Multiverse Of Madness Post Credit Scene

Min Yoongi, who is popularly known by his stage name Suga is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS under Big Hit Entertainment (name changed to Hybe Labels). He is also popular by the name August D. Min Yoongi is a South Korean record producer, rapper, and songwriter. Min Yoongi is the lead rapper of the group BTS, the other members of group are Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin, RM, and J-Hope. Bangtan Sonyeondan AKA BTS became the first South Korean Kpop band to bag the prestigious Billboard Award. His new song ‘Daechwita’ (Agust D) went viral. Suga is very close to the other members of the group and considers them as a second family. Let’s get to know more about Suga’s birthday, height, net worth, interests, personality, and some unknown facts about him.

Min Yoongi Age, Weight, Height, and Family

Min Yoongi’s age is 28 (in 2022), his date of birth is 9th March 1993. His Korean age is 30 years old. Suga was born in Daegu, South Korea. Suga’s birthday is celebrated by fans all over the world every year.

Suga’s motto is

I don’t give a s—

Min Yoongi is 1.74m tall (5’9″). Suga is not among the tallest members in the group, he is one of the shortest members.

Suga is allegedly the lightest BTS member as of 2022. Min Yoongi’s weight is 59 kg (130lb).

Suga’s zodiac sign is Pisces.

Min Yoongi’s Family, Girlfriend, and Education

Yoongi is the youngest son in the family. His family consists of his father, mother, and elder brother. He also has a poodle named Holly.

As of now Suga is single, unmarried, and not dating anyone. He wants to focus on his career. His ideal type is someone who listens to hip-hop, is cute, quiet, and understanding.

Min Yoogi’s school: Taejeon Elementary School, Gwaneum Middle School, and Apgujeong High School. He graduated with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment from Global Cyber University in 2019 where he enrolled with BTS RM and J-Hope. he enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program in Advertising and Media at Hanyang Cyber University.

Suga’s Debut, Solo Releases, and Income

Suga was an active underground rapper before joining the Kpop Boy Band BTS. Suga initially joined BTS as a music producer. He trained with his fellow members RM and J-Hope for three years under Big Hit Entertainment. He made his debut under Big Hit Entertainment with the track ‘No more Dream’ in 2013.

Initially, he performed Intros for BTS, then he released his first solo song ‘First Love’ (Album: Wings), the second one is ‘Trivia: Seesaw’ (Love Yourself: Answer), and the recent one that gained popularity is ‘Daechwita’ (Agust D). He has also released two mixtapes Agust D and D2. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit as a member of BTS by the President of South Korea along with the other members. Suga also produces a lot of tracks for other artists. Yoongi has composed more than 70 songs.

Suga’s net worth(2022) is $12 million approx. He purchased a US$3 million luxury apartment in South Korea in 2018 and he lives in Hannam-dong, Seoul, as of 2019.

Suga- The Activist

Suga spread awareness for the LGBTQ+ community by speaking openly about equality and mental health.

Here are some unknown facts about Suga that most people don’t know about:

The Korea Music Copyright Association has credited more than 100 registered songs of Suga. Suga joined Big Hit Entertainment as a producer, not an idol but he once jokingly said that he was tricked by the founder and CEO while signing the contract because he wanted to join a hip-hop group like 1TYM and he was told before signing that he could focus on rapping and he won’t have to dance. Well, it worked out fine though, and our Suga is now a successful rapper, producer, and dancer too. Suga once said that if he has to pick someone to spend three years in a deserted place, he would choose Jimin. Suga’s favorite color is White. After listening to “Ragga Muffin” by Stony Skunk, Suga became interested in rap. Before he joined BTS, Suga was an active underground rapper with the name Gloss.

7. Once upon a time, Suga used to wear braces.

8. In the Rap audition ‘Hit It” organized by Big Hit Entertainment Suga won second place.

9. Suga started writing songs at the tender age of 13.

10. Suga is in love with basketball.

11. Yoongi is good at dancing but he does not enjoy dancing.

12. Min Yoongi’s blood type is O.

13. Suga’s fashion pick is comfortable clothes.

14. Suga is interested in photography and loves clicking photos.

15. Though he loves to learn, Suga dislikes textbooks.

16. Suga does not have tattoos because he plans to do charity work and he thinks having tattoos would create a negative image.

17. Suga met with a motorcycle accident while carrying out a delivery before his debut and injured his shoulder.

18. Suga learned to play piano all by himself.

19. Suga has a straightforward and introverted personality.

20. He sometimes holes up in his studio and does not come out for days, he kind of lives in it.

21. Suga is lazy and likes to stay indoors.

22. He once said that he will never go into stocks and gambling.

23. He has been close to his brother, Suga said that his brother supported him when he wanted to pursue music. His brother was the first person he reached out to when he got into Big Hit.

24. Suga does not like exposing his skin to the sun.

25. Among the Hollywood stars, Yoongi likes Scarlett Johanson.

26. He wanted to become an architect when he was a kid.

27. He earned full membership with the Korea Music Copyright Association in 2018, January.

28. Before his debut, Suga had a girlfriend with whom he broke up.

29. Suga likes being a host. He is often seen playing a host in Run BTS episodes.

30. Suga has a habit of biting nails.

