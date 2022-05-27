News
Jets defense could catch up with rest of AFC East this season
The Jets want to get out from the AFC East basement and play meaningful football in 2022, and they’ll need their defense to accomplish it.
Gang Green’s defense made headway this offseason, but they’re still playing catch up to the rest of the division. There is, of course, the legitimate possibility that Jets group improves to become a top-20 unit. The AFC East does possess stud defenses, so even improved the Jets could still hover towards the bottom. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, it just goes to show the talent and defensive coaching within the division is strong.
The Jets ended their season with a secondary that included Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall, Jason Pinnock, Michael Carter II and Elijah Riley starting. The team understood it desperately needed an overhaul and it did that. The Jets added cornerbacks D.J. Reed, who signed a three year deal in free agency, and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the 2022 No. 4 overall pick, to their secondary, along with safeties Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner, who also signed as free agents.
In the trenches last season, they rarely controlled the line of scrimmage, and finished with 33 sacks, tied for fifth fewest in the league, and allowed 138 yards on the ground per game.
To elevate the trenches, they picked up FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson, at No. 26 in the 2022 draft, to elevate their struggling pass rush and run defense. The defensive line should be better with Johnson in the fold, along with the return of Carl Lawson, who missed all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. They’ll add to a talented defensive line that also includes John Franklin-Myers and Quinnen Williams, both who produced a solid last season, accumulating six sacks.
For reference, here’s how the other AFC East defenses compare:
— The Bills defense suffocated opposing offenses by allowing the fewest yards (289) and points (18.3) per game en route to back-to-back AFC East crowns. They still have their All-Pro defensive stars from last year: cornerback Tre White and the dynamic safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. And made a splash by signing future Hall of Famer Von Miller to a six-year, $120M contract after his fountain of youth run (four sacks through playoffs) to winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.
— The Patriots were third in points allowed last season (19.4), but they lost a star cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason. But any defense led by Bill Belichick will always be on top because of his scheme. Since Belichick became the Patriots’ head coach in 2000, the Patriots have finished outside of the top-10 in points allowed only four times. So completely dismissing the Patriots defensively isn’t wise. But this season could be another one of their outliers since their talent level isn’t as elite.
— The Dolphins’ defensive talent presents a boom or bust outlook. The boom: the Dolphins’ talent is there. They have two edge rushers in Emmanuel Ogbah and 2021 first round pick Jaelan Phillips, both who combined for 17.5 sacks. Their secondary has some Pro-Bowlers in cornerback Xavien Howard, who also has All-Pro honors, and corner Byron Jones a a rising star in safety Jevon Holland. These five spearheaded the Dolphins’ strong defensive finish last season, which allowed 15.5 points per game in their last nine games. The bust: the Dolphins had to use quite a few backup QBs during that run. And when they played better QBs in the first eight games of the season, they allowed 29 points per game. They also fired Brian Flores, but kept defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, hoping to continue last season’s successes.
The Jets and their fans won’t know if they’ve surpassed their divisional rivals until they start to play them this season. Leapfrogging the Dolphins and/or the Patriots would still be progress for the Jets even if it’s because those two teams’ defenses will have regressed.
And with the Jets’ added talent, it’s not impossible.
News
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined, but coach Brian Daboll not concerned
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s work ethic has impressed Giants outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins from the jump.
“He’s incredibly eager,” Wilkins said after Thursday’s sixth OTA practice. “He comes here, he gets his playbook. I’m out with my wife at the Comedy Cellar. You know how you gotta put your phone in the little bag? I pull my phone out of the bag at the end of the show, I’ve got like 10 texts from him: ‘Hey what’s this call? What do we have on this?’ It’s a Saturday night and he’s studying the playbook.
“He’s so driven to succeed,” Wilkins added. “You see it in everything. It’s exciting that he’s here.”
Unfortunately, Thibodeaux isn’t practicing right now. He was on the sideline in a red jersey on Thursday, nursing an undisclosed injury he sustained late in last Thursday’s indoor practice.
He also left the field during the full-team period with other rehabbing players like Kenny Golladay (in a blue jersey now) and Sterling Shepard (Achilles).
The good news is head coach Brian Daboll didn’t seem concerned, and the issue isn’t expected to impact Thibodeaux’s availability for training camp in July.
“I don’t think there’s really any [long-term training camp concerns],” Daboll said. “We’ll see. It’s day-to-day. I’m talking about everybody. I think the red jersey guys are making progress and hopefully we’ll have everybody ready to go.”
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, speaking for the first time since his February hiring, said he was “excited” when the Giants drafted the Oregon Duck No. 5 overall.
“He was Drew’s No. 1 guy and he was my No. 1 [pass rusher] coming out of the process,” Martindale said. “[There are] all his different flexibilities and the way we can use him in the scheme and his pass rush ability. He’s a bright, very football-smart kid that has a lot of aspirations and goals … I’ve loved him since Day 1.”
Wilkins said “if Wink would have created an outside linebacker in a lab, this would be Kayvon Thibodeaux.”
“He has all the skill sets we look for,” Wilkins said. “He can be a dominant edge setter, an explosive and violent and relentless pass rusher, and everything else required in the package.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams said Thibodeaux, while known for his big personality, has shown refreshing humility for a top pick.
“I’ve been kind of paying attention to him, seeing what type of guy he is. I’m liking what I’m seeing so far,” Williams said. “It’s small things, like if they need an offensive lineman [on the show team], he’s one of the first ones to run in there and give a look. I appreciate things like that from top picks because he knows that there’s still more that he has to give to the team.”
Seeing Thibodeaux on TV, Williams said he thought “this guy is definitely a character. But meeting him in person, he’s a humble guy and he’s ready to work.”
News
Daughter and her best friends “are all gone now,’ dad says
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and STEPHEN GROVES
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Jacklyn Cazares hadn’t yet reached her 10th birthday, but she was already a tough-minded “firecracker” always looking to help people in need, her father said. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School.
“They are all gone now,” Javier Cazares said. ”All her little best friends were killed too.”
The girls were among 19 students killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom Tuesday at the school in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde and began to kill. Their families can only cling to memories, and each other.
Jacklyn would have turned 10 on June 10. Despite her young age, she was equal parts tough-minded and compassionate.
“She had a voice,” her father said. “She didn’t like bullies, she didn’t like kids being picked on. All in all, full of love. She had a big heart.
“She was a character – a little firecracker.”
Cazares drove his daughter to school Tuesday — she had an awards ceremony that morning. About 90 minutes later, the family got a call: An active shooter was in the school.
“I drove like a bat out of hell,” he said. “My baby was in trouble.”
“There was more than 100 people out there waiting, it was chaotic,” he said of the scene at the school. He grew impatient with how the police were responding and even raised the idea of rushing into the school with several other bystanders.
Cazares said his niece followed an ambulance to the hospital and saw Jacklyn taken inside. The entire family soon joined and pressed hospital officials for information for nearly three hours. They begged, cried and showed them photos of their daughter. Finally, a pastor, police officer and a doctor met with them.
“My wife asked the question, ‘Is she alive or is she passed?’” Cazares said. “They were like, ‘No, she’s gone.’”
Cazares fought back tears as he pondered how long his daughter was in the classroom with the gunman before she was killed. He finds some solace in believing that in her final moments, Jacklyn was doing what came naturally to her — helping her fellow students.
“It kind of comforts our hearts that she would be one of the ones that was brave and tried to help as much as she could,” he said.
Ryan Ramirez also rushed to Robb Elementary when he heard about the shooting, hoping to find his daughter, Alithia, and take her home. But Alithia, too, was among the victims.
Ramirez’s Facebook page includes a photo, now shown around the world, of the little girl wearing the multi-colored T-shirt that announced she was out of “single digits” after turning 10 years old. The same photo was posted again Wednesday with no words, but with Alithia wearing angel wings.
Carmelo Quiroz’s grandson, Jayce Luevanos, 10, had begged to go along with his grandmother on Tuesday as she accompanied her great-granddaughter’s kindergarten class to the San Antonio Zoo. But, he said, the family told Jayce it didn’t make sense to skip school so close to the end of the year. Besides, Jayce liked school.
“That’s why my wife is hurting so much, because he wanted to go to San Antonio,” Quiroz told USA Today. “He was so sad he couldn’t go. Maybe if he would have gone, he’d be here.”
Another victim also was reluctant to go to school that day. Veronica Luevanos, whose 10-year-old daughter, Jailah Nicole Silguero, was among the victims, tearfully told Univision that Jailah seemed to sense something bad was going to happen. Jailah’s cousin also died in the shooting.
Jailah’s friend, Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, also was killed and her aunt noted Naveah’s first name is Heaven spelled backward. In a Facebook posting, Yvonne White described Nevaeh and Jailah as “Our Angels.”
Two men who responded to the shooting discovered their own children among the victims.
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Deputy Felix Rubio and his wife had been at the school Tuesday morning to celebrate with their daughter, 10-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah, since the fourth-grader had made honor roll with all A’s and received a good citizen award.
In a Facebook post, Kimberly Rubio wrote, “We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”
Medical assistant Angel Garza also hurried to the school and immediately found a girl covered in blood among the terrified children streaming out of the building.
“I’m not hurt. He shot my best friend,” the girl told Garza when he offered help. “She’s not breathing. She was just trying to call the cops.”
Her friend was Amerie Jo Garza — Angel Garza’s stepdaughter.
Amerie was a happy child who made the honor roll and loved to paint, draw and work in clay. “She was very creative,” said her grandmother Dora Mendoza. “She was my baby. Whenever she saw flowers she would draw them.”
Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is across the street from Robb Elementary, began posting brief obituaries of some of the victims. It was assisting families of the shooting victims with no cost for funerals. GoFundMe pages were set up for many of the victims, including one on behalf of all victims that has raised more than $3 million.
Groves reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
News
Thompson Lake in West. St. Paul reopens after wastewater sewage spill
Thompson Lake in West St. Paul reopened to the public Thursday after a wastewater sewage discharge shut it down earlier this month.
Thompson Lake had been closed since May 16 after Dakota County and city officials said a city sanitary sewer valve failed and released 70,000 gallons of sewage into the lake.
Metropolitan Council Environmental Services began testing water samples for E. coli on May 17. Tests performed May 23 to May 24 confirmed the lake has returned to safe levels for recreational activity, Dakota County officials said in a Thursday statement.
“We appreciate the public’s understanding during this unexpected closure and apologize for any inconvenience,” the statement read.
The seven-acre lake is located just west of U.S. 52 and south of Butler Avenue within Thompson County Park.
