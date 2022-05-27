News
Historic Fort Snelling reopens Memorial Day weekend: 5 highlights
Historic Fort Snelling reopens on Saturday with new stories to share.
While the fort itself might be most familiar to Minnesotans — that stout military landmark dating back to 1819 — the history of this place is much older and more complex than one building. Built on Dakota homeland, the geography has always drawn people — and wildlife — because of its position near the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers.
After a rehabilitation and improvement project lasting more than two years and costing $34.5 million, the site reopens to Minnesota on Saturday — Memorial Day weekend — to begin unspooling more of this place’s complex history.
The Pioneer Press took an advance tour of the “new” site with staff of the historical society. Here are five highlights worth checking out:
NEW VISITOR CENTER
Back in 1905, Building 18 opened as state-of-the-art barracks at Fort Snelling. Now, 117 years later, it has reopened as the Plank Museum and Visitor Center.
Unlike soldiers back in the day, though, visitors walking through this building will enjoy central air conditioning and other comforts, including spacious restrooms, grab-and-go food options and even an all-terrain wheelchair to enable those with mobility issues to explore the grounds.
Wandering through the museum, there are stories to learn, like what was served for Christmas dinner at Fort Snelling in 1906 (turkey, turtle soup, three types of pie and Hamm’s lager).
In a future exhibition space, there’s also a place where visitors can answer the question: “What’s your connection to Fort Snelling?”
Some answers posted on a display board include:
“My father enlisted here for WW2 (he served in the Philippines). Later, he and my mother married at the chapel.”
“Came here all the time w/ my families as children. Saw fort, demonstrations and hiking.”
“It’s filled with stories and significance to indigenous people & MN and US history. I’m surprised by all the connections.”
FORT SNELLING GROUNDS
At noon on a recent sunny weekday, an eagle perched on a tree branch near a new picnicking spot called Picnic Grove. The bird of prey appeared to be staring intently at the swiftly moving current of the Mississippi River far below, perhaps hoping to spot lunch suitable for an eagle’s picnic. For people, this new spot near the entrance is located off a trail and the parking lot, with tables situated in an area with thick grass, taking in a view of the river.
Thanks to new signage, picnickers and other visitors who stroll through the grounds on the wandering pathways might feel as if they are browsing an annotated history of this land. There’s an extensive timeline of history at an overlook, a timeline that begins 12,000 years ago, back when the Mississippi was a small tributary.
New and historically significant plantings are also taking root, like pezi hota bdaska (white sage): “Cleanse and protect against negativity by burning gray leaves,” the related sign says. “Dakota people spread pezi hota bdaska on the ground and adorned dancers with sage wreaths for ceremonies.”
TREATY OF 1805 INSTALLATION
A new outdoor installation, “The Treaty of 1805,” is worth a pause — a long pause.
Back in 1805, the Dakota negotiated this treaty with Lt. Zebulon Pike. The U.S. government made agreements — promises — to the Dakota related to land, trade and hunting and fishing rights.
“Each side left with something they wanted,” an explanatory sign states. “But different worldviews and the barrier of language laid the groundwork for an uncertain future.”
Standing in front of the installation, some words — like “promise” — disappear into blackness.
SPRINKLED STORIES
How do you represent all the stories — from the pride of military service to the suffering of people — that have passed through Fort Snelling? A curated selection of them, representative of different eras and experiences, are posted on signs throughout the site, like the story of Felix Battles.
“Felix Battles was 20 years old when he enlisted,” states a sign illustrated with a photo of his 1864 enlistment papers. “He was born into slavery near Memphis, Tennessee, and possibly freed himself by escaping north. Battles was one of 106 African American men who enlisted at Fort Snelling during the Civil War.”
You will find more signs and stories of people still here and from long ago both on the grounds and in the Visitor Center.
A PLACE TO REMEMBER
On the grounds, located near the fort but positioned like an island among the grasses, is an outdoor sitting area. It’s a circle with stone seating, edged in plantings, a spot that’s called A Place to Remember.
Visitors are invited “to pay tribute to the many lives shaped by this place and the generations who lived, labored and learned here,” a sign explains. “To recognize the pain, loss and sacrifice of those connected to this place. To honor Minnesota’s shared history, together.”
Memorial Day weekend at Fort Snelling
During Memorial Day weekend, visitors are invited to see all the new spaces, learn and reflect. Young, native plants are taking root in the savanna, prairie, woodland and wet meadow landscapes. At the fort, live musical performances, an 1890s mechanized infantry bicycle demonstration, a Civil War cannon demonstration as well as a World War I baseball demonstration that shows how soldiers trained to use gas masks, bring recent history to life.
- Location: Historic Fort Snelling is located at Minnesota Highways 5 and 55 overlooking the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul.
- Hours/dates: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30; Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays – Sundays; closed Labor Day
- Admission: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 and older), college students and active military; $8 for children ages 5 to 17
- Parking: $6 ($4 for members of the Minnesota Historical Society)
- Info: mnhs.org/fortsnelling
- Reading suggestion: Hampton Smith, author of the award-winning “Confluence: A History of Fort Snelling,” will speak about his book on June 11. Details at
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died.
The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying the 18-year-old gunman had no known criminal or mental health history.
The alleged shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the Robb Elementary School classroom in Uvalde for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, authorities said Thursday.
The rampage has rocked a country already reeling from gun violence, and the toll has continued to climb in Uvalde, a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the Mexican border.
Joe Garcia, 50, had dropped off flowers at his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning, The New York Times reported. He “pretty much just fell over” after returning home and died of a heart attack, his nephew John Martinez told the newspaper.
The Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary confirmed Joe Garcia’s death to The Associated Press. AP was unable to independently reach members of the Garcia family on Thursday.
Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will hold a Mass on Thursday evening at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde for the Garcia family and the wider community, the archdiocese said.
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children. The oldest, Cristian, is serving in the Marine Corps as his brother, Jose, attended Texas State University. Their eldest daughter Lyliana is a high school sophomore, while her younger sister is a seventh grade student.
Martinez, the Garcias’ nephew, told The Detroit Free Press that the family was struggling to grasp that while Garcia’s son trained for combat, it was his mother who was shot to death.
“Stuff like this should not be happening in schools,” he told the newspaper. “It’s wrong. It’s not OK.”
The Garcias loved to barbecue, 48-year-old Irma wrote in an online letter to her students at Robb Elementary. Irma enjoyed listening to music and taking country cruises to Concan, a community along the Frio River about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) north of Uvalde.
The school year, scheduled to end Thursday, was Irma’s 23rd year of teaching — all of it at Robb Elementary School. She had been previously named the school’s teacher of the year and was a 2019 recipient of the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Education from Trinity University.
“Mrs. Irma Garcia was my mentor when I began teaching,” her colleague Allison McCullough wrote when Irma was named teacher of the year. “The wealth of knowledge and patience that she showed me was life changing.”
For five years, Irma had co-taught with Eva Mireles, who also was killed.
“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” Mireles wrote in an online letter to their incoming students last year.
__
Associated Press journalist Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed.
Yankees call up reliever Manny Banuelos more than a decade after signing
ST. PETERSBURG — Manny Banuelos knew that eventually, his journey would end with him wearing a Yankees uniform in the big leagues. It just took a lot longer for it to happen. In 2008, Banuelos was signed out of his native Mexico and was considered one of the brightest up-and-coming arms in the Yankees organization. Along with Andrew Brackman and Dellin Betances, he was one of the “Killer B’s,” who were going to be the future of the franchise.
Now, as a 31-year-old reliever who has been through injuries and disappointments, Banuelos finally made it.
“It’s huge, it’s huge for me. Everybody knows the story I started here. And a lot of people are telling me that it’s supposed to happen like 10 years ago, but I was late, you know? Never give up,” Banuelos said. “I said yesterday, this is my dream pitch in the big leagues, but with the Yankees and hopefully today’s the day. I can’t wait to be out there and do my best to help the team win.”
Banuelos was activated by the Yankees before Thursday’s series opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field to be in their bullpen because of injuries. Pitching coach Matt Blake said after hearing so much about Banuelos, who was traded from the Yankees to the Braves in 2015, he was surprised he never got to the big leagues with the Bombers.
“It’s a nice story,” Blake said, “but it’s also not just that. He’s absolutely earned his way here.”
In 30.2 innings pitched in Triple-A this season, Banuelos has struck out 30 and allowed just eight earned runs.
Banuelos made his big league debut in 2015 with the Braves and made 16 big league appearances with the White Sox. Injuries got in his way and the Killer B’s ended up being just Betances.
“Back then I was very young. And it was very special, because we did a lot of stuff. And everybody was talking about the killer bees. And it was fun,” Banuelos said. “But like I’m saying I was very young. It is just memories now.”
Banuelos is wearing No. 68, the number that Betances last wore with the Yankees, with Betances’ blessing.
WAITING GAME
DJ LeMahieu tried hitting in the cage before Thursday’s game, but said that just told him that his left wrist wasn’t ready to be back in the lineup yet. The infielder had a cortisone shot in his wrist on Tuesday and had hoped to be able to play in this series.
Thursday afternoon, he was still waiting to see what the next step was. He is still wondering how he hurt himself.
“I don’t know. I know that we had the doubleheader and then I just picked up a bat the next day and it didn’t feel good,” LeMahieu said. “It’s supposed to be 24 to 48 hours, it’s not quite 48 hours yet, so I don’t know.”
Aaron Boone said they would discuss a possible stint on the injured list for LeMahieu after Thursday night’s game.
BRITTON AND GERMAN UPDATE
Zack Britton is expected to throw his first bullpen session since elbow reconstruction surgery on Tuesday, Aaron Boone said. The Yankees manager said he absolutely expects Britton to be back this season.
The lefty reliever was in the clubhouse before Thursday’s game. He has been recovering from left elbow reconstruction surgery in Tampa.
In other injury news, Yankees right-hander Domingo German, who has been rehabbing from a shoulder issue since spring training, has been facing live hitters in batting practice and is “close,” to getting a rehab assignment.
With the Yankees bullpen losing Aroldis Chapman (Achilles), Chad Green (Tommy John) and Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder), German could possibly be a reinforcement when he is ready.
Minnesota Democrats say gun policies on table in wake of Texas school massacre
Democratic-Farmer-Labor leaders at the Minnesota Capitol on Thursday said they would push forward with efforts to rewrite the state’s gun laws during a possible legislative special session days after a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school left 21 dead, including 19 children.
Minnesota has one of two divided state legislatures in the country where one party controls the Senate and the other controls the House of Representatives. In recent years, as House Democrats supported enacting red flag laws or background checks for gun purchases, the GOP-led Senate has blocked their passage.
And if lawmakers in the divided statehouse failed to reach a deal to return to St. Paul, Democrats said they would bring the issue to the campaign trail in the run-up to the November election.
“We just need to not accept that this is normal. This does not happen in other countries, we are the outlier in the world on this. The common denominator is easy access to firearms,” Gov. Tim Walz told reporters on Thursday after he filed for re-election.
Walz said he and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in 2018 ran on the issue of gun control and would again push to require enhanced background checks for gun purchases and allow law enforcement officers to come in and remove a person’s firearms if a loved one believed they posed a risk to themselves or to someone else.
“Here we’ve been stonewalled (in the Senate),” Walz continued. “So yes, this will be an issue.”
Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator running to unseat Walz, at the state Republican Party Convention this month apologized for co-sponsoring a bill during his time in the state Senate that would expand background checks. And he said he was a gun owner and member of the National Rifle Association.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said lawmakers should “courageously work — without ceasing — on the mental health crisis that daily devastates lives across America.”
Minnesota lawmakers left the Capitol this week without taking up the issue of gun control. But some said the issue could come up for consideration if the governor calls them back into special session to take up other issues around spending the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and passing a tax bill.
House Public Safety Committee Chair Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul urged lawmakers to renew conversations around restrictions for buying and securing firearms in the wake of the Texas shooting. And he said he would speak with Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, about gun safety provisions that could pick up support in both chambers. Limmer chairs the Senate Public Safety Committee and has previously opposed efforts to pass so-called “red flag” or background check legislation.
“I call on us here to fulfill our basic duty as state legislators and make laws to save the lives of people. And I call on voters to elect legislators who will advance gun safety,” Mariani said. “I feel duty-bound, at the very least, to push for that kind of engagement and see where it takes us.”
Limmer, in response, said that violent crime had been a concern for Minnesotans for years and that Democrats at the Capitol had opposed Republicans’ proposals to increase penalties for those who commit the offenses.
“Chair Mariani criticized our ‘tough on crime’ approach, he tabled discussion on law enforcement, and failed to provide meaningful movement towards agreement,” Limmer said in a statement. “A special session isn’t going to change any of that.”
Republicans at the Capitol on Thursday said that Minnesota already had in place tight restrictions for buying and carrying a firearm and they said proposed changes to state law wouldn’t have prevented the shooting in Uvalde.
“We need to actually get down to the root cause of the problem,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, told reporters, “which is we’re not addressing the mental health of folks in our state.”
Advocacy groups in favor of tightening gun control laws in the aftermath of the shooting called on supporters to reach out to lawmakers to press for changes and urged them to support candidates that backed gun control measures. Meanwhile, gun owners’ rights groups in Minnesota said efforts to use strong emotions stemming from the event were “shameful and exploitative.”
“We remain committed to addressing real issues of public policy — and we’re always willing to be a part of a public debate on the issue of gun rights and the Second Amendment,” Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus leaders said Wednesday in a news release.
