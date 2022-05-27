Finance
How to Stay Out of the School Bus Danger Zone
Boarding and exiting a school bus can be dangerous for children since they are so close to cars that could potentially cause an accident. By leading by example and teaching your children these simple safety tips, you can help to reduce the risk of your children being injured by the school bus or other vehicles.
1) Go to the bus stop 5 minutes ahead of time. It can be very dangerous if your child decides to start running to the bus stop since it can lead to serious injuries.
At the bus stop, make sure that you stand at least 10 feet away from the road. This is equal to about five giant steps for children. This ensures that the bus driver can see them and that they are out of the roadway.
3) Do not board the bus before the bus driver tells you to. Make sure that the bus is completely stopped, the door is open, and the bus driver tells you it is okay to come in, before approaching the bus.
4) Safely cross the street. Look both ways to check for oncoming traffic and cross the road at least 10 feet in front of the bus so that you can be seen. In addition, look both ways before exiting the bus to make sure that all cars have stopped coming.
5) Be sure that the driver sees you. Even if you can see the bus driver, they may not be able to see you. If you always remain at least 10 feet away from any vehicle, you are considered to be out of the “Danger Zone.”
6) Use handrails. Hold onto the handrails so that you do not slip and fall. Loose strings, backpack straps, or anything hanging could get caught in the handrails and cause an accident, so make sure that everything is safely tucked away.
7) When on the side of the bus, make sure that you are ten feet away from it. Again, this keeps you out of the “Danger Zone” and in the driver’s sight.
8) If you drop something near the bus, do not attempt to retrieve it. Let the bus driver know that you dropped something and ask it if it is okay if you go pick it up. This ensures that the bus driver does not drive away while you are not on or too close to the bus.
9) Do NOT walk behind the bus. The bus driver probably will not see you, which could cause a devastating accident.
After getting on the bus, sit in your seat as quickly as possible. As a result, all of the children will have enough time to safely board the bus, thus lessening the likelihood of an accident.
The Best Ways to Increase Site Traffic
No matter how great things online are really need to learn how to increase website traffic to your site in order to achieve these objectives. However, the traffic of “good” or “Medium” is not enough. This article highlights the two strategies, but effective free traffic to help you start your online business.
Free Strategy First, you need to get more web site traffic is article marketing. Article marketing is a very effective way to build back links anchor. Just send some keyword rich articles for any section of the main sites and place the link in the resource box. Do not waste your time writing numerous articles on days of poor. Instead, focus on some points with the relevant and keyword rich.
Another important advantage of article marketing is that you can get more exposure and status of authority. Will you sell more? Go out and say you are an expert in your field! You can also use article marketing and getting such an “expert” status by writing relevant content is quite normal. People will read your content, so they see you as someone to trust your niche market. Again, you get increase website traffic.
Another important thing is to use a bookmark. Submit your URL to bookmarking sites is a very good strategy for building back links. Also, bookmarking sites are highly ranked on Google and other search engines. Some sites like Digg and Delicious are a large public.
The conclusion is that these two strategies described in this article, very good strategies to increase website traffic. Just try to do article marketing and social bookmarking, and begin to experience better results online.
Defective Airbag Case
Many factors contribute to determining whether or not you should decide to file a lawsuit because your airbag did not deploy.
These are the factors that will help you decide whether to take legal action:
1. Under normal circumstances, should the airbag have deployed in this type of crash?
2. Why didn’t the airbag deploy?
3. If the airbag had worked, could I have been less injured?
4. Are the injuries caused by the defective airbag serious enough or life threatening enough to be worth the cost of pursuing a defective airbag lawsuit?
1. Under normal circumstances, should the airbag have deployed in the crash?
Prior to deciding whether to file a product liability lawsuit for a defective airbag, it is best to examine the facts about the incident to know for sure there the airbag did not work properly. In other words, should the airbag have deployed in the crash? Oftentimes, to answer this question, an investigator is used to examine the evidence. The speed that the car was traveling at is an important element to consider. A typical airbag will deploy if the car is traveling at a speed equal to or slower than 14 mph. Moreover, the type of impact plays a role in whether an airbag will deploy. The airbags in the front of the vehicle should deploy in frontal impact crashes. Therefore, if you were traveling at a speed of or over 14 mph and were hit in the front of your vehicle, then the frontal airbags should have deployed. However, if you experienced a crash in the rear of your vehicle, then your airbag may not have gone off because it was not made for this type of accident. Newer vehicles also have side airbags, so it is necessary to determine where the airbags are located in the car and analyze their effectiveness according to the type of accident that occurred.
2. Why didn’t the airbag deploy?
You need to prove that there is something wrong with the airbag that caused it to not deploy even if you simply think that it should have in the accident that you had. You need to have an expert with an engineering background testify that there is something wrong with the airbag. It can be expensive to have experts in this field to come and give a testimony on your behalf. Therefore, if you were not severely injured, it would not be wise to spend the money on attempting to prove that the airbag should have worked.
3. If the airbag had worked, could I have been less injured?
In order to prove that you would have incurred less injuries if the airbag had gone off, medical experts should also be asked to provide a testimony to provide evidence of this fact.
4. Are the injuries caused by the defective airbag serious enough or life threatening enough to be worth the cost of pursuing a defective airbag lawsuit?
As you can see, airbag cases are complex, and costly to pursue. It may not be worth it to pursue a lawsuit of this kind, even if you believe that you have a strong claim. In other words, if the injuries that you sustained as a result of the airbag not deploying were not substantial, then the cost of going through the legal process could be more than the settlement. On the other hand, if you did in fact experience serious injuries or one of the passengers was killed, you should consider pursuing a case and should contact a personal injury lawyer immediately.
Marketing Online With a Funnel Strategy, Is It Still Viable As of Today..?
I’ve been getting a lot of questions on the forums where we participate in, and also we’re getting a lot of questions from our brand new affiliates.
Is what is actually is a sales funnel.
So I wanted to go through and break it down in theory, in practice of how it is structured and show some effective sales funnel landing pages.
And then what are the actual numbers of how does this work and why is it beneficial for our business.
So, the process is we have a product and we want to create awareness in the marketplace.
And then once somebody is aware of it, to generate interest for that prospective customer.
And then once we have that prospective customer’s interests, then we want them to make a decision and then take action on that decision.
And once they take action, then we see the benefits of the sales funnel process.
So the structure…
LANDING PAGE
First we have a Landing Page.
And the landing page, the only thing that we’re trying to do is get an email address.
So we want to make a promise that if they give us their email address, we’ll give them a valuable piece of information that they liked.
And it doesn’t cost very much.
Maybe it’s free, maybe it’s a $1, that sort of thing.
But we want to make it very valuable.
So people will trade us their email address because they know that we’re going to contact them in the future.
THANK YOU PAGE
Once we have that email address, then we want to take them to a thank you page that might have an offer on it.
So in other words, we promised them something for their email and then we send them to a thank you page and they say, thank you very much.
Here’s the thing you wanted, but, by the way, would you like to actually take a look at
this thing that might make your life better or solve your problem?
ORDER PAGE
And then from that they can go to an order page to actually purchase that.
And then what we always want to do is on the order page to increase our per ticket value is we give them the product that they want, but then ask them if they want to bump on another product that will help the one that they’re buying.
And it’s called an order bump.
And what we’ve seen through split testing is 20 to 30% of people will actually take the order bump if offered.
UPSELL PAGE
Then once they complete the order, then they can be taken to an upsell page for an additional product that would help them out with the product they just purchased.
And then of course, if they take that, we see about 30 to 35% of the people actually taken an Upsell.
But once they’ve taken it, then you can take them to a thank you page.
DOWNSELL PAGE
Now let’s say that somebody didn’t take the upsell.
Well, instead of letting them go, let’s take them to a down sell page.
So maybe they’re ready to buy, but they’re not wanting to spend that much money.
So we take them to an offer that might be more of the same but a steeper discount, that sort of thing.
And what we’ve seen is that 15 to 20% of the people will actually take a down sell in addition to offer.
If we just make that offer to them.
And of course then we can take them to a thank you page.
So now what about the 95% of people that didn’t buy the first time they came through?
Because we all know that 95% of the traffic that comes to our landing pages doesn’t actually
make a decision because they’ve got to go through their buying cycle.
So what do we do with the 95% of people that don’t buy our product when they first see it?
Well, that’s why we collected the email.
So that we can put them into an email smart list and then we can now send them messages
via email for the next day, two or three in an automated system.
Then make that offer to come back and buy that product.
So maybe they weren’t ready to buy initially.
But you can give them additional information over the next couple of days that might persuade them to buy your product.
But what if they don’t buy the product?
Well, they’re not gone and then we can make them a different offer
And then send them a series of other emails that might be related to the product that
they didn’t buy or might be something completely different.
Well, what if they don’t buy that product?
Well, then we can send them a different offer.
Because they’re in our email list.
We now have the ability to send them offers whenever we want.
And the thing is, if you don’t get to spammy, where they’re gonna opt out of your list,
if you provide them value, they’ll stay on your list forever.
So the process goes, you can actually send out different offers with an automated system, so that you can provide value to these people.
And of course, that’s how we generate revenues for our business.
So the key thing is, is the landing page.
So let’s take a look at the structure of a great landing page.
First is we want to have a hook, something to get people’s attention.
And then we want to tell them a story.
Why our product is going to be good for the problem that they came to our website for.
Of course then we want to make an offer.
So really all of business really boils down to these three simple rules.
1. Learn how to get somebody’s attention
2. Tell them a story that builds belief, emotion and trust
3. Then sell them something they want, that’s absolutely irresistible to them.
So again, let’s take a look at some really good examples of great landing pages.
So here we have one right here, the 10 minute cache system.
THE HOOK
Discover how to make real money online in 10 minutes.
That grabs your attention.
THE STORY
Brand new from number one international bestselling author, Yoan Chia.
THE OFFER
Enter your email address to learn how to get the actual system.
We take a look over here and don’t let anything dull your sparkle.
Obviously in eBook.
THE OFFER
The Free eBook from Dorian Virtue.
So this is another document that she’s put out and another book that she’s put out.
THE STORY
You’ll discover why you’re addicted to drama, how your past traumas led to a high drama stress filled life,
and how to ultimately break free from these patterns and live a life that reflects your divine sparkle.
So again, there’s a story where we’re talking about, here’s the problem, here’s your story and
what you’re going to learn and what you’re going to get at the end.
THE OFFER
Enter your email address to receive the free eBook.
Don’t let anything dull your sparkle.
Here’s one from how to flip houses.
THE HOOK
A secret confession
And of course this is illustrated with an image of a video with a play button that can’t actually be played.
THE STORY
I’ve discovered a loophole in the $787 billion stimulus bill that allows me to flip 10 to 15 REO,
bank owned foreclosure properties every single month.
And if you’re interested in real estate, that would get your attention and you would want to learn more.
THE OFFER
Enter your our email address to receive the free digital video that he references above and how to flip houses from your home.
Let’s look at the actual numbers.
Let’s say that…
200 people put their email address into your landing page.
Then 5% of those people decided to buy right away.
And let’s say your product was $27.
Well, if you had 5% of the people buy, of the 200 people that came,
you probably spend two to $300 on ads getting traffic to your website.
So you actually made $270 from the 5% of the people that bought first time.
Of those 10 people that bought your initial product, well, they’re in a buying mood.
So why not make them an additional offer?
So let’s say you’ve got another more extensive product, maybe a course that you can sell for $297.
So let’s say that of the 10 people that bought your initial product, now they’re going to buy,
one person will actually buy your program for $297.
So here are the numbers.
You spend $300 on advertising to get people to your landing page.
You made 10 sales at $27 and one sale at $297 for a total of $567.
So now you’re already profitable by over $267.
And…
You now have collected 200 email addresses that you can now market to for free.
Are you seeing how incredible the sales funnel processes is?
And that is the beauty of a sales funnel, and that’s why we use them.
Now, what is the best program that we’ve used?
And we’ve tested lots of different programs from hard coding websites, to WordPress and a lot of different software programs.
But the best program that we found to put together all the different pieces you need to create effective sales funnels is clickfunnels.
I’ll put a ink in the author description below
Check it out for yourself
Click funnels has a 14 day free trial.
Go ahead and click the link below and you can actually go and start your 14 day free trial.
Now one of the things we’ve discovered is that it’s a little bit of a startup to actually learn any software program.
Click funnels is no different.
So what we’ve done is we’ve put together 13 step-by-step videos of how to start your click funnels quickly.
So in your free 14 day trial, going through our videos,
which is going to take you about an hour and a half, maybe two hours,
go through all the videos, but you’ll then be able to hit the ground running with click funnels.
And actually get set up in the first 24 hours.
So now you’ve got 13 days to really test out your landing page, your entire sales process,
and start generating some revenues before your free trial ends.
Hopefully this helpful For Business.
