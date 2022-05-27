Finance
Here Are 5 Instances Where Campaigns Actually Proved Very Useful During an Ongoing Natural Calamity
It has been a really turbulent time for not just Kerala but the entire nation as we grapple to bounce back. The floods really did leave Kerala in an awful condition. The wrath of nature can truly be uncontrollable. But so can be the ever changing trends of the competitive market.
Many brands, in the wake of natural calamities, come up with innovative campaigns. While many consider these as simply PR stunts, they definitely also bring about a string of beneficial effects for the society.
They bring about awareness and also inspire people to rekindle their social responsibility.
Here’s a list of top 5 Campaigns that were a response to an ongoing natural calamity:
1. Dell, Microsoft and HP:
Dell, in partnership with Hewlett Packard and Microsoft, led a relief campaign for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan. They distributed 250 laptops and with Microsoft’s free mobile connection. They also helped secure a stable Internet connection in Japan.
Other than this, they also urged their employees to contribute by helping the affected Japanese by cleaning their streets and gutters.
Dell also sent bags of supplies and books to the affected children.
2. Budweiser:
The Budweiser campaign does not talk about a particular natural calamity but water scarcity, which is a more chronic issue. They launched a campaign in January 2018 named the Super Bowl Spot.
In order to contribute their bit to the ever growing problem of water scarcity, Budweiser donated millions of water cans for the people of California, Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.
They campaign featured the song Stand By Me by Skylar Grey and every time people download the song, a portion of the proceeds shall be donated to the Red Cross Society, America.
3. AirBnB
AirBnB launched a temporary Housing Program (Accommodation, a service that they are known for) for the homeless in Haiti.
In order to felicitate this, the company made use of their registered contacts and accommodated the needy and the poor.
While the onset of a natural disaster had put tourism and travel on hold, AirBnb decided to dedicate their operations to a noble cause.
It was also later seen how the affected were actually provided home like environments and not just a place to stay.
4. Duracell
Duracell launched a full proof campaign in order to help the Victims of the Katrina Hurricane.
As part of their relief campaign, they dispatched trucks around the city. The trucks were called Duracell Rapid Responder.
The Truck offered free batteries and charging points for mobile phones and computers.
5. Allstate
Allstate, a big name in Insurance services, is known as one of the biggest names when it comes to campaigns that emerged as a response to the ongoing natural calamity.
Their Campaign, named the Good Hands Team Campaign, came about in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Isaac.
The Campaign involved massive monetary donations from the Allstate Foundation. They also contributed many food supplies in order to help the hungry victims.
With the tagline, In Good hands, Allstate’s campaign was a way of assuring it to the citizens that their welfare is in Good hands.
Finance
With Wealth Creation You Can Thrive In a Global Credit Crisis
There are four critical things one must bear in mind in order to reach the ultimate wealth creation area of stability. These will also prove to be four vitally important keys to opening a wealth of success. These four skills listed below, if followed to the letter, will all but guarantee success in a world of uncertainty where a Global Credit Crisis has emerged; however, results will vary based upon the individual’s level of knowledge and expertise of certain strategies as well as the laws which govern your country. Plus we would always advise everyone to consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
First and foremost, and individual most have Creative Thinking. If you want to handicap or cripple a human being then take away his/her ability to think; however, thinking along doesn’t solidify a person’s place in life. How creative is that person’s thinking will determine if he/she reaches wealth creation. Out of those four very critical keys in wealth creation, creative thinking has to be the odds on favor for ultimate supremacy in making money in a successful manner. Most people never reach the level of expertise where they’re able to think creatively. If having the ability to think is a blessing then operating on creative thinking must gives an individual the keys to heaven because wealth creation is determined by how you think, not just being able to think.
But what exactly is creative thinking? It’s possesses the ability to solve the challenges that we encounter on an every day basis. It’s truly sad that so many people have been taught to let someone else do the thinking for them when they obviously have a mind of your own – go figure.
Outside of being able to think creatively, a person must also be capable of negotiating. This is a tool that needs to be mastered just as creative thinking for the achievement of wealth creation. This is to a key which needs to be nurture with the utmost care and concern. So many things are determined by our ability to negotiate. Deals become sealed or surreal by a person’s ability to aggressively, intelligently and successfully close deals with proper negotiating tools
As we progress, digress and suppress ideas and thought throughout our lives, the important things in to never take “NO” for an answer, when “YES” is always an option. The key to never taking “NO” for an answer will be determined how we manage the third most important key in wealth creation will be our ability to communicate effectively. It’s an unfortunate thing that this isn’t something that’s taught in school because so many young kids need to be taught how to communicate effectively so that when they become young adults they won’t have a problem communicating a benefit to others.
And finally, which may be listed last but it certainly isn’t the least of our concerns because proper marketing skills require practice, discipline and effective communication as well. You have to be capable of taking an idea or concept and transforming it into a business proposition to become a reality.
Finance
Scrum Retrospective
When the sprint ends in Scrum, it’s time for the team to present its work to the Product Owner for approval. This process is known as the sprint review meeting. In this meeting, the Product Owner goes through the stories assigned for the sprint and asks the team to present the work. The Product Owner checks the work to make sure it has addressed all the acceptance criteria outlined in the product backlog item. (In some cases, a team may have met all the criteria, but the end product still isn’t what the Product Owner wants. In such a case, the team would be awarded points for creating a product that satisfied the acceptance criteria, but the Product Owner would likely re-write the story for the team to tackle in the next sprint.) Even if 99 percent of a story is completed by a team, the Product Owner must reject it as incomplete. Many teams find that the finishing touches on a product are often the most labor-intensive and time-consuming, so awarding partial credit for unfinished work can contribute to a misleading velocity. This is the “inspect” phase of Scrum’s inspect-and-adapt approach to software development.
Following the sprint review meeting the team holds a scrum retrospective meeting with the ScrumMaster. At this time, the team discusses three things: what went well, what didn’t go well, and what improvements could be made in the next sprint. Because the Product Owner does not attend this meeting, it’s an opportunity to speak candidly about successes and failures. This is an especially important opportunity for the team to focus on its overall performance and identify strategies to improve its processes. Similarly, it’s a valuable chance for the ScrumMaster, who can observe common impediments affecting the team and work to resolve them. This meeting, which is usually time-boxed at three hours, represents the “adapt” phase of the inspect-and-adapt approach.
In short, the Scrum method of agile software development uses the sprint review and scrum retrospective meetings to reinforce Scrum’s emphasis on transparency and communication. By formalizing communication with these meetings, Scrum ensures that every team member is informed and connected.
Finance
Interactivity and Individualization in Online Marketing – 5 Tips to Increase Traffic
Interactivity and individualization in Online Marketing are two essential components that are necessary when it comes to online marketing. These elements work alone, as well as together in the development of online marketing programs.
Interactivity in online marketing programs
The integration of diverse services to implement web based marketing programs is advantageous to the programs involved. The sharing of ideas help motivate and stimulate the unique characteristics that are most needed for online marketing consultants. It is much easier for marketing specialists to communicate with each other, due to the level of high technology that is imposed in today’s business world. There are various manners that marketing consultants can communicate with each other and take their ideas and innovations to the next level. These methods are as follows:
- Surveys
Online surveys are methods in which communication brings feedback and assists in the ways that marketing programs can be successful, especially in regard to the target population that is most profitable for these websites. They are quite inexpensive to develop and their results can be priceless to any marketing company.
- 24/7 chat customer service
A customer service 24/7 chat line is a valuable tool when it comes to keeping customers satisfied. It is also a good method to use as a check point in relation to online advertising. After speaking with a customer, an online tech specialist can easily see if the marketing campaign is understood and if it is accomplishing positive results for the company.
- E-mails
E-mails have always been a great way to communicate with people, especially relating to online marketing. They are wonderful methods to introduce a company and/ or products to many people instantly. They must be concise, clear, and short with pertinent information that will increase the interest of their readers to pursue the company or products listed.
- Web analysis
Web analysis aids those consultants who are hired to assist marketing companies in their understanding of what methods are best for a specific marketing program.
- Online audits (Outsourced)
Online audits are very often outsourced in order to provide objective and non-biased reports and/ or data.
Individualization pertaining to online marketing agendas
Individualization, better known as customizing, is preferred by many companies today. The major drawback to an individualized marketing strategy is the cost, which is usually much higher than other types of online marketing programs. Customizing a webpage, rather than using a generalized template, may also take more time. Sometimes an individual, such as a small online business entrepreneur, would rather use templates and save money so that he/she can design a site and have an active part in the website, rather than pay a web designer and have no significant role in the site.
All in all, Interactivity and Individualization in Online Marketing, are two elements that can and/ or will control the fate and success rate of any website. Without good communication through interactions, a website will not have positive end results. An individualized site is also very important when implementing an online marketing program. If a site has implemented both communication and customized marketing programs, then this site is sure to acquire increased traffic and profits.
