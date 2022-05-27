News
Is Bling Empire Real? Who Is Richest In Bling Empire?
Reality TV has always had a huge viewership and fanbase. People look forward to seeing celebrities going on with their lives to escape from their routines.
It is thus quite natural to say that the USA has a host of Reality Tv shows to keep the audience entertained. It is safe to assume a whole subset within the TV industry offers reality TV shows to the masses.
From Survivor to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Reality TV has catered to the needs of various genres, from Drama to action and survival, keeping the audiences on toes about what will happen in the show in future.
THE BLING EMPIRE is one such show with a humongous twist; it’s about the life of, yes, you guessed it right, people with shiny bling of wealth but of Asians living in America and American Asians and East Asians.
The show has run for two seasons, with season 1, which dropped in January of 2021 and the second Season premiering in May 2022 on Netflix.
What Is The X Factor Of The Bling Empire
Bling Empire is a reality TV show like many others, but it has almost all of the main Cast in the show as belonging to Asian ethnicity differentiates it from the rest in the entire industry.
However, why is that an X factor?
It is because, in the period of passive intolerance towards Asians and African Americans, this show takes the responsibility of cultural and ethnic inclusivity to a whole new inspiring level.
Cast
The entire Cast of the Bling Empire has insanely wealthy Asians and southeast Asians living in America as the show’s subjects. The show stars Anna Shay, an heiress; Cherie Chan, an heiress of her family’s denim empire and co-founder of Religion Tequila, also being an Actress( quite a busy one); Christine Chiu, a co-owner and founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery and the Regenerative Medicine Aesthetic Institute, as well as the SPA at BHPS.
Kevin Kreider, born in Seoul, South Korea an Actor/speaker and founder/CEO of Sans Beverages; Kim Lee, an actress,
Kane Lim, of Singaporean descent, is a real estate developer and agent, Kelly Mi Li, a Chinese American social entrepreneur, film producer and Investor and Jaime Xie, a Chinese American model, businesswoman and socialite for the Season 1 of the Bling Empire.
However, Season 2 added two new personalities to the show – Mimi Morris, philanthropist and wife of Don Morris and Dorothy Wang, an Actor and Socialite, to up the bling -o – meter.
Show – Scripted Or Real?
While many reality shows are accused of being scripted deliberately to create Drama and keep the audience on its toes, the Bling Empire, on the other hand, is claimed to be 100% authentic not only by the show’s producers but also by its blingy Cast quite some times in various interviews spanning throughout it’s commencement to the present day.
It follows how all these spent their lives in LA, complete with grand and lavish parties and Splendor and how they navigate friendships and personal matters between them.
Every incident on the show, The showrunner Brandon Panaligan claims, is 1000% true and unexpected, including the one with the sex toy belonging to Anna Shay being thrown out into the festivities of a spa day party by Kim Lee.
Many of the Cast had also known each other long before this series came into being. For example, Christine Chiu claims she has known Kelly Mi li for a decade now.
The Blingy -Est Of The Lot
Although the entire Cast of the Bling Empire is composed of millionaires and billionaires, it would be an understatement to call them wealthy; ultra-wealthy or insanely wealthy might be near the description of their bank accounts. However, it is only natural for the viewers to wonder who the blingy of them all is.
Well, the answer depends on the Season.
In season 1, the wealthiest of the lot was heiress Anna Shay with a whopping US$600 million to her name.
However, the statistics change with The season 2, in which Mimi Morris, wife of Dan Morris, the CEO of The Morris International Group of Companies, bags the crown of the wealthiest Cast on board of The Bling Empire with a net worth of US$800 MILLION about a whopping 200 million over Anna Shay.
Another interesting tid bid about the lavishly wealthy Cast is that they become richer by participating in the Bling Empire show. Apart from the earnings as participants in the show, they also earn a whopping amount by charging for social media posts, especially on Instagram, thereby encashing their influence and the reach required to sell a product.
The post Is Bling Empire Real? Who Is Richest In Bling Empire? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022 for 1395 Posts | Qualification | Syllabus
1395 posts of Panchayat Secretary notified in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.
JKSSB Fresh Recruitment for 1395 Posts Advertisement for District Cadre posts of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services – Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 2010 and rules made thereunder read with other relevant rules governing the subject Total Number of Posts =1395
a) Date of Commencement for submission of online applications= 06-06-2022.
b) Last Date for submission of online applications = 06-07-2022.
c) Annexure “A” = Name of the Post, Cadre, Pay Level, Category wise break up of posts, Qualification and Criteria for selection.
d) Annexure ‘”B”=Certificate regarding physical limitation.
e) Annexure “C”=Letter of undertaking for using own Scribe.
The J&K Services Selection Board invites online application from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for District Cadre posts shown in Annexure “A” to this Notification.
The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, educational qualification, domicile, reservation, etc are as follows:-
(1) Appointment of the candidates: –
i. The Appointment and other service conditions in respect of the candidate selected through this selection process, shall be governed by Total Number of Posts =1395 the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Services, Pay & Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O 192 dated 17th of June 2020.
ii. The reservation under this Advertisement Notification shall be applicable in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Rules notified vide SRO 294 dated 21-10-2005 read with SO 127 of 2020 dated 20.04.2020.
(2) Domicile: -The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as defined in terms of the Notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide S.O 1229 (E) dated 31-03-2020 and S.O 1245(E) dated 03-04-2020 read with Notification issued by the General Administration Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir vide S.O 166 dated 18-05-2020.
The candidate must possess Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of online application form.
(3) Vacancies: -The District Wise details of notified posts are given in Annexure “A” to this notification. However, the number of posts can undergo increase or decrease without any notice before the completion of selection process, if so communicated by the concerned Indenting Department.
Click here for Full Notification – advt_03_of_2022_Panchayat_Secretaries
The post JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022 for 1395 Posts | Qualification | Syllabus appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
St. Charles East graduate Wes Benjamin leaves Chicago White Sox organization for South Korea: ‘It’s an experience I’ll never forget.’
Wes Benjamin is willing to do whatever it takes to further his professional baseball career.
The next step on that journey will take place in South Korea.
Benjamin, a St. Charles East graduate, was granted his release May 17 by the Chicago White Sox and will report next week to KT Wiz, the defending Korean Baseball Organization League champions.
“If you knew what was going on in my head the last week and a half, I was all over the place,” Benjamin said. “I knew it was something I needed to do to better my career in the future.”
Several factors came into consideration when making the decision, including the effects the move would have for his wife Brittany, who is a teacher.
“It’s not just about me,” Benjamin said. “It’s about my family. If there was ever a time to do it, the stars aligned. She’ll be there for most of the season, if not all of it.”
Benjamin signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox during the Major League Baseball lockout.
The 28-year-old left-hander didn’t make the team out of spring training and reported to Triple-A Charlotte. He made seven starts for the Knights, going 2-0 with a 3.82 ERA.
“That was the toughest part for me, leaving this organization that I fell in love with and starting anew, being the new kid at the lunch table,” Benjamin said. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity the Sox gave me to play.
“That was my goal — help win games and help win a World Series.”
Benjamin, who turns 29 on July 26, made his MLB debut in 2020. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in 21 games, accruing just over a year of service time.
On the last day of the 2021 regular season, Benjamin was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. He later declared free agency, leaving the only professional organization he had ever known.
The KT Wiz showed interest in Benjamin over the winter. KBO rules state that teams can only have three foreign-born players, two of which can be pitchers.
Not surprisingly, after winning the championship last season, the team retained all three foreign-born players.
“I don’t blame them for that,” Benjamin said. “It was close, but it wasn’t the right time. Now, it’s the right time.”
The release of William Cuevas opened a spot for Benjamin, who spoke to White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz about his options.
“He always shoots me straight,” Benjamin said. “What I wanted to avoid was a situation like I had last year in Texas where I would be thrown back and forth, and it looked like it could happen again.”
Last season, Benjamin was shuttled five times between the Rangers and Triple-A Round Rock. A similar situation between Chicago and Charlotte could have occurred this season.
“Getz understood that,” Benjamin said. “An opportunity like this doesn’t always come around. He didn’t nudge me either way. He said life goes on regardless.
“I was grateful to him for his support and for understanding my decision. Who’s to say I won’t come back in the future?”
The first MLB game Benjamin ever attended featured the White Sox.
“It was very difficult to separate the nostalgia side from the reality side,” Benjamin said. “It was something cool to think about. Unfortunately, it will have to wait.”
Benjamin said once he arrives in Korea, he will make a minor-league start to shake off the rust and then join the Wiz’s starting rotation.
“There’s excitement, nerves, anxiety, but at the end of the day I get to go somewhere new and play baseball,” Benjamin said. “I get to surround myself with a culture I’m not used to.
“It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”
Paul Johnson is a freelance reporter for The Beacon-News.
()
News
Everything Everywhere All At Once Post Credit Scene
Choices decide destiny, and destiny creates reality, but what would you think of a situation where they are multiple choices, and therefore there are multiple destinies and ultimately multiple realities. The concept of multiverses or alternative universes has always allured the masses.
The idea that the alternate realities corresponding to different choices exist in parallel universes has always enticed the audience.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is an absurdist comedy-drama film; written and directed by the duo Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, popularly known as the Daniels, dealing with the same subject, i.e. The existence of Multiple Parallel Universes Corresponding to the entire set of choices that each person could make.
The Idea
The idea behind this Movie was to explore how our choices decide our future; and inspite of choices being multiple, only one manifests itself as a reality to us.
Multiverse or the idea of multiple parallel realities and the possibility of transitioning from one to another (labelled in the film as verse jump) can have unprecedented consequences on The One Reality the person chooses for themself.
The Movie incredible though it might be, can be slightly disappointing to its fans; as the Movie does not have any post-credit scene or any hint of a sequel in the future.
The Cast
The Movie stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan in the key roles of Evelyn Wang, Waymond Wang and Joy Wang, respectively.
Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles.
The Movie
The Movie, which hit the theatres in the USA on 30th March 2022, was widely acclaimed and praised for its nuanced portrayal of the concept of parallel universes coupled with the elements of various genres; including science fiction and fantasy comedy, all bundled into an impressive storyline.
The film follows how a Chinese American woman dealing with the IRS suddenly has to switch into multiple parallel universes; to save the world from bizarre happenings and utter chaos and desecrate one reality from another with the entire world at stake.
With a running time of over two hours; the Movie is divided into 3 main sections corresponding to the Movie’s title.
Everything
It focuses on the giving the setting of the entire plot,; complete with how Evelyn Wang struggles to make ends meet of her business of laundromat now under the investigation of IRS spear headed by Inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre, her marriage with Waymond in shambles, her overbearing father Gong Gong’s overbearing presence and her daughter insisting on ingratiating her girlfriend; Becky into their family and lives.
On experiencing a Waymond from Alternate Universe, she comes to know of her JobuTupaki, an alternate version of her daughter Joy. Under stress and resentment, the latter somehow developed the ability to experience all the universes together; and even manipulate the matter therein. Evelyn’s struggle ensues as Alpha Raymond from the alternate Universe sees potential in This version of Evelyn in stopping Jobu Topaki from messing the entire set of Universes up.
Everywhere
This focuses on how Evelyn has to verse jump from one Universe to another to stop Jobu Tupaki. Struggling with the jump into Alternate Universes, Evelyn’s mind bears the brunt. Still, somehow she manages to fight the minions of Jobu; all the while experiencing what could have been her reality if he choices had been different; including being a Kungfu Master, Movie Star and even romantically involved with the inspector, Deirdre Beaubeirdre messing with her mind making her resentment mount higher at her choice to leave China with Waymond.
She learns that within Jobu exists her daughter, who longed to be understood and cared for instead of judged.
Evelyn struggles on two fronts, her resentments and demons and Jobu Topaki’s but ultimately grounds herself and manages to convince Jobu Tupaki that She is there for her in any and every Universe.
All At Once
The plot starts to seal all ends as the relationships of the Wang family improve; including her marriage having a fighting chance and Becky being accepted.
Post Credit Scene – Why Not
While it is common for several movies to have a post-credit scene to keep an avenue open for future sequels; this Movie does not have any post-credit scene. The entire plot seals its open endings by the last section of the Movie; it is quite improbable for the Movie to have any future sequels or spin-offs.
Another argument supporting the non-existence of a post-credit scene or a sequel in the future is the directorial and writing history of the duo, Daniels. They have always been known to experiment with new genres and plots for their upcoming projects. It is quite safe to assume that the story; though beautiful and thought-provoking, has ended in the movie’s last section of the Movie.
The post Everything Everywhere All At Once Post Credit Scene appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Is Bling Empire Real? Who Is Richest In Bling Empire?
Craniosacral Massage – The Benefits
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022 for 1395 Posts | Qualification | Syllabus
World Series of Trading 2022 by Bybit’s Lures Top Traders With a Whopping $8M Prize Pool
St. Charles East graduate Wes Benjamin leaves Chicago White Sox organization for South Korea: ‘It’s an experience I’ll never forget.’
Arkansas Life Insurance Guide – How to Find Cheap Arkansas Term Life Insurance Rates
What To Expect From A PALS Course
Everything Everywhere All At Once Post Credit Scene
Top 3 DeFi Projects by Social Activity: LUNA, XTZ and SFM
Police face questions over response to Texas school shooting
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online