Gable Steveson exploring return to Gophers wrestling in 2023

The Gophers wrestling program might receive the biggest boost.

Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion Gable Steveson said last season would be his final collegiate campaign, but the heavyweight from Apple Valley has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining and is exploring the possibility of coming back for the second semester of the Gophers’ 2022-23 season.

Steveson, 21, won his second straight national championship in Detroit in March and ceremoniously took off his wrestling shoes to signify the end of his dominating run that gripped the wrestling world and established him as one of the best Gopher athletes ever.

It might not be over after all.

“I know he would like to wrestle, and he loves competing,” Gophers wrestling Eggum told the Pioneer Press on Thursday. “Really it comes down to making that work.”

The introduction of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities allowed Steveson to fulfill a childhood dream in signing with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) while also continuing to wrestle at the collegiate level a year ago. Steveson, who graduated from the U in May, has a multi-year contract with WEE.

Under a working agreement for last season, Steveson trained and appeared for WWE, while he also only wrestled in Big Ten home duals in both semesters and then Big Ten and NCAA tournaments in March. If Steveson comes back to Gophers in 2023, a potentially even more scaled-back schedule could be employed.

“It would have to be something he works out with the WWE and Vince McMahon,” Eggum said. “Those details — it hasn’t gotten that far. It’s one thing if he said, ‘no way, I’m not doing it.’ … But he has the eligibility, he’s capable and he has interest in doing it.”

The Gophers would obviously welcome one of the most-decorated wrestlers back with open arms. “We want to make it as easy on him as possible,” Eggum added.

Steveson won Olympic gold at the Summer Games in Japan last summer. He pulled it off with a dramatic last-second takedown of three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the gold-medal match of the 125-kilogram division.

Steveson then bolstered his career collegiate record to 90-2, including an 18-0 mark last year to run his winning streak to 52 matches. A year ago, 15 of his 18 wins included bonus points. He won the Big Ten and NCAA titles in 2021. In 2020, he won the conference crown, but the national tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. In 2019, he was upset in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

The Gophers received another boost Tuesday, with senior 141-pounder Jake Bergeland announcing he would return for a sixth season in 2022-23. The Hugo, Minn., native was 24-9 last season and finished seventh in the NCAA, earning All-American status.

Minnesota now has nine returning starters, including Brayton Lee from a season-ending elbow injury in February. Steveson would make it 10.