DUI – How Much Will It Cost Me?

There are several costs associated with both a DUI arrest as well as in a DUI conviction. Here is a listing of some of the common expenses associated with a DUI:

Increased insurance rates – If you are convicted of a DUI your car insurance rates will go up. This is because the insurance company will consider you a much higher risk. There also may be additional effort required on the part of your insurance company to continuously confirm the insurance coverage to the State. The high insurance rates will usually last for several years.

Driver education – In many states if you are convicted of DUI you are required to enroll and complete a several hour driver education course.

Alcohol and drug counseling – If you are convicted of a DUI you may be required to enroll and complete an alcohol and drug education course. The cost of the course will depend on your history of drug and alcohol use, and may be several thousands of dollars.

Interlock device – In some States you will be required to install a device in your vehicle to check your breath alcohol leven before you can drive if you are convicted. You will be responsible for the cost of installing this device and for regular system inspections.

Court costs and fines – If you are convicted of a DUI you will be responsible for paying a large fine to the Court. This fine may be several thousands of dollars depending on the State you are in and the type of DUI you are charged with.

Administrative hearings – If your license was suspended before your DUI trial in some states you can request an administrative hearing to contest of challenge the suspension. You will be responsible for the filing fees and other costs associated with this hearing.

License fees – If you are convicted of DUI and your license is suspended you may be required to pay a fee to your state’s motor vehicle department for a temporary license or to have your driver’s license restored.

Attorney’s fees – If you wish to challenge your DUI arrest in Court, and avoid most of the penalties associated with a DUI arrest, you are going to want to hire a DUI defense attorney. Your attorney’s fee is part of the cost of a DUI arrest.

Wrecker bill – After a DUI arrest your car will be towed by the police. You will have to pay the wrecker bill and any costs for overnight storage.