Everything Everywhere All At Once Post Credit Scene

Choices decide destiny, and destiny creates reality, but what would you think of a situation where they are multiple choices, and therefore there are multiple destinies and ultimately multiple realities. The concept of multiverses or alternative universes has always allured the masses.

The idea that the alternate realities corresponding to different choices exist in parallel universes has always enticed the audience.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is an absurdist comedy-drama film; written and directed by the duo Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, popularly known as the Daniels, dealing with the same subject, i.e. The existence of Multiple Parallel Universes Corresponding to the entire set of choices that each person could make.

The Idea

The idea behind this Movie was to explore how our choices decide our future; and inspite of choices being multiple, only one manifests itself as a reality to us.

Multiverse or the idea of multiple parallel realities and the possibility of transitioning from one to another (labelled in the film as verse jump) can have unprecedented consequences on The One Reality the person chooses for themself.

The Movie incredible though it might be, can be slightly disappointing to its fans; as the Movie does not have any post-credit scene or any hint of a sequel in the future.

The Cast

The Movie stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan in the key roles of Evelyn Wang, Waymond Wang and Joy Wang, respectively.

Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles.

The Movie

The Movie, which hit the theatres in the USA on 30th March 2022, was widely acclaimed and praised for its nuanced portrayal of the concept of parallel universes coupled with the elements of various genres; including science fiction and fantasy comedy, all bundled into an impressive storyline.

The film follows how a Chinese American woman dealing with the IRS suddenly has to switch into multiple parallel universes; to save the world from bizarre happenings and utter chaos and desecrate one reality from another with the entire world at stake.

With a running time of over two hours; the Movie is divided into 3 main sections corresponding to the Movie’s title.

Everything

It focuses on the giving the setting of the entire plot,; complete with how Evelyn Wang struggles to make ends meet of her business of laundromat now under the investigation of IRS spear headed by Inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre, her marriage with Waymond in shambles, her overbearing father Gong Gong’s overbearing presence and her daughter insisting on ingratiating her girlfriend; Becky into their family and lives.

On experiencing a Waymond from Alternate Universe, she comes to know of her JobuTupaki, an alternate version of her daughter Joy. Under stress and resentment, the latter somehow developed the ability to experience all the universes together; and even manipulate the matter therein. Evelyn’s struggle ensues as Alpha Raymond from the alternate Universe sees potential in This version of Evelyn in stopping Jobu Topaki from messing the entire set of Universes up.

Everywhere

This focuses on how Evelyn has to verse jump from one Universe to another to stop Jobu Tupaki. Struggling with the jump into Alternate Universes, Evelyn’s mind bears the brunt. Still, somehow she manages to fight the minions of Jobu; all the while experiencing what could have been her reality if he choices had been different; including being a Kungfu Master, Movie Star and even romantically involved with the inspector, Deirdre Beaubeirdre messing with her mind making her resentment mount higher at her choice to leave China with Waymond.

She learns that within Jobu exists her daughter, who longed to be understood and cared for instead of judged.

Evelyn struggles on two fronts, her resentments and demons and Jobu Topaki’s but ultimately grounds herself and manages to convince Jobu Tupaki that She is there for her in any and every Universe.

All At Once

The plot starts to seal all ends as the relationships of the Wang family improve; including her marriage having a fighting chance and Becky being accepted.

Post Credit Scene – Why Not

While it is common for several movies to have a post-credit scene to keep an avenue open for future sequels; this Movie does not have any post-credit scene. The entire plot seals its open endings by the last section of the Movie; it is quite improbable for the Movie to have any future sequels or spin-offs.

Another argument supporting the non-existence of a post-credit scene or a sequel in the future is the directorial and writing history of the duo, Daniels. They have always been known to experiment with new genres and plots for their upcoming projects. It is quite safe to assume that the story; though beautiful and thought-provoking, has ended in the movie’s last section of the Movie.

