Fire Force Characters

Fire force is a Japanese animation Television series. Two seasons will broadcast, and the third is on its way. Some people have criticized the show, and some have showered it with love. Everything has a chance of getting criticized by the viewers. However, the show’s plot is unique and has never been seen before.

Fire Force is manga series. Manga means comic books to entertain adults as well as children. Manga is not for specifically for one age group; despite manga’s writing, it focuses on every age group.

About The Show

The show was first aired on July 16, 2019, and continued until December 28, 2019, with 24 episodes. The second season was released on July 24, 2019, and continued till December 12, 2022. The producers have confirmed to be releasing season 3 of the series soon.

The show is illustrated by Atsushi Ohkubo and directed by Yuki Yase.

About The Writer

Atsushi Ohkubo is a manga writer. Known for soul eater (2004-2013), Soul eater not! (2011-2014).

Plot Of The Show

The story of Fire Force is about people with flaming hearts who battle fire with fire. The Fire Force manages the devastation caused by these “infernos” in a world where individuals spontaneously combust and turn into mindless, burning zombies. Solomon bestows the ability to control fire on many people throughout the world.

Kusakabe Moreira, a young and enthusiastic third-generation pyrokinesis known as the Devil’s Footprint for his explosive ability to shoot his feet freely, has joined the colorful Special Fire Brigade 8. Shinra is enthusiastic to be a life-saving hero for those threatened by the horrors of fire. They stick to the brigade’s duty to sniff out fiery hell and rest their souls.

Characters Of The Show

Tamaki Kotatsuvoice-over by Aoi Yuki, was a third-generation female soldier. Maki Oze is voice-covered by Sarah Roach. Maki Oze is the daughter of General Oze and Second generation pyrokinetic and was also the unit leader. Yusuke Kobayashi plays Arthur Boyle.

He was a third-generation fire soldier. Although he has a bad impression on people because of his attitude and arrogance, he became a good and major character in the series. Akitaru Obi voice over by Kazuya Nakai was the captain of Tokyo’s Fire Force.

He believes that they should respect the feelings and reduce the suffering of the people who have become victims of combustion as low as possible. Shinra Kusakabe is voice over byGakutoKajiwara. His ignition ability is Devil’s foot, in which he has the jet engine in his foot, giving him the ability to fly at high speed. Viktor Licht is voice over by Daisuke Sakaguchi. Taiten Kusunoki places Leonard Burns. Iris is voice covered by Mao Ichimichi. TkehisaHinawa is voice over by Kenichi Suzumura.This power is that he can control bullets.

