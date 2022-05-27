Ethereum Dives 10%, Why ETH Might Test $1,500

Ethereum extended decline below the $1,820 support against the US Dollar. ETH tested $1,730 and remains at a risk of more downsides in the near term.

Ethereum gained bearish momentum and declined below $1,820.

The price is now trading below $1,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,910 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair is struggling and remains at a risk of more losses below $1,700.

Ethereum Price Gains Bearish Momentum

Ethereum remained below the $2,000 resistance zone and 100 hourly simple moving average. As a result, there was a sharp bearish reaction below the $1,920 support.

The bears were able to push the price below $1,820 and $1,800. The price declined over 10% and traded below $1,750. A low is formed near $1,727 and the price is now consolidating losses. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,770 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,911 swing high to $1,727 low.

The next major resistance is near the $1,820 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,911 swing high to $1,727 low.

The main resistance is now forming near the $1,920 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,910 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. A close above the $1,920 level could open the doors for a steady increase.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

In the stated case, ether price could rise towards the $2,000 resistance zone. Any more gains may perhaps send it towards the key $2,085 resistance zone.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to recover above the $1,820 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,730 zone.

The next major support is near the $1,700 level. A downside break below the $1,700 level might call for another sharp decline. In the stated case, the price could dive towards the $1,650 level. Any more losses may perhaps call for a move to $1,500.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 40 level.

Major Support Level – $1,720

Major Resistance Level – $1,820