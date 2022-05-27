Katelynn Berry: The Missing Persons Report

Share Pin 0 Shares

Katelynn Berry was a young woman who loved to get out and spend time with friends, even if it meant she had to walk somewhere from her apartment, which was a small renovated space above her father’s workshop. Katelynn’s friends and family didn’t think too much of her disappearance at first because it was so common for her to go a few days without answering her phone or texts. But as time went on, her parents grew worried that something may have happened to her.

Hank and Carmell Berry contacted Katelynn’s friends to ask if she had reached out to them during this time. No one had been in contact with Katelyn. A missing person report for Katelynn Berry was issued on December 31, 2021. The police working the case determined that she had last been seen at her apartment on December 21st, just 10 days prior. After conducting a thorough search of Berry’s apartment, the police determined that Katelynn had left her home without identification, her purse, or a coat.

This further concerned the girl’s parents and a search for Berry was launched. Carmell and Hank surmised that Katelyn likely had to go outside for something and did not expect to remain there. Her lack of a coat suggests that she intended to come back inside immediately but wasn’t able to for some reason. It remains unknown whether Katelynn may have locked herself out of her apartment, met someone outside, or left for another reason.

Body Located Fitting the Description of Katelynn Berry

The Sidney police searched the area for almost a month without success and by this time, the Berry parents were certain the news wouldn’t be good if they ever did find Katelyn Berry. On January 20, 2022, a volunteer search party had come in to assist and located a human body consistent with what they knew of Katelynn Berry. The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy was performed.

It was determined that Katelynn died of hypothermia after being outside without proper cold-weather attire for a short period of time. It is not currently clear why the police search of the same area weeks prior did not reveal Berry’s remains, but the later volunteer search did.

Parents of Berry Still Don’t Have Answers

Katelynn’s mother and father went through the next several weeks in a daze, unsure of how their daughter had gotten outside and why she wasn’t able to go back inside for her coat. They suspected something terrible must have happened and that’s why Katelynn left the house, or perhaps Katelynn somehow went outside for something and couldn’t get back into the apartment. No evidence gathered by law enforcement during the investigation indicated the manner in which Katelynn lost her life.

Katelyn Berry’s Life

The Berry gave birth to their daughter Katelynn on February 1, 1995. She quickly grew into a smart young woman, finding great joy in reading, writing, and school in general. Katelynn was a passionate academic and later earned her degree at Northland Technical College. Her excellent grades garnered her a place in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and in her spare time, Katelynn liked to read, listen to loud music, and watch races with her father Hank.

About The Katelynn’s Voice Foundation

Katelynn Berry’s parents used their experience to create the Katelynn’s Voice Foundation, which is a scholarship program and non-profit organization dedicated to helping high school students who deal with the impacts of being diagnosed with a mental illness. The Foundation is currently active and recently paired with The American Legion to host annual mental health and addiction, awareness fundraiser.