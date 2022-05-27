Master of Professional Accountancy – MPA

Boarding and exiting a school bus can be dangerous for children since they are so close to cars that could potentially cause an accident. By leading by example and teaching your children these simple safety tips, you can help to reduce the risk of your children being injured by the school bus or other vehicles.

1) Go to the bus stop 5 minutes ahead of time. It can be very dangerous if your child decides to start running to the bus stop since it can lead to serious injuries.

At the bus stop, make sure that you stand at least 10 feet away from the road. This is equal to about five giant steps for children. This ensures that the bus driver can see them and that they are out of the roadway.

3) Do not board the bus before the bus driver tells you to. Make sure that the bus is completely stopped, the door is open, and the bus driver tells you it is okay to come in, before approaching the bus.

4) Safely cross the street. Look both ways to check for oncoming traffic and cross the road at least 10 feet in front of the bus so that you can be seen. In addition, look both ways before exiting the bus to make sure that all cars have stopped coming.

5) Be sure that the driver sees you. Even if you can see the bus driver, they may not be able to see you. If you always remain at least 10 feet away from any vehicle, you are considered to be out of the “Danger Zone.”

6) Use handrails. Hold onto the handrails so that you do not slip and fall. Loose strings, backpack straps, or anything hanging could get caught in the handrails and cause an accident, so make sure that everything is safely tucked away.

7) When on the side of the bus, make sure that you are ten feet away from it. Again, this keeps you out of the “Danger Zone” and in the driver’s sight.

8) If you drop something near the bus, do not attempt to retrieve it. Let the bus driver know that you dropped something and ask it if it is okay if you go pick it up. This ensures that the bus driver does not drive away while you are not on or too close to the bus.

9) Do NOT walk behind the bus. The bus driver probably will not see you, which could cause a devastating accident.

After getting on the bus, sit in your seat as quickly as possible. As a result, all of the children will have enough time to safely board the bus, thus lessening the likelihood of an accident.