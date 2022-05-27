Finance
Grapefruit Diet – Pros and Cons
The Grapefruit Diet, also known as the Hollywood Diet or Mayo Diet, has a long history in the United States. It has existed since 1930 and has been known as a fast weight loss method up until now with many variations and the only essential thing that can not be changed is a half serving of grapefruit before every meal. Grapefruit is claimed to have fat burning properties, and with the diet encouraging meat intake, these combination’s of high cholesterol foods with grapefruit seems to burn fat faster.
The basic of the diet itself has been identified as low carbohydrate and protein diet with the averages of 800 to 1000 calories per day. With less than 1000 calories per day diet, most people will still loose weight even without grapefruit consumption, but how the half serving of grapefruit before each meal boost the weight loss process is still unknown. Notes that up until now, no scientific studies have manage to prove grapefruit’s power to burn fat.
These are a sample of meal plans based on grapefruit diet:
Breakfast
- Half serving of grapefruit or 4 oz unsweetened grapefruit juice
- Two eggs, any style of cooking.
- Two slice of bacon, cooked medium.
- You can also add black coffee.
Lunch
- Half serving of grapefruit or 4 oz unsweetened grapefruit juice.
- Salad, any type of dressing, any size.
- Meat, any type, unlimited amount.
Dinner
- Half serving of grapefruit or 4 oz unsweetened grapefruit juice.
- Meat, any type, unlimited amount.
- Any red or green vegetable cooked with seasoning or a salad.A cup of coffee or tea.
Bedtime snack
8 ounces of skim milk with sweetener, the alternative is a glass of tomato juice.
No snack between meals allowed.
Pros
- It consists of 12 diet days with 2 off diet days, so you have 2 days to eat whatever you want.
- The program offer pretty quick weight loss: 18 pounds in first 18 days.
- For those who doesn’t like the idea of going to gym, this program have no instruction whatsoever regarding exercise or workout.
- Affordable and simple.
Cons
- It is not healthy to eat too much acidic citrus fruit all throughout the day for long periods. It will increase the acidity level in your stomach and increasing the probability to get a sore stomach, gastritis or even ulcerous diseases. If you suffer any of this or other digestive tract ailments, you should stop consuming any acid foods like grapefruit, lemons, or oranges.
- The program cuts out things that needed in a balanced diet, such as carbohydrates.
- The limited foods varieties restrict you to improve your eating habits, and it can cause boredom, monotony, and taste fatigue.
- You will regain weight as soon as you quit the diet.
- Unlike other citric fruits, grapefruits are known for their interactions with some drugs like felodipine, a drug used to control hypertension. Recent studies show that felodipine in combination with grapefruit juice can cause toxic effects.
- If you starting this diet, monitor how are you feeling every day, there are report that some persons experienced runs in the beginning of the program, and this can leads to dehydration if not treated quickly.
- There are opinions that grapefruit inhibits the insulin production of the pancreas. If you suffer from diabetes, you may even get to coma because the insulin level decreases suddenly.
- This is a list of drugs that can lead to unpredictable and hazardous if combined with grapefruit juice:
- Statins (Cholesterol Drugs): lovastatin (Mevacor), atorvastatin Lipitor, Simvastatin Zocor, simvastatin/ezetimibe Vytorin
- Antihistamines: Ebastine, Seldane
- Calcium Channel Blockers (Blood Pressure Drugs): nimodipine (Nimotop), Felodipine (Nitrendipine, Plendil), Pranidipine, nisoldipine (Sular), nicardipine (Cardene), verapamil (Verelan)
- Psychiatric Medications: buspirone (Buspar), triazolam (Halcion), carbamazepine (Tegretol), diazepam (Valium), midazolam (Versed), sertraline (Zoloft)
- Intestinal Medications: cisapride, taken off the U.S. market (Propulsid)
- Immune Suppressants: cyclosporine (Neoral), (tacrolimus) Prograf
- Pain Medications: Methadone
- Impotence Drug (erectile dysfunction): sildenafil (Viagra)
- Ant-HIV medication: saquinavir (Invirase)Antiarrhythmics: amiodarone (Cordarone)
Note that you don’t have to understand all of these drugs, simply consult with your doctor before if you plan to start this diet.
Conclusion
With so many downfalls and side effects, it’s not advised to do this in long term. There are people that claim to do this for years with good result, but you should not try your luck just for a few pounds weight loss. Remember that there are many weight loss programs out there that offer healthy long term solution as well as quick result.
10 Benefits of Directory Submission for Your Website
Directory submission is considered by many SEO and internet marketing experts as one of the most important aspects of quality link building. This is because search engines have high value for those directory submission websites. It is also considered to be one of the most important sources of targeted traffic. The benefits of submitting your website to directories are massive and would give your business the boost needed to increase your visibility online. Those directory websites provide the opportunity for your website listing and a brief detail about your business to be seen by millions of visitors every day. In this article, I will briefly discuss those benefits your business could get by submitting to directories online.
1. Faster Indexing:
Submitting your website to those directories will result to your website been detected and get crawled faster by search engines. This also let search engines value your website more considering your connection with those directories.
2. Higher Link Popularity:
By submitting your website to directories, you stand a good chance of getting high-quality backlinks that will include contextual category backlinks and unique directory listing backlinks. These backlinks improve your rankings and link popularity online and in the eyes of the search engines.
3. Get Better Rankings:
Another great benefit of submitting your website to directories is that your website will rank higher in Google, Bing, Yahoo, Ask, AOL and other major search engines around the world. This might be one of the most important benefits of getting directory submissions.
4. More Pages Indexed:
When your website is linked to directories, it results in search engines indexing more of your pages. Pages that may link your website to those directories will also be seen and indexed by search engines.
5. Effective Keyword Targeting:
The Keywords and phrases in directory listing link your website title and description which can give your website targeted search engine rankings.
6. Higher Page Ranking:
Directory listing helps your website pages to rank higher in search engines. This is because search engines like Google use those listings to calculate SERP and page rank.
7. Quality Directory Traffic:
Some of the directories have millions of visitors every day and these directories are capable of sending highly target traffic to your website which will increase your conversion rate and more revenue for your business
8. Brand Building:
Having your website listed in directories and social media sites is one of the best ways of building your brand and reputation online. As your traffic increases, you get more people interacting with your content and products, through that way, you build a better relationship with your visitors by offering quality products and services that will lead to your good reputation and trust online
9. More Customers:
The fact is that most of the visitors you get from those directors are people who are already interesting in your products and services, this makes it easier to turn these people into your customers. Apart from that, your listing gives you link popularity, increase your page rank, more keywords targeting and brand building which will all result in more traffic and customers.
10. Social Media Sharing:
Directory website usually has social media buttons which encourage visitors to share your listing with their family and friends. This for sure increases your exposure social media giving you more likes, shares, subscribers and followers on social media.
TMJ, EFT, and Stress
TMJ stands for temporomandibular joint. It is a joint that connects your skull and jaw, allowing movement of the jaw. There is one such joint on each side, right and left.
Tightness in the muscles that control the TMJ is almost always something that I have connected to stress, frustration, and/or anger. These emotions may be a total surprise to the sufferer, however, once the cause of causes are found, usually events in life, then using EFT to release the memory of these events from the jaw muscles can have a releasing effect. Slowly but surely, the muscles can start to relax, releasing the TMJ tension and its associated problems. Sometimes this happens in one magical session, but this is the exception to the rule.
Although the medical view is that the cause of TMJ disorder may be due to genetics, an injury, arthritis (wear-and-tear, caused in my opinion by too-tight jaw muscles, due to emotional factors causing teeth grinding), or simply an unknown mystery, time and time again, EFT practitioners find that when the associated emotional trauma is released, the condition is relieved or may even disappear altogether.
One such example reached my inbox recently. I have changed the wording, even though I have permission to publish, in order to protect my source. This is what the reader of my EFT-zine said, more or less: “I have had TMJ disorder for several years. It started with teeth grinding at night, when I had a very stressful job and could not turn my mind off at night. I also have adrenal exhaustion, fibromyalgia, and tummy problems. I am so dizzy with this ear congestion as a result of the TMJ problem. Please can you give me a free script to help?”
Clearly, with the adrenal exhaustion and other symptoms, there is a large element of stress that is somehow stuck in the body. With EFT, we call this stuck energy, and we release it with a mixture of releasing wording and special acupressure. If you are new to EFT, you can download a how-to manual from many a practitioner’s website, along with provisos as to safety and best practices, so you can follow the suggestions in this article.
This is a case for working with an experienced EFT practitioner who can safely, gradually, and surely, release the stuck energy left in the body by all that job stress so many years ago. If this is not available to you, here is a script that I feel will be safe to use.
Setup: “Even though I have this stress from that job stored in my jaw muscles, I have held onto it for all those years, I want to let it go.”
Reminder: “This job stress in my jaw muscles, and everything it represents”.
Repeat the above for 15 minutes a day for 6 weeks, without the use of numbers. As you tap, if you feel tears, fear, anger, or sadness, then simply carry on tapping on all the points you like to use, over and over again, without words, until you feel calmer and more in control. Tap in this way for as long as you need to. Then congratulate yourself for having the courage to release this issue.
I assume you have already tapped for tension in the jaw, with no result. If you have not as yet, then also add the following daily procedure. First, assess the tension in your jaw on a scale of 10-0, where 10 is the highest and 0 is not there. Keep tapping the following until the tension reduces to the lowest number it can for that day. Repeat this daily procedure for 6 weeks. You can actually repeat it as many times a day as you want, and I only suggest the once a day in case you do not have the time to tap more.
Setup: “Even though I have this tension in my jaw, I just want to feel better”.
Reminder: “This tension in my jaw”.
TMJ disorder can be relieved, like many other conditions, by releasing the associated emotional stuckness. Try this protocol, give it 6 weeks, and see how you feel.
Complete Syllabus of Chemistry for NEET Exam 2019
Knowing the syllabus of the exam is a must thing to know, the syllabus is the passport of your success.
Experts consider this as a first step of exam preparation and for an exam like NEET students must know what they have walked into.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is considered to be a tough exam to clear compared to other entrance tests.
It demands a lot of hard work, dedication, and consistency from the students who wish to pursue their career as a medical student.
Chemistry syllabus for neet consists of chapters from the NCERT book of the 11th and 12th standard. So, the syllabus of CBSE and NEET same.
Just to clear the doubt, state board also have the exact same syllabus for neet.
Here is the complete chemistry syllabus for NEET:
1. Basic Concepts of Chemistry
2. Structure of Atom
3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity
4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
5. States of Matter
6. Thermodynamics
7. Equilibrium
8. Redox Reactions
9. Hydrogen
10. The S-Block Elements
11. The P-Block Elements (XI)
12. Organic Chemistry – Basic Principals and Techniques
13. Hydrocarbons
14. Environmental Chemistry
15. The Solid State
16. Solutions
17. Electrochemistry
18. Chemical Kinetics
19.Surface Chemistry
20. General Principals & Processes of Isolationof Elements
21. The P-Block Elements (XII)
22. The D and F Block Elements
23. Coordination Compounds
24.Differentiation & Conversions – Organic Chemistry
25. Reaction Mechanism – Organic Chemistry
26. Haloalkanes & Haloarenes
27. Alcohols, Phenols & Ethers
28. Aldehydes, Ketones & Carboxylic Acids
29. Amines
30. Biomolecules
31. Polymers
32. Chemistry in Everyday Life
This is the complete and updated syllabus for neet 2019 attempt.
Now that you know the complete syllabus of neet 2019, I would suggest the neet aspirants to start focusing on it.
As I said in my previous post, only a well-structured study timetable can help to achieve the positive results.
PRO TIP
To make your chemistry preparation better what you can do is, figure out the most important chapters out of the syllabus and prepare for those comparatively stronger than other chapters.
Chemistry holds a total of 180 marks (45 questions) out of the total of 720 and to get an admission in good college students have got to have the total of more than 550 marks.
And I would suggest students to score at least 110 marks, this will help them reach the targeted marks and get you in a good college.
