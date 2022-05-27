News
Everything Everywhere All At Once Post Credit Scene
Choices decide destiny, and destiny creates reality, but what would you think of a situation where they are multiple choices, and therefore there are multiple destinies and ultimately multiple realities. The concept of multiverses or alternative universes has always allured the masses.
The idea that the alternate realities corresponding to different choices exist in parallel universes has always enticed the audience.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is an absurdist comedy-drama film; written and directed by the duo Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, popularly known as the Daniels, dealing with the same subject, i.e. The existence of Multiple Parallel Universes Corresponding to the entire set of choices that each person could make.
The Idea
The idea behind this Movie was to explore how our choices decide our future; and inspite of choices being multiple, only one manifests itself as a reality to us.
Multiverse or the idea of multiple parallel realities and the possibility of transitioning from one to another (labelled in the film as verse jump) can have unprecedented consequences on The One Reality the person chooses for themself.
The Movie incredible though it might be, can be slightly disappointing to its fans; as the Movie does not have any post-credit scene or any hint of a sequel in the future.
The Cast
The Movie stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan in the key roles of Evelyn Wang, Waymond Wang and Joy Wang, respectively.
Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles.
The Movie
The Movie, which hit the theatres in the USA on 30th March 2022, was widely acclaimed and praised for its nuanced portrayal of the concept of parallel universes coupled with the elements of various genres; including science fiction and fantasy comedy, all bundled into an impressive storyline.
The film follows how a Chinese American woman dealing with the IRS suddenly has to switch into multiple parallel universes; to save the world from bizarre happenings and utter chaos and desecrate one reality from another with the entire world at stake.
With a running time of over two hours; the Movie is divided into 3 main sections corresponding to the Movie’s title.
Everything
It focuses on the giving the setting of the entire plot,; complete with how Evelyn Wang struggles to make ends meet of her business of laundromat now under the investigation of IRS spear headed by Inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre, her marriage with Waymond in shambles, her overbearing father Gong Gong’s overbearing presence and her daughter insisting on ingratiating her girlfriend; Becky into their family and lives.
On experiencing a Waymond from Alternate Universe, she comes to know of her JobuTupaki, an alternate version of her daughter Joy. Under stress and resentment, the latter somehow developed the ability to experience all the universes together; and even manipulate the matter therein. Evelyn’s struggle ensues as Alpha Raymond from the alternate Universe sees potential in This version of Evelyn in stopping Jobu Topaki from messing the entire set of Universes up.
Everywhere
This focuses on how Evelyn has to verse jump from one Universe to another to stop Jobu Tupaki. Struggling with the jump into Alternate Universes, Evelyn’s mind bears the brunt. Still, somehow she manages to fight the minions of Jobu; all the while experiencing what could have been her reality if he choices had been different; including being a Kungfu Master, Movie Star and even romantically involved with the inspector, Deirdre Beaubeirdre messing with her mind making her resentment mount higher at her choice to leave China with Waymond.
She learns that within Jobu exists her daughter, who longed to be understood and cared for instead of judged.
Evelyn struggles on two fronts, her resentments and demons and Jobu Topaki’s but ultimately grounds herself and manages to convince Jobu Tupaki that She is there for her in any and every Universe.
All At Once
The plot starts to seal all ends as the relationships of the Wang family improve; including her marriage having a fighting chance and Becky being accepted.
Post Credit Scene – Why Not
While it is common for several movies to have a post-credit scene to keep an avenue open for future sequels; this Movie does not have any post-credit scene. The entire plot seals its open endings by the last section of the Movie; it is quite improbable for the Movie to have any future sequels or spin-offs.
Another argument supporting the non-existence of a post-credit scene or a sequel in the future is the directorial and writing history of the duo, Daniels. They have always been known to experiment with new genres and plots for their upcoming projects. It is quite safe to assume that the story; though beautiful and thought-provoking, has ended in the movie’s last section of the Movie.
Police face questions over response to Texas school shooting
By JAKE BLEIBERG, JIM VERTUNO and ELLIOT SPAGAT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement authorities faced mounting questions and criticism Thursday over how much time elapsed before they stormed a Texas elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.
Separately, after two days of unclear and contradictory accounts from police, a Texas law enforcement official said that an armed school district officer did not encounter or exchange fire with the attacker, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, before he entered Robb Elementary in the town of Uvalde, as previously reported.
But many other details about the timing of events and the police response remained murky. The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
During the siege, which ended when a U.S. Border Patrol team burst in and shot the gunman to death, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.
“Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.
Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner: “There were more of them. There was just one of him.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.
“The bottom line is law enforcement was there,” McCraw said. “They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.”
But a department spokesman said Thursday that authorities were still working to clarify the timeline of the attack, uncertain whether that period of 40 minutes to an hour began when the gunman reached the school, or earlier, when he shot his grandmother at home.
“Right now we do not have an accurate or confident timeline to provide to say the gunman was in the school for this period,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN.
Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz did not give a timeline but said repeatedly that the tactical officers from his agency who arrived at the school did not hesitate. He said they moved rapidly to enter the building, lining up in a “stack” behind an agent holding up a shield.
“What we wanted to make sure is to act quickly, act swiftly, and that’s exactly what those agents did,” Ortiz told Fox News.
But a law enforcement official said that once in the building, the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the investigation.
Olivarez said investigators were trying to establish whether the classroom was, in fact, locked or barricaded in some way.
Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. When he arrived, he saw two officers outside the school and about five others escorting students out of the building. But 15 or 20 minutes passed before the arrival of officers with shields, equipped to confront the gunman, he said.
As more parents flocked to the school, he and others pressed police to act, Cazares said. He heard about four gunshots before he and the others were ordered back to a parking lot.
“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs.’ Their response was, ‘We can’t do our jobs because you guys are interfering,’” Cazares said.
Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a funeral home, who ran away uninjured, according to authorities and witnesses.
As for the armed school officer, he was driving nearby but was not on campus when Ramos crashed his truck, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke of condition of anonymity. Investigators have concluded that school officer was not positioned between the school and Ramos, leaving him unable to confront the shooter before he entered the building, the law enforcement official said.
As Ramos entered the school, two Uvalde police officers exchanged fire with him, and were wounded, according to Olivarez. Ramos began killing his victims in a classroom.
On Wednesday night, hundreds packed the bleachers at the town’s fairgrounds for a vigil. Some cried. Some closed their eyes tight, mouthing silent prayers. Parents wrapped their arms around their children as the speakers led prayers for healing.
Before attacking the school, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at the home they shared. Gilbert Gallegos, 82, who lives across the street and has known the family for decades, said he was puttering in his yard when he heard the shots.
Ramos ran out the front door and across the yard to a truck parked in front of the house and raced away: “He spun out, I mean fast,” spraying gravel in the air, Gallegos said.
Ramos’ grandmother emerged covered in blood: “She says, ‘Berto, this is what he did. He shot me.’” She was hospitalized.
Gallegos said he had heard no arguments before or after the shots, and knew of no history of bullying or abuse of Ramos, whom he rarely saw.
Lorena Auguste was substitute teaching at Uvalde High School when she heard about the shooting and began frantically texting her niece, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary. Eventually she found out the girl was OK.
But that night, her niece had a question.
“Why did they do this to us?” the girl asked. “We’re good kids. We didn’t do anything wrong.”
___
Bleiberg reported from Dallas.
___
Downton Abbey Post Credit Scene
Downtown Abbey: A New Era is a Historical Drama Film inspired by a TV Show of the same name and is a sequel to the 2019 movie Downtown Abbey. This film follows the events before the Royal Visit in the first Movie.
The story goes over several new avenues and continents to bring you an excellent experience. Like the last film, this one also gained worldwide praise and reviews from critics were positive in the majority. The Movie made over 55 million at the Box Office, which is a decent amount considering the budget.
Where To Watch The Movie
The Movie was released on the 29th of April 2022 in the United Kingdom. However, in the US, the release date was the 20th of May, 2022. The movie has a run time of 125 minutes. Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 7.7/10 and a rotten tomatoes rating of 85%.
We regret to inform you that the Movie is not on any popular streaming services. If you want to watch a movie, the big screen is the only way. Go to the Downtown Abbey official website to learn of all new developments. And let’s hope the movie will be up for streaming soon.
Meet The Cast
First, we have French Film and Stage actress Nathalie Baye as Madame Montmirail. Then we have English actor Hugh Bonneville in the role of Robert Crawley, English actress Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund Painswick also English Film and TV Actress Laura Carmichael in the role of Edith Pelham.
Next, we have English Actor James Carter as Charles Carson, English actress Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter, British Actor Jonathan Coy as George Murray, English-Irish actor Brendan Coyle as John Bates, English actor Hugh Dancy as Jack Barber, English TV and Film actress Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, English Actor Kevin Doyle as Joseph Moleskey, English actor Michael Fox as Andy Parker, British actress Joanne Frohhatt returning as Anna Bates, British actor and model Robert James-Collier returning as Thomas Barrow and British actor Harry Hadden-Pato retuning as Bertie Pelham.
Plot Synopsis
A film production company shows interest in shooting a silent picture using Downtown. Even though Robert is opposed to the idea, Mary says that the payment they receive will help do much good for Downtown. But due to unfortunate circumstances, the Movie is cancelled, saying silent movies have no future; Lady Mary suggests that they can salvage the Movie by dubbing in the dialogues which they accept.
Using Molesey’s ability to lip-read, they reconstruct the dialogues and create an impromptu script. However, when the film’s extras were quite suddenly, the staff downtown was more than happy to step up to the plate. The film gets completed successfully, and Mr Molesey gets a job offer as a screenwriter.
Downton Abbey Post Credit Scene
This time around, the Movie did not have a post-credit scene, indicating that this might be the last Downtown Movie. However, nothing has been confirmed or denied, so there is nothing we can do but wait. But since the previous movies did have a post-credit scene pointing to the future film and this one not following the pattern is worrisome, let us keep an open mind.
Does Wesley Die In The Rookie
The Rookie is an American Crime-Drama TV Series currently on Break. The show showcases the life and career of John Nolan as he joins the LAPD. The show is based on the life of an actual person who joined the police force in his Mid-40s. His passion for law enforcement arose when he helped the department de-escalate a bank robbery situation.
His life took a turn when his wife divorced him. Desperately needing a change in scenery William Norcross decided to move to LA and join the Police Academy. In hopes of one day becoming a Police Officer. He was decades older than his peers didn’t put him down. He worked for hands and finally emerged victorious.
Where To Watch The Show
The show started its initial run-on on the 16th of March, 2018. The show has had over 75 episodes spanning over 4 seasons. New episodes were released weekly on Sundays and are 45-minute episodes in duration.
The international fans of the show have nothing to worry about as Popular Streaming Services like Hulu, Amazon Prime, and the Official ABC Website. Furthermore, the rating of the show is as follows. 8.0/10 on IMDB and 69% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Previously On The Rookie
Things have finally calmed down in the last episode, so Nolan and Bailey use this opportunity to go on a vacation of sorts. But they had to cut it short as they vacationed themselves right into the middle of gang business. Things become tense, and Nolan arrests one of them, and now the rest of the gang is trying to save their fallen member.
The show has already been renewed for a 5th season, and what’s more, there are talks of spin-offs starring FBI Trainee Simone Clark from the 4th season. The show has great potential, and ABC seems to be utilizing it. Even though this is a Cop show, they manage to bring in elements from other genres. What’s more, they are woven perfectly into the storyline.
Does Wesley Die In The Rookie
You can settle your nerves now; Wesley Evers did not die on The Rookie. Well, not yet, anyway. However, he was hurt. In an episode titled the Fallout, LA citizens got a message that a Ballistic missile was inbound and to get to Safety ASAP. This caused panic amongst the people. Nolan and Jessica were at the courthouse and got trapped inside. Things escalated when they found out the courthouse did not have a bomb shelter.
Little did they know the courthouse had a Bomb Shelter, but it wasn’t common knowledge to the public. But as Fate would have it, the message was a False alarm. However, the prisoners decide to take advantage of the chaos and try to escape. One of the said prisoners’ stabs Wesley in his chest, causing him to collapse. However, he was taken to the hospital on time, and the doctors informed him that the damage had been repaired and that Wesley was on his way to a full recovery.
Who Is Wesley Evers?
Played by Canadian Actor Shawn Ashmore, Wesley Evers is a Defense Attorney. He is the Love interest of Detective Angela Lopez and even gets engaged by the end of Season 2. Wesley slowly becomes a part of the team as seasons go by, coming to their rescue whenever need be and the team returning the favour from time to time.
He was suspended from the bar association for breaking attorney-client privilege by incriminating one of his clients.
