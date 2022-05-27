News
CRPF Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job in CRPF without examination, salary will be 75000, know here others details
CRPF Recruitment 2022: Before applying, candidates must read all these important things carefully. Under this recruitment process, candidates can get jobs in CRPF.
CRPF Recruitment 2022: There is good news for the youth who are looking for jobs in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). For this, CRPF has sought applications to fill the posts of Deputy Commandants (DC) (CRPF Recruitment 2022). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (CRPF Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of CRPF, crpf.gov.in. The application process for these posts (CRPF Recruitment 2022) has started.
Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (CRPF Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link Also, you can also see the official notification (CRPF Recruitment 2022) through this link Under this recruitment (CRPF Recruitment 2022) process, walk-in interview will be conducted for a total of 11 posts.
Important Dates for CRPF Recruitment 2022
DIGP, GC, CRPF, Jharoda Kalan, New Delhi – 19 May and 20 May 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm
DIGP, GC, CRPF, Guwahati, Assam – 25 May and 26 May 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm
DIGP, GC, CRPF, Hyderabad, Telangana – 01 June to 02 June 9 AM to 6 PM
Vacancy Details for CRPF Recruitment 2022
Total No. of Posts- 11
Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Recruitment 2022
M.Tech / ME degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with minimum 5 years experience in planning, construction and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BOQs, contract documents / NITs etc.
Age Limit for CRPF Recruitment 2022
Candidates age should be 45 years.
Salary for CRPF Recruitment 2022
Candidates will get Rs. 75000/- will be given.
New traffic rules: 2000 rupees challan can be deducted even for driving a vehicle wearing a helmet, know the new rule
New traffic rules: 2000 rupees challan can be deducted even for driving a vehicle wearing a helmet, know the new rule
New traffic rules: Under the New Motor Vehicle Act, it is mandatory for two wheeler drivers to drive a vehicle wearing a helmet. Along with this, it is necessary for the person sitting behind to wear a helmet.
You must be aware that the traffic police can deduct your challan for not wearing a helmet, but do you know that even wearing a helmet can deduct your challan? Don’t be surprised… Actually, according to the new traffic rule, even wearing a helmet, a challan of Rs 2000 can be deducted. Why will the challan be deducted even when wearing a helmet? Today we are going to give you complete information about it.
According to the new traffic rule, if the two-wheeler driver is wearing a helmet and he does not tie the helmet strip, it also comes in violation of the rule. For breaking this rule, a full Rs 1000 can be challaned under the 194D Motor Vehicle Act.
Now you must be thinking that if this is a challan of only one thousand, then let us tell you that according to the new traffic rule, you can be challaned for 1000 rupees even if you wear any inferior quality helmet.
Therefore, whenever you buy a helmet, first check its quality. The helmet should bear the BIS registration mark, which completely protects your head. Otherwise your challan will be deducted under 194D MVA.
At the same time, the rules were also changed by the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways to carry children below four years of age on two-wheelers. According to the new traffic rules, two-wheeler drivers are required to use a harness belt along with a helmet to carry children.
Along with this, it is mandatory to keep the speed of the vehicle up to 40 kmph during this time. Violation of this rule is punishable with a fine of Rs 1000 and the driver’s DL can also be suspended for three months.
Invoice deducted or not, know how
If you want to check whether your challan has not been deducted, then you can visit the official website of Transport Corporation Go to the site and select the option of Check Challan Status.
After this, select the option of Challan Number, Vehicle Number or Driving License Number. Fill the information asked on the number option. After this, the status will appear as soon as you click on Get Detail.
If your challan has been deducted, then you go to the official website of the Transport Department and fill the captcha code with the necessary information related to the challan.
Then click on Gate Details. After this a new page will open, where you will have to fill the details of the challan. Select the challan you want to pay. Along with the challan, you will see the option of online payment, after clicking on it, you will have to fill the information related to the payment. After confirming the payment, you can fill the challan online.
Second Life Ranker Chapter 120: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 31 May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.
This Countdown will help you track the release of Second Life Ranker Chapter 120.
Second Life Ranker is originally a fiction, action, and adventure-based novel composed by Nong Nong and Sa Doyeon (Korean author). It revolves around Cha Yeon-woo and his younger twin brother Jeong-woo. There are other four side characters as well who support Yeon-woo. Second life Ranker was initially released on October 16, 2017.
Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Release Date
Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 is officially dated to be released on May 31, 2022. New episodes along with their English translation releases every Friday (it takes a day more sometimes) all over the globe, but on different timelines.
Viewers from China, Korea, and Japan get the episodes in their native languages. Translated Manga is out on Saturdays. All the previous 113 chapters are released weekly by Tapas Media.
- Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: Noon
- Central Daylight Time: 11 AM
- British Summer Time: 5 PM
Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Raw Scan Release Date
As the release date for Chapter 120 of Second Life Ranker is set for 31 May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.
Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.
Second life ranker has it all man. Art, story, comedy and dope powers #secondliferanker pic.twitter.com/wwxMqqjDAj
— Cazz (@w0rld_gone_mvd) April 26, 2021
Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Plot
If we watch the lives of twin brothers initially in The Second Life Rankers, it has got skills, cultivation of rare artifacts funny moments, a good love interest, and so on. The Second Life Ranker’s objective plot is based on revenge. Yeon-woo’s twin brother disappeared five to seven years ago.
Because of this, he has been devastated to know about his death notice. He somehow copes up with the loss and is later on, given a pocket watch. He witnesses that there’s more to what happened with his brother’s death. Originally, his brother was betrayed while completing in the Tower of Sun God.
Now it’s Yeon-woo’s turn to utilize his brother’s leftover knowledge and navigate through the path of the Tower of the Sun Gods. It is yet to see if he got enough tactics and experience to reach the summit. Simultaneously, defeating his brother’s enemies and all those who stand as an obstacle.
The main character has the power to level up. The episode focuses more on the protagonist than the world or other characters. He becomes overpowered because of his training and choices. He has also had an upper hand. He’s a lone wolf who preferred to complete the objective alone.
RELEASE — SECOND LIFE RANKER
Yeonwoo’s brother was betrayed while competing in the Tower of the Sun God. Now it’s Yeonwoo’s turn to climb the tower and avenge his brother!
Available as Wait-For-Free! 18 episodes are out now! pic.twitter.com/Qqi2qcSIMh
— Tapas Media (@tapas_app) January 30, 2021
The main character’s brother was killed in another world, all while climbing some sort of tower. Now the main character goes to that world and is seeking revenge for him. This plot isn’t based on reincarnation, but since they are twins other characters are in an inertial phase to believe it’s reincarnation.
Where to Read Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Online?
As for the record, the previous English translation of Second Life Ranker is published online recently you can read it on the Tapis website.
We don’t support piracy so you should read the manhwa officially on Line Webtoon. Tapas.io does have an official English translation of the comic, however; you might have to get a subscription to the platform.
Before The Latest Chapter of Second Life Ranker Releases Know More About the Protagonist
Cha Yeon-woo
Cha Yeon-charm is the primary hero of Second Life Ranker. Before entering the Obelisk, he served in the military and later on went to get on the payback for his more youthful twin sibling.
Yeon-charm later turned into a ‘Player and stirred as a human favored with the mythical beast bloodline in the wake of getting the powers from the pocket watch of Cha Jeong-charm. He keeps on climbing the tower getting back at the people who double-crossed his sibling and killed him.
Yeon-charm is a focused and decided individual who significantly values his loved ones.
Yeon-charm was not the same as his more youthful sibling who did everything easily. He frequently needed to attempt again and again to take care of an issue, however, he made an effort not to show the endeavors he made, imagining he was doing fine. Not at all like his more youthful sibling who could be sorted as a characteristic virtuoso, every one of his accomplishments all came from being a diligent employee through which he had the option to accomplish results that are intelligent of his work.
Anyway, notwithstanding his fairly progressed acumen and strategic virtuoso, Yeon-woo really does to be sure have a puerile side, where he was noted to have an exceptionally terrible feeling of creative mind while naming things and has a propensity of naming things with names generally however up by babies.
Stay With Stanford Arts Review For More Updates
Tomorrow On Netflix Review: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?
Kim Tea–Yoon and Sung Chi–hyuk and Yoon Ji–on has directed the series Tomorrow. This show is a mix of so many genres like drama, fantasy, action, and comedy. This series is based on a webtoon with the same name Tomorrow written by Llama and Naver has published it. The series Tomorrow started airing on the 1st of April 2022 exclusively available on Netflix. The series consists of 16 episodes and each episode is a minimum of 55 minutes to 65 minutes.
Tomorrow is what a Japanese manga would be named an Isekai Story. The main character travels to another world then he gets enrolled by an organization from that world to complete new missions and quests.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Just like any other K–drama the series Tomorrow has its unique storyline and fan base. With the massive success of South Korean dramas (K–dramas), Like Squid Games and All Of Us Are Dead. Netflix has been pushing out more and more content for its consumers so they can get a kick out of new genres. One of the most recent huge talking points for Netflix’s new releases is Tomorrow, This is an MBC (The Middle East Broadcasting Centre) fantasy show which has been airing on Netflix on the 1st of April this year, and the last episode of Tomorrow came on 21st of May this year.
The series Tomorrow is unique and stands out with a similarly known theory which includes Grim Reapers. The series Tomorrow has three Grim Reapers and they work together as the sole members of the afterlife’s newly formed Risk Management Team, The three Grim Reapers help people to not end their valuable lives and guide them to live their specified lifespan to reduce the overcrowding of the underworld.
How Many Episodes Does The Show Have?
The series Tomorrow has 16 episodes and each episode lasts somewhere between 55 minutes to 65 minutes (1 hour and 5 minutes). But it is difficult to binge-watch all the episodes as every episode will cover different troubled characters’ life stories. Some viewers might find it hard to watch and binge-watching all the episodes may impact the consumer’s state of mind.
The Grim Reaper concept is not a new one that we see in the series Tomorrow, There are so many Grim Reaper themed stories in K–dramas and there are some quite popular shows like The Uncanny Counter, Goblin, Blac,k, and many more But the series Tomorrow portrays the Grim Reapers concept differently by discussing the social issues faced by different people on day to day basis.
Plot Summary Of The Show
The series Tomorrow shows different social issues and problems in almost every episode covering many aspects. The covered how a TV producer wanted to take his life due to the trouble caused by her old school bully. A grieving husband yearning to join his read wife, to a sorrowing woman overwhelmed by the idea that she may have sent her friend to her death bed at the hands of the Japanese imperial army, has been covered by the series Tomorrow.
We suggest you consider streaming the series Tomorrow available on Netflix however, this series is not for everyone as some viewers find this tiresome and unhappy due to the lack of running plotline, But this can be a great recommendation if you wish to see something new from the South Korean Drama realm.
What Our Critic Has To Say?
People are having mixed opinions about the series Tomorrow. Some audiences are giving positive reviews whereas some audiences are giving negative reviews.
The positive reviews state that Tomorrow speaks up and brings to the discussion the topics that are present in people’s lives. However, when those people talk about it, how does society dismiss them.
The negative reviews state that people are not happy that this show has used the real names who are still alive. Well, the fillers of homicidal death lists are just plain abhorrent and unethical.
