience awareness about a brand and its services.
Social Media Marketing: It’s important to stand out from the rest by not only producing great quality content but also floating them in specific social media platforms where your audiences will consume the content.
Search Engine Optimization: People use search to cut out the middleman and go straight to the pages that they want to see. And for this, staying visible online is really important. As a result, a comprehensive search engine optimization strategy is really important. Speaking your customers’ language and offering them what they’re looking for is of prime importance. And this can only be achieved by studying customer behaviour and implementing a marketing strategy to maximize ROI.
There are digital marketing offshore companies too offering advanced solutions to your brands’ digital needs. They help companies keep pace in this fast-paced digital landscape and create a digital roadmap for their organization. So, build a digital transformation playbook for your company, target your audience with pinpoint accuracy and increase your client base in the process.
Marriage is a Marathon, Not a Sprint
The Battle of Marathon took place in 490 B.C. during the first Persian invasion. It was fought between the citizens of Athens, Greece, and the Persian forces under the rule of the Persian King Darius. A fabled run of a Greek soldier Pheidippides, a messenger from the Battle of Marathon to Athens, is the basis for the modern marathon, held in cities across the world, with the larger ones having tens of thousands of runners participating.
The marathon is a long-distance, foot race on the road with an official distance of 26 7/32 miles, requiring great strength and endurance. A sprint, on the other hand, is a short distance run, requiring a burst of energy, to run at one’s full speed. Marriage is a marathon, not a sprint.
From the website Marathon Rookie, I found the Top 10 Rookie Mistakes for beginner marathon runners, which apply to marriage as well. They are: injury, hydration, lack of knowledge, starting too fast, wrong goal, motivation, lack of belief, lack of support, and underestimate stretching. Let’s look at each one of these for why marriages are often troubled, and fail.
1. Injury. A couple comes into marriage, bringing emotional and spiritual baggage, and often many wounds. MarathonRookie.com says that many beginner runners “notice soreness in their shins or knees and ignore it. They keep running and BAM, it hits them. They’re done. Game Over. Be aware of the warning signs and how to treat them.”
If one person in the marriage is injured, then the marriage’s health will be affected as well. We need to realize that it is only God who can heal us and make us whole – not our spouse. Men love to fix things, but they can’t fix their wives. Vice versa for wives trying to change, fix, or improve their husbands.
Jesus is the healer of wounded hearts. Sometimes healing from deep hurts such as parental rejection, abandonment, childhood abuse, dysfunctional relationships in adulthood, abortion, drug, alcohol, or pornography and gambling addictions may require professional counseling, spiritual deliverance, and/or pastoral accountability.
Ultimately as we seek God’s face, study His word, and obey Him, we will receive our healing. Psalm 107:20 says, “He sent His word and healed them, and delivered them from their destruction.”
2. Hydration. MarathonRookie.com says that runners get dehydrated because they underestimate how much water their bodies need during training. Married couples don’t realize how much they need Jesus’ “living waters” each day for their marriage to last. In John 4:10 (NKJV), Jesus said to the Samaritan woman at the well, “Jesus answered and said to her, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.”
3. Lack of knowledge. When you’re dating, let’s face it, your fiance’ doesn’t realize what he’s really getting himself into! He doesn’t know that you’re a clean-freak, you hate to cook, and you aren’t a morning person. After all, you go out on weekend dates to the Japanese or Italian restaurant, where they cook the delicious food, wash the dishes, and after your talks and snuggles til midnight at his house, you go home and crash – and sleep in the next morning!
Couples may see some things that concern them while they date, but they often don’t really see with their “love blinders” on. They’re too focused on how wonderful this person is, and how they’re going to be happy for the rest of their lives. A longer dating period, asking probing questions, and paying attention to little details, will help you to get to know your fiance better – and you will have less unpleasant “surprises,” such as him being a “messy” or her having a new shoes addiction – after saying “I do.”
4. Starting too fast. MarathonRookie.com says that beginner runners try to run more miles than the scheduled training. “If you feel really strong when you begin training and want to run more, PLEASE resist the temptation. By going the extra mile, you are substantially increasing the likelihood of injury.”
Going too fast in a relationship can increase your chances of being hurt, too. This is especially true in a relationship where there’s lots of intense chemistry. Lust will not see you through the years; commitment and love will! Take it slow, and get to know this person before the wedding day!
5. Wrong training program. In Luke 6:47-49 (NKJV), the story of the man building his house on the foundation of the rock, and it standing in the fierce storm is a perfect picture of a good marriage that will last. Married couples will face many storms through the years, and having their marriage built on the principles of God’s word is what will get them through these storms.
Some couples had the wrong “training program,” in that they were never taught the truth of God’s word, and don’t have a relationship with Jesus Christ. MarathonRunner.com says some runners choose a program that is more difficult than they can handle, and they wind up quitting. Jesus said, “I am the vine; you are the branches. Apart from Me you can do nothing.” We need God’s help with our marriage problems. All we have to do is come to Him in humble faith, and He will give us all we need.
6. Wrong goal. Some runners focus on finishing the marathon quickly. This is the wrong goal, and increases the chances of injury and not finishing at all. The goal of the marathon for a beginner should be just to finish. This should be our goal in marriage, too, doing all we can to prevent divorce. It takes long-term love, mutual honor, commitment, affection, and open and honest communication to make marriage work over the long haul. A great sense of humor helps, too!
Some people go into marriage with a goal of the other person making them happy, and completing them. Only God can fill us up and complete us. We need to lay aside unreasonable expectations of our husband or wife, and not put that kind of pressure on them.
We may also have other goals that are quite selfish in nature, such as our own person career or business success, to the detriment of the marriage and family – ambitiously spending all our time on personal projects to get “ahead,” while neglecting the very ones we love. Balance is the key. Time with our husband or wife lets them know we love them, and enjoy them.
7. Motivation. Just as in a run when there’s bad weather, an injury, illness, or work that can keep him from a run, and cause him to lose his motivation to continue, there are problems that occur in marriage which causes a husband or a wife to lose their motivation to continue the marriage. Financial stresses, the demands of children, relatives and friends who intrude, pressures at work, a nagging spouse, infidelity or pornography, addictions, fatigue, boredom can all play a part in one of the partners wanting to bail out of the marriage. Keep your eye on the goal; to finish strong. Never give up!
8. Lack of belief. In Mark 6: 5-6, unbelief hindered the purposes of God. People often give up far too easily and quickly today, and file for divorce. “Now He could do no mighty work there, except that He laid His hands on a few sick people and healed them. 6 And He marveled because of their unbelief. Then He went about the villages in a circuit, teaching.”
MarathonRookie.Com says that beginner runners begin training and have a hard time finishing their first five-mile run. After that, they give up, thinking they could never do a marathon. “But Jesus looked at them and said to them, “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” (Matthew 19:26, NKJV) We need to have faith and believe that God will heal our marriages.
9. Lack of support. The world is far too eager to tell you that marriage is too hard, and it’s just much better (for your sake, for your children’s sake, for your career’s sake, for your sanity’s or checking account’s sake) to get a divorce. Many married couples do not get the support they need to help their marriages succeed from family, friends, co-workers, and even professional counselors and spiritual advisors.
If you are counseling with a professional counselor who tells you to divorce your spouse for any reason other than unfaithfulness, spouse or child abuse or neglect, then RUN! Sometimes a couple may need to draw boundaries with people who are critical of their marriage, or are giving one or both of them ungodly advice. You might even have to cut off contact with them for a season, or permanently. Your marriage is your most important priority, under God.
As the marriage goes, the family goes. As the family goes, the community goes. As the community goes, the state goes. As the state goes, the nation goes. As the nation goes, the world goes! Successful marriages have far-reaching consequences!
God told Abraham that he and his descendants would be blessed forever, to all future generations! Because of Abraham’s and Sarah’s faith in and obedience to God, and due to their committed marriage, their children and all future generations were blessed!
Don’t you think their marriage might have been strained just a little when Abraham slept with Sarah’s maid, and she became pregnant with Ishmael, after Sarah had years of barrenness? Yet Sarah stayed, despite her great pain and emptiness…and God rewarded her with her own baby boy, Isaac, which means “laughter.”
10. Stretching. Beginner runners often underestimate the importance of stretching, which gives them less soreness, puts them at less risk for injury, and gives them greater flexibility and a longer stride. Stretch out your arms to Jesus and to your husband or wife. Go all out in your love and devotion. Bend, cooperate, be understanding, show mercy and forgiveness. This will help your marriage to last.
Don’t be so rigid and set in your ways, insisting that you are right all the time, that you can’t meet your spouse half-way or more. Lay your life down for the sake of your marriage. Through the years of your marriage, you will learn that “stretching” yourself in faith and love will enhance your marriage relationship, and create greater tenderness, affection, respect, and passion in your marriage.
A sprint may get you to the finish line faster, but a marathon has incredible awards. Go for the gold in marriage. Do the marathon, and win!
“Every morning in Africa, a gazelle wakes up. It knows it must outrun the fastest lion or it will be killed. Every morning in Africa, a lion wakes up. It knows it must run faster than the slowest gazelle, or it will starve. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a lion or gazelle – when the sun comes up, you’d better be running.” – Unknown
Charity Fundraiser – How to Organize a Pink Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser
Customers often ask me how to go about having a pink flamingo fundraiser for their child’s school or other charitable organization. The good news is that flamingo fundraisers are simple and everyone seems to have a good time, especially the children. No matter your personal feelings on the pink plastic lawn flamingo ornaments, and everyone does have an opinion, I have never seen anyone that could suppress a smile when they have fallen victim to a pink flamingo flocking.
The first step to having a successful pink flamingo fundraiser is to pick the flamingo “board” which consists of a president whose job it will be to organize the event, which includes making announcements about the event to the church, charitable organization, school, or whoever will be on the donating side of the equation; a secretary to keep written notes on everything that goes on, who has been flocked and who has chosen to pay insurance to avoid a flocking (more on insurance later), and to write press releases to keep the buzz going; and a treasurer whose job it will be to keep track of the funds collected from those who have been flocked and from those who have paid insurance. The board should decide the monetary amount of the donations. Lastly, we need as many flocking teams as possible consisting of at least 2 or 3 volunteers each.
The teams then get together to brainstorm, listing any and every potential flocking victim, including their addresses and phone numbers. Once the secretary has the list organized, a flier is mailed or hand delivered to all potential doners informing them that the flocking season has begun. For those victims on the list who’d prefer to avoid a grouping of pink lawn flamingos on their front yard for all the world to see, they are informed that they are able to buy a no-flock insurance policy by making a donation to the charity, or they are able to make a donation to have someone else not on the list included as a recipient of the pink birds instead.
Next your teams will need lots of pink flamingos, and the bigger your list, the more pink yard flamingos you are going to need. Ideally each team should have between 6 and 12 pairs of birds in order to properly flock someone. Pink yard flamingos are either purchased or rented depending on availability, and also whether your group plans on making this an annual event. Once everything is in place, all that remains is to stop talkin’ and start flockin’.
The secretary divides the names up on the list and gives an equal number of victims to each team. Depending on the size of your list and teams, you can flock everyone on the list in one night or it may take several months. It’s up to you. The teams then set out to flock the victims by covering their lawns with plastic pink lawn flamingos. Those victims that have woken up to find that they have fallen victim to a pink flamingo flocking fundraiser must make a donation to the charity before the birds will be removed from their yard.
It is a good idea for every team to carry a camera to capture the moment. And don’t forget to call your local newspaper to alert them to the pink flamingo flocking fundraiser at your school, church or other charitable organization. It is also important to be good neighbors and take care when placing the birds on other people’s lawns or yards. If the organization is large enough, t-shirts and hats for the teams are always a hit as is a sign stating YOU’VE JUST BEEN FLOCKED.
The most important thing is to have good time while hopefully raising money for your school, church or other charitable organization. If your school or organization needs to raise funds, this is a worthwhile event. So don’t just sit there, organize, purchase or rent pink flamingos and go and have a good time raising money.
ISP Thwarts Cyber-Terrorists
[The Crisis]
“We think that someone calling himself ‘Mr. Zilterio’ may have accessed our customer records, to include credit card numbers. He’s threatening to reveal that information to our customers and the press if we don’t pay him a large amount of money.”
That was the initial call I received from Marc Benzakein, one of the founders of linkLINE Communications, an expanding, relatively small (15,000 subscriber) but profitable Internet service provider based in Mira Loma, California (note: in their business, “profitable” is rare).
In that phone call, and a subsequent meeting with linkLINE’s management/crisis response team, I learned that:
* According to federal authorities and information available to anyone who does a search for “Zilterio” on the Internet, the same individual may have extorted as much as $4 billion from other organizations who wanted to sweep the situation under the rug for fear of losing business.
* linkLINE, with law enforcement direction, had been stringing Zilterio along for a little while identifying how he got past their security. In the process, they traced the bank account to which Zilterio wanted money wired through Russia (where he said he was from) to Yemen, a known hotbed of terrorism.
* The ISP felt strongly that it was ethically and morally wrong to give in to what could clearly be construed as “cyber-terrorism.”
* linkLINE had taken the steps necessary to ensure that the security hole which Zilterio may have exploited was plugged.
* A significant loss of customers could be devastating to linkLINE because of its still-small size.
[Crisis Response Team Meets]
As a crisis response team, we agreed that:
* linkLINE’s customers needed to be notified of the threat before Zilterio communicated with them. This meant that the entire “response package” needed to be in place between our Thursday afternoon meeting and the following Monday evening. We all wanted to move even more quickly, but double-checking some security preparations precluded any more haste. The team member in touch with Zilterio felt he could stall him as long as necessary.
* The best approach, very much in keeping with linkLINE’s operating philosophy, was to express compassion for the concern this might cause customers, provide them with information they would need as a consequence of the situation, while also calling for them to unite with linkLINE in combating cyber-terrorism.
* Close coordination would need to be made with the security offices for the four major credit card companies so that (a) linkLINE customers would have the least-possible work to do regarding the possible exposure of their credit card numbers and (b) that linkLINE’s relationships with the credit card companies remained sound.
Pre-Announcement Activities
During three intense days of preparation:
* linkLINE management contacted the four credit card companies, who were very appreciative of linkLINE’s proactive response, agreed to put a special watch on linkLINE customer credit card numbers to see if they were fraudulently abused, and assured linkLINE that customers would not be held liable for any such fraud.
* A Customer Alert letter was drafted for distribution on Day 1
* A press release was drafted for distribution in the early morning of Day 2
* A Customer Q&A was drafted in preparation for posting on linkLINE’s website on Day 2
* A special Customer Service Response Guide was created and customer service reps trained on its use.
* linkLINE’s crisis response team identified other key stakeholders, besides customers, who might need to be called or contacted when the news was released, and prepared to make those communications.
* Marc Benzakein was trained to be the primary spokesperson on the situation, with another member of the team as backup spokesperson.
The Announcement and Results
Zilterio did not act during the preparation period, and linkLINE was able to launch its crisis communications campaign.
* In the late evening of Day 1 and early morning of Day 2, respectively, the Customer Alert went out by email and the press release by PR Newswire (California circuit only, as 95% of their customers were in-state, and knowing that even the California circuit also goes to Internet news sites and certain other key media).
* While customer call volume did go up, it was not overwhelming; linkLINE had contingency plans for what to do if it backed up, but the Customer Alert, combined with the Customer Q&A, apparently satisfied the vast majority of customers.
* Most of the calls and emails that DID come in were highly complimentary of linkLINE’s response. Some examples:
* “In today’s world of competition and LOVE of money very few companies are up front when they have a problem that could affect their business. YOU GUYS ARE THE EXCEPTION. Thanks for letting us all know the truth. Because of people like you I feel much safer on the NET. THANKS AGAIN.”
* “I would like to commend you on your handling of the Zilterio blackmail incident. Prompt and full disclosure through email and your website is the exact way to go. This kind of professionalism makes me happy to continue with linkLINE as my ISP. Nothing is 100% secure; what separates the pros from the rest is the response to a security breach. Your response measured up in every respect.”
* There were some people who were initially very disgruntled, but linkLINE execs did a great job of communicating in a caring and informative manner that made customers more comfortable.
* A few credit cards were voluntarily (by customers) or involuntarily (by banks, when they were also ATM cards) suspended, but even those customers were understanding. And as part of their preparation, linkLINE had made it easy to switch to another credit card (securely) or use another method of payment.
Two weeks later, linkLINE had no net loss in customers and thereafter continued to enjoy its usual level of growth.
