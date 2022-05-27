Finance
Defective Airbag Case
Many factors contribute to determining whether or not you should decide to file a lawsuit because your airbag did not deploy.
These are the factors that will help you decide whether to take legal action:
1. Under normal circumstances, should the airbag have deployed in this type of crash?
2. Why didn’t the airbag deploy?
3. If the airbag had worked, could I have been less injured?
4. Are the injuries caused by the defective airbag serious enough or life threatening enough to be worth the cost of pursuing a defective airbag lawsuit?
1. Under normal circumstances, should the airbag have deployed in the crash?
Prior to deciding whether to file a product liability lawsuit for a defective airbag, it is best to examine the facts about the incident to know for sure there the airbag did not work properly. In other words, should the airbag have deployed in the crash? Oftentimes, to answer this question, an investigator is used to examine the evidence. The speed that the car was traveling at is an important element to consider. A typical airbag will deploy if the car is traveling at a speed equal to or slower than 14 mph. Moreover, the type of impact plays a role in whether an airbag will deploy. The airbags in the front of the vehicle should deploy in frontal impact crashes. Therefore, if you were traveling at a speed of or over 14 mph and were hit in the front of your vehicle, then the frontal airbags should have deployed. However, if you experienced a crash in the rear of your vehicle, then your airbag may not have gone off because it was not made for this type of accident. Newer vehicles also have side airbags, so it is necessary to determine where the airbags are located in the car and analyze their effectiveness according to the type of accident that occurred.
2. Why didn’t the airbag deploy?
You need to prove that there is something wrong with the airbag that caused it to not deploy even if you simply think that it should have in the accident that you had. You need to have an expert with an engineering background testify that there is something wrong with the airbag. It can be expensive to have experts in this field to come and give a testimony on your behalf. Therefore, if you were not severely injured, it would not be wise to spend the money on attempting to prove that the airbag should have worked.
3. If the airbag had worked, could I have been less injured?
In order to prove that you would have incurred less injuries if the airbag had gone off, medical experts should also be asked to provide a testimony to provide evidence of this fact.
4. Are the injuries caused by the defective airbag serious enough or life threatening enough to be worth the cost of pursuing a defective airbag lawsuit?
As you can see, airbag cases are complex, and costly to pursue. It may not be worth it to pursue a lawsuit of this kind, even if you believe that you have a strong claim. In other words, if the injuries that you sustained as a result of the airbag not deploying were not substantial, then the cost of going through the legal process could be more than the settlement. On the other hand, if you did in fact experience serious injuries or one of the passengers was killed, you should consider pursuing a case and should contact a personal injury lawyer immediately.
Marketing Online With a Funnel Strategy, Is It Still Viable As of Today..?
I’ve been getting a lot of questions on the forums where we participate in, and also we’re getting a lot of questions from our brand new affiliates.
Is what is actually is a sales funnel.
So I wanted to go through and break it down in theory, in practice of how it is structured and show some effective sales funnel landing pages.
And then what are the actual numbers of how does this work and why is it beneficial for our business.
So, the process is we have a product and we want to create awareness in the marketplace.
And then once somebody is aware of it, to generate interest for that prospective customer.
And then once we have that prospective customer’s interests, then we want them to make a decision and then take action on that decision.
And once they take action, then we see the benefits of the sales funnel process.
So the structure…
LANDING PAGE
First we have a Landing Page.
And the landing page, the only thing that we’re trying to do is get an email address.
So we want to make a promise that if they give us their email address, we’ll give them a valuable piece of information that they liked.
And it doesn’t cost very much.
Maybe it’s free, maybe it’s a $1, that sort of thing.
But we want to make it very valuable.
So people will trade us their email address because they know that we’re going to contact them in the future.
THANK YOU PAGE
Once we have that email address, then we want to take them to a thank you page that might have an offer on it.
So in other words, we promised them something for their email and then we send them to a thank you page and they say, thank you very much.
Here’s the thing you wanted, but, by the way, would you like to actually take a look at
this thing that might make your life better or solve your problem?
ORDER PAGE
And then from that they can go to an order page to actually purchase that.
And then what we always want to do is on the order page to increase our per ticket value is we give them the product that they want, but then ask them if they want to bump on another product that will help the one that they’re buying.
And it’s called an order bump.
And what we’ve seen through split testing is 20 to 30% of people will actually take the order bump if offered.
UPSELL PAGE
Then once they complete the order, then they can be taken to an upsell page for an additional product that would help them out with the product they just purchased.
And then of course, if they take that, we see about 30 to 35% of the people actually taken an Upsell.
But once they’ve taken it, then you can take them to a thank you page.
DOWNSELL PAGE
Now let’s say that somebody didn’t take the upsell.
Well, instead of letting them go, let’s take them to a down sell page.
So maybe they’re ready to buy, but they’re not wanting to spend that much money.
So we take them to an offer that might be more of the same but a steeper discount, that sort of thing.
And what we’ve seen is that 15 to 20% of the people will actually take a down sell in addition to offer.
If we just make that offer to them.
And of course then we can take them to a thank you page.
So now what about the 95% of people that didn’t buy the first time they came through?
Because we all know that 95% of the traffic that comes to our landing pages doesn’t actually
make a decision because they’ve got to go through their buying cycle.
So what do we do with the 95% of people that don’t buy our product when they first see it?
Well, that’s why we collected the email.
So that we can put them into an email smart list and then we can now send them messages
via email for the next day, two or three in an automated system.
Then make that offer to come back and buy that product.
So maybe they weren’t ready to buy initially.
But you can give them additional information over the next couple of days that might persuade them to buy your product.
But what if they don’t buy the product?
Well, they’re not gone and then we can make them a different offer
And then send them a series of other emails that might be related to the product that
they didn’t buy or might be something completely different.
Well, what if they don’t buy that product?
Well, then we can send them a different offer.
Because they’re in our email list.
We now have the ability to send them offers whenever we want.
And the thing is, if you don’t get to spammy, where they’re gonna opt out of your list,
if you provide them value, they’ll stay on your list forever.
So the process goes, you can actually send out different offers with an automated system, so that you can provide value to these people.
And of course, that’s how we generate revenues for our business.
So the key thing is, is the landing page.
So let’s take a look at the structure of a great landing page.
First is we want to have a hook, something to get people’s attention.
And then we want to tell them a story.
Why our product is going to be good for the problem that they came to our website for.
Of course then we want to make an offer.
So really all of business really boils down to these three simple rules.
1. Learn how to get somebody’s attention
2. Tell them a story that builds belief, emotion and trust
3. Then sell them something they want, that’s absolutely irresistible to them.
So again, let’s take a look at some really good examples of great landing pages.
So here we have one right here, the 10 minute cache system.
THE HOOK
Discover how to make real money online in 10 minutes.
That grabs your attention.
THE STORY
Brand new from number one international bestselling author, Yoan Chia.
THE OFFER
Enter your email address to learn how to get the actual system.
We take a look over here and don’t let anything dull your sparkle.
Obviously in eBook.
THE OFFER
The Free eBook from Dorian Virtue.
So this is another document that she’s put out and another book that she’s put out.
THE STORY
You’ll discover why you’re addicted to drama, how your past traumas led to a high drama stress filled life,
and how to ultimately break free from these patterns and live a life that reflects your divine sparkle.
So again, there’s a story where we’re talking about, here’s the problem, here’s your story and
what you’re going to learn and what you’re going to get at the end.
THE OFFER
Enter your email address to receive the free eBook.
Don’t let anything dull your sparkle.
Here’s one from how to flip houses.
THE HOOK
A secret confession
And of course this is illustrated with an image of a video with a play button that can’t actually be played.
THE STORY
I’ve discovered a loophole in the $787 billion stimulus bill that allows me to flip 10 to 15 REO,
bank owned foreclosure properties every single month.
And if you’re interested in real estate, that would get your attention and you would want to learn more.
THE OFFER
Enter your our email address to receive the free digital video that he references above and how to flip houses from your home.
Let’s look at the actual numbers.
Let’s say that…
200 people put their email address into your landing page.
Then 5% of those people decided to buy right away.
And let’s say your product was $27.
Well, if you had 5% of the people buy, of the 200 people that came,
you probably spend two to $300 on ads getting traffic to your website.
So you actually made $270 from the 5% of the people that bought first time.
Of those 10 people that bought your initial product, well, they’re in a buying mood.
So why not make them an additional offer?
So let’s say you’ve got another more extensive product, maybe a course that you can sell for $297.
So let’s say that of the 10 people that bought your initial product, now they’re going to buy,
one person will actually buy your program for $297.
So here are the numbers.
You spend $300 on advertising to get people to your landing page.
You made 10 sales at $27 and one sale at $297 for a total of $567.
So now you’re already profitable by over $267.
And…
You now have collected 200 email addresses that you can now market to for free.
Are you seeing how incredible the sales funnel processes is?
And that is the beauty of a sales funnel, and that’s why we use them.
Now, what is the best program that we’ve used?
And we’ve tested lots of different programs from hard coding websites, to WordPress and a lot of different software programs.
But the best program that we found to put together all the different pieces you need to create effective sales funnels is clickfunnels.
I’ll put a ink in the author description below
Check it out for yourself
Click funnels has a 14 day free trial.
Go ahead and click the link below and you can actually go and start your 14 day free trial.
Now one of the things we’ve discovered is that it’s a little bit of a startup to actually learn any software program.
Click funnels is no different.
So what we’ve done is we’ve put together 13 step-by-step videos of how to start your click funnels quickly.
So in your free 14 day trial, going through our videos,
which is going to take you about an hour and a half, maybe two hours,
go through all the videos, but you’ll then be able to hit the ground running with click funnels.
And actually get set up in the first 24 hours.
So now you’ve got 13 days to really test out your landing page, your entire sales process,
and start generating some revenues before your free trial ends.
Hopefully this helpful For Business.
Reasons Why Your Two Wheeler Insurance Claim Is Rejected
Two wheeler insurance offers excellent financial cover to protect your vehicle from unexpected events such as road accidents/collision, damages, third party liability, etc. but a denial from your insurer to settle the claim can be the big jolt. Therefore, it is imperative to be careful while buying a plan and you must also re-examine the details of the policy held by you.
Here are five common reasons why your claim can be rejected.
- Getting your vehicle repaired on your own after the accident: It is the most common mistake that many of you make. You tend to repair your bike on your own and then inform the insurance company about the settlement. As a result of this, the insurer cannot trace back the accident and the repairs and eventually reject your claim. To avoid such situation, always inform the insurance company before getting the car repaired. The company professional will inspect the damage from their end, evaluate the cost of damage and help you get the best deal for repairing the damage caused to your bike.
- Drunk driving: If a person is found drunk at the time of an accident, then an insurance company has all the right to reject the claim. Many times, people try to hide that they were drunk while riding a bike. This may work in some cases where the accident is minor and the driver does not get to see any police or hospital. But in the other case, hospitals exhibit this information to police and then you cannot expect insurance coverage. Rather a tough criminal action can be instigated against you if you hide such a thing.
- When you miss transferring your name in the policy copy: People keen on buying used bikes invest can face a claim rejection in future if they forget to transfer their name in the policy copy. In such cases where transfer formalities have not been done, the policy is considered invalid and will not help you to settle the claim.
- Forget to notify the claim within specified time: Always notify the claim within 48 hours to 72 hours of the damage. If you fail to do so, insurance companies can reject your claim. Also, if you damage your car in a crash and the engine gets damaged too, but you continue driving it, thus causing further damage to the car. The policy claim will automatically be rejected by the insurer.
- Driving License: Driving licenses are valid for a longer duration. After this period, you need to renew it. It is important because if your vehicle meets an accident during the time and your driving license is not valid, then two wheeler insurance will be rendered useless and it can be the prime reason behind the rejection of your claim too.
Though buying two wheeler insurance is an extremely smart step as it can save you from much unaccounted for and sudden costs, but they don’t make you or your bike bulletproof. Be honest and safe, instead of being careless and reckless. Insurance companies will love you for it and help you the most.
What Is Boat Builders Insurance?
“What is Boat Builders Insurance?” I was asked at a networking event recently. Well of course the obvious response would be a rather glib “Insurance for people that build boats” but, thankfully,I took a little time to pause before answering as the answer is, perhaps, not quite as straightforward as one might think.
First of all, we have to ask ourselves “What is a boat builder?” This is important because there are a lot of marine businesses who include that activity in their business description but repair boats rather than actually build them. Similarly there are people who build boats but do not describe themselves as boat builders. For example a shipwright may build or repair vessels – these could either be leisure-craft – what we would normally term a boat – or a larger commercial vessel which we would describe as a ship. We can also add to the mix those craftsmen who restore boats rather than build them from scratch as well as those individuals or businesses that will “fit-out” a shell of a vessel, either for their own use or as part of their commercial activities.
So, Boat Builders Insurance is a specific insurance solution that may form part of a larger insurance programme for individuals or businesses that conduct one or more of the following activities but may not necessarily describe themselves as a boat builder:
• Manufacture or building of leisure-craft and/or some commercial vessels.
• Restoration of vessels such as classic or historic craft.
• Refitting of leisure-craft.
• Boat fit-out.
Whichever of those activities listed above are being conducted the structure of the Boat Builders Insurance solution is a standard format. It will provide specialised cover for physical damage and for third party liability. Let’s have a look at the elements of what the Market terms Builders Risks in turn:
Physical Damage:
Insurance policy wordings will obviously vary from insurer to insurer and should be checked for the precise scope of cover, conditions and exclusions. However, broadly speaking a Boat Builders Insurance Policy will provide “All Risks” cover in respect of physical loss or damage to vessels under construction including hulls and machinery, gear and equipment. It may also, depending on the policy wording, cover any associated moulds and moulding tools. Other cover provided under the Physical Damage part of the cover may include specialised provision for costs such as:
• Repairing or replacing any defective part that is condemned due to discovery of a latent defect during the boat’s construction. Faulty welds, however, would more than likely be excluded.
• The costs of completing the launch of the insured vessel under construction following the failure of a launching operation and the cost of inspecting the bottom of the vessel after a grounding if reasonably incurred specifically for that purpose.
• Loss of or damage to the boat in build due to faulty design of any part or parts of the vessel and the cost of salvage of the boat in build reasonably incurred in preventing or minimising any loss that may be recoverable under the Boat Builders Insurance.
• Loss of or damage to the vessel whilst in transit between the build location and a launch point for sea trials.
The insured values of the vessels under construction will normally be based on the total value of vessels in build at any one time (work in progress if you like) and the maximum value of any single vessel in build.
This would normally be the completion value – i.e. the build or restoration cost – and not the sale value. However, in some cases a boat builder may require payment in instalments at various stages of a build by the beneficial owner of the vessel. Where this happens the sum insured may reflect the payments made by the beneficial owner and, towards the end of the build, will possibly mean the sum insured is higher than the build cost as the interest of the owner should be noted on the policy schedule and certificate.
On higher value builds and refits it may be possible to structure the sum insured (and therefore the premium) around the cost/value of the build at various stages. I arranged cover for one superyacht builder where an initial premium down-payment was made followed by additional premium instalments which were levied at periodical value declarations by the builder.
Third Party Liability:
This part of the cover should cover the legal liabilities of the owner of the boat in build arising from physical loss or damage to third party property and/or death or bodily injuries to third parties whilst the vessel is afloat for the purposes of being worked upon or while underway on sea trials. It should also cover any reasonable costs incurred in removing and disposing of the wreck of the vessel or any neglect or failure to raise or remove the wreck. The limit of indemnity for Third Party Liability will usually be a minimum of £3,000,000 but where higher value vessels are the subject of the insurance then more appropriate indemnity limits should be sourced.
Stand-Alone or Combined Solution?
Individuals who are restoring or fitting-out their own leisure-craft can obtain Builders Risk insurance by way of some leisure-craft insurance policies. Cover would include hull and machinery to an agreed completion value and third party liability too. Individuals should seek advice as to any Employers Liability Insurance requirements that may arise in the event of any work being carried out by subcontractors or volunteers.
Commercial ventures, charities and trusts can include their Builders Risk cover on a combined Marine Trade Insurance policy where cover for their Property, Business Interruption, Public, Products and Employers Liability Insurances could also be placed. Stand-alone options are also available and it is advisable for boat builders to seek advice from a specialist Marine Trades Insurance broker to ensure their insurance programme is correctly aligned to the needs and goals of the business.
