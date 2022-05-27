Here Are 5 Instances Where Campaigns Actually Proved Very Useful During an Ongoing Natural Calamity

Share Pin 0 Shares

It has been a really turbulent time for not just Kerala but the entire nation as we grapple to bounce back. The floods really did leave Kerala in an awful condition. The wrath of nature can truly be uncontrollable. But so can be the ever changing trends of the competitive market.

Many brands, in the wake of natural calamities, come up with innovative campaigns. While many consider these as simply PR stunts, they definitely also bring about a string of beneficial effects for the society.

They bring about awareness and also inspire people to rekindle their social responsibility.

Here’s a list of top 5 Campaigns that were a response to an ongoing natural calamity:

1. Dell, Microsoft and HP:

Dell, in partnership with Hewlett Packard and Microsoft, led a relief campaign for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan. They distributed 250 laptops and with Microsoft’s free mobile connection. They also helped secure a stable Internet connection in Japan.

Other than this, they also urged their employees to contribute by helping the affected Japanese by cleaning their streets and gutters.

Dell also sent bags of supplies and books to the affected children.

2. Budweiser:

The Budweiser campaign does not talk about a particular natural calamity but water scarcity, which is a more chronic issue. They launched a campaign in January 2018 named the Super Bowl Spot.

In order to contribute their bit to the ever growing problem of water scarcity, Budweiser donated millions of water cans for the people of California, Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.

They campaign featured the song Stand By Me by Skylar Grey and every time people download the song, a portion of the proceeds shall be donated to the Red Cross Society, America.

3. AirBnB

AirBnB launched a temporary Housing Program (Accommodation, a service that they are known for) for the homeless in Haiti.

In order to felicitate this, the company made use of their registered contacts and accommodated the needy and the poor.

While the onset of a natural disaster had put tourism and travel on hold, AirBnb decided to dedicate their operations to a noble cause.

It was also later seen how the affected were actually provided home like environments and not just a place to stay.

4. Duracell

Duracell launched a full proof campaign in order to help the Victims of the Katrina Hurricane.

As part of their relief campaign, they dispatched trucks around the city. The trucks were called Duracell Rapid Responder.

The Truck offered free batteries and charging points for mobile phones and computers.

5. Allstate

Allstate, a big name in Insurance services, is known as one of the biggest names when it comes to campaigns that emerged as a response to the ongoing natural calamity.

Their Campaign, named the Good Hands Team Campaign, came about in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Isaac.

The Campaign involved massive monetary donations from the Allstate Foundation. They also contributed many food supplies in order to help the hungry victims.

With the tagline, In Good hands, Allstate’s campaign was a way of assuring it to the citizens that their welfare is in Good hands.