Finance
Goals and Dreams – Success Starts Here
I bet 90% of you could not answer the simple question “What do you really want out of life?”
I want to share with you some of the tips and techniques I have used to get to the Root of that question, and specifically how it relates to establishing Dreams and Goals.
Many of these ideas were only clear to me after going about the whole process wrong, and I want to save you some pain and frustration.
In this article you will discover some fundamental principles for establishing and achieving any Dreams and/or Goals that you could think of.
Rule #1: Always Start With The End In Mind!
If you are not Clear and Certain about where you want to get to, I can safely predict that you will end up NOWHERE.
Here is one of my Dreams; I want to be completely Financially Independent by the age of 45.
Two things you should notice here… 1. This is a LARGE Dream and 2. It is quantifiable (time-driven)
The dream of financial independence is a bit vague, so I will clarify what it means to me. I will be completely free of debt and have enough money to live out the rest of my days without working if I chose to. I will be positioned to work only for the enjoyment and relationships involved, and money will no longer be a factor in my decisions.
Rule #2: Allow Yourself To Dream BIG!
When you think about your “Dreams”, avoid placing them into the context of your current circumstances or situation. Allow yourself to paint a picture of your ideal life.
Take a little bit of time to focus on your Dreams, and specifically what your life would look like. The more in-depth you can do this part…the better.
Go drive through the neighborhood you want to live in. Go tour the home of your dreams. Go test drive your dream car or motorcycle. Go to the docks and look at your Yacht.
TIP: Take a digital camera and get some pictures!
Rule #3: Keep Your Dreams Where You Will See Them DAILY!
When you figure out specifically what it is that you want, put those things onto a “Dream Board” or some sort of a collage to serve as a daily reminder.
I have a large corkboard in front of my desk in my home office that I look at EVERY day.
I also created an e-version that I use as my screen saver on both of my computers.
Every day I have an e-mail sent to myself with my Goals and Dreams on it. I read this e-mail first thing, and take some time to absorb the pictures and feelings associated with my Dream Board.
Isn’t this all just a waste of time and energy?
If you actually take the time to write down your Dreams and Goals… you have already positioned yourself in the top 7% of the entire world population.
If you set up a system to re-visit and ponder your Dreams and Goals on a recurring basis…you are now in the top 1% of the world population.
With well-defined goals and dreams in place, you have a 99% better chance of seeing them come to fruition.
By taking the steps outlined above, you will be amazed at the direction and purpose that your life can take on. A type of focused intensity that keeps life’s little problems in their correct perspective.
BIG Goals and Dreams Keep Your Focus on WHY not on HOW
This is why having BIG dreams or goals is so critical! If you have limited goals or ambitions, the smallest of obstacles can knock you off course, and it opens the door to getting bogged down in the “HOW” of getting things accomplished. However, if your goals and dreams are larger than life, the small stumbling blocks will hardly even be noticed.
Dreams and Goals Help Develop a “Rhino-Like” Intent
If you have never witnessed the way a rhino approaches things, it is worth a visit to the Wild Animal Park nearest you to check it out…
First of all, the rhino has extremely thick skin. This is critical for those of us who have decided to pursue a life of absolute abundance. In order to go against the grain and ignore the “status-quo” mentality all around you, you will need to develop the thick skin of a rhino.
Second of all, the rhino is so determined and focused in everything it does. It will simply put its head down and go for what it wants. It will stop at nothing to get what it wants, and heaven forbid something or someone get in its way. I saw one uproot a tree because it was in its path…rather than alter course and go around the tree this rhino just took the tree out of its way!
If you can develop the thick skin and focused intention of a Rhino, there is nothing in the world that will prevent you from reaching success.
Finance
Three Sure-Fire Ways to Cultivate Positive Business Relationships
As a small businessperson, you have no greater leverage than the truth.
John Greenleaf Whittier
All lasting business is built on friendship.
Alfred A. Montapert
In the current economic climate, more and more people are looking at ways to create a little income on the side. Yet income creation is based on business and business on relationships. This concept was driven home for me a 2 years ago when I bought a property in a short sale. The property was all-but-abandoned. Windows were broken. The roof was in bad shape. I have several properties insured with a Allstate so I called them to insure this one. The agent agreed to insure the property and set up the policy. about a month after closing, I began receiving letters from Allstate indicating that they were going to cancel the policy because of deficiencies concerning the property. Because I acquired the property in short-sale and because the property was in pretty bad shape, I already had a plan in place to rehab the property prior to close. That plan was underway when I began receiving the letters. I contacted the agent-owner of my local agency to voice my extreme dismay. She told me that normally Allstate would not have insured the property, but because her office’s long-standing relationship with me and because I always do what I say I am going to do, her agency decided to underwrite the policy. Unfortunately a producer in the local office failed to communicate Allstate’s concerns to me in a timely manner so that I could address their concerns and I ended up finding another insurance provider.
The first sure-fire way to cultivate a positive business relationship is to operate with integrity. The definition of integrity is as follows:
1. adherence to moral principles; honesty
2. the quality of being unimpaired; soundness
unity; wholeness
In short, you do what you are going to do when you are going to do it and you do it with honesty. Relationships are most fragile in their early stages and anything can break or damage a relationship. Integrity must be at work 100% of the time for a would-be entrepreneur to cultivate lasting, meaningful, profitable relationships. Allstate was willing to do business with me on a specific property because of their positive experience with me. Although our arrangement did not work out when I first acquired the property, it has worked out subsequently.
The second sure-fire way to cultivate a positive business relationship is to be timely in what ever you commit to doing. This means that you are on time to business appointments and you meet deadlines. I and several business associates once took a coaching class from a gentleman successful in the area of recruiting in network marketing. We each paid $500 dollars for a total of 4 sessions or $125 dollars per hour. While we all eventually got our 4 hours and the guy had great information when we got him on the phone, catching up with him was a nightmare. He frequently canceled appointments at the last minute and occasionally did not inform his client base that the appointments had been canceled. He acted as though his schedule was more important than his client’s. He wasn’t timely and his coaching business went the way of the do-do. Surely things happen, though and there must be room for forgiveness when someone isn’t timely. Honestly, I am not so sure. When people fail to be timely, they very often believe they are providing a valid reason, when they are simply providing an excuse. Here is the definition of excuse:
1.
a. To explain (a fault or an offense) in the hope of being forgiven or understood.
b. To apologize for (oneself) for an act that could cause offense.
2.
To grant pardon to; forgive.
To make allowance for; overlook.
3. To serve as justification for.
4. To free, as from an obligation or duty; exempt.
5. To give permission to leave; release.
The definition of excuse implies that an offense has occurred and that the person providing the excuse is looking for forgiveness.
Here is the definition of reason:
1. The basis or motive for an action, decision, or conviction.
2. A declaration made to explain or justify action, decision, or conviction.
3. An underlying fact or cause that provides logical sense for a premise or occurrence.
4. The capacity for logical, rational, and analytic thought; intelligence.
5. Good judgment; sound sense.
6. A normal mental state; sanity.
Logic A premise, usually the minor premise, of an argument.
Reason implies the rational use of mental faculties. Would someone rationally and with conviction choose to miss an important deadline or meeting? Probably not. Most people looking who miss a meeting or deadline are looking for forgiveness and hoping that the business relationship will continue. Avoid any potential conflicts altogether and be timely in all of your communications and work. You will distinguish yourself from the bulk of people in business buy being consistently timely and you will set yourself up for quality referrals from people who value your integrity and timeliness.
The third sure-fire way to cultivate a positive business relationship is to offer content or value. I use the terms interchangeably. Value defined:
1. An amount, as of goods, services, or money, considered to be a fair and suitable equivalent for something else; a fair price or return.
2. Monetary or material worth.
3. Worth in usefulness or importance to the possessor; utility or merit.
A principle, standard, or quality considered worthwhile or desirable.
If you expect someone to pay you money, you must offer something in trade that they value more than the money. I drive a Prius because its usefulness to me is more than the cost of the car. Other people drive a Tesla because its usefulness and importance to them is more than the price of that car.
All lasting business is built on friendship and integrity, timeliness and content are the keys to developing friendship. If you desire to break into the business world and be profitable long term, you must bring these three qualities to your business game.
Finance
Create a People-Focused Marketing Approach With Effective Digital Marketing Services
Digital media is pervasive today and customers have access to information any time, any where. Be it for shopping, news, entertainment or social interaction, consumers are now exposed to a wide variety of information, and therefore, companies must amp up their digital marketing services to retain customer attention.
Managing customer relationships across various digital channels is extremely important for brands today. Effective digital media services can always lead to customer engagement and business ROI. However, the digital strategies have to be relevant and of great quality, in order to attract customers towards a particular product. Some of the strategies include brand strategy, content marketing, data analytics, relevant advertising campaigns, digital media planning and buying, search engine optimization, social media marketing and technology. Creative and world-class digital strategies can help in amping up the returns of a business significantly.
It is important for companies to unleash the potential of online marketing and how it can impact customer behaviour. Insights-driven strategies, performance driven search marketing, powerful technology and eye-catching graphs, can all contribute to effective marketing.
Nowadays, there are companies which outsource digital media services to online marketing agencies. Such an agency is equipped with experts who are skilled enough to implement effectual digital tools and strategies for best business results. Such a marketing agency eases the job of big brands by creating content that forges a deeper connection with the brand. What makes the digital consumers follow and connect with a brand are some of the following digital strategies:
Brand strategy: It takes access to insights and data for effective brand building strategies. Creating a connected brand requires the right mix of marketing across various digital channels. A full suite of strategic digital services can help a brand connect with the customers better. Understanding the brand’s strengths and weaknesses and realizing why should audiences engage with the brand is really important. Accordingly, digital strategies can be tailored to suit the business requirements.
Data Analytics: Merely collecting data is not enough. Brands need to make optimizations after data collection, in order to create powerful impact on the business ROI. Brands need to take digital initiatives that involve mining and analysis. Through such audience analysis, brands must build people-focused marketing techniques and work towards attracting more customers.
Content Marketing: Smart digital marketers know the power of content and the way it can drive engagement and brand performance. Creating good quality content, optimizing it, packaging it right for relevant audiences and making it shareable, is the key to good online marketing. Companies are also resorting to mobile-first technologies for sharing top-tier content, which, in turn, is heightening audience awareness about a brand and its services.
Social Media Marketing: It’s important to stand out from the rest by not only producing great quality content but also floating them in specific social media platforms where your audiences will consume the content.
Search Engine Optimization: People use search to cut out the middleman and go straight to the pages that they want to see. And for this, staying visible online is really important. As a result, a comprehensive search engine optimization strategy is really important. Speaking your customers’ language and offering them what they’re looking for is of prime importance. And this can only be achieved by studying customer behaviour and implementing a marketing strategy to maximize ROI.
There are digital marketing offshore companies too offering advanced solutions to your brands’ digital needs. They help companies keep pace in this fast-paced digital landscape and create a digital roadmap for their organization. So, build a digital transformation playbook for your company, target your audience with pinpoint accuracy and increase your client base in the process.
Finance
Marriage is a Marathon, Not a Sprint
The Battle of Marathon took place in 490 B.C. during the first Persian invasion. It was fought between the citizens of Athens, Greece, and the Persian forces under the rule of the Persian King Darius. A fabled run of a Greek soldier Pheidippides, a messenger from the Battle of Marathon to Athens, is the basis for the modern marathon, held in cities across the world, with the larger ones having tens of thousands of runners participating.
The marathon is a long-distance, foot race on the road with an official distance of 26 7/32 miles, requiring great strength and endurance. A sprint, on the other hand, is a short distance run, requiring a burst of energy, to run at one’s full speed. Marriage is a marathon, not a sprint.
From the website Marathon Rookie, I found the Top 10 Rookie Mistakes for beginner marathon runners, which apply to marriage as well. They are: injury, hydration, lack of knowledge, starting too fast, wrong goal, motivation, lack of belief, lack of support, and underestimate stretching. Let’s look at each one of these for why marriages are often troubled, and fail.
1. Injury. A couple comes into marriage, bringing emotional and spiritual baggage, and often many wounds. MarathonRookie.com says that many beginner runners “notice soreness in their shins or knees and ignore it. They keep running and BAM, it hits them. They’re done. Game Over. Be aware of the warning signs and how to treat them.”
If one person in the marriage is injured, then the marriage’s health will be affected as well. We need to realize that it is only God who can heal us and make us whole – not our spouse. Men love to fix things, but they can’t fix their wives. Vice versa for wives trying to change, fix, or improve their husbands.
Jesus is the healer of wounded hearts. Sometimes healing from deep hurts such as parental rejection, abandonment, childhood abuse, dysfunctional relationships in adulthood, abortion, drug, alcohol, or pornography and gambling addictions may require professional counseling, spiritual deliverance, and/or pastoral accountability.
Ultimately as we seek God’s face, study His word, and obey Him, we will receive our healing. Psalm 107:20 says, “He sent His word and healed them, and delivered them from their destruction.”
2. Hydration. MarathonRookie.com says that runners get dehydrated because they underestimate how much water their bodies need during training. Married couples don’t realize how much they need Jesus’ “living waters” each day for their marriage to last. In John 4:10 (NKJV), Jesus said to the Samaritan woman at the well, “Jesus answered and said to her, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.”
3. Lack of knowledge. When you’re dating, let’s face it, your fiance’ doesn’t realize what he’s really getting himself into! He doesn’t know that you’re a clean-freak, you hate to cook, and you aren’t a morning person. After all, you go out on weekend dates to the Japanese or Italian restaurant, where they cook the delicious food, wash the dishes, and after your talks and snuggles til midnight at his house, you go home and crash – and sleep in the next morning!
Couples may see some things that concern them while they date, but they often don’t really see with their “love blinders” on. They’re too focused on how wonderful this person is, and how they’re going to be happy for the rest of their lives. A longer dating period, asking probing questions, and paying attention to little details, will help you to get to know your fiance better – and you will have less unpleasant “surprises,” such as him being a “messy” or her having a new shoes addiction – after saying “I do.”
4. Starting too fast. MarathonRookie.com says that beginner runners try to run more miles than the scheduled training. “If you feel really strong when you begin training and want to run more, PLEASE resist the temptation. By going the extra mile, you are substantially increasing the likelihood of injury.”
Going too fast in a relationship can increase your chances of being hurt, too. This is especially true in a relationship where there’s lots of intense chemistry. Lust will not see you through the years; commitment and love will! Take it slow, and get to know this person before the wedding day!
5. Wrong training program. In Luke 6:47-49 (NKJV), the story of the man building his house on the foundation of the rock, and it standing in the fierce storm is a perfect picture of a good marriage that will last. Married couples will face many storms through the years, and having their marriage built on the principles of God’s word is what will get them through these storms.
Some couples had the wrong “training program,” in that they were never taught the truth of God’s word, and don’t have a relationship with Jesus Christ. MarathonRunner.com says some runners choose a program that is more difficult than they can handle, and they wind up quitting. Jesus said, “I am the vine; you are the branches. Apart from Me you can do nothing.” We need God’s help with our marriage problems. All we have to do is come to Him in humble faith, and He will give us all we need.
6. Wrong goal. Some runners focus on finishing the marathon quickly. This is the wrong goal, and increases the chances of injury and not finishing at all. The goal of the marathon for a beginner should be just to finish. This should be our goal in marriage, too, doing all we can to prevent divorce. It takes long-term love, mutual honor, commitment, affection, and open and honest communication to make marriage work over the long haul. A great sense of humor helps, too!
Some people go into marriage with a goal of the other person making them happy, and completing them. Only God can fill us up and complete us. We need to lay aside unreasonable expectations of our husband or wife, and not put that kind of pressure on them.
We may also have other goals that are quite selfish in nature, such as our own person career or business success, to the detriment of the marriage and family – ambitiously spending all our time on personal projects to get “ahead,” while neglecting the very ones we love. Balance is the key. Time with our husband or wife lets them know we love them, and enjoy them.
7. Motivation. Just as in a run when there’s bad weather, an injury, illness, or work that can keep him from a run, and cause him to lose his motivation to continue, there are problems that occur in marriage which causes a husband or a wife to lose their motivation to continue the marriage. Financial stresses, the demands of children, relatives and friends who intrude, pressures at work, a nagging spouse, infidelity or pornography, addictions, fatigue, boredom can all play a part in one of the partners wanting to bail out of the marriage. Keep your eye on the goal; to finish strong. Never give up!
8. Lack of belief. In Mark 6: 5-6, unbelief hindered the purposes of God. People often give up far too easily and quickly today, and file for divorce. “Now He could do no mighty work there, except that He laid His hands on a few sick people and healed them. 6 And He marveled because of their unbelief. Then He went about the villages in a circuit, teaching.”
MarathonRookie.Com says that beginner runners begin training and have a hard time finishing their first five-mile run. After that, they give up, thinking they could never do a marathon. “But Jesus looked at them and said to them, “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” (Matthew 19:26, NKJV) We need to have faith and believe that God will heal our marriages.
9. Lack of support. The world is far too eager to tell you that marriage is too hard, and it’s just much better (for your sake, for your children’s sake, for your career’s sake, for your sanity’s or checking account’s sake) to get a divorce. Many married couples do not get the support they need to help their marriages succeed from family, friends, co-workers, and even professional counselors and spiritual advisors.
If you are counseling with a professional counselor who tells you to divorce your spouse for any reason other than unfaithfulness, spouse or child abuse or neglect, then RUN! Sometimes a couple may need to draw boundaries with people who are critical of their marriage, or are giving one or both of them ungodly advice. You might even have to cut off contact with them for a season, or permanently. Your marriage is your most important priority, under God.
As the marriage goes, the family goes. As the family goes, the community goes. As the community goes, the state goes. As the state goes, the nation goes. As the nation goes, the world goes! Successful marriages have far-reaching consequences!
God told Abraham that he and his descendants would be blessed forever, to all future generations! Because of Abraham’s and Sarah’s faith in and obedience to God, and due to their committed marriage, their children and all future generations were blessed!
Don’t you think their marriage might have been strained just a little when Abraham slept with Sarah’s maid, and she became pregnant with Ishmael, after Sarah had years of barrenness? Yet Sarah stayed, despite her great pain and emptiness…and God rewarded her with her own baby boy, Isaac, which means “laughter.”
10. Stretching. Beginner runners often underestimate the importance of stretching, which gives them less soreness, puts them at less risk for injury, and gives them greater flexibility and a longer stride. Stretch out your arms to Jesus and to your husband or wife. Go all out in your love and devotion. Bend, cooperate, be understanding, show mercy and forgiveness. This will help your marriage to last.
Don’t be so rigid and set in your ways, insisting that you are right all the time, that you can’t meet your spouse half-way or more. Lay your life down for the sake of your marriage. Through the years of your marriage, you will learn that “stretching” yourself in faith and love will enhance your marriage relationship, and create greater tenderness, affection, respect, and passion in your marriage.
A sprint may get you to the finish line faster, but a marathon has incredible awards. Go for the gold in marriage. Do the marathon, and win!
“Every morning in Africa, a gazelle wakes up. It knows it must outrun the fastest lion or it will be killed. Every morning in Africa, a lion wakes up. It knows it must run faster than the slowest gazelle, or it will starve. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a lion or gazelle – when the sun comes up, you’d better be running.” – Unknown
Goals and Dreams – Success Starts Here
Three Sure-Fire Ways to Cultivate Positive Business Relationships
Bitcoin ATM Machine is Installed at Slovakia International Airport
Jurassic World Dominion Release Date
Create a People-Focused Marketing Approach With Effective Digital Marketing Services
Marriage is a Marathon, Not a Sprint
Lansner’s mailbag: Are Democrats to blame for high inflation?
Needing bullpen insurance, Yankees bring back Shane Greene on minor-league deal
Charity Fundraiser – How to Organize a Pink Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser
Black Phone Release Date
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼