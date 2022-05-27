Finance
General Aviation In India, Growth, Opportunities And Challenges
Introduction
Aviation normally connotes a dichotomous division into:
• Civil Aviation
• General Aviation.
Civil aviation is further classified into:
• Military
• Government and private airline companies (airliners).
General Aviation deals with private aircraft owners, aircrafts owned by companies, flying clubs, small taxi operators etc. Thus, General Aviation includes all aircrafts not flown by the government and private airline companies called scheduled operators and/or the military.
General Aviation (GA) is also considered as a catalyst for economic growth. Businesses that use general aviation are said to gain competitive advantage, while communities gain job opportunities and access to the nation’s extended air transportation system.
It benefits the users of transportation services and the country’s economy at large. It increases the efficiency and productivity of businesses by reducing travel time that would be required to drive or to use more congested commercial airports. It provides training for a majority of new pilots.
Companies/ Government Agencies can use airplanes/ helicopter to:
• For corporate Use
• Offshore purposes especially helicopters
• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
• Disaster Management
The latest statistics for the civil aviation sector depict:
• FDI up to 100 per cent is allowed under the automatic route for Greenfield projects.
• For existing projects, FDI up to 100 per cent is allowed; while investment up to 74 per cent under the automatic route and beyond 74 per cent under the government route.
The Indian aviation industry is one of the fastest-growing aviation industries in the world with private airlines accounting for more than 75 per cent of the sector of the domestic aviation market (as of 2006). A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent and 454 airports and airstrips in place in the country, of which 16 are designated as international airports, the time has come to monitor the increasing growth of aviation sector.
Today, the General aviation sector is most neglected in the civil aviation industry. It is treated as a step child of aviation in India. There are no separate guidelines for general aviation. In India there is no concept of FBO’s (Fixed Base Operator), helicopters or GA (General Aviation) terminals. Maximum use of General Aviation is in corporate charters, followed by offshore operations through helicopters, tourism etc. In the private charter industry itself there is an estimated business of Rs.2900 crores and it should not be neglected. General Aviation in India is a very niche market, especially since it is hassle free and has instant availability status. The value additional benefits of private aircraft are that it can fly to destinations not covered by scheduled airlines, has access to over 400 air strips (Only 90 are operational right now). The versatility of helicopters of reaching where nothing else can is not being exploited to its best potential.
The reasons which have lead to the poor growth of general aviation are mainly:
Lack of infrastructure- There is non-availability of FBO’s (Fixed Base Operator), terminals. The numbers of agencies for ground handling are extremely restricted, there is non-availability of MRO’S (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) and increases cost of maintenance. There is no separate parking and the helicopters are operating out of airports. There are no heliports and heli-routes in India till date.
Restrictive regulations- Too many agencies are involved in the procedure of getting a private aircraft such as Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and Airport Authority of India. 25% of duty is only restricted only to the corporate aircrafts, which increases costs. The owner has to restrict himself to operational timings at major metros, which renders private ownership useless.
Lack of Manpower- There is shortage of pilots and engineers. In India there are 35 flying schools, which are not producing the required number of pilots. There is a demand of about 50,000 employees and 15000 engineers in the airline industry.
The general aviation sector still has large scope for growth, by the intervention of private players and the availability of the purchasing power among the classes. The Business Aviation Association of India estimates that general aviation in that country is likely to grow by 30% to 40%. With more than 700,000 Indians accounting for a cumulative wealth of $3 billion, this comes as no surprise. Deregulation, availability of finances, eased regulations for foreign investment in Indian companies, and paradoxically, the painful experience of travel on a commercial jet are driving this growth.
The Road Ahead
Investment opportunities of US$ 110 billion are being envisaged up to 2020 with US$ 80 billion towards new aircraft and US$ 30 billion towards development of airport infrastructure, according to the Investment Commission of India.
• Indian aerospace companies are growing too. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was ranked 40th in Flight International’s list of the top 100 aerospace companies last year.
• Aircraft manufacturing major, Boeing, is in the process of setting up the US$ 100 million proposed Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facilities in Delhi. Air India is also in the process of launching a Cargo Hub in Nagpur while Deccan Aviation has already started one from the city.
• GE Aviation and Air India will jointly invest US$ 90 million to set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Mumbai.
• Indocopters Private Ltd, distributor for Eurocopter helicopters in India, is planning to set up a helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bhubaneswar, the company’s fourth service centre in the country.
Conclusion
General aviation is growing rapidly both in the developed and developing countries. India’s general aviation has failed to keep pace with the rest of the world due to general misconceptions, non-awareness and miscommunication between government and public and lack of infrastructure.
With 83,000 billionaires in India, and growing at the rate of 20% per year, the potential is amazing. Yet, there is a strong belief in India that the aircraft is a luxury item. Realistically speaking, an aircraft is not a luxury item. In fact it can contribute to an organisation operating more efficiently with many financial, economic and social benefits. It can give a multi- utilitarian denomination to the market.
The impediment in developing the general aviation in India is the lack of development map as to how this industry will grow. The necessary infrastructure in all its manifestations is either nonexistent or woefully inadequate.
Finance
SEO Services Impact On Business
Nowadays people start their day by checking & searching online content. People connect through search engines more than using their browser. 93% of online experiences these days begin with a search engine. Search engine pairs the person’s searched word with the most relevant web page. 75% of those 93% people don’t even pass through the first page. Research has shown that there are 6,586,013,574 searches per day.
Search Engine Optimisation is done to rank your website high on the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).
Some of the best SEO practices are:
1. Make sure that your website is user & SEO friendly.
2. Create unique & attractive content.
3. Utilize your main keyword across various tags of your website.
4. Share your content on different social media platforms.
5. Implement tools like Google Search Engine, Google Analytics etc to help you track your website.
Why should we do SEO for our website?
Once you create your website, you have to drive traffic towards your website. You can do this through social media, email marketing, SEO services etc. Through social media & email, you can target a lesser number of an audience than you can with SEO services.
Your website may be attractive but until & unless it is SEO friendly it will not get displayed on search engines. Having a business online & not getting visitors is a drawback on its own. Letting traffic, leads & sales slip through your fingers is a not a good thing for your business.
Research has proved that local searches lead 50% of mobile visitors to visit stores within a day, & 18% of local searches led to a sale within a day. By doing SEO on your website, your website visitors will increase which will indeed increase your sales. SEO services are one of the best services that digital marketing has provided for local business & entrepreneurs.
Hence I have come to the conclusion that these days just having your business online will not give you any sales. You have to make your audience aware of your website through Social media, emails & SEO services to increase your site visitors which will indirectly get you sales. You have to also do advance SEO to get your site on higher ranking & maintain that rank while competing with other websites. A good SEO score will get your site on top position whereas a penalty will decrease your SEO score which will affect your site ranking.
Finance
Online Shopping – Advantages and Disadvantages
The advent of technology brought many benefits along with it, but the dark aspects are also not hidden. Activities that used to take a great deal of time are now cut down to a few clicks you perform online though the internet. When it comes to shopping, the online mode of it has brought about ease and comfort to a great extent. Shopping online looks like the easiest thing you can do when you are in a rush to get things. There you shopped and here you receive your items shipped to you in less then 24 hours time.
If you are thinking this is all what online shopping has brought about, then you certainly have ignored the other part of the story. Here are some advantages and disadvantages of online shopping.
Advantages of online shopping:
Online shopping is accessible round the clock. You can buy whatever you want even at 3 a.m. in the morning. You can choose from a wider variety of things available for you to shop which may not be available in the local brick and mortar stores. You also have the benefit to do all from the comfort of your own home. When you buy from online store you have the comfort to take your time while checking for the things of your choice, this will lead you to a simple and quick way to perform price comparison unlike the dissatisfied and hurried shopping you do in the local stores.
In addition, unlike local stores, you can avail discount coupons and get a thing at a lower rate when shopping online. Besides, when shopping online you can also avoid long lines to wait in and the unnecessary contact with cranky people. If you feel uncomfortable dragging your kids for shopping, online shopping is the best way to counter that. Most of us are sometimes concerned with private shopping; online shopping offers you a great platform to do so with comfort. Also, when you are buying gifts, online mode is the perfect way to send your distant friends or relatives the gift you wanted to send.
When it comes to payment, you can use anyone’s credit card when shopping online. A lot of us are concerned about the identity theft when hear about online shopping. Identity theft cases take place in reality in brick and mortar store itself and not online. Websites are secure these days with powerful encryption procedures that keep your identity safe and secure. Although there are a few where your information may not be secure, you can take a peaceful breathe when dealing with the vast majority of online shopping website. Consider websites that offer free shipping and this is definitely the way to go. As the price of gas is increasing, shipping and handling might be cheaper anyway.
Disadvantages of online shopping:
Although online shopping is 24/7 available, you cannot feel or touch items rather can just see what is present on a webpage whereas in brick and mortar stores you can see many things at a glance and buy after you feel or touch the product. As the term suggests, online shopping is only possible through the internet, therefore, the connection speed matter a lot here. Unlike conventional stores which don’t close unexpectedly, online stores incurs frequent malfunction.
The most common grumble people have with online stores is regarding warranties and some sort of guarantees, which they fail to offer in most cases. Apparently, these would mean nothing if the online store went bankrupt. Similarly returns are also very much difficult on online stores than in local stores.
It very normal that many online stores don’t accept cash or checks, although some sites do, you still have to use the credit cards. When purchasing online, billing errors are the common things you may encounter whereas in local stores these errors are nearly impossible.
The very big disadvantage an online website may have is the credit card security issue, despite the fact that how secure the website claims to be, you can not always trust them. There have been many cases where people realized that their credit card number has been stolen and has been used by others.
The bottom line is, online shopping is the ultimate solution people are finding today, but conventional stores are still here to stay.
Finance
Grapefruit Diet – Pros and Cons
The Grapefruit Diet, also known as the Hollywood Diet or Mayo Diet, has a long history in the United States. It has existed since 1930 and has been known as a fast weight loss method up until now with many variations and the only essential thing that can not be changed is a half serving of grapefruit before every meal. Grapefruit is claimed to have fat burning properties, and with the diet encouraging meat intake, these combination’s of high cholesterol foods with grapefruit seems to burn fat faster.
The basic of the diet itself has been identified as low carbohydrate and protein diet with the averages of 800 to 1000 calories per day. With less than 1000 calories per day diet, most people will still loose weight even without grapefruit consumption, but how the half serving of grapefruit before each meal boost the weight loss process is still unknown. Notes that up until now, no scientific studies have manage to prove grapefruit’s power to burn fat.
These are a sample of meal plans based on grapefruit diet:
Breakfast
- Half serving of grapefruit or 4 oz unsweetened grapefruit juice
- Two eggs, any style of cooking.
- Two slice of bacon, cooked medium.
- You can also add black coffee.
Lunch
- Half serving of grapefruit or 4 oz unsweetened grapefruit juice.
- Salad, any type of dressing, any size.
- Meat, any type, unlimited amount.
Dinner
- Half serving of grapefruit or 4 oz unsweetened grapefruit juice.
- Meat, any type, unlimited amount.
- Any red or green vegetable cooked with seasoning or a salad.A cup of coffee or tea.
Bedtime snack
8 ounces of skim milk with sweetener, the alternative is a glass of tomato juice.
No snack between meals allowed.
Pros
- It consists of 12 diet days with 2 off diet days, so you have 2 days to eat whatever you want.
- The program offer pretty quick weight loss: 18 pounds in first 18 days.
- For those who doesn’t like the idea of going to gym, this program have no instruction whatsoever regarding exercise or workout.
- Affordable and simple.
Cons
- It is not healthy to eat too much acidic citrus fruit all throughout the day for long periods. It will increase the acidity level in your stomach and increasing the probability to get a sore stomach, gastritis or even ulcerous diseases. If you suffer any of this or other digestive tract ailments, you should stop consuming any acid foods like grapefruit, lemons, or oranges.
- The program cuts out things that needed in a balanced diet, such as carbohydrates.
- The limited foods varieties restrict you to improve your eating habits, and it can cause boredom, monotony, and taste fatigue.
- You will regain weight as soon as you quit the diet.
- Unlike other citric fruits, grapefruits are known for their interactions with some drugs like felodipine, a drug used to control hypertension. Recent studies show that felodipine in combination with grapefruit juice can cause toxic effects.
- If you starting this diet, monitor how are you feeling every day, there are report that some persons experienced runs in the beginning of the program, and this can leads to dehydration if not treated quickly.
- There are opinions that grapefruit inhibits the insulin production of the pancreas. If you suffer from diabetes, you may even get to coma because the insulin level decreases suddenly.
- This is a list of drugs that can lead to unpredictable and hazardous if combined with grapefruit juice:
- Statins (Cholesterol Drugs): lovastatin (Mevacor), atorvastatin Lipitor, Simvastatin Zocor, simvastatin/ezetimibe Vytorin
- Antihistamines: Ebastine, Seldane
- Calcium Channel Blockers (Blood Pressure Drugs): nimodipine (Nimotop), Felodipine (Nitrendipine, Plendil), Pranidipine, nisoldipine (Sular), nicardipine (Cardene), verapamil (Verelan)
- Psychiatric Medications: buspirone (Buspar), triazolam (Halcion), carbamazepine (Tegretol), diazepam (Valium), midazolam (Versed), sertraline (Zoloft)
- Intestinal Medications: cisapride, taken off the U.S. market (Propulsid)
- Immune Suppressants: cyclosporine (Neoral), (tacrolimus) Prograf
- Pain Medications: Methadone
- Impotence Drug (erectile dysfunction): sildenafil (Viagra)
- Ant-HIV medication: saquinavir (Invirase)Antiarrhythmics: amiodarone (Cordarone)
Note that you don’t have to understand all of these drugs, simply consult with your doctor before if you plan to start this diet.
Conclusion
With so many downfalls and side effects, it’s not advised to do this in long term. There are people that claim to do this for years with good result, but you should not try your luck just for a few pounds weight loss. Remember that there are many weight loss programs out there that offer healthy long term solution as well as quick result.
