Is Bling Empire Real? Who Is Richest In Bling Empire?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Reality TV has always had a huge viewership and fanbase. People look forward to seeing celebrities going on with their lives to escape from their routines.

It is thus quite natural to say that the USA has a host of Reality Tv shows to keep the audience entertained. It is safe to assume a whole subset within the TV industry offers reality TV shows to the masses.

From Survivor to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Reality TV has catered to the needs of various genres, from Drama to action and survival, keeping the audiences on toes about what will happen in the show in future.

THE BLING EMPIRE is one such show with a humongous twist; it’s about the life of, yes, you guessed it right, people with shiny bling of wealth but of Asians living in America and American Asians and East Asians.

The show has run for two seasons, with season 1, which dropped in January of 2021 and the second Season premiering in May 2022 on Netflix.

What Is The X Factor Of The Bling Empire

Bling Empire is a reality TV show like many others, but it has almost all of the main Cast in the show as belonging to Asian ethnicity differentiates it from the rest in the entire industry.

However, why is that an X factor?

It is because, in the period of passive intolerance towards Asians and African Americans, this show takes the responsibility of cultural and ethnic inclusivity to a whole new inspiring level.

Cast

The entire Cast of the Bling Empire has insanely wealthy Asians and southeast Asians living in America as the show’s subjects. The show stars Anna Shay, an heiress; Cherie Chan, an heiress of her family’s denim empire and co-founder of Religion Tequila, also being an Actress( quite a busy one); Christine Chiu, a co-owner and founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery and the Regenerative Medicine Aesthetic Institute, as well as the SPA at BHPS.

Kevin Kreider, born in Seoul, South Korea an Actor/speaker and founder/CEO of Sans Beverages; Kim Lee, an actress,

Kane Lim, of Singaporean descent, is a real estate developer and agent, Kelly Mi Li, a Chinese American social entrepreneur, film producer and Investor and Jaime Xie, a Chinese American model, businesswoman and socialite for the Season 1 of the Bling Empire.

However, Season 2 added two new personalities to the show – Mimi Morris, philanthropist and wife of Don Morris and Dorothy Wang, an Actor and Socialite, to up the bling -o – meter.

Show – Scripted Or Real?

While many reality shows are accused of being scripted deliberately to create Drama and keep the audience on its toes, the Bling Empire, on the other hand, is claimed to be 100% authentic not only by the show’s producers but also by its blingy Cast quite some times in various interviews spanning throughout it’s commencement to the present day.

It follows how all these spent their lives in LA, complete with grand and lavish parties and Splendor and how they navigate friendships and personal matters between them.

Every incident on the show, The showrunner Brandon Panaligan claims, is 1000% true and unexpected, including the one with the sex toy belonging to Anna Shay being thrown out into the festivities of a spa day party by Kim Lee.

Many of the Cast had also known each other long before this series came into being. For example, Christine Chiu claims she has known Kelly Mi li for a decade now.

The Blingy -Est Of The Lot

Although the entire Cast of the Bling Empire is composed of millionaires and billionaires, it would be an understatement to call them wealthy; ultra-wealthy or insanely wealthy might be near the description of their bank accounts. However, it is only natural for the viewers to wonder who the blingy of them all is.

Well, the answer depends on the Season.

In season 1, the wealthiest of the lot was heiress Anna Shay with a whopping US$600 million to her name.

However, the statistics change with The season 2, in which Mimi Morris, wife of Dan Morris, the CEO of The Morris International Group of Companies, bags the crown of the wealthiest Cast on board of The Bling Empire with a net worth of US$800 MILLION about a whopping 200 million over Anna Shay.

Another interesting tid bid about the lavishly wealthy Cast is that they become richer by participating in the Bling Empire show. Apart from the earnings as participants in the show, they also earn a whopping amount by charging for social media posts, especially on Instagram, thereby encashing their influence and the reach required to sell a product.

The post Is Bling Empire Real? Who Is Richest In Bling Empire? appeared first on Gizmo Story.