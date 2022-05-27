News
Multiverse Of Madness Post Credit Scene
Multiverse Of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, is a sequel to the previous Doctor Strange movie of 2016; produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture. Multiverse Of Madness is about Strange accidentally opening a portal that leads to the Multiverse by casting a forbidden spell. This leads to chaos, and troubles keep coming for him and his team.
Multiverse Of Madness portrays Wanda Maximoff as the villain who created trouble for Doctor Strange; continuing from her series Wanda Vision. Doctor Strange and America Chavez, a teenage girl who can travel across the Multiverse and explore the Multiverse; and Strange protect America from Wanda.
Post Credit Scene Explained
In the post-credit scene of Multiverse Of Madness; we can see Doctor Strange walking down an aisle peacefully until a woman in a purple suit calls him. She is none other than Clea, a character in Marvel comics and a love interest of Doctor Strange after the love of his life Christine Palmer, gets married.
Clea tells Strange that he has created an incursion, also known as when two worlds collide. She challenges Strange to clear up the incursion by going back with her into the portal; she opened to the dark dimension. Strange accepts the challenge by revealing his third eye, which indicates that he can control the dark magic from the dark hold.
But these incursions and their upcoming actions can be the beginning of secret wars where incursions caused different worlds to collide with their remains. After the post-credits, Pizza Poppa, who was hitting himself after Strange cast a weird spell on him, stops hitting himself and tells the audience that “It’s Over.” That was a clear-cut end for the Multiverse Of Madness, which can be an irony where nothing is over and its just the beginning of a never-ending war between different worlds.
The Cast
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Bruce Campbell as Pizza Poppa, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, John Krasinski as Reed Richards, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo, Topo Wresniwiro as Hamir, Sheila Atim as Sara, Julian Hilliard as Billy Maximoff, Mark Brighton as Brother Voodoo, Chess Lopez as Amalia Chavez, Ruth Livier as Elena Chavez, Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, Hayley Atwell, Michael Stuhlbarg, Adam Hugill, Julia Piaton, Swaylee Loughnane
Movie Rating
As the most recent movie of the Marvel Series, Doctor Strange’s Multiverse Of Madness was a highly anticipated movie. It was a good experience for Marvel fans to join Doctor Strange after a long time in the Multiverse.
It has a pretty good rating of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.3/10 on IMDb.
Gophers receive quarterback commitment for 2023 class
The Gophers football program have received a quarterback commitment for its 2023 class on Friday.
Drew Viotto is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound, three-star prospect from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School. He de-committed from Eastern Michigan on Wednesday and joined Minnesota.
“I am super excited and grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and athletic careers as well as continue to play with my teammate Darius Taylor,” Viotto wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to work with Coach (P.J) Fleck, Coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca and the rest of the staff.”
Viotto will join Taylor, a running back who committed to Minnesota in April. Viotto had other scholarship offers from Maryland, Syracuse, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall and Bowling Green.
Is SNL Ending? Is It Cancelled?
NBC’s Saturday Night Live is a stand-up comedy, the satirical late-night show created by Lorne Michael. The show premiered for the first time under the name NBC’s Saturday Night on October 11, 1975, on NBC, which George Carlin hosted.
This a show which portrays the satirical version of the contemporary happenings in areas of culture and politics. Saturday Night Live directors were, Dave Wilson(1975-1986; 1989-1995), Paul Miller(1986-1989), Beth McCarthy-Miller(1995-2006),Don Roy King(2006-2021), Liz Patrick(2021- present). The show has a wide range of cast, including some recurring and some new ones.
Is Saturday Night Live Ending?
Saturday Night Live is a satirical comedy show. It completed its 47th season on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with its 21st episode. No, the show will not end with this season as it has already been renewed for the new season 48, which will probably release in October or November 2022, or early 2023.
But in the season finale, Saturday Night Live has witnessed many of the show’s main cast deciding to leave. This list includes Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Andy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. They said this year would witness a ‘big change,’ and here t is.
About The Show
Saturday Night Live is an American comedy show where a group of actors come together and play a skit or comedy on contemporary happenings in a satirical way. The show has a set of fabulous castings with recurred and new faces. The show is now a hit. The first cast of Saturday Night Live consisted of Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, George Coe, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Michael O’Donoghue, and Gilda Radner.
Saturday Night Live has become one of the main reasons for the late-night laughs of people worldwide. The laugh geniuses of all time on one platform give us something more than just a visual treat. This show will never lose its freshness, and people will continue to laugh at their jokes and satires.
The show has released forty-seven seasons, which consist of twenty-one episodes each; also a total of nine hundred and thirty episodes have already aired on NBC since 1975.
The Cast
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Michael Che, Bill Hader, Melissa Villaseñor, Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig, Beck Bennett, Bowen Yang, Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Andrew Dismukes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Vanessa Bayer, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Adam Sandler, Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Andy Samberg, Molly Shannon, Eddie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Laraine Newman, Jane Curtin, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, Chevy Chase
Show Rating
Saturday Night Live has got pretty good ratings over the years and is widely enjoyed by people worldwide.
It has a rating of 8/10 on IMDb.
BTS Suga Unknown Facts, Age, Height, Photos & Everything BTS Army Should Know About
Min Yoongi, who is popularly known by his stage name Suga is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS under Big Hit Entertainment (name changed to Hybe Labels). He is also popular by the name August D. Min Yoongi is a South Korean record producer, rapper, and songwriter. Min Yoongi is the lead rapper of the group BTS, the other members of group are Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin, RM, and J-Hope. Bangtan Sonyeondan AKA BTS became the first South Korean Kpop band to bag the prestigious Billboard Award. His new song ‘Daechwita’ (Agust D) went viral. Suga is very close to the other members of the group and considers them as a second family. Let’s get to know more about Suga’s birthday, height, net worth, interests, personality, and some unknown facts about him.
Min Yoongi Age, Weight, Height, and Family
Min Yoongi’s age is 28 (in 2022), his date of birth is 9th March 1993. His Korean age is 30 years old. Suga was born in Daegu, South Korea. Suga’s birthday is celebrated by fans all over the world every year.
Suga’s motto is
I don’t give a s—
Min Yoongi is 1.74m tall (5’9″). Suga is not among the tallest members in the group, he is one of the shortest members.
Suga is allegedly the lightest BTS member as of 2022. Min Yoongi’s weight is 59 kg (130lb).
Suga’s zodiac sign is Pisces.
Min Yoongi’s Family, Girlfriend, and Education
Yoongi is the youngest son in the family. His family consists of his father, mother, and elder brother. He also has a poodle named Holly.
As of now Suga is single, unmarried, and not dating anyone. He wants to focus on his career. His ideal type is someone who listens to hip-hop, is cute, quiet, and understanding.
Min Yoogi’s school: Taejeon Elementary School, Gwaneum Middle School, and Apgujeong High School. He graduated with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment from Global Cyber University in 2019 where he enrolled with BTS RM and J-Hope. he enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program in Advertising and Media at Hanyang Cyber University.
Suga’s Debut, Solo Releases, and Income
Suga was an active underground rapper before joining the Kpop Boy Band BTS. Suga initially joined BTS as a music producer. He trained with his fellow members RM and J-Hope for three years under Big Hit Entertainment. He made his debut under Big Hit Entertainment with the track ‘No more Dream’ in 2013.
Initially, he performed Intros for BTS, then he released his first solo song ‘First Love’ (Album: Wings), the second one is ‘Trivia: Seesaw’ (Love Yourself: Answer), and the recent one that gained popularity is ‘Daechwita’ (Agust D). He has also released two mixtapes Agust D and D2. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit as a member of BTS by the President of South Korea along with the other members. Suga also produces a lot of tracks for other artists. Yoongi has composed more than 70 songs.
Suga’s net worth(2022) is $12 million approx. He purchased a US$3 million luxury apartment in South Korea in 2018 and he lives in Hannam-dong, Seoul, as of 2019.
Suga- The Activist
Suga spread awareness for the LGBTQ+ community by speaking openly about equality and mental health.
Here are some unknown facts about Suga that most people don’t know about:
- The Korea Music Copyright Association has credited more than 100 registered songs of Suga.
- Suga joined Big Hit Entertainment as a producer, not an idol but he once jokingly said that he was tricked by the founder and CEO while signing the contract because he wanted to join a hip-hop group like 1TYM and he was told before signing that he could focus on rapping and he won’t have to dance. Well, it worked out fine though, and our Suga is now a successful rapper, producer, and dancer too.
- Suga once said that if he has to pick someone to spend three years in a deserted place, he would choose Jimin.
- Suga’s favorite color is White.
- After listening to “Ragga Muffin” by Stony Skunk, Suga became interested in rap.
- Before he joined BTS, Suga was an active underground rapper with the name Gloss.
7. Once upon a time, Suga used to wear braces.
8. In the Rap audition ‘Hit It” organized by Big Hit Entertainment Suga won second place.
9. Suga started writing songs at the tender age of 13.
10. Suga is in love with basketball.
11. Yoongi is good at dancing but he does not enjoy dancing.
12. Min Yoongi’s blood type is O.
13. Suga’s fashion pick is comfortable clothes.
14. Suga is interested in photography and loves clicking photos.
15. Though he loves to learn, Suga dislikes textbooks.
16. Suga does not have tattoos because he plans to do charity work and he thinks having tattoos would create a negative image.
17. Suga met with a motorcycle accident while carrying out a delivery before his debut and injured his shoulder.
18. Suga learned to play piano all by himself.
19. Suga has a straightforward and introverted personality.
20. He sometimes holes up in his studio and does not come out for days, he kind of lives in it.
21. Suga is lazy and likes to stay indoors.
22. He once said that he will never go into stocks and gambling.
23. He has been close to his brother, Suga said that his brother supported him when he wanted to pursue music. His brother was the first person he reached out to when he got into Big Hit.
24. Suga does not like exposing his skin to the sun.
25. Among the Hollywood stars, Yoongi likes Scarlett Johanson.
26. He wanted to become an architect when he was a kid.
27. He earned full membership with the Korea Music Copyright Association in 2018, January.
28. Before his debut, Suga had a girlfriend with whom he broke up.
29. Suga likes being a host. He is often seen playing a host in Run BTS episodes.
30. Suga has a habit of biting nails.
