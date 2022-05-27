Finance
Fixing the Error – "ASN Bad Tag Value Met"
For some files in your system that are not digitally signed, an error message ASN1 bad tag value met would appear when you install any new software or any critical updates for Win XP.
To fix this error, you can follow the steps given below, after which you will be able to download correct critical updates for WinXP, etc and your problem will be solved!
1. Basic step: Click START->RUN
2. Type SIGVERIF
3.Click ADVANCED -> then inside the SEARCH tab
4.Click on Look for other files
5.Then Down check the check box (Include Subfolders). Click on browse button. Then under the Windows Folder -> Select SYSTEM32 ->CatRoot. Then click OK button. Then click again OK in the SEARCH tab. Then click START on File Signature Verification.
6.After scanning you will get a list of files that have not been digitally signed. Now without closing this window, create a Folder name TEMP into your desktop.
NEXT FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
1. Go to start-> run and type C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\CATROOT
2. Now search the list of files that are not digitally signed by comparing the files that you got in the previous step 6
3. Now select those files from C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\CATROOT and cut and paste into the TEMP folder created into your desktop
4. THUS “ASN1 bad tag value met “error is fixed
5. Now delete the TEMP folder from desktop.
Thus now you again try to install any new software or any critical updates for XP, you can see the error being eliminated !!
Online Marketing For Lawyers
Today, for every professional and business, having a web site is as important as having a phone number, so if you are a lawyer or work for a law firm and you do not have a web site, you are missing tons of potential clients. Search engines are the main entry point for those individuals searching for lawyers on the Internet. About 1 million people search for lawyers every month only in Yahoo!, and if you consider that Yahoo! is only the second player in the search engines market share, we could say that about 3 million searches for lawyer and law firm are performed every month only in the top 3 search engines (Google, Yahoo! and MSN). But who is getting that crowd looking for lawyer every month? Well, if you don’t have a website, well, is not you!
Now that you understand how important is to show your practice online, let me give you some suggestions to help you get some clients on Internet, is not easy, and you have to be patient, but you won’t regret. A huge crowd is out there looking for professional lawyers, let them find you.
The obvious first step: Create a website
Having a website is not very complicated, and not very expensive. There are lots and lots of good freelancer web developers out there, you don’t need to hire one for a full time positions, a website for a lawyer or law firm does not need to be very fancy and will not need huge amounts of information, so it cannot be really expensive. Look for someone who has experience and if you can find someone who has worked for other lawyers, that would help.
Avoid a very fancy design and Flash animations, yes, they look very good, but they will not help you to get new clients, search engines are allergic to Flash based content. I have to be honest, I really like Flash, and I use it a lot, but when it comes to search engines, Flash in not a good choice.
Maybe the most important aspect you have to consider when creating your web site is SEO (Search Engine Optimization). If your website is not user and search engine friendly you are only wasting time and money because you won’t get any client if no one can find your website, so find a web developer with experience in SEO. It is weird but, web developers with a high understanding of SEO are not easy to find, maybe because it takes a lot of research, patience and testing and has sometimes little or nothing to do with development. If you cannot find a web developer with a good understanding and experience with SEO, you can have a SEO company or advisor working with your developer, but be careful, there are SEO companies or advisors who promise the first place in search engines and you should know, no one can guarantee a top placement in Search Engines Result Pages (SERPS) since no SEO company or advisor has control over search engines. Ask for results, not for promises.
If you already have a website and you are not getting any client online, you should have a SEO company or advisor to take a look at your website, they will give a diagnosis on how you can improve the exposure of you website.
I’ll publish another article about SEO for lawyers, so I won’t get really deep on that this time.
Step two: Keep your site fresh
I’ve hear a lot SEOs saying “Content is king” and in the world of search engines that is like Harry Potter’s magic wand, so keep your site fresh by adding new content on a regular basis. Post articles in your website, post news about legal topics, write about your experience and the cases you are working on. Search engines love new content and information, but they also hate duplicated content, so don’t be lazy, don’t copy content from other websites, your website could be penalized and thrown away from search engines indexes.
Step three: Subscribe to one or more lawyers directory
A huge part of that people looking for lawyers that I talk to you before is trapped by lawyer directories, they get the searchers and present them the members of the directory, so being listed on at least one lawyer directory will increase you exposure and will provide a few links to your site, which is very good.
Findlaw and Lawyers are the 9000 pound gorillas on the field, they have thousands of members and get a lot of traffic, obviously the more exposure you want within those sites, the more you have to pay, but that is an investment that will return for sure.
There are other lawyer directories that also get a lot of traffic and also offer a wide range of resources for lawyers, like Alllaw, Morelaw, Attorneyslocate, Expertlawyer.org, Lawcore, Lawinfo and many other that are specialized in specific legal topics. They are not really expensive and will get you some potential clients for sure.
There are 2 lawyer directories that are interesting, Attorneyslocate and Expertlawyers.org. Attorneyslocate offers a basic free listing for one year, you of course, you don’t get as much exposure as paying members, but it is a good place to start at no cost. On the other hand Expertlawyers.org charges no fee for membership, they only ask for a link from your web site pointing to their site and you have to keep the link on your site or blog as long as you are a member, but you need an invitation from a someone who is already a member if you want to get listed, you can also apply without invitation. If you are an experienced lawyer or law firm, you will probably be accepted. As they don’t charge any fee to members, they give more exposure to top contributors of the site, writing articles, legal news, keep your profile updated, invite other to join the site, forum postings and helping other members will increase your exposure in Expertlawyers.org.
There are a lot more things you can do to increase your exposure online, and guess I’ll have to write a second part of this article, but for now you have enough information to get started. If you have any question or need more information, just send me an email, I’ll gladly answer to any question.
Car Accident Tips
There are various things that are to be kept in mind when someone is involved in a car accident. The following tips are intended to maximize benefits to the victim of a car accident.
The most important thing to do when involved in an accident is to call the police and wait for them to arrive. It is important not to discuss the accident directly with the other driver who is also involved in the accident. However, the thing that takes top priority is to seek immediate medical attention if you have suffered or if you suspect you have suffered an injury.
Often, out of enthusiasm or pity, one tends to discuss matters concerning one’s injuries and the accident with the other driver involved in the accident or to some representative of the insurance firm. This could weaken one’s case. It is important to remember that one is not under obligation to disclose any information or discuss anything. If one is not careful enough, one could inadvertently disclose some information that seems harmless but could actually end up harming one’s case.
The next most important thing to do is to contact a car accident attorney as soon as possible after the accident. Often mental trauma and stress caused by an accident are also liable for compensation. Thus, after receiving the first treatment after an accident, one should find a good attorney and get him to look into your case and the line of treatment that has been recommended, so that you can get the maximum compensation for such “non-economic damage.”
Most motor vehicle accidents are previewed under acts of negligence. This is to say that the accident is presumed to have been caused due to the negligent driving by one of the parties involved in the accident.
One also needs to remember that the court takes into consideration the conditions and other factors that led to the accident. The other liability is when the driver is proved to be liable for causing the accident due to his or her intentional or reckless conduct. One needs to keep these things in mind to prevent excessive litigation during a case of car accident.
Proactive – Does This Skin Care Acne Control Product Really Work?
It can be hard to find skin care acne control products that really work. With some many choices on the market today companies are trying hard to convince you that their acne skin control products are the best. One such product is Proactive.
I’m sure you have seen the ads on TV with Jessica Simpson and Vanessa Williams demonstrating how Proactiv will help you fight your problem acne. This solutions was discovered when two doctors, Katie Rodan and Kathy Fields started trying to find a solution that worked for more than just acne spots. They wanted to make something to cure the problem. They used their research and experience to create a comprehensive skin care acne control product that works for everyone from teenagers to adults.
The marketing behind Proactiv is very clever. Not only does the company use high profile celebrities to promote the product but they also use slick sales copy to make your skin feel smooth and clear just by watching the ad. Proactive is sold as a three step solution that starts with a renewing cleanser. The smooth grains in the cleanser are apparently so tiny, they are able to fit inside your clogged pores. They then unclog the pore and start the long process of removing the dead skin cells that can cause acne. The renewing cleaner contains benzoyl peroxide that attacks the bacteria that causes acne. Once you’ve cleansed your face, you are ready for a revitalizing toner. Most toners contain alcohol, but Proactive skin care acne control products do not contain any alcohol, so they are far more gentle to your face than other products on the market. The toner balances your skin tone and finishes the process of dead skin cell removal. The Proactive process finishes with a repairing lotion. This helps to heal problem blemishes and prevent new ones from forming.
Finding the right skin care acne control product can be very tough. You have to evaluate things carefully. Whether you believe in this skin care acne control product is up to you. In my opinion you are better off combining a good diet and a healthy lifestyle, with a gentle alcohol-free face wash rather than spend your hard earned money on an over hyped acne control product. But as always it is a good idea to do your own research before making your own decision.
