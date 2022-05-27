News
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
LOS ANGELES — To drive, or not to drive? This Memorial Day weekend, with surging gas prices that are redefining pain at the pump, that is the question for many Americans as a new COVID-19 surge also spreads across the country.
For Marvin Harper, of Phoenix, his family’s weekend travel plans are a double punch to the wallet. His college-age son and daughter each have a soccer tournament in Southern California and Colorado, respectively. He and his daughter will fly to Denver, rather than drive, because of the cost of fuel, while his wife and son will go to California in her SUV.
“My mother-in-law’s going with my wife and son to split that cost because it’s just too much on our household,” said Harper, as he filled up the tank of his truck at a Phoenix QuikTrip. “We can’t afford both of us to drive. That’s the bottom line … Gas prices are killing our household.”
For some, that’s exactly what’s caused them to rethink their holiday plans, making them opt for a staycation in their backyard to limit the damage to their wallets.
Laura Dena and her sons would typically go to Southern California around Memorial Day weekend to escape Arizona’s scorching heat. This year, because it takes at least $100 to fill up her truck, they’re staying home.
“It’s really frustrating,” said Dena while waiting in line in 90-degree heat for a pump at a Costco in Phoenix. “It’s upsetting, but there’s not much we can do. We have to pay the price.”
The average gas price in the U.S. on Thursday was $4.60 per gallon, according to AAA figures. In California, it topped $6. The high price of oil — largely because many buyers are refusing to purchase Russian oil because of its invasion of Ukraine — is the main cause of the steep gasoline prices.
Americans aren’t the only ones weighing their options as the summer travel season begins. Across the European Union’s 27 countries, gasoline has risen 40% from a year ago, to the equivalent of $8.40 a gallon.
Rising prices in the U.S. coincide with a COVID-19 surge that has led to case counts that are as high as they’ve been since mid-February, and those figures are likely a major undercount because of unreported positive home test results and asymptomatic infections.
Still, 2 1/2 years of pandemic life has many people hitting the road or taking to the skies, despite the surge. AAA estimates that 39.2 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles (80 kilometers) or more from home during the holiday weekend.
Those projections —- which include travel by car, plane and other modes of transportation like trains or cruise ships — are up 8.3% from 2021 and would bring Memorial Day travel volumes close to 2017 levels. The estimates are still below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, a peak year for travel.
About 88% of those 39.2 million travelers — a record number — are expected to go by car over the long weekend even as gas prices remain high, according to AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.
In California — despite being home to the nation’s highest gas prices — the state’s nonprofit tourism agency also predicts a busy summer for the Golden State, beginning this weekend.
Ryan Becker, Visit California’s spokesperson, said his agency is seeing a lot of “pent-up demand” because of the pandemic: “I want to get out, I want to travel. I’ve had to put my anniversary trip on hold, I’ve had to put my 40th birthday trip on hold.”
Outdoorsy, an online rental marketplace for RVs and camper vans, is noticing that its renters have changed their plans over the course of the pandemic. Early on, people would rent an RV to travel cross-country safely to visit family. Now, they’re back to using the RVs as a cost-effective way for a vacation tethered to nature.
“I think everyone needs a vacation, I really do,” Outdoorsy co-founder Jen Young said. “Have we ever lived through a more stressful, challenging — mentally and physically and spiritually — time in our lives?”
Others shrug off the stress of the added travel costs because it’s out of their control. At a Chevron station in the Glassell Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Ricardo Estrada tried to guess how much the $6.49 a gallon price would run him in total for his Nissan work van.
“I’ll go with between 60 and 70 bucks,” the heating and air-conditioning technician speculated, eyeing the display as the price went up and up.
Estrada — just missing his guess when the pump registered $71.61 for 11 gallons of regular grade — has been forced to raise his business fees for customers to overcome the gas prices. He’ll be working over the holiday weekend but has a vacation planned in Arizona next month.
He’s flying, but only because of convenience, not cost.
But with airline tickets prices up, too — AAA found that the average lowest airfare for this weekend is 6% higher than last year — that’s not a sure bet, either.
News
EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter’s messages
By BARBARA ORTUTAY and MATT O’BRIEN
Could technology companies have monitored ominous messages made by a gunman who Texas authorities say massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school? Could they have warned the authorities?
Answers to these questions remain unclear, in part because official descriptions of the shooting and the gunman’s social media activity have continued to evolve. For instance, on Thursday Texas officials made significant revisions to their timeline of events for the shooting.
But if nothing else, the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, seems highly likely to focus additional attention on how social platforms monitor what users are saying to and showing each other.
A day after the Tuesday shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this: “There was no meaningful forewarning of this crime other than what I’m about to tell you: As of this time the only information that was known in advance was posted by the gunman on Facebook approximately 30 minutes before reaching the school.”
Facebook posts are typically distributed to a wide audience. Shortly thereafter, Facebook stepped in to note that the gunman sent one-to-one direct messages, not public posts, and that they weren’t discovered until “after the terrible tragedy.”
HOW DID THE GUNMAN USE SOCIAL MEDIA?
By Thursday, new questions arose as to which and how many tech platforms the gunman used in the days before the shooting. The governor’s office referred questions about the gunman’s online messages to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment.
Some reports appear to show that at least some of the gunman’s communications used Apple’s encrypted iPhone messaging services, which makes messages almost impossible for anyone else to read when sent to another iPhone user. Facebook parent company Meta, which also owns Instagram, says it is working with law enforcement but declined to provide details. Apple didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The latest mass shootings in the U.S. by active social-media users may bring more pressure on technology companies to heighten their scrutiny of online communications, even though conservative politicians — Abbott among them — are also pushing social platforms to relax their restrictions on some speech.
COULD TECH COMPANIES HAVE CAUGHT THE SHOOTER’S MESSAGES?
It would depend on which services Salvador Ramos used. A series of posts appeared on his Instagram in the days leading up to the shooting, including photos of a gun magazine in hand and two AR-style semi-automatic rifles. An Instagram user who was tagged in one post shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange on Instagram with Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.
Meta has said it monitors people’s private messages for some kinds of harmful content, such as links to malware or images of child sexual exploitation. But copied images can be detected using unique identifiers — a kind of digital signature — which makes them relatively easy for computer systems to flag. Trying to interpret a string of threatening words — which can resemble a joke, satire or song lyrics — is a far more difficult task for artificial intelligence systems.
Facebook could, for instance, flag certain phrases such as “going to kill” or “going to shoot,” but without context — something AI in general has a lot of trouble with — there would be too many false positives for the company to analyze. So Facebook and other platforms rely on user reports to catch threats, harassment and other violations of the law or their own policies.
SOCIAL PLATFORMS LOCK UP THEIR MESSAGES
Even this kind of monitoring could soon be obsolete, since Meta plans to roll out end-to-end-encryption on its Facebook and Instagram messaging systems next year. Such encryption means that no one other than the sender and the recipient — not even Meta — can decipher people’s messages. WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, already uses such encryption.
A recent Meta-commissioned report emphasized the benefits of such privacy but also noted some risks — including users who could abuse the encryption to sexually exploit children, facilitate human trafficking and spread hate speech.
Apple has long had end-to-end encryption on its messaging system. That has brought the iPhone maker into conflict with the Justice Department over messaging privacy. After the deadly shooting of three U.S. sailors at a Navy installation in December 2019, the Justice Department insisted that investigators needed access to data from two locked and encrypted iPhones that belonged to the alleged gunman, a Saudi aviation student.
Security experts say this could be done if Apple were to engineer a “backdoor” to allow access to messages sent by alleged criminals. Such a secret key would let them decipher encrypted information with a court order.
But the same experts warned that such backdoors into encryption systems make them inherently insecure. Just knowing that a backdoor exists is enough to focus the world’s spies and criminals on discovering the mathematical keys that could unlock it. And when they do, everyone’s information is essentially vulnerable to anyone with the secret key.
News
Historic Fort Snelling reopens Memorial Day weekend: 5 highlights
Historic Fort Snelling reopens on Saturday with new stories to share.
While the fort itself might be most familiar to Minnesotans — that stout military landmark dating back to 1819 — the history of this place is much older and more complex than one building. Built on Dakota homeland, the geography has always drawn people — and wildlife — because of its position near the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers.
After a rehabilitation and improvement project lasting more than two years and costing $34.5 million, the site reopens to Minnesota on Saturday — Memorial Day weekend — to begin unspooling more of this place’s complex history.
The Pioneer Press took an advance tour of the “new” site with staff of the historical society. Here are five highlights worth checking out:
NEW VISITOR CENTER
Back in 1905, Building 18 opened as state-of-the-art barracks at Fort Snelling. Now, 117 years later, it has reopened as the Plank Museum and Visitor Center.
Unlike soldiers back in the day, though, visitors walking through this building will enjoy central air conditioning and other comforts, including spacious restrooms, grab-and-go food options and even an all-terrain wheelchair to enable those with mobility issues to explore the grounds.
Wandering through the museum, there are stories to learn, like what was served for Christmas dinner at Fort Snelling in 1906 (turkey, turtle soup, three types of pie and Hamm’s lager).
In a future exhibition space, there’s also a place where visitors can answer the question: “What’s your connection to Fort Snelling?”
Some answers posted on a display board include:
“My father enlisted here for WW2 (he served in the Philippines). Later, he and my mother married at the chapel.”
“Came here all the time w/ my families as children. Saw fort, demonstrations and hiking.”
“It’s filled with stories and significance to indigenous people & MN and US history. I’m surprised by all the connections.”
FORT SNELLING GROUNDS
At noon on a recent sunny weekday, an eagle perched on a tree branch near a new picnicking spot called Picnic Grove. The bird of prey appeared to be staring intently at the swiftly moving current of the Mississippi River far below, perhaps hoping to spot lunch suitable for an eagle’s picnic. For people, this new spot near the entrance is located off a trail and the parking lot, with tables situated in an area with thick grass, taking in a view of the river.
Thanks to new signage, picnickers and other visitors who stroll through the grounds on the wandering pathways might feel as if they are browsing an annotated history of this land. There’s an extensive timeline of history at an overlook, a timeline that begins 12,000 years ago, back when the Mississippi was a small tributary.
New and historically significant plantings are also taking root, like pezi hota bdaska (white sage): “Cleanse and protect against negativity by burning gray leaves,” the related sign says. “Dakota people spread pezi hota bdaska on the ground and adorned dancers with sage wreaths for ceremonies.”
TREATY OF 1805 INSTALLATION
A new outdoor installation, “The Treaty of 1805,” is worth a pause — a long pause.
Back in 1805, the Dakota negotiated this treaty with Lt. Zebulon Pike. The U.S. government made agreements — promises — to the Dakota related to land, trade and hunting and fishing rights.
“Each side left with something they wanted,” an explanatory sign states. “But different worldviews and the barrier of language laid the groundwork for an uncertain future.”
Standing in front of the installation, some words — like “promise” — disappear into blackness.
SPRINKLED STORIES
How do you represent all the stories — from the pride of military service to the suffering of people — that have passed through Fort Snelling? A curated selection of them, representative of different eras and experiences, are posted on signs throughout the site, like the story of Felix Battles.
“Felix Battles was 20 years old when he enlisted,” states a sign illustrated with a photo of his 1864 enlistment papers. “He was born into slavery near Memphis, Tennessee, and possibly freed himself by escaping north. Battles was one of 106 African American men who enlisted at Fort Snelling during the Civil War.”
You will find more signs and stories of people still here and from long ago both on the grounds and in the Visitor Center.
A PLACE TO REMEMBER
On the grounds, located near the fort but positioned like an island among the grasses, is an outdoor sitting area. It’s a circle with stone seating, edged in plantings, a spot that’s called A Place to Remember.
Visitors are invited “to pay tribute to the many lives shaped by this place and the generations who lived, labored and learned here,” a sign explains. “To recognize the pain, loss and sacrifice of those connected to this place. To honor Minnesota’s shared history, together.”
Memorial Day weekend at Fort Snelling
During Memorial Day weekend, visitors are invited to see all the new spaces, learn and reflect. Young, native plants are taking root in the savanna, prairie, woodland and wet meadow landscapes. At the fort, live musical performances, an 1890s mechanized infantry bicycle demonstration, a Civil War cannon demonstration as well as a World War I baseball demonstration that shows how soldiers trained to use gas masks, bring recent history to life.
- Location: Historic Fort Snelling is located at Minnesota Highways 5 and 55 overlooking the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul.
- Hours/dates: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30; Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays – Sundays; closed Labor Day
- Admission: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 and older), college students and active military; $8 for children ages 5 to 17
- Parking: $6 ($4 for members of the Minnesota Historical Society)
- Info: mnhs.org/fortsnelling
- Reading suggestion: Hampton Smith, author of the award-winning “Confluence: A History of Fort Snelling,” will speak about his book on June 11. Details at
News
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her Texas classroom on Tuesday, massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, a family member says her brokenhearted husband died.
The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying the 18-year-old gunman had no known criminal or mental health history.
The alleged shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the Robb Elementary School classroom in Uvalde for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, authorities said Thursday.
The rampage has rocked a country already reeling from gun violence, and the toll has continued to climb in Uvalde, a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the Mexican border.
Joe Garcia, 50, had dropped off flowers at his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning, The New York Times reported. He “pretty much just fell over” after returning home and died of a heart attack, his nephew John Martinez told the newspaper.
The Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary confirmed Joe Garcia’s death to The Associated Press. AP was unable to independently reach members of the Garcia family on Thursday.
Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will hold a Mass on Thursday evening at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde for the Garcia family and the wider community, the archdiocese said.
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children. The oldest, Cristian, is serving in the Marine Corps as his brother, Jose, attended Texas State University. Their eldest daughter Lyliana is a high school sophomore, while her younger sister is a seventh grade student.
Martinez, the Garcias’ nephew, told The Detroit Free Press that the family was struggling to grasp that while Garcia’s son trained for combat, it was his mother who was shot to death.
“Stuff like this should not be happening in schools,” he told the newspaper. “It’s wrong. It’s not OK.”
The Garcias loved to barbecue, 48-year-old Irma wrote in an online letter to her students at Robb Elementary. Irma enjoyed listening to music and taking country cruises to Concan, a community along the Frio River about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) north of Uvalde.
The school year, scheduled to end Thursday, was Irma’s 23rd year of teaching — all of it at Robb Elementary School. She had been previously named the school’s teacher of the year and was a 2019 recipient of the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Education from Trinity University.
“Mrs. Irma Garcia was my mentor when I began teaching,” her colleague Allison McCullough wrote when Irma was named teacher of the year. “The wealth of knowledge and patience that she showed me was life changing.”
For five years, Irma had co-taught with Eva Mireles, who also was killed.
“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” Mireles wrote in an online letter to their incoming students last year.
__
Associated Press journalist Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed.
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
General Aviation In India, Growth, Opportunities And Challenges
EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter’s messages
Historic Fort Snelling reopens Memorial Day weekend: 5 highlights
SEO Services Impact On Business
Online Shopping – Advantages and Disadvantages
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
Yankees call up reliever Manny Banuelos more than a decade after signing
Grapefruit Diet – Pros and Cons
Minnesota Democrats say gun policies on table in wake of Texas school massacre
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online