News
Gable Steveson exploring return to Gophers wrestling in 2023
The Gophers wrestling program might receive the biggest boost.
Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion Gable Steveson said last season would be his final collegiate campaign, but the heavyweight from Apple Valley has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining and is exploring the possibility of coming back for the second semester of the Gophers’ 2022-23 season.
Steveson, 21, won his second straight national championship in Detroit in March and ceremoniously took off his wrestling shoes to signify the end of his dominating run that gripped the wrestling world and established him as one of the best Gopher athletes ever.
It might not be over after all.
“I know he would like to wrestle, and he loves competing,” Gophers wrestling Eggum told the Pioneer Press on Thursday. “Really it comes down to making that work.”
The introduction of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities allowed Steveson to fulfill a childhood dream in signing with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) while also continuing to wrestle at the collegiate level a year ago. Steveson, who graduated from the U in May, has a multi-year contract with WEE.
Under a working agreement for last season, Steveson trained and appeared for WWE, while he also only wrestled in Big Ten home duals in both semesters and then Big Ten and NCAA tournaments in March. If Steveson comes back to Gophers in 2023, a potentially even more scaled-back schedule could be employed.
“It would have to be something he works out with the WWE and Vince McMahon,” Eggum said. “Those details — it hasn’t gotten that far. It’s one thing if he said, ‘no way, I’m not doing it.’ … But he has the eligibility, he’s capable and he has interest in doing it.”
The Gophers would obviously welcome one of the most-decorated wrestlers back with open arms. “We want to make it as easy on him as possible,” Eggum added.
Steveson won Olympic gold at the Summer Games in Japan last summer. He pulled it off with a dramatic last-second takedown of three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the gold-medal match of the 125-kilogram division.
Steveson then bolstered his career collegiate record to 90-2, including an 18-0 mark last year to run his winning streak to 52 matches. A year ago, 15 of his 18 wins included bonus points. He won the Big Ten and NCAA titles in 2021. In 2020, he won the conference crown, but the national tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. In 2019, he was upset in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
The Gophers received another boost Tuesday, with senior 141-pounder Jake Bergeland announcing he would return for a sixth season in 2022-23. The Hugo, Minn., native was 24-9 last season and finished seventh in the NCAA, earning All-American status.
Minnesota now has nine returning starters, including Brayton Lee from a season-ending elbow injury in February. Steveson would make it 10.
News
Giants OTAs Notebook: Third-round pick Josh Ezeudu gets look at left tackle
Third-round pick Josh Ezeudu, an offensive guard from North Carolina, played first-team left tackle in Thursday’s live team drills with Andrew Thomas continuing to nurse a surgically repaired left ankle. Ezeudu started 20 games at left guard, six at left tackle and two at right tackle for the Tar Heels.
GM Joe Schoen said when he drafted Ezeudu that they liked his “guard-tackle flex” and that he would “compete to start probably inside, with outside flex.” So the Giants are evaluating him at both spots.
Korey Cunningham had been at left tackle with the first-team last week. And veteran tackle Matt Gono wasn’t on the practice field at all Thursday.
No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal, the projected starting right tackle, hasn’t shifted over to the left side in Thomas’ absence, reinforcing the Giants’ early commitment to him on the right side.
Thomas, still wearing a red jersey, wasn’t able to run very well while participating in some drills as the first-team left tackle. But he’s expected to be ready for the season.
PRACTICE NOTES: FIGHT AND FLIGHT
During the second-team’s 11-on-11 period, edge rusher Quincy Roche and left tackle Korey Cunningham got in a full blown fistfight. Cunningham punched Roche’s helmet off at one point, and players from both sidelines came out onto the field to break up the fray. Head coach Brian Daboll sent both players to the sideline. Roche, who is now out of the red jersey, had an active practice with at least one sack. Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins was asked if he was encouraged or discouraged by Roche’s intensity on that play. “So it was a great pass rush. Really good inside move on the pass rush there,” Wilkins said. “I’m gonna let Dabes cover the rest of that. You’re gonna get me in trouble. We’ve got a long weekend coming up.” …
Daniel Jones hit Darius Slayton for a touchdown down the right sideline after Slayton beat No. 1 corner Adoree Jackson deep. Later, Jackson intercepted Jones and took it to the house when wideout Richie James slipped on an out route. Jackson said “it hurts” to lose James Bradberry and it “sucks” that he signed with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s committed to improving and stepping up this fall. …
Jones connected several times with rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson made the catch of the day in individual drills, hauling in a Jones bomb in the back of the end zone with Aaron Robinson draped in coverage. …
Edge Jihad Ward punched the ball out of Saquon Barkley’s hands in the middle of the field after a short completion. Martindale brought Ward from Baltimore for his high energy level and ability to punish opponents. “He’s the Broad Street Bully for us,” Wilkins said. “From Philadelphia. He’s the guy you put out there … he’s gonna beat up whoever’s on that edge. He’s gonna knock it back, understand that he’s a game-wrecker out there. Then he can kick inside on third down and be a versatile inside rusher.” …
Wideout Kadarius Toney, who is rehabbing in a red jersey from an arthroscopic knee procedure, received a lot of attention while catching passes during early special teams work. At one point, he had three coaches throwing him the ball and coaching him at once: wide receivers coach Mike Groh, offensive assistant Cade Knox and director of coaching operations Laura Young. Daboll also chipped in at one point. Toney did not practice. …
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith was on the field, wearing Giants gear, helping to coach the defensive backs and filming some kind of show. He has relationships on this new staff, but he isn’t joining the Giants’ coaching staff, despite the odd Twitter prank he pulled on Thursday announcing that he’d been hired. …
The Giants waived DB Jordan Mosley.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Don’t go to DoorDash to find a backup corner.” — Martindale on what he learned coaching the injury-riddled 2021 Ravens defense
News
Jets defense could catch up with rest of AFC East this season
The Jets want to get out from the AFC East basement and play meaningful football in 2022, and they’ll need their defense to accomplish it.
Gang Green’s defense made headway this offseason, but they’re still playing catch up to the rest of the division. There is, of course, the legitimate possibility that Jets group improves to become a top-20 unit. The AFC East does possess stud defenses, so even improved the Jets could still hover towards the bottom. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, it just goes to show the talent and defensive coaching within the division is strong.
The Jets ended their season with a secondary that included Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall, Jason Pinnock, Michael Carter II and Elijah Riley starting. The team understood it desperately needed an overhaul and it did that. The Jets added cornerbacks D.J. Reed, who signed a three year deal in free agency, and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the 2022 No. 4 overall pick, to their secondary, along with safeties Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner, who also signed as free agents.
In the trenches last season, they rarely controlled the line of scrimmage, and finished with 33 sacks, tied for fifth fewest in the league, and allowed 138 yards on the ground per game.
To elevate the trenches, they picked up FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson, at No. 26 in the 2022 draft, to elevate their struggling pass rush and run defense. The defensive line should be better with Johnson in the fold, along with the return of Carl Lawson, who missed all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. They’ll add to a talented defensive line that also includes John Franklin-Myers and Quinnen Williams, both who produced a solid last season, accumulating six sacks.
For reference, here’s how the other AFC East defenses compare:
— The Bills defense suffocated opposing offenses by allowing the fewest yards (289) and points (18.3) per game en route to back-to-back AFC East crowns. They still have their All-Pro defensive stars from last year: cornerback Tre White and the dynamic safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. And made a splash by signing future Hall of Famer Von Miller to a six-year, $120M contract after his fountain of youth run (four sacks through playoffs) to winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.
— The Patriots were third in points allowed last season (19.4), but they lost a star cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason. But any defense led by Bill Belichick will always be on top because of his scheme. Since Belichick became the Patriots’ head coach in 2000, the Patriots have finished outside of the top-10 in points allowed only four times. So completely dismissing the Patriots defensively isn’t wise. But this season could be another one of their outliers since their talent level isn’t as elite.
— The Dolphins’ defensive talent presents a boom or bust outlook. The boom: the Dolphins’ talent is there. They have two edge rushers in Emmanuel Ogbah and 2021 first round pick Jaelan Phillips, both who combined for 17.5 sacks. Their secondary has some Pro-Bowlers in cornerback Xavien Howard, who also has All-Pro honors, and corner Byron Jones a a rising star in safety Jevon Holland. These five spearheaded the Dolphins’ strong defensive finish last season, which allowed 15.5 points per game in their last nine games. The bust: the Dolphins had to use quite a few backup QBs during that run. And when they played better QBs in the first eight games of the season, they allowed 29 points per game. They also fired Brian Flores, but kept defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, hoping to continue last season’s successes.
The Jets and their fans won’t know if they’ve surpassed their divisional rivals until they start to play them this season. Leapfrogging the Dolphins and/or the Patriots would still be progress for the Jets even if it’s because those two teams’ defenses will have regressed.
And with the Jets’ added talent, it’s not impossible.
News
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined, but coach Brian Daboll not concerned
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s work ethic has impressed Giants outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins from the jump.
“He’s incredibly eager,” Wilkins said after Thursday’s sixth OTA practice. “He comes here, he gets his playbook. I’m out with my wife at the Comedy Cellar. You know how you gotta put your phone in the little bag? I pull my phone out of the bag at the end of the show, I’ve got like 10 texts from him: ‘Hey what’s this call? What do we have on this?’ It’s a Saturday night and he’s studying the playbook.
“He’s so driven to succeed,” Wilkins added. “You see it in everything. It’s exciting that he’s here.”
Unfortunately, Thibodeaux isn’t practicing right now. He was on the sideline in a red jersey on Thursday, nursing an undisclosed injury he sustained late in last Thursday’s indoor practice.
He also left the field during the full-team period with other rehabbing players like Kenny Golladay (in a blue jersey now) and Sterling Shepard (Achilles).
The good news is head coach Brian Daboll didn’t seem concerned, and the issue isn’t expected to impact Thibodeaux’s availability for training camp in July.
“I don’t think there’s really any [long-term training camp concerns],” Daboll said. “We’ll see. It’s day-to-day. I’m talking about everybody. I think the red jersey guys are making progress and hopefully we’ll have everybody ready to go.”
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, speaking for the first time since his February hiring, said he was “excited” when the Giants drafted the Oregon Duck No. 5 overall.
“He was Drew’s No. 1 guy and he was my No. 1 [pass rusher] coming out of the process,” Martindale said. “[There are] all his different flexibilities and the way we can use him in the scheme and his pass rush ability. He’s a bright, very football-smart kid that has a lot of aspirations and goals … I’ve loved him since Day 1.”
Wilkins said “if Wink would have created an outside linebacker in a lab, this would be Kayvon Thibodeaux.”
“He has all the skill sets we look for,” Wilkins said. “He can be a dominant edge setter, an explosive and violent and relentless pass rusher, and everything else required in the package.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams said Thibodeaux, while known for his big personality, has shown refreshing humility for a top pick.
“I’ve been kind of paying attention to him, seeing what type of guy he is. I’m liking what I’m seeing so far,” Williams said. “It’s small things, like if they need an offensive lineman [on the show team], he’s one of the first ones to run in there and give a look. I appreciate things like that from top picks because he knows that there’s still more that he has to give to the team.”
Seeing Thibodeaux on TV, Williams said he thought “this guy is definitely a character. But meeting him in person, he’s a humble guy and he’s ready to work.”
Jets defense could catch up with rest of AFC East this season
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined, but coach Brian Daboll not concerned
